Racine County
Case 83, Kenosha Tremper 80
Oak Creek 64, Horlick 58, OT
Park 64, Kenosha Bradford 56
Wilmot 67, Burlington 64
Union Grove 59, Waterford 43
Whitefish Bay Dominican 73, Catholic Central 47
Racine Lutheran 73, Kenosha St. Joseph 67
St. Catherine's 94, Shoreland Lutheran 41
Other state scores
Adams-Friendship 71, Wautoma 57
Arrowhead 71, Mukwonago 49
Berlin 61, Ripon 56
Brookfield Academy 65, Hope Christian 52
Brookfield Central 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 42
Brookfield East 55, Wauwatosa East 31
Central Wisconsin Christian 81, Tri-County 57
Columbus Catholic 88, Greenwood 53
Cuba City 60, Southwestern 52
Darlington 70, Boscobel 49
Deerfield 68, Valley Christian 45
Dodgeland 80, Williams Bay 59
Durand 72, Mondovi 65
Eau Claire Memorial 72, Chippewa Falls 58
Fall Creek 60, Cadott 32
Fennimore 85, Riverdale 26
Franklin 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Freedom 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 43
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54, West Salem 53
Germantown 72, Menomonee Falls 70
Grafton 94, Hartford Union 89, OT
Grantsburg 64, St. Croix Falls 62
Green Bay East 62, Wausau West 59
Hamilton 70, Marquette University 61
Homestead 71, Cedarburg 51
Howards Grove 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 37
Hudson 74, Saint Croix Central 54
Hustisford 77, Princeton/Green Lake 31
Kaukauna 86, Appleton West 72
Kenosha Reuther 67, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 40
Kickapoo 62, Ithaca 32
Lake Country Lutheran 90, Heritage Christian 44
Lake Mills 72, Poynette 58
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Columbus 56
Little Chute 73, Luxemburg-Casco 57
Madison East 66, Madison La Follette 64
Madison Memorial 56, Janesville Parker 37
Marshall 81, Waterloo 47
Martin Luther 79, Saint Thomas More 42
Mauston 63, Westfield Area 36
McDonell Central 73, Altoona 60
Menomonie 70, Eau Claire North 51
Merrill 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54
Middleton 62, Sun Prairie 60
Milw. Bay View 84, Milw. Madison 81
Milw. Washington 75, Milw. South 47
Mineral Point 79, Iowa-Grant 45
Mosinee 79, Antigo 71
Mountain Top Academy 91, Milwaukee Early View 89
New Glarus 77, Cambridge 48
Newman Catholic 76, Abbotsford 68
Nicolet 78, Whitefish Bay 51
Oakfield 59, Palmyra-Eagle 45
Oconomowoc 61, Catholic Memorial 45
Onalaska 76, Sparta 61
Oostburg 48, Kohler 41
Pacelli 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 52
Plymouth 65, Kewaskum 42
Potosi 67, River Ridge 51
Prairie du Chien 67, Lancaster 48
Random Lake 66, Sheboygan Christian 47
Reedsville 67, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59
Regis 75, Stanley-Boyd 37
Rhinelander 69, Tomahawk 43
River Falls 52, Rice Lake 48
River Valley 57, Richland Center 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Hilbert 64
Slinger 41, West Bend West 40
South Milwaukee 72, Milw. Ronald Reagan 61
Spring Valley 57, Elk Mound 48, OT
St. John's NW Military Academy 71, Saint Francis 46
Stevens Point 75, D.C. Everest 51
University School of Milwaukee 75, Messmer 56
Verona Area 49, Beloit Memorial 42
Waukesha North 56, Kettle Moraine 51
Waupun 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 35
Wauzeka-Steuben 78, Weston 15
Winneconne 53, Campbellsport 50
Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 30
OAK CREEK (5-6)
Q. Stulo 1 3-4 5, Sinani 7 6-8 24, Duchniak 2 4-4 10, Nytsch 5 2-2 13, Greish 2 0-0 4, Hibbard 1 0-0 3, K. Stulo 1 2-2 5. Totals 19 17-20 64.
HORLICK (3-6)
Ward 2 2-3 6, McNeal 4 3-6 11, Milton 8 2-2 24, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 3 0-2 6, Chapman 4 2-2 11, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-15 58.
Halftime—Oak Creek 29, Horlick 24. End of regulation—Tied 56-56. 3-point goals—Sinani 4, Duchniak 2, Nytsch, Hibbard, K. Stulo. Milton 4, Chapman. Total fouls—Oak Creek 15, Horlick 18.
PARK (5-2)
Gamble 1 0-0 3, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 6 4-5 16, Huck 0 0-0 0, R. Canady 3 0-0 6, Carey 4 1-2 12, L. Canady 6 5-9 17, Warren 5 0-0 10, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-16 64.
BRADFORD (3-6)
Glass 7 2-2 21, Sawyer 1 2-4 5, Hurley 3 1-2 8, Carlino 3 1-2 10, Darden 1 0-0 2, Lee 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 8-12 56.
Halftime—Bradford 24, Park 18. 3-point goals—Gamble, Carey 3. Glass 5, Sawyer, Hurley, Carlino 3. Total fouls—Park 16, Bradford 15. Fouled out—Warren.
Wilmot 67, Burlington 64
BURLINGTON (7-4)
Mulhollon 2 3-3 7, Krause 0 0-2 0, Berezowitz 5 1-1 14, Safar 8 3-4 19, Kornely 1 0-0 2, Runkel 6 0-1 12, Turzenski 4 0-0 8, Swantz 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 9-13 64.
WILMOT (7-2)
M. Sandman 2 0-0 5, Watson 3 2-5 8, Brenner 3 2-4 8, Glass 4 0-1 10, K. Sandman 3 0-0 8, Morovitz 5 5-8 18, Spath 2 0-0 5, Coleman 2 1-1 5. Totals 24 10-19 67.
Halftime—Wilmot 32, Burlington 30. 3-point goals—Berezowitz 3, M. Sandman, Glass 2, K. Sandman 2, Morovitz 3, Spath.
Union Grove 59, Waterford 43
WATERFORD (1-9)
Riska 1 0-0 3, Glembin 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 4 0-0 10, Hancook 3 1-1 7, Karpinski 4 2-4 10, Chart 2 0-0 6, Brekke 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 3-5 43.
UNION GROVE (3-6)
Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Koch 3 3-4 11, Hilardes 2 0-0 5, Hempel 1 0-0 3, Clark 1 0-0 2, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Long 2 2-3 6, Hansel 2 6-9 10, Delagrave 1 0-0 2, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 7 0-2 14. Totals 21 11-18 59.
Halftime—Union Grove 21, Waterford 17. 3-point goals—Riska, Szeklinski, Ketterhagen 2, Chart 2. Domagalski, Koch 2, Hempel, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Union Grove 12. Rebounds—Union Grove 34 (Rampulla 10).
Dominican 73, Catholic Central 47
DOMINICAN (8-3)
B. Bennett 4 3-4 12, Robertson 3 0-1 7, Burns 3 0-1 7, Egede 2 0-0 4, Kirk 2 0-1 5, Jelacic 3 3-3 9, Antetokounmpo 8 4-4 23, Austin 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 10-14 73.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-7)
Henderson 0 3-4 3, Doerflinger 4 0-0 10, McCourt 3 0-1 8, Pum 1 0-0 3, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 3 0-0 6, Miles 2 0-0 4, Wright 4 2-2 11, Robson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-7 47.
Halftime—Dominican 37, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—B. Bennett, Robertson, Burns, Kirk, Antetokounmpo 3. Doerflinger 2, McCourt 2, Pum, Wright. Total fouls—Dominican 14, Catholic Central 14. Fouled out—Miles. Rebounds—Dominican 28 (Austin 6), Catholic Central 19 (Miles 4).
Racine Lutheran 73, St. Joseph 67
LUTHERAN (5-3)
Woodward 4 9-10 18, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 8 8-12 29, Solis 4 2-3 10, Wilson 5 2-4 12, Molbeck 2 0-0 4, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 21-29 73.
ST. JOSEPH (2-7)
Schulte 6 0-1 12, Lecce 2 0-0 5, Berry 6 1-4 13, Fuedner 7 0-0 17, Michel III 2 0-0 4, Alia 3 4-4 10, Tolefree 3 0-2 6. Totals 29 4-6 67.
Halftime—Lutheran 35, St. Joseph 29. 3-point goals— Lecce, Berry, Fuedner 3. Woodward, Wilks 5. Total fouls—St. Joseph 18, Lutheran 14. Rebounds—St. Joseph 27 (Berry 10), Lutheran 24 (Wilson, Wilks 6).
St. Catherine's 94, Shoreland Lutheran 41
ST. CATHERINE'S (7-2)
Sabala 2 1-2 6, Cafferty 9 0-0 18, Lambert 1 0-0 2, McGee 1 4-4 6, Barker 3 0-0 7, T. Hunter 9 0-0 19, Tomlin 3 0-0 7, May 1 1-1 3, C. Hunter 4 0-0 9, Naidl 2 0-0 5, Stephens 4 0-0 9, Chernowski 1 0-0 2, Tyler 0 1-2 1. Totals 40 7-9 94.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-6)
Fritag 2 0-0 5, Edmonston 3 2-2 10, Olson 1 0-0 2, Bolton 4 1-2 11, Smith 6 0-1 13. Totals 16 3-7 41.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 53, Shoreland 11. 3-point goals—Sabala, Barker, T. Hunter, Tomlin, C. Hunter, Naidl, Stephens. Fritag, Edmunston 2, Bolton 2, Smith. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Shoreland 12. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 35 (Cafferty, McGee 5).
