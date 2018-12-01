STATE
Big Lake 62, Rocori 50
Brooklyn Center 73, St. Cloud Tech 70
Buffalo 66, Brainerd 47
Cass Lake-Bena 61, North Woods 44
Central Minnesota Christian 70, Heritage Christian Academy 23
Chaska 71, St. Paul Highland Park 39
Cloquet 50, North Branch 41
Eastview 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 29
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 78, Roseau 45
Grand Meadow 73, Hayfield 72
Holy Angels 65, Providence Academy 59
Lakeville South 53, Woodbury 52
Milwaukee Madison, Wis. 77, Henry 70
Orono 68, Monticello 55
Rushford-Peterson 69, Moose Lake/Willow River 59
Simley 87, Kasson-Mantorville 61
Warroad 67, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32
Big 12 Classic
East Ridge 74, Hopkins 65
Lakeville North 70, Edina 62
Minnehaha Academy 78, Perham 48
Park Center 66, Prior Lake 64
Wayzata 69, Cretin-Derham Hall 63
Sleepy Eye Tournament
Murray County Central 81, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 52
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Sleepy Eye 63, OT
