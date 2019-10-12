Wolverine Invitational
At Waterford H.S. (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Germantown 33, 2. Mukwonago 63, 3. Lake Geneva Badger 90, 4. Union Grove 98, Franklin 151, 6. Waterford 155, 7. Glendale Nicolet 156, 8. Case 224, 9. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 249, Horlick incomplete.
WINNER: Schnoor, Germantown, 15:51:04.
UNION GROVE: 4. Hall 17:03.1, 10. Johnson 17:32.09, 12. Reich 17:32.83, 22. Bretl 17:47.08, 50. McMahon 19:24.41, 54. Stamm 19:46.45, 56. Bowers 19:54.23.
WATERFORD: 5. Zach 17:08.43, 32. Warnke 18:30.56, 34. Muffick 18:49.46, 36. Kim 18:53.81, 48. Zuelke 19:18.62, 53. Werry 19:33.15, Baller 19:53.77.
CASE: 26. Petersen 18:02.08, 38. Jackson 18:58.03, 51. Dederich 19:25.52. 52. Jankowski 19:32.45. 57. Cyr 20:00.29, 58. Henkes 20:02.97, 60. Ekes 20:20.16.
HORLICK: 51. Vertz 19:19.79, 56. Sarabia 19:31.77, 59. Allen 19:43.01, 72. Seggelink 23:04.17.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Germantown 51, 2. Waterford 62, 3. Case 86, 4. Kettle Moraine 101, 5. Union Grove 112, 6. Waukesha North 128, 7. Horlick 191, 8. West Allis Hale 214.
WINNER: Radobicky, Waterford, 19:26.2.
WATERFORD: 1. Radobicky 19:26.20, 3. Obluck 20:06.15, 15. Younk 21:12.05, 21. Schaal 21:33.36, 22. Schroeder 21:33.42, 23. Puetz 21:38.25, 25. Datka 21:46.75.
CASE: 6. Amaya 20:42.65, 13. Francis 21:08.49, 14. Young 21:09.41, 24. Shelby 21:44.39, 29. Pacheco 22:07.47, 31. Wiesner 22:41.29, 34. Narciso 23:00.15.
UNION GROVE: 10. Kayler 21:01.53, 16. Calouette 21:21.89, 18. Martinez 21:22.87, 32. Mulligan 22:44.87, 36. Gehrke 23:07.33, 42. Collen 23:49.37, 49. Bowers 25:02.12.
HORLICK: 12. Pitrof 21:07.41, 39. Weisensel 23:38.05, 44. Cannalte 23:52.83, 45. Hanstedt 23:55.89, 51. Felix 25:42.56.
