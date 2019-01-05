RACINE COUNTY
Milwaukee King 78, Racine Horlick 67
Catholic Central 70, Stockbridge 59
Elkhorn 51, St. Catherine's 49
OTHER STATE SCORES
Ashland 94, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 86
Bangor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 63
Bay Port 55, Notre Dame 35
Brookfield Academy 68, Waukesha North 58
Chilton 58, North Fond du Lac 22
Edgewood 68, Ripon 46
Florence 75, Elcho 57
Germantown 61, Hartford Union 39
Hermantown, Minn. 77, Superior 72
Highland 71, Nicolet 62
Hononegah, Ill. 54, Beloit Memorial 45
Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 50
Janesville Parker 50, Waunakee 47
Kimberly 71, Fond du Lac 49
Milw. Bay View 77, Cedarburg 62
Milwaukee Hamilton 65, Messmer 47
Milwaukee Juneau 43, Baraboo 41
Monroe 64, Watertown 51
Monticello 58, Belmont 41
Mount Horeb 75, DeForest 62
Mukwonago 102, Brown Deer 82
Neenah 81, Appleton East 66
Oregon 55, Stoughton 48
Peshtigo 62, Richland Center 38
Pewaukee 68, West Bend East 57
Pittsville 68, Loyal 65
Reedsburg Area 62, Beaver Dam 59
Sauk Prairie 67, River Valley 64
Shullsburg 68, Black Hawk 64
St. John's NW Military Academy 72, Madison West 69
Sturgeon Bay 69, Shawano Community 47
Tigerton 60, Lena 51
Waunakee 47, Franklin 44
Wild Rose 72, Wautoma 64
Young Coggs Prep 85, Deerfield 78
Highland Tournament
Nicolet 71, Chaminade, Mo. 61
Wendy's American Trust Classic
Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 72, Milwaukee Madison/University 36
East Dubuque, Ill. 42, Platteville 25
Monona Grove 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque, Iowa 60
Wahlert, Dubuque, Iowa 61, Prairie du Chien 49
Catholic Central 70, Stockbridge 59
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (5-7)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 4 2-2 13, McCourt 0 1-2 1, Pum 7 2-4 18, Nevin 3 0-0 6, Miles 4 3-7 11, Wright 3 7-8 13, Robson 3 2-2 8. Totals 24 17-25 70.
STOCKBRIDGE (4-7)
Langteau 2 0-0 6, Levknecht 1 1-3 3, Willett 6 0-2 12, Schneider 4 6-8 16, Hermann 4 9-10 17, Harms 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 17-25 59.
Halftime—Catholic Central 41, Stockbridge 29. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 3, Pum 2, Langteau 2, Schneider 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 21, Stockbridge 19. Fouled out—Willett, Henderson, Doerflinger. Rebounds—Catholic Central 26 (Pum 7), Stockbridge 30 (Schneider 10).
Rufus King 78, Horlick 67
KING (5-2)
E. Horton 2 0-0 5, Niang 1 0-0 2, Tollfree 0 2-4 2, Murrell 6 6-8 21, Scott 2 1-2 5, Buliox 3 1-2 9, Bradley 3 0-0 6, A. Horton 2 0-0 4, Kartes 5 1-2 16, Zollicofer 4 0-0 4. Totals 28 11-18 78.
HORLICK (3-7)
Ellis 3 0-1 7, Ward 0 0-0 0, McNeal 5 2-7 14, Bell 2 0-1 4, Milton 8 11-13 28, Wade 2 2-2 8, Sollman 1 0-0 3, chapman 0 1-2 1, Pitrof 0 2-3 2. Totals 21 18-29 67.
Halftime—Horlick 37, King 36. 3-point goals—E. Horton, Murrell 3, Buliox 2, Kartes 5. Ellis, McNeal 2, Milton, Wade 2, Sollman. Total fouls—King 21, Horlick 17. Technical foul—Zollicofer.
Elkhorn 51, St. Catherine's 49
ELKHORN (9-2)
Johnson 1 2-2 4, Larson 1 0-0 2, L. Umnus 3 2-2 8, Daley 1 3-4 6, V. Umnus 3 0-0 8, Brown 10 1-2 23. Totals 19 8-10 51.
ST. CATHERINE'S (7-3)
Sabala 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 5 1-2 11, Lambert 2 0-1 4, McGee 1 0-0 2, Barker 5 0-0 11, T. Hunter 5 0-1 10, A. May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Stephens 2 2-2 7. Totals 22 3-6 49.
Halftime—Elkhorn 33, St. Catherine's 28. 3-point goals—Daley, V. Umnus 2, Brown 2. Barker, Stephens. Total fouls—Elkhorn 12, St. Catherine's 14. Technical foul—Johnson. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 24 (Barker 7).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.