Racine County
Franklin 71, Case 57
Saint Francis 52, Waterford 51
Other state scores
Arrowhead 78, Marquette University 53
Colfax 61, Elmwood/Plum City 44
Deerfield 83, Wayland Academy 61
Ellsworth 75, Amery 67
Gibraltar 82, Mishicot 65
Green Bay Southwest 83, Notre Dame 74
Hudson 78, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 66
Kettle Moraine 75, Watertown 43
La Crosse Central 82, Eau Claire North 55
Madison East 73, Janesville Craig 67
Madison Memorial 59, Verona Area 47
Mellen 85, Butternut 75
Menomonie 71, Superior 64
Mercer 92, White Lake 50
Merrill 53, Stevens Point 51
Messmer 73, Heritage Christian 63
Milw. Washington 106, Milw. Hamilton 62
Milw. Bradley Tech 73, Milw. Pulaski 55
Milw. Golda Meir 81, Milw. Ronald Reagan 64
Milw. Pulaski 72, Milw. Arts 61
Milw. South 75, Milw. North 51
Monona Grove 58, Oregon 49
Northland Pines 72, Crandon 58
Oconomowoc 77, Germantown 75
Osseo-Fairchild 57, McDonell Central 54
Peshtigo 49, Sturgeon Bay 48
Plymouth 65, Kewaskum 54
Prescott 77, Saint Croix Central 76
Princeton/Green Lake 56, Wautoma 55
Rib Lake 80, Colby 46
Ripon 65, Berlin 49
River Valley 61, Richland Center 42
Sheboygan North 61, De Pere 42
Southern Door 92, Sevastopol 54
St. Marys Springs 51, Laconia 36
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 61, Phelps 49
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 46, Milw. Saint Anthony 45
Waupun 84, Winneconne 41
West Bend West 51, Slinger 49
West De Pere 85, Menasha 74
Wild Rose 74, Bowler 34
Williams Bay 71, Madison Country Day 53
Wilmot Union 79, Badger 70
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, North Fond du Lac 32
Franklin 71, Case 57
CASE (12-9)
Rankins-James 1 2-4 4, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 3, Wright 1 0-0 2, Thompson 4 11-13 19, Duffie 1 1-1 3, Sardin 2 2-8 9, Brumby 3 2-2 10, Jedkins 2 3-4 7. Totals 14 22-32 57.
FRANKLIN (16-5)
Decker 2 0-0 6, Martens 5 5-6 15, Vanderwell 3 6-6 13, Leaf 1 0-0 2, King 8 2-3 21, Capstrain 3 4-4 10, Wilson 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 19-21 71.
Halftime—Franklin 37, Case 25. 3-point goals—Schmidtmann. King 3, Decker, Vanderwell. Total fouls—Case 16, Franklin 20.
Saint Francis 52, Waterford 51
SAINT FRANCIS (12-9)
Duncan 8 0-0 16, Oliphant 1 0-0 2, Stricklen 8 0-0 23, Mack 1 4-4 6, Hernandez 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 4-4 52.
WATERFORD (5-16)
Glembin 3 0-0 9, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 6 0-0 15, Hancock 5 0-0 10, Karpinski 3 0-0 8, Chart 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 4 1-1 9. Totals 21 1-1 51.
Halftime—Saint Francis 35, Waterford 24. 3-point goals—Stricklen 7, Hernandez. Glembin 3, Ketterhagen 3, Karpinski 2. Total fouls—Saint Francis 5, Waterford 9.
