RACINE COUNTY
Prairie 73, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 58
West Allis Central 87, Horlick 69
OTHER STATE SCORES
Chaska 59, Shakopee 56
Dover-Eyota 80, Cannon Falls 59
Hermantown 78, Chisago Lakes 73
Hills-Beaver Creek 69, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 58
Holy Angels 87, Hill-Murray 43
Hopkins 77, Madison La Follette, Wis. 63
Kindred, N.D. 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58
Lake City 61, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 46
Madison East, Wis. 59, Blaine 45
Maranatha Christian 71, Minneapolis South 57
Marshall 60, Orono 43
Minnewaska 71, Lakeview 43
Nevis 53, Browerville/Eagle Valley 46
New Richland-H-E-G 46, Fairmont 43
Newman Catholic, Wis. 69, Winona Cotter 66
North Branch 71, Grand Rapids 61
Pequot Lakes 58, Little Falls 35
Robbinsdale Cooper 61, St. Paul Central 49
Rushford-Peterson 51, Mayer Lutheran 48
Win-E-Mac 49, Stephen-Argyle 45
PRAIRIE (3-2)
Polzin 3 0-1 7, Stafford 2 0-0 6, Krekling 4 0-0 8, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Kamm 2 1-2 5, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 6 1-1 13, Nesbitt 7 1-1 15, Williams 0 1-2 1, Hoyt 6 2-2 16, Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 6-9 73.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (1-5)
Teska 0 0-0 0, Lahti 4 1-2 9, Freitag 3 2-2 8, Koestler 1 2-3 5, Edmundson 1 2-2 4, S. Olson 1 0-0 2, Bolton 7 0-2 15, Hill 2 2-2 6, Smith 3 2-2 9. Totals 22 11-15 58.
Halftime—Prairie 36, Shoreland Lutheran 28. 3-point goals—Polzin, Stafford 2, Hoyt 2, Koestler, Bolton, Smith. Total fouls—Prairie 19, Shoreland 15. Fouled out—Edmundson.
West Allis Central 87, Horlick 69
HORLICK (2-5)
Milton 8 3-3 21, McNeal 8 2-2 19, Wade 3 0-0 8, Sollman 2 0-0 6, Chapman 2 0-0 6, Ellis 2 0-0 4, Bell 2 0-0 4, White 0 1-3 1, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wainwright 0 0-0 0, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-8 69.
WEST ALLIS CENTRAL (6-1)
Furst 14 7-9 35, Martin 6 3-4 15, Varrell 5 2-2 13, Bowles 5 0-0 10, Tolebree 3 1-2 8, Roberts 1 2-2 4, Drury 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 15-19 87.
Halftime—West Allis Central 46, Horlick 36. 3-point goals—McNeal, Milton 2, Wade 2, Sollman 2, Chapman 2, Varrell, Tolebree. Total fouls—Horlick 16, West Allis Central 13. Fouled out—Chapman.
