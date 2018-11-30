Racine County

New Berlin West 59, Horlick 50

Burlington 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63

Racine Lutheran 58, Union Grove 56

Greendale 48, Waterford 39

Catholic Central 64, Shoreland Lutheran 63

St. Catherine's 72, Lake Mills 43

Other state scores

Arrowhead 74, Kettle Moraine 69

Assumption 44, Abbotsford 38

Bay Port 63, Stevens Point 61

Bowler/Gresham 43, Gillett 32

Clintonville 72, Oconto Falls 65

Colfax 78, Ellsworth 60

Columbus 59, Belleville 42

Crivitz 66, Algoma 46

DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 43

Durand 71, Baldwin-Woodville 57

Eastbrook Academy 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 16

Elkhorn Area 69, Lakeside Lutheran 50

Green Bay Southwest 69, West De Pere 57

Hartford Union 68, Cedarburg 45

Hilbert 52, Random Lake 51

Hudson 94, Hastings, Mich. 68

Ironwood, Mich. 71, Bayfield 58

Kickapoo 68, Weston 13

La Crosse Central 82, Marshfield 68

Lourdes Academy 103, Wayland Academy 44

Luck 59, Flambeau 55

Marinette 61, Little Chute 58

Mauston 87, Tomah 69

Merrill 76, Antigo 66

Milw. Washington 63, Milw. Carmen Northwest 52

Milw. Madison 78, West Allis Central 62

Monroe 62, Fort Atkinson 46

Mount Horeb 64, Baraboo 26

Mukwonago 52, Waukesha South 39

New Glarus 92, Dodgeville 54

Nicolet 89, Slinger 25

Oostburg 66, Manitowoc Lutheran 45

Oregon 71, Milton 68, OT

Oshkosh West 73, Fond du Lac 71

Plymouth 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

Port Edwards 63, Gresham Community 37

River Falls 69, St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 43

Saint Thomas More 79, Whitnall 73

Shullsburg 66, Argyle 34

Stratford 53, Rib Lake 48

Sturgeon Bay 82, Gibraltar 55

Suring 62, Laona-Wabeno 52

Waukesha North 37, Waukesha West 35

Waupun 61, Kewaskum 31

Webster 83, Shell Lake 25

West Bend East 68, Grafton 65

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 83, Kiel 62

Wisconsin Dells 65, Mineral Point 63

