Duck Pond Invitational
(TUESDAY’S RESULTS)
At Duck Pond Recreation Area, Fontana (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (top 10 and Racine County): 1. Rockford (Ill.) Christian, 48, 2. Poynette 92, 3. SWCHA 105, 4. North Boone (Ill.) 165, 5. Brodhead/Juda 181, 6. Edgerton 188, 7. Beloit Turner 189, 8. Clinton 242, 9. Pecatonica/Argyle 252, 10. Shoreland Lutheran 258, 15. Catholic Central 368.
WINNER: Schaefer, Shoreland Lutheran, 17:37.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 6. Henderson 18:16, 81. Murphy 21:40, 87. Craig 22:18, 95. Nevin 24:06, 99. Galiana 25:55.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Rockford (Ill.) Christian 38, 2. Poynette 85, 3. Elkhorn 103, 4. Shoreland Lutheran 132, 5. Catholic Central 136, 5. Brodhead/Juda 153, 7. Edgerton 154, 8. Beloit Turner 168, 9. SWCHA 170, 10. Orfordville Parkview 272, 11. North Boone (Ill.) 348.
WINNER: Chadwick, Poynette, 20:04.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 3. Ramsey 21:30, 10. Frisch 22:39, 24. Kmecak 23:42, 48. Lynch 25:13, 51. Peterson 25:22.
