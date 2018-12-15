RACINE COUNTY

Prairie 73, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 58

West Allis Central 87, Horlick 69

OTHER STATE SCORES

Chaska 59, Shakopee 56

Dover-Eyota 80, Cannon Falls 59

Hermantown 78, Chisago Lakes 73

Hills-Beaver Creek 69, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 58

Holy Angels 87, Hill-Murray 43

Hopkins 77, Madison La Follette, Wis. 63

Kindred, N.D. 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58

Lake City 61, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 46

Madison East, Wis. 59, Blaine 45

Maranatha Christian 71, Minneapolis South 57

Marshall 60, Orono 43

Minnewaska 71, Lakeview 43

Nevis 53, Browerville/Eagle Valley 46

New Richland-H-E-G 46, Fairmont 43

Newman Catholic, Wis. 69, Winona Cotter 66

North Branch 71, Grand Rapids 61

Pequot Lakes 58, Little Falls 35

Robbinsdale Cooper 61, St. Paul Central 49

Rushford-Peterson 51, Mayer Lutheran 48

Win-E-Mac 49, Stephen-Argyle 45

PRAIRIE (3-2)

Polzin 3 0-1 7, Stafford 2 0-0 6, Krekling 4 0-0 8, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Kamm 2 1-2 5, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 6 1-1 13, Nesbitt 7 1-1 15, Williams 0 1-2 1, Hoyt 6 2-2 16, Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 6-9 73.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (1-5)

Teska 0 0-0 0, Lahti 4 1-2 9, Freitag 3 2-2 8, Koestler 1 2-3 5, Edmundson 1 2-2 4, S. Olson 1 0-0 2, Bolton 7 0-2 15, Hill 2 2-2 6, Smith 3 2-2 9. Totals 22 11-15 58.

Halftime—Prairie 36, Shoreland Lutheran 28. 3-point goals—Polzin, Stafford 2, Hoyt 2, Koestler, Bolton, Smith. Total fouls—Prairie 19, Shoreland 15. Fouled out—Edmundson.

HORLICK (2-5)

Milton 8 3-3 21, McNeal 8 2-2 19, Wade 3 0-0 8, Sollman 2 0-0 6, Chapman 2 0-0 6, Ellis 2 0-0 4, Bell 2 0-0 4, White 0 1-3 1, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wainwright 0 0-0 0, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-8 69.

WEST ALLIS CENTRAL (6-1)

Furst 14 7-9 35, Martin 6 3-4 15, Varrell 5 2-2 13, Bowles 5 0-0 10, Tolebree 3 1-2 8, Roberts 1 2-2 4, Drury 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 15-19 87.

Halftime—West Allis Central 46, Horlick 36. 3-point goals—McNeal, Milton 2, Wade 2, Sollman 2, Chapman 2, Varrell, Tolebree. Total fouls—Horlick 16, West Allis Central 13. Fouled out—Chapman.

