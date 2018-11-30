Racine County
New Berlin West 59, Horlick 50
Burlington 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63
Racine Lutheran 58, Union Grove 56
Greendale 48, Waterford 39
Catholic Central 64, Shoreland Lutheran 63
St. Catherine's 72, Lake Mills 43
Other state scores
Arrowhead 74, Kettle Moraine 69
Assumption 44, Abbotsford 38
Bay Port 63, Stevens Point 61
Bowler/Gresham 43, Gillett 32
Clintonville 72, Oconto Falls 65
Colfax 78, Ellsworth 60
Columbus 59, Belleville 42
Crivitz 66, Algoma 46
DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 43
Durand 71, Baldwin-Woodville 57
Eastbrook Academy 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 16
Elkhorn Area 69, Lakeside Lutheran 50
Green Bay Southwest 69, West De Pere 57
Hartford Union 68, Cedarburg 45
Hilbert 52, Random Lake 51
Hudson 94, Hastings, Mich. 68
Ironwood, Mich. 71, Bayfield 58
Kickapoo 68, Weston 13
La Crosse Central 82, Marshfield 68
Lourdes Academy 103, Wayland Academy 44
Luck 59, Flambeau 55
Marinette 61, Little Chute 58
Mauston 87, Tomah 69
Merrill 76, Antigo 66
Milw. Washington 63, Milw. Carmen Northwest 52
Milw. Madison 78, West Allis Central 62
Monroe 62, Fort Atkinson 46
Mount Horeb 64, Baraboo 26
Mukwonago 52, Waukesha South 39
New Glarus 92, Dodgeville 54
Nicolet 89, Slinger 25
Oostburg 66, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Oregon 71, Milton 68, OT
Oshkosh West 73, Fond du Lac 71
Plymouth 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
Port Edwards 63, Gresham Community 37
River Falls 69, St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 43
Saint Thomas More 79, Whitnall 73
Shullsburg 66, Argyle 34
Stratford 53, Rib Lake 48
Sturgeon Bay 82, Gibraltar 55
Suring 62, Laona-Wabeno 52
Waukesha North 37, Waukesha West 35
Waupun 61, Kewaskum 31
Webster 83, Shell Lake 25
West Bend East 68, Grafton 65
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 83, Kiel 62
Wisconsin Dells 65, Mineral Point 63
