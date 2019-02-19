Racine County

Franklin 71, Case 57

Saint Francis 52, Waterford 51

Other state scores

Arrowhead 78, Marquette University 53

Colfax 61, Elmwood/Plum City 44

Deerfield 83, Wayland Academy 61

Ellsworth 75, Amery 67

Gibraltar 82, Mishicot 65

Green Bay Southwest 83, Notre Dame 74

Hudson 78, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 66

Kettle Moraine 75, Watertown 43

La Crosse Central 82, Eau Claire North 55

Madison East 73, Janesville Craig 67

Madison Memorial 59, Verona Area 47

Mellen 85, Butternut 75

Menomonie 71, Superior 64

Mercer 92, White Lake 50

Merrill 53, Stevens Point 51

Messmer 73, Heritage Christian 63

Milw. Washington 106, Milw. Hamilton 62

Milw. Bradley Tech 73, Milw. Pulaski 55

Milw. Golda Meir 81, Milw. Ronald Reagan 64

Milw. Pulaski 72, Milw. Arts 61

Milw. South 75, Milw. North 51

Monona Grove 58, Oregon 49

Northland Pines 72, Crandon 58

Oconomowoc 77, Germantown 75

Osseo-Fairchild 57, McDonell Central 54

Peshtigo 49, Sturgeon Bay 48

Plymouth 65, Kewaskum 54

Prescott 77, Saint Croix Central 76

Princeton/Green Lake 56, Wautoma 55

Rib Lake 80, Colby 46

Ripon 65, Berlin 49

River Valley 61, Richland Center 42

Sheboygan North 61, De Pere 42

Southern Door 92, Sevastopol 54

St. Marys Springs 51, Laconia 36

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 61, Phelps 49

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 46, Milw. Saint Anthony 45

Waupun 84, Winneconne 41

West Bend West 51, Slinger 49

West De Pere 85, Menasha 74

Wild Rose 74, Bowler 34

Williams Bay 71, Madison Country Day 53

Wilmot Union 79, Badger 70

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, North Fond du Lac 32

Franklin 71, Case 57

CASE (12-9)

Rankins-James 1 2-4 4, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 3, Wright 1 0-0 2, Thompson 4 11-13 19, Duffie 1 1-1 3, Sardin 2 2-8 9, Brumby 3 2-2 10, Jedkins 2 3-4 7. Totals 14 22-32 57.

FRANKLIN (16-5)

Decker 2 0-0 6, Martens 5 5-6 15, Vanderwell 3 6-6 13, Leaf 1 0-0 2, King 8 2-3 21, Capstrain 3 4-4 10, Wilson 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 19-21 71.

Halftime—Franklin 37, Case 25. 3-point goals—Schmidtmann. King 3, Decker, Vanderwell. Total fouls—Case 16, Franklin 20.

Saint Francis 52, Waterford 51

SAINT FRANCIS (12-9)

Duncan 8 0-0 16, Oliphant 1 0-0 2, Stricklen 8 0-0 23, Mack 1 4-4 6, Hernandez 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 4-4 52.

WATERFORD (5-16)

Glembin 3 0-0 9, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 6 0-0 15, Hancock 5 0-0 10, Karpinski 3 0-0 8, Chart 0 0-0 0, Roanhouse 4 1-1 9. Totals 21 1-1 51.

Halftime—Saint Francis 35, Waterford 24. 3-point goals—Stricklen 7, Hernandez. Glembin 3, Ketterhagen 3, Karpinski 2. Total fouls—Saint Francis 5, Waterford 9.

