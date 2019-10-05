(Thursday's results)
Prairie Invitational
At Armstrong Park (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Prairie 44. 2. DASH 61. 3. Brookfield 79. 4. Union Grove 97. 5. Catholic Central 99. 6. Racine Lutheran 157. 7. Saint Anthony 164.
WINNER: Osborne, Brookfield, 17:30.65.
PRAIRIE: 6. Boerner 19:17.9. 7. McGravey-Tate 19:18.62. 9. Jaramillo 19:47.03. 10. Vanko 19:49.26. 12. Joregenson 20:00.27. 15. Praefke 20:08.9. 21. Knoell 20:26.09.
UNION GROVE: 16. Bowers 20:09.51. 17. Behrens 20:15.11. 19. Veselik 20:25.08. 20. Ignasiak 20:25.16. 33. Navin 22:05.65.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 2. Henderson 17:40. 6. Murphy 20:06.36. 26. Lynch 20:53.3. 27. Evander 21:08.56. 39. Galiana 23:18.7.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 11. L. Schmierer 19:51.55. 31. J. Schmierer 21:39.1. 43. Flones 25:32.31. 44. Luxem 25:32.45. 47. Janke 27:06.78.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Catholic Central 29. 2. Prairie 43. 3. DASH 49. 4. Racine Lutheran 97.
WINNER: Ramsey, Catholic Central, 21:45.89.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 1. Ramsey 21:45.89. 2. Frisch 22:09.31. Kmecak 23:08.2. 8. Lynch 23:50.79. 13. Peterson 24:42.33.
PRAIRIE: 3. Ulrich 22:19.72. 4. Ledvina 22:20.18. 9. Baran 23:57.44. 15. Anton 25:21.76. 16. Peterson 25:57.02. 17. Knoell 26:13.56.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 19. Kraus 27:39.84. 20. Juga 27:52.94. 21. Luxem 28:28.53. 25. Gaither 32:21.83. 27. Harrison 34:01.03. 30. Powell 37:32.82.
UNION GROVE: 10. Gehrek 24:27.31.
