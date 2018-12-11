Racine County

Park 70, Horlick 53

Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Case 63

Prairie 69, Catholic Central 63

Lake Country Lutheran 72, Racine Lutheran 65

St. Catherine's 88, Kenosha St. Joseph 48

Other state scores

Almond-Bancroft 84, Nekoosa 49

Appleton East 54, Oshkosh West 45

Appleton North 74, Fond du Lac 38

Arrowhead 88, Waukesha West 60

Bay Port 65, De Pere 59

Blair-Taylor 74, Bangor 66

Bonduel 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 42

Brookfield East 78, Wauwatosa West 54

Cameron 80, Amery 56

Cedarburg 65, Port Washington 24

Colfax 40, Elk Mound 28

Cudahy 54, South Milwaukee 48

Cumberland 67, St. Croix Falls 57

D.C. Everest 89, Wausau East 83

Darlington 51, Dodgeville 36

Edgewood 59, Oregon 58

Gilmanton 67, Coulee Christian-Providence 23

Glenwood City 57, Durand 52

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Sturgeon Bay 56

Green Bay Southwest 73, Ashwaubenon 50

Greenfield 60, Greendale 52

Hamilton 69, Brookfield Central 61

Hartford Union 63, Slinger 41

Hilbert 69, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36

Homestead 77, West Bend East 62

Howards Grove 89, Mishicot 31

Iola-Scandinavia 85, Amherst 40

Kaukauna 91, Oshkosh North 89

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 72, University School of Milwaukee 64

Kewaunee 85, Algoma 30

Kimberly 76, Hortonville 54

La Crosse Central 72, Menomonie 43

Lake Holcombe 64, Shell Lake 45

Lake Mills 68, Wisconsin Dells 57

Lakeside Lutheran 75, Marshall 60

Lomira 59, Campbellsport 52

Luxemburg-Casco 63, Wrightstown 54

Marathon 68, McDonell Central 51

Markesan 73, Princeton/Green Lake 49

Marquette University 61, Menomonee Falls 38

Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 43

Mauston 72, Sparta 51

Merrill 60, Wausau West 50

Milw. King 68, Milw. Ronald Reagan 38

Milw. Lutheran 105, Brown Deer 70

Monroe 72, Monona Grove 60

Mount Horeb 60, Sauk Prairie 44

Muskego 86, Catholic Memorial 61

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Pewaukee 59

Nicolet 90, West Bend West 41

Northland Pines 68, Chequamegon 36

Omro 74, Westfield Area 57

Oostburg 72, Reedsville 63

Osseo-Fairchild 95, Whitehall 66

Owen-Withee 71, Granton 31

Pacelli 59, Pittsville 46

Palmyra-Eagle 54, Williams Bay 37

Peshtigo 59, Sevastopol 56

Prairie Farm 58, New Auburn 43

Pulaski 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 39

Rib Lake 66, Tomahawk 49

Rice Lake 82, Northwestern 66

Rio 80, Pardeeville 43

River Falls 61, La Crosse Logan 50

Rosholt 74, Wild Rose 69

Seneca 59, Weston 14

Seymour 74, Green Bay East 60

Shawano Community 66, Green Bay West 64

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 64

Sheboygan North 49, Green Bay Preble 41

Sheboygan South 74, Notre Dame 69

Southern Door 68, Oconto 53

Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 62

Stoughton 62, Milton 37

Superior 82, Chippewa Falls 66

Unity 64, Osceola 54

University Lake 55, Tenor/Veritas 39

Watertown 57, Fort Atkinson 48

Waunakee 68, Beaver Dam 51

Wautoma 57, Winneconne 53

Wauzeka-Steuben 63, Kickapoo 48

Wayland Academy 61, Valley Christian 40

West Allis Central 81, New Berlin West 66

Westby 62, Aquinas 42

Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Pius XI Catholic 56

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Menominee Indian 63, OT

Xavier 72, New London 64

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments