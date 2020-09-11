Prep cross country for Sept. 13

(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
Southern Lakes Conference Relays
At Burlington School Forest (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lake Geneva Badger 1:26:02.3, 2. Westosha Central 1:28:24.6, 3. Waterford 1:30:04.8, 4. Elkhorn 1:30:24.4, 5. Union Grove 1:32:11.4, 6. Wilmot 1:37:49.2, 7. Burlington 1:47:51.8.
WATERFORD: Zach 16:52.7, Muffick 17:29.8, Warnke 17:49.7, Buchanan 18:18.4, Baller 19:34.1, Rice 19:36.2, Zuelke 19:57.6.
UNION GROVE: Johnson 17:07.8, Reich 17:26.5, Matuszek 18:24.7, Janda 19:33.4, Stamm 19:38.8, McMahan 19:40.2, Bowers 19:55.3.
BURLINGTON: Sylvester 18:34.9, Nie 21:06.2, Tremmel 21:20.9, Kieffer 22:56.5, Northrop 23:53.2, Sayre 23:53.6, Jost 16:16.0.
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Waterford 1:47:21.8, 2. Lake Geneva Badger - 1:49:16.4, 3. Union Grove 1:51:45.4, 4. Elkhorn 1:52:22.1, 5. Westosha Central 1:57:51.1, 6. Burlington 1:59:24.9, 7. Wilmot 2:06:06.9.
WATERFORD: Radobicky 20:06.3, Brever 21:19.1, Schaal 21:55.1, Datka 21:59.5, Arteaga 22:01.6, Heath 23:42.0, Yoss 24:04.4.
UNION GROVE: Kayler 20:42.5, Peterson 21:02.2, Mulligan 21:15.7, Lonesko 24:07.7, Berg 24:27.2, Mars 24:31.6.
BURLINGTON: Bucgiks 21:55.6, Bebow 23:50.6, Clapp 24:21.3, Soto 24:22.0, Inthamavong 24:55.1, Pasika 27:28.5, Boyd 30:08.6.
Catholic Central Meet
At Case Eagle Park, Rochester (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Walworth Big Foot 47, 2. Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central and Racine Lutheran incomplete.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 4. Gillmore 20:51, 5. Murphy 21:04, 9. Craig 21:50.0.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 2. Baranowski 20:26.
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Catholic Central 24, 2. Shoreland Lutheran 40, 3. Racine Lutheran 46.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 1. Frisch 20:37 (course record, school record), 2. Kmecak 21:43, 5. Ramsey 23:16, 6. K. Lynch 23:31, 10. Murphy 24:27, 11. E. Lynch 24:34.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 7. Seils 23:52.
