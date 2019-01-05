RACINE COUNTY

Milwaukee King 78, Racine Horlick 67

Catholic Central 70, Stockbridge 59

Elkhorn 51, St. Catherine's 49

OTHER STATE SCORES

Ashland 94, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 86

Bangor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 63

Bay Port 55, Notre Dame 35

Brookfield Academy 68, Waukesha North 58

Chilton 58, North Fond du Lac 22

Edgewood 68, Ripon 46

Florence 75, Elcho 57

Germantown 61, Hartford Union 39

Hermantown, Minn. 77, Superior 72

Highland 71, Nicolet 62

Hononegah, Ill. 54, Beloit Memorial 45

Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 50

Janesville Parker 50, Waunakee 47

Kimberly 71, Fond du Lac 49

Milw. Bay View 77, Cedarburg 62

Milwaukee Hamilton 65, Messmer 47

Milwaukee Juneau 43, Baraboo 41

Monroe 64, Watertown 51

Monticello 58, Belmont 41

Mount Horeb 75, DeForest 62

Mukwonago 102, Brown Deer 82

Neenah 81, Appleton East 66

Oregon 55, Stoughton 48

Peshtigo 62, Richland Center 38

Pewaukee 68, West Bend East 57

Pittsville 68, Loyal 65

Reedsburg Area 62, Beaver Dam 59

Sauk Prairie 67, River Valley 64

Shullsburg 68, Black Hawk 64

St. John's NW Military Academy 72, Madison West 69

Sturgeon Bay 69, Shawano Community 47

Tigerton 60, Lena 51

Waunakee 47, Franklin 44

Wild Rose 72, Wautoma 64

Young Coggs Prep 85, Deerfield 78

Highland Tournament 

Nicolet 71, Chaminade, Mo. 61

Wendy's American Trust Classic

Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 72, Milwaukee Madison/University 36

East Dubuque, Ill. 42, Platteville 25

Monona Grove 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque, Iowa 60

Wahlert, Dubuque, Iowa 61, Prairie du Chien 49

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (5-7)

Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 4 2-2 13, McCourt 0 1-2 1, Pum 7 2-4 18, Nevin 3 0-0 6, Miles 4 3-7 11, Wright 3 7-8 13, Robson 3 2-2 8. Totals 24 17-25 70.

STOCKBRIDGE (4-7)

Langteau 2 0-0 6, Levknecht 1 1-3 3, Willett 6 0-2 12, Schneider 4 6-8 16, Hermann 4 9-10 17, Harms 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 17-25 59.

Halftime—Catholic Central 41, Stockbridge 29. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 3, Pum 2, Langteau 2, Schneider 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 21, Stockbridge 19. Fouled out—Willett, Henderson, Doerflinger. Rebounds—Catholic Central 26 (Pum 7), Stockbridge 30 (Schneider 10).

Rufus King 78, Horlick 67

KING (5-2)

E. Horton 2 0-0 5, Niang 1 0-0 2, Tollfree 0 2-4 2, Murrell 6 6-8 21, Scott 2 1-2 5, Buliox 3 1-2 9, Bradley 3 0-0 6, A. Horton 2 0-0 4, Kartes 5 1-2 16, Zollicofer 4 0-0 4. Totals 28 11-18 78.

HORLICK (3-7)

Ellis 3 0-1 7, Ward 0 0-0 0, McNeal 5 2-7 14, Bell 2 0-1 4, Milton 8 11-13 28, Wade 2 2-2 8, Sollman 1 0-0 3, chapman 0 1-2 1, Pitrof 0 2-3 2. Totals 21 18-29 67.

Halftime—Horlick 37, King 36. 3-point goals—E. Horton, Murrell 3, Buliox 2, Kartes 5. Ellis, McNeal 2, Milton, Wade 2, Sollman. Total fouls—King 21, Horlick 17. Technical foul—Zollicofer.

Elkhorn 51, St. Catherine's 49

ELKHORN (9-2)

Johnson 1 2-2 4, Larson 1 0-0 2, L. Umnus 3 2-2 8, Daley 1 3-4 6, V. Umnus 3 0-0 8, Brown 10 1-2 23. Totals 19 8-10 51.

ST. CATHERINE'S (7-3)

Sabala 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 5 1-2 11, Lambert 2 0-1 4, McGee 1 0-0 2, Barker 5 0-0 11, T. Hunter 5 0-1 10, A. May 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Stephens 2 2-2 7. Totals 22 3-6 49.

Halftime—Elkhorn 33, St. Catherine's 28. 3-point goals—Daley, V. Umnus 2, Brown 2. Barker, Stephens. Total fouls—Elkhorn 12, St. Catherine's 14. Technical foul—Johnson. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 24 (Barker 7).

