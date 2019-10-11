Racine County
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 0
St. Catherine's 34, Martin Luther 20
Other state scores
Almond-Bancroft 38, Pacelli 0
Denmark 55, Clintonville 6
Fond du Lac 47, Oshkosh North 14
Milw. King 50, Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6
Regis 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Vincent/Destiny 12
(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
Dominican;0;0;0;0;—;0
Racine Lutheran;28;20;0;0;—;48
First quarter
RL — Kraus 50 run (Voss kick)
RL — Kraus 14 run (Voss kick)
RL — Tenner 5 run (Voss kick)
RL — Tenner 8 run (Voss kick)
Second quarter
RL — Houston 2 run (Voss kick)
RL — Kraus 15 pass from Jansen (pass fail)
RL — Kraus 10 run (Voss kick)
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
;Dominican;Racine Lutheran
First downs;4;18
Rushes-yards;13-(-15);41-389
Passing yards;85;15
Passes;8-20-2;1-7-1
Punts-avg.;5-31;1-41
Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-yds;4-20;14-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — D: Burns 3-8, Hegwood 2-(-2), Timmons 1-(-3), Donson 1-(-4), Simpson 1-(-6), Stefaniak 5-(-8). RL: Tenner 16-182, Kraus 7-109, Folsom 3-51, Houston 3-50, Ibarra 1-19, Suggs 4-13, Jansen 5-(-15).
PASSING — D: Stefaniak 8-20-2-85. RL: Jansen 1-5-0-15, Kraus 0-3-1-0.
RECEIVING — D: Timmons 3-36, Daniels 2-24, Burns 2-24, Hegwood 1-6. RL: Kraus 1-15.
St. Catherine's 34
Martin Luther 20
St. Catherine's;0;20;8;6;—;34
Martin Luther;6;7;0;7;—;20
First quarter
ML — Campbell 87 pass from Hoppert (kick failed)
Second quarter
SC — Carter 46 run (2-point conversion failed)
ML — Griffin 54 pass from Hoppert (kick good)
SC — Dodd 4 run (Carter run)
SC — Dodd 1 run (2-point conversion failed)
Third quarter
SC — Cobb 9 run (Dodd run)
Fourth quarter
SC — Dodd 3 run (2-point conversion failed)
ML — Campbell 40 pass from Hoppert (kick good)
;St. Cath.;M. Luther
First downs;17;8
Rushes-yards;48-399;15-17
Passing yards;30;217
Passes;3-4-0;6-17-0
Punts-avg.;1-48;4-30
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yds;7-45;7-63
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SC: Carter 14-170, Dodd 25-137, Cobb 11-107. ML: Cherry 11-25, Guydon 1-(-1), Hoppert 3-(-7).
PASSING — SC: Carter 3-4-0-30. ML: Hoppert 5-14-0-130, team 1-3-0-87.
RECEIVING — SC: Barker 1-18, Dodd 1-10, Cobb 1-2. ML: Campbell 4-158, Griffin 1-55, team 1-5.
