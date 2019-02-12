Racine County

Park 69, Kenosha Indian Trail 49

Racine Lutheran 74, Prairie 71

Other state scores

Arrowhead 76, Mukwonago 52

Brookfield Central 79, Marquette University 55

Cumberland 55, Unity 49

Hamilton 87, Wauwatosa East 56

Janesville Craig 45, Middleton 43

Madison East 65, Sun Prairie 59

Monroe 54, Milw. Academy of Science 52

Oshkosh North 60, Appleton North 42

Orfordville Parkview 54, Johnson Creek 47

Platteville 79, Dodgeville 48

PARK (13-3)

Gamble 2 1-1 5, Days 2 3-4 7, Henderson 2 0-0 4, Carey 5 6-6 18, L. Canady 7 3-3 19, Warren 7 2-2 16. Totals 25 15-16 69.

INDIAN TRAIL (12-6)

Suber 4 3-4 14, Zerhaj 2 0-0 5, Stargell 1 4-4 7, Terrian 1 0-0 2, Fullilove 4 3-4 11, Bishop 2 0-0 5, Bernero 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 10-12 49.

Halftime—Park 27, Indian Trail 18. 3-point goals—Carey 2, L. Canady 2. Suber 3, Zerhaj, Stargell, Bishop, Bernero. Total fouls—Park 13, Indian Trail 13. Rebounds—Park 35 (Days, Warren 10).

Racine Lutheran 74, Prairie 71

PRAIRIE (11-7)

Polzin 6 0-1 17, Stafford 7 0-0 19, Krekling 1 1-2 3, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 3 0-0 6, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 10 0-0 21, Williams 0 0-1 0, Fallico 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 1-4 71.

LUTHERAN (9-9)

Woodward 11 1-2 29, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 3 3-3 10, Solis 3 3-4 10, Wilson 8 4-4 20, Molbeck 2 0-0 4, Zawicki 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 12-15 74.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 40, Prairie 33. 3-point goals—Polzin 5, Stafford 5, Nesbitt, Fallico. Woodward 6, Wilks, Solis. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Lutheran 9. Fouled out—Kamm. Rebounds—Prairie 34 (Nesbitt 9), Lutheran 34 (Solis 14).

