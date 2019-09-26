Duck Pond Invitational

(TUESDAY’S RESULTS)

At Duck Pond Recreation Area, Fontana (5,000 meters)

BOYS

TEAM SCORES (top 10 and Racine County): 1. Rockford (Ill.) Christian, 48, 2. Poynette 92, 3. SWCHA 105, 4. North Boone (Ill.) 165, 5. Brodhead/Juda 181, 6. Edgerton 188, 7. Beloit Turner 189, 8. Clinton 242, 9. Pecatonica/Argyle 252, 10. Shoreland Lutheran 258, 15. Catholic Central 368.

WINNER: Schaefer, Shoreland Lutheran, 17:37.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 6. Henderson 18:16, 81. Murphy 21:40, 87. Craig 22:18, 95. Nevin 24:06, 99. Galiana 25:55.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Rockford (Ill.) Christian 38, 2. Poynette 85, 3. Elkhorn 103, 4. Shoreland Lutheran 132, 5. Catholic Central 136, 5. Brodhead/Juda 153, 7. Edgerton 154, 8. Beloit Turner 168, 9. SWCHA 170, 10. Orfordville Parkview 272, 11. North Boone (Ill.) 348.

WINNER: Chadwick, Poynette, 20:04.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 3. Ramsey 21:30, 10. Frisch 22:39, 24. Kmecak 23:42, 48. Lynch 25:13, 51. Peterson 25:22.

