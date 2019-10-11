Racine County

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 0

St. Catherine's 34, Martin Luther 20

Other state scores

Almond-Bancroft 38, Pacelli 0

Denmark 55, Clintonville 6

Fond du Lac 47, Oshkosh North 14

Milw. King 50, Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6

Regis 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Vincent/Destiny 12

(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

Racine Lutheran 48

Dominican 0

Dominican;0;0;0;0;;0

Racine Lutheran;28;20;0;0;;48

First quarter

RL — Kraus 50 run (Voss kick)

RL — Kraus 14 run (Voss kick)

RL — Tenner 5 run (Voss kick)

RL — Tenner 8 run (Voss kick)

Second quarter

RL — Houston 2 run (Voss kick)

RL — Kraus 15 pass from Jansen (pass fail)

RL — Kraus 10 run (Voss kick)

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

;Dominican;Racine Lutheran

First downs;4;18

Rushes-yards;13-(-15);41-389

Passing yards;85;15

Passes;8-20-2;1-7-1

Punts-avg.;5-31;1-41

Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Penalties-yds;4-20;14-100

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — D: Burns 3-8, Hegwood 2-(-2), Timmons 1-(-3), Donson 1-(-4), Simpson 1-(-6), Stefaniak 5-(-8). RL: Tenner 16-182, Kraus 7-109, Folsom 3-51, Houston 3-50, Ibarra 1-19, Suggs 4-13, Jansen 5-(-15).

PASSING — D: Stefaniak 8-20-2-85. RL: Jansen 1-5-0-15, Kraus 0-3-1-0.

RECEIVING — D: Timmons 3-36, Daniels 2-24, Burns 2-24, Hegwood 1-6. RL: Kraus 1-15.

St. Catherine's 34

Martin Luther 20

St. Catherine's;0;20;8;6;;34

Martin Luther;6;7;0;7;;20

First quarter

ML — Campbell 87 pass from Hoppert (kick failed)

Second quarter

SC — Carter 46 run (2-point conversion failed)

ML — Griffin 54 pass from Hoppert (kick good)

SC — Dodd 4 run (Carter run)

SC — Dodd 1 run (2-point conversion failed)

Third quarter

SC — Cobb 9 run (Dodd run)

Fourth quarter

SC — Dodd 3 run (2-point conversion failed)

ML — Campbell 40 pass from Hoppert (kick good)

;St. Cath.;M. Luther

First downs;17;8

Rushes-yards;48-399;15-17

Passing yards;30;217

Passes;3-4-0;6-17-0

Punts-avg.;1-48;4-30

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yds;7-45;7-63

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SC: Carter 14-170, Dodd 25-137, Cobb 11-107. ML: Cherry 11-25, Guydon 1-(-1), Hoppert 3-(-7). 

PASSING — SC: Carter 3-4-0-30. ML: Hoppert 5-14-0-130, team 1-3-0-87.

RECEIVING — SC: Barker 1-18, Dodd 1-10, Cobb 1-2. ML: Campbell 4-158, Griffin 1-55, team 1-5. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments