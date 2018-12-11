Racine County
Park 70, Horlick 53
Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Case 63
Prairie 69, Catholic Central 63
Lake Country Lutheran 72, Racine Lutheran 65
St. Catherine's 88, Kenosha St. Joseph 48
Other state scores
Almond-Bancroft 84, Nekoosa 49
Appleton East 54, Oshkosh West 45
Appleton North 74, Fond du Lac 38
Arrowhead 88, Waukesha West 60
Bay Port 65, De Pere 59
Blair-Taylor 74, Bangor 66
Bonduel 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 42
Brookfield East 78, Wauwatosa West 54
Cameron 80, Amery 56
Cedarburg 65, Port Washington 24
Colfax 40, Elk Mound 28
Cudahy 54, South Milwaukee 48
Cumberland 67, St. Croix Falls 57
D.C. Everest 89, Wausau East 83
Darlington 51, Dodgeville 36
Edgewood 59, Oregon 58
Gilmanton 67, Coulee Christian-Providence 23
Glenwood City 57, Durand 52
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Sturgeon Bay 56
Green Bay Southwest 73, Ashwaubenon 50
Greenfield 60, Greendale 52
Hamilton 69, Brookfield Central 61
Hartford Union 63, Slinger 41
Hilbert 69, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36
Homestead 77, West Bend East 62
Howards Grove 89, Mishicot 31
Iola-Scandinavia 85, Amherst 40
Kaukauna 91, Oshkosh North 89
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 72, University School of Milwaukee 64
Kewaunee 85, Algoma 30
Kimberly 76, Hortonville 54
La Crosse Central 72, Menomonie 43
Lake Holcombe 64, Shell Lake 45
Lake Mills 68, Wisconsin Dells 57
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Marshall 60
Lomira 59, Campbellsport 52
Luxemburg-Casco 63, Wrightstown 54
Marathon 68, McDonell Central 51
Markesan 73, Princeton/Green Lake 49
Marquette University 61, Menomonee Falls 38
Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 43
Mauston 72, Sparta 51
Merrill 60, Wausau West 50
Milw. King 68, Milw. Ronald Reagan 38
Milw. Lutheran 105, Brown Deer 70
Monroe 72, Monona Grove 60
Mount Horeb 60, Sauk Prairie 44
Muskego 86, Catholic Memorial 61
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Pewaukee 59
Nicolet 90, West Bend West 41
Northland Pines 68, Chequamegon 36
Omro 74, Westfield Area 57
Oostburg 72, Reedsville 63
Osseo-Fairchild 95, Whitehall 66
Owen-Withee 71, Granton 31
Pacelli 59, Pittsville 46
Palmyra-Eagle 54, Williams Bay 37
Peshtigo 59, Sevastopol 56
Prairie Farm 58, New Auburn 43
Pulaski 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 39
Rib Lake 66, Tomahawk 49
Rice Lake 82, Northwestern 66
Rio 80, Pardeeville 43
River Falls 61, La Crosse Logan 50
Rosholt 74, Wild Rose 69
Seneca 59, Weston 14
Seymour 74, Green Bay East 60
Shawano Community 66, Green Bay West 64
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 64
Sheboygan North 49, Green Bay Preble 41
Sheboygan South 74, Notre Dame 69
Southern Door 68, Oconto 53
Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 62
Stoughton 62, Milton 37
Superior 82, Chippewa Falls 66
Unity 64, Osceola 54
University Lake 55, Tenor/Veritas 39
Watertown 57, Fort Atkinson 48
Waunakee 68, Beaver Dam 51
Wautoma 57, Winneconne 53
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, Kickapoo 48
Wayland Academy 61, Valley Christian 40
West Allis Central 81, New Berlin West 66
Westby 62, Aquinas 42
Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Pius XI Catholic 56
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Menominee Indian 63, OT
Xavier 72, New London 64
