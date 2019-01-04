Racine County

Case 83, Kenosha Tremper 80

Oak Creek 64, Horlick 58, OT

Park 64, Kenosha Bradford 56

Wilmot 67, Burlington 64

Union Grove 59, Waterford 43

Whitefish Bay Dominican 73, Catholic Central 47

Racine Lutheran 73, Kenosha St. Joseph 67

St. Catherine's 94, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Other state scores

Adams-Friendship 71, Wautoma 57

Arrowhead 71, Mukwonago 49

Berlin 61, Ripon 56

Brookfield Academy 65, Hope Christian 52

Brookfield Central 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 42

Brookfield East 55, Wauwatosa East 31

Central Wisconsin Christian 81, Tri-County 57

Columbus Catholic 88, Greenwood 53

Cuba City 60, Southwestern 52

Darlington 70, Boscobel 49

Deerfield 68, Valley Christian 45

Dodgeland 80, Williams Bay 59

Durand 72, Mondovi 65

Eau Claire Memorial 72, Chippewa Falls 58

Fall Creek 60, Cadott 32

Fennimore 85, Riverdale 26

Franklin 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Freedom 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 43

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54, West Salem 53

Germantown 72, Menomonee Falls 70

Grafton 94, Hartford Union 89, OT

Grantsburg 64, St. Croix Falls 62

Green Bay East 62, Wausau West 59

Hamilton 70, Marquette University 61

Homestead 71, Cedarburg 51

Howards Grove 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 37

Hudson 74, Saint Croix Central 54

Hustisford 77, Princeton/Green Lake 31

Kaukauna 86, Appleton West 72

Kenosha Reuther 67, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 40

Kickapoo 62, Ithaca 32

Lake Country Lutheran 90, Heritage Christian 44

Lake Mills 72, Poynette 58

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Columbus 56

Little Chute 73, Luxemburg-Casco 57

Madison East 66, Madison La Follette 64

Madison Memorial 56, Janesville Parker 37

Marshall 81, Waterloo 47

Martin Luther 79, Saint Thomas More 42

Mauston 63, Westfield Area 36

McDonell Central 73, Altoona 60

Menomonie 70, Eau Claire North 51

Merrill 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54

Middleton 62, Sun Prairie 60

Milw. Bay View 84, Milw. Madison 81

Milw. Washington 75, Milw. South 47

Mineral Point 79, Iowa-Grant 45

Mosinee 79, Antigo 71

Mountain Top Academy 91, Milwaukee Early View 89

New Glarus 77, Cambridge 48

Newman Catholic 76, Abbotsford 68

Nicolet 78, Whitefish Bay 51

Oakfield 59, Palmyra-Eagle 45

Oconomowoc 61, Catholic Memorial 45

Onalaska 76, Sparta 61

Oostburg 48, Kohler 41

Pacelli 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 52

Plymouth 65, Kewaskum 42

Potosi 67, River Ridge 51

Prairie du Chien 67, Lancaster 48

Random Lake 66, Sheboygan Christian 47

Reedsville 67, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59

Regis 75, Stanley-Boyd 37

Rhinelander 69, Tomahawk 43

River Falls 52, Rice Lake 48

River Valley 57, Richland Center 39

Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Hilbert 64

Slinger 41, West Bend West 40

South Milwaukee 72, Milw. Ronald Reagan 61

Spring Valley 57, Elk Mound 48, OT

St. John's NW Military Academy 71, Saint Francis 46

Stevens Point 75, D.C. Everest 51

University School of Milwaukee 75, Messmer 56

Verona Area 49, Beloit Memorial 42

Waukesha North 56, Kettle Moraine 51

Waupun 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 35

Wauzeka-Steuben 78, Weston 15

Winneconne 53, Campbellsport 50

Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 30

Oak Creek 64, Horlick 58, OT

OAK CREEK (5-6)

Q. Stulo 1 3-4 5, Sinani 7 6-8 24, Duchniak 2 4-4 10, Nytsch 5 2-2 13, Greish 2 0-0 4, Hibbard 1 0-0 3, K. Stulo 1 2-2 5. Totals 19 17-20 64.

HORLICK (3-6)

Ward 2 2-3 6, McNeal 4 3-6 11, Milton 8 2-2 24, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 3 0-2 6, Chapman 4 2-2 11, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-15 58.

Halftime—Oak Creek 29, Horlick 24. End of regulation—Tied 56-56. 3-point goals—Sinani 4, Duchniak 2, Nytsch, Hibbard, K. Stulo. Milton 4, Chapman. Total fouls—Oak Creek 15, Horlick 18.

Park 64, Bradford 56

PARK (5-2)

Gamble 1 0-0 3, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 6 4-5 16, Huck 0 0-0 0, R. Canady 3 0-0 6, Carey 4 1-2 12, L. Canady 6 5-9 17, Warren 5 0-0 10, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-16 64.

BRADFORD (3-6)

Glass 7 2-2 21, Sawyer 1 2-4 5, Hurley 3 1-2 8, Carlino 3 1-2 10, Darden 1 0-0 2, Lee 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 8-12 56.

Halftime—Bradford 24, Park 18. 3-point goals—Gamble, Carey 3. Glass 5, Sawyer, Hurley, Carlino 3. Total fouls—Park 16, Bradford 15. Fouled out—Warren.

Wilmot 67, Burlington 64

BURLINGTON (7-4)

Mulhollon 2 3-3 7, Krause 0 0-2 0, Berezowitz 5 1-1 14, Safar 8 3-4 19, Kornely 1 0-0 2, Runkel 6 0-1 12, Turzenski 4 0-0 8, Swantz 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 9-13 64.

WILMOT (7-2)

M. Sandman 2 0-0 5, Watson 3 2-5 8, Brenner 3 2-4 8, Glass 4 0-1 10, K. Sandman 3 0-0 8, Morovitz 5 5-8 18, Spath 2 0-0 5, Coleman 2 1-1 5. Totals 24 10-19 67.

Halftime—Wilmot 32, Burlington 30. 3-point goals—Berezowitz 3, M. Sandman, Glass 2, K. Sandman 2, Morovitz 3, Spath.

Union Grove 59, Waterford 43

WATERFORD (1-9)

Riska 1 0-0 3, Glembin 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 4 0-0 10, Hancook 3 1-1 7, Karpinski 4 2-4 10, Chart 2 0-0 6, Brekke 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 3-5 43.

UNION GROVE (3-6)

Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Koch 3 3-4 11, Hilardes 2 0-0 5, Hempel 1 0-0 3, Clark 1 0-0 2, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Long 2 2-3 6, Hansel 2 6-9 10, Delagrave 1 0-0 2, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 7 0-2 14. Totals 21 11-18 59.

Halftime—Union Grove 21, Waterford 17. 3-point goals—Riska, Szeklinski, Ketterhagen 2, Chart 2. Domagalski, Koch 2, Hempel, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Union Grove 12. Rebounds—Union Grove 34 (Rampulla 10).

Dominican 73, Catholic Central 47

DOMINICAN (8-3)

B. Bennett 4 3-4 12, Robertson 3 0-1 7, Burns 3 0-1 7, Egede 2 0-0 4, Kirk 2 0-1 5, Jelacic 3 3-3 9, Antetokounmpo 8 4-4 23, Austin 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 10-14 73.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-7)

Henderson 0 3-4 3, Doerflinger 4 0-0 10, McCourt 3 0-1 8, Pum 1 0-0 3, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 3 0-0 6, Miles 2 0-0 4, Wright 4 2-2 11, Robson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-7 47.

Halftime—Dominican 37, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—B. Bennett, Robertson, Burns, Kirk, Antetokounmpo 3. Doerflinger 2, McCourt 2, Pum, Wright. Total fouls—Dominican 14, Catholic Central 14. Fouled out—Miles. Rebounds—Dominican 28 (Austin 6), Catholic Central 19 (Miles 4).

Racine Lutheran 73, St. Joseph 67

LUTHERAN (5-3)

Woodward 4 9-10 18, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 8 8-12 29, Solis 4 2-3 10, Wilson 5 2-4 12, Molbeck 2 0-0 4, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 21-29 73.

ST. JOSEPH (2-7)

Schulte 6 0-1 12, Lecce 2 0-0 5, Berry 6 1-4 13, Fuedner 7 0-0 17, Michel III 2 0-0 4, Alia 3 4-4 10, Tolefree 3 0-2 6. Totals 29 4-6 67.

Halftime—Lutheran 35, St. Joseph 29. 3-point goals— Lecce, Berry, Fuedner 3. Woodward, Wilks 5. Total fouls—St. Joseph 18, Lutheran 14. Rebounds—St. Joseph 27 (Berry 10), Lutheran 24 (Wilson, Wilks 6).

St. Catherine's 94, Shoreland Lutheran 41

ST. CATHERINE'S (7-2)

Sabala 2 1-2 6, Cafferty 9 0-0 18, Lambert 1 0-0 2, McGee 1 4-4 6, Barker 3 0-0 7, T. Hunter 9 0-0 19, Tomlin 3 0-0 7, May 1 1-1 3, C. Hunter 4 0-0 9, Naidl 2 0-0 5, Stephens 4 0-0 9, Chernowski 1 0-0 2, Tyler 0 1-2 1. Totals 40 7-9 94.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-6)

Fritag 2 0-0 5, Edmonston 3 2-2 10, Olson 1 0-0 2, Bolton 4 1-2 11, Smith 6 0-1 13. Totals 16 3-7 41.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 53, Shoreland 11. 3-point goals—Sabala, Barker, T. Hunter, Tomlin, C. Hunter, Naidl, Stephens. Fritag, Edmunston 2, Bolton 2, Smith. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Shoreland 12. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 35 (Cafferty, McGee 5).

