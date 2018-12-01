STATE

Big Lake 62, Rocori 50

Brooklyn Center 73, St. Cloud Tech 70

Buffalo 66, Brainerd 47

Cass Lake-Bena 61, North Woods 44

Central Minnesota Christian 70, Heritage Christian Academy 23

Chaska 71, St. Paul Highland Park 39

Cloquet 50, North Branch 41

Eastview 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 29

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 78, Roseau 45

Grand Meadow 73, Hayfield 72

Holy Angels 65, Providence Academy 59

Lakeville South 53, Woodbury 52

Milwaukee Madison, Wis. 77, Henry 70

Orono 68, Monticello 55

Rushford-Peterson 69, Moose Lake/Willow River 59

Simley 87, Kasson-Mantorville 61

Warroad 67, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32

Big 12 Classic

East Ridge 74, Hopkins 65

Lakeville North 70, Edina 62

Minnehaha Academy 78, Perham 48

Park Center 66, Prior Lake 64

Wayzata 69, Cretin-Derham Hall 63

Sleepy Eye Tournament

Murray County Central 81, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 52

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Sleepy Eye 63, OT

