Racine County
Just A Game Shootout
At Wisconsin Dells
Case 67, Verona Area 41
Doctors of PT Holiday Classic
At Carthage College, Kenosha
Wilmot 93, Racine Lutheran 83
Kenosha Tremper 78, Burlington 62
Williams Bay Tournament
Williams Bay Faith Christian 53, Catholic Central 48
Heritage Christian 62, Williams Bay 59
Other state scores
Almond-Bancroft 75, Amherst 44
Bangor 72, De Soto 47
Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40
Boscobel 62, North Crawford 48
Brookfield Central 78, Martin Luther 65
Cassville 80, Coulee Region Christian 45
Clintonville 69, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
Darlington 52, Lancaster 36
DeForest 98, Wautoma 63
Elkhorn Area 72, Fort Atkinson 37
Ellsworth 49, Glenwood City 45
Fall River 71, Marion 38
Fennimore 71, Wonewoc-Center 28
Green Bay Southwest 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 64
Hilbert 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59
Kettle Moraine 75, New Berlin West 45
Lakeside Lutheran 86, Milw. North 60
Madison East 84, Janesville Craig 59
Marshfield 63, Oconomowoc 42
Milw. Academy of Science 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74
Milw. Riverside University 60, Lake Mills 47
Mondovi 69, Lake Holcombe 43
Monticello 51, Brodhead 39
New Lisbon 75, Ithaca 39
New London 80, Waupaca 62
Newman Catholic 89, Tri-County 51
Oshkosh West 87, Brown Deer 70
Parkview 84, Albany 71
Peshtigo 69, Crivitz 50
Platteville 80, Antigo 76
Regis 58, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
Roncalli 64, Catholic Memorial 32
Sevastopol 64, Valley Christian 44
Seymour 50, Beaver Dam 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, St. Marys Springs 67
Southwestern 54, Benton 45
Stratford 69, Pacelli 58
Tigerton 50, Niagara 33
Waupun 66, Merrill 51
West Bend East 93, Waukesha South 51
Hastings (Minn.) Tournament
First round
Stillwater, Minn. 62, Prescott 55
Hoop City Classic
Coronado, Nev. 81, Dominican 69
Kankakee Tournament
Maroon Division
Wauwatosa West 46, Champaign Centennial, Ill. 45
Rochester Tournament
First round
Northfield, Minn. 77, Lourdes Academy 74
Robbinsdale Cooper, Minn. 63, Holmen 56
Tartan Tournament
Blue Division first round
Superior 71, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 53
Winona State Tournament
Prairie du Chien 50, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 41
Winona Cotter, Minn. 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 62
Tremper 78, Burlington 62
TREMPER (4-5)
Young 6 4-8 16, Huss 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Polk 5 1-1 12, Hoffman 5 1-2 11, Gross 7 2-2 18, Coleman 4 3-4 11. Totals 31 11-17 78.
BURLINGTON (6-2)
Mulhollon 3 3-3 9, Berezowitz 2 0-0 6, Krause 5 2-2 16, Safar 1 2-2 4, O'Laughlin 1 1-2 4, Kornely 1 0-0 2, Runkel 8 0-0 16, Turzenski 2 0-0 4, Swantz 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 9-11 62.
Halftime—Tremper 41, Burlington 23. 3-point goals—Huss, Johnson, Polk, Gross 2. Berezowitz 2, Krause 4, O'Laughlin.
Wilmot 93, Racine Lutheran 83
LUTHERAN (4-3)
Woodward 10 3-4 24, Kraus 3 0-0 6, Wilks 6 7-9 21, Solis 3 0-0 6, Wilson 5 4-7 14, Molbeck 5 0-1 10, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 14-21 83.
WILMOT (6-2)
M. Sandman 5 0-0 11, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Epping 0 0-0 0, Watson 5 2-4 13, Brenner 32-3 8, Glass 6 7-9 21, Stalker 0 0-0 0, K. Sandman 3 1-2 9, Moravectz 4 0-0 10, Moldenhauer 0 0-0 0, Luoma 0 0-0 0, Spath 7 3-4 17, Vacala 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals 35 15-22 93.
Halftime—Wilmot 42, Lutheran 40. 3-point goals—Woodward, Wilks 2. M. Sandman, Watson, Glass 2, K. Sandman 2, Moravectz 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 19, Wilmot 23. Fouled out—Wilson. Coleman. Rebounds—Lutheran 19 (Molbeck 5), Wilmot 27 (Brenner 8).
