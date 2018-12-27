Racine County

Just A Game Shootout

At Wisconsin Dells

Case 67, Verona Area 41

Doctors of PT Holiday Classic

At Carthage College, Kenosha

Wilmot 93, Racine Lutheran 83

Kenosha Tremper 78, Burlington 62

Williams Bay Tournament

Williams Bay Faith Christian 53, Catholic Central 48

Heritage Christian 62, Williams Bay 59

Other state scores

Almond-Bancroft 75, Amherst 44

Bangor 72, De Soto 47

Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40

Boscobel 62, North Crawford 48

Brookfield Central 78, Martin Luther 65

Cassville 80, Coulee Region Christian 45

Clintonville 69, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54

Darlington 52, Lancaster 36

DeForest 98, Wautoma 63

Elkhorn Area 72, Fort Atkinson 37

Ellsworth 49, Glenwood City 45

Fall River 71, Marion 38

Fennimore 71, Wonewoc-Center 28

Green Bay Southwest 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 64

Hilbert 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59

Kettle Moraine 75, New Berlin West 45

Lakeside Lutheran 86, Milw. North 60

Madison East 84, Janesville Craig 59

Marshfield 63, Oconomowoc 42

Milw. Academy of Science 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74

Milw. Riverside University 60, Lake Mills 47

Mondovi 69, Lake Holcombe 43

Monticello 51, Brodhead 39

New Lisbon 75, Ithaca 39

New London 80, Waupaca 62

Newman Catholic 89, Tri-County 51

Oshkosh West 87, Brown Deer 70

Parkview 84, Albany 71

Peshtigo 69, Crivitz 50

Platteville 80, Antigo 76

Regis 58, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

Roncalli 64, Catholic Memorial 32

Sevastopol 64, Valley Christian 44

Seymour 50, Beaver Dam 44

Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, St. Marys Springs 67

Southwestern 54, Benton 45

Stratford 69, Pacelli 58

Tigerton 50, Niagara 33

Waupun 66, Merrill 51

West Bend East 93, Waukesha South 51

Hastings (Minn.) Tournament

First round

Stillwater, Minn. 62, Prescott 55

Hoop City Classic

Coronado, Nev. 81, Dominican 69

Kankakee Tournament

Maroon Division

Wauwatosa West 46, Champaign Centennial, Ill. 45

Rochester Tournament

First round

Northfield, Minn. 77, Lourdes Academy 74

Robbinsdale Cooper, Minn. 63, Holmen 56

Tartan Tournament

Blue Division first round

Superior 71, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 53

Winona State Tournament

Prairie du Chien 50, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 41

Winona Cotter, Minn. 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 62

Tremper 78, Burlington 62

TREMPER (4-5)

Young 6 4-8 16, Huss 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Polk 5 1-1 12, Hoffman 5 1-2 11, Gross 7 2-2 18, Coleman 4 3-4 11. Totals 31 11-17 78.

BURLINGTON (6-2)

Mulhollon 3 3-3 9, Berezowitz 2 0-0 6, Krause 5 2-2 16, Safar 1 2-2 4, O'Laughlin 1 1-2 4, Kornely 1 0-0 2, Runkel 8 0-0 16, Turzenski 2 0-0 4, Swantz 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 9-11 62.

Halftime—Tremper 41, Burlington 23. 3-point goals—Huss, Johnson, Polk, Gross 2. Berezowitz 2, Krause 4, O'Laughlin.

Wilmot 93, Racine Lutheran 83

LUTHERAN (4-3)

Woodward 10 3-4 24, Kraus 3 0-0 6, Wilks 6 7-9 21, Solis 3 0-0 6, Wilson 5 4-7 14, Molbeck 5 0-1 10, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 14-21 83.

WILMOT (6-2)

M. Sandman 5 0-0 11, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Epping 0 0-0 0, Watson 5 2-4 13, Brenner  32-3 8, Glass 6 7-9 21, Stalker 0 0-0 0, K. Sandman 3 1-2 9, Moravectz 4 0-0 10, Moldenhauer 0 0-0 0, Luoma 0 0-0 0, Spath 7 3-4 17, Vacala 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals 35 15-22 93.

Halftime—Wilmot 42, Lutheran 40. 3-point goals—Woodward, Wilks 2. M. Sandman, Watson, Glass 2, K. Sandman 2, Moravectz 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 19, Wilmot 23. Fouled out—Wilson. Coleman. Rebounds—Lutheran 19 (Molbeck 5), Wilmot 27 (Brenner 8).

