Park 69, Kenosha Indian Trail 49
Racine Lutheran 74, Prairie 71
Other state scores
Arrowhead 76, Mukwonago 52
Brookfield Central 79, Marquette University 55
Cumberland 55, Unity 49
Hamilton 87, Wauwatosa East 56
Janesville Craig 45, Middleton 43
Madison East 65, Sun Prairie 59
Monroe 54, Milw. Academy of Science 52
Oshkosh North 60, Appleton North 42
Orfordville Parkview 54, Johnson Creek 47
Platteville 79, Dodgeville 48
PARK (13-3)
Gamble 2 1-1 5, Days 2 3-4 7, Henderson 2 0-0 4, Carey 5 6-6 18, L. Canady 7 3-3 19, Warren 7 2-2 16. Totals 25 15-16 69.
INDIAN TRAIL (12-6)
Suber 4 3-4 14, Zerhaj 2 0-0 5, Stargell 1 4-4 7, Terrian 1 0-0 2, Fullilove 4 3-4 11, Bishop 2 0-0 5, Bernero 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 10-12 49.
Halftime—Park 27, Indian Trail 18. 3-point goals—Carey 2, L. Canady 2. Suber 3, Zerhaj, Stargell, Bishop, Bernero. Total fouls—Park 13, Indian Trail 13. Rebounds—Park 35 (Days, Warren 10).
Racine Lutheran 74, Prairie 71
PRAIRIE (11-7)
Polzin 6 0-1 17, Stafford 7 0-0 19, Krekling 1 1-2 3, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Kamm 3 0-0 6, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 10 0-0 21, Williams 0 0-1 0, Fallico 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 1-4 71.
LUTHERAN (9-9)
Woodward 11 1-2 29, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 3 3-3 10, Solis 3 3-4 10, Wilson 8 4-4 20, Molbeck 2 0-0 4, Zawicki 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 12-15 74.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 40, Prairie 33. 3-point goals—Polzin 5, Stafford 5, Nesbitt, Fallico. Woodward 6, Wilks, Solis. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Lutheran 9. Fouled out—Kamm. Rebounds—Prairie 34 (Nesbitt 9), Lutheran 34 (Solis 14).
