Racine County
Burlington 66, Lake Geneva Badger 41
Union Grove 49, Delavan-Darien 41
Elknorn 81, Waterford 57
St. Catherine's 76, Catholic Central 43
Racine Lutheran 74, Milw. Saint Thomas More 56
Other state scores
Almond-Bancroft 58, Pittsville 38
Arrowhead 62, Waukesha South 38
Bangor 72, Necedah 60
Birchwood 64, New Auburn 44
Brookfield Academy 71, Saint Francis 43
Brookfield East 77, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Brown Deer 90, Shorewood 62
Cambria-Friesland 65, Johnson Creek 49
Cedarburg 63, West Bend West 59
Chilton 61, Brillion 50
Columbus Catholic 66, Owen-Withee 40
D.C. Everest 73, Wausau West 53
De Pere 60, Ashwaubenon 47
Denmark 72, Clintonville 44
Fall River 60, Dodgeland 45
Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Luxemburg-Casco 44
Franklin 73, Kenosha Bradford 38
Freedom 63, Marinette 47
Germantown 78, Marquette University 74
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73, Algoma 39
Green Bay Preble 77, Sheboygan South 54
Green Bay Southwest 69, Bay Port 50
Hamilton 51, Wauwatosa West 49
Hilbert 63, St. Mary Catholic 47
Hillsboro 51, Royall 43
Homestead 72, Whitefish Bay 62
Hortonville 75, Fond du Lac 47
Howards Grove 58, Oostburg 34
Hudson 64, Eau Claire North 62
Iola-Scandinavia 74, Weyauwega-Fremont 40
Ithaca 58, Weston 34
Kaukauna 78, Oshkosh West 77
Kettle Moraine 75, Catholic Memorial 67
Kickapoo 65, La Farge 25
Kimberly 62, Neenah 40
La Crosse Central 71, Holmen 39
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 54
Lake Mills 91, Deerfield 64
Little Chute 69, Wrightstown 64
Lourdes Academy 66, Central Wisconsin Christian 36
Marshfield 53, Merrill 32
Mauston 84, Wautoma 61
McDonell Central 84, Fall Creek 76, OT
Milw. Early View 77, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 29
Milw. Lutheran 49, Greenfield 45
Mishicot 66, Random Lake 63
Mondovi 91, Boyceville 53
Mosinee 57, Medford Area 53
Muskego 54, Mukwonago 51
New Berlin Eisenhower 77, Greendale 54
New Lisbon 80, Brookwood 59
New Richmond 59, Saint Croix Central 51
Nicolet 87, Grafton 69
Oak Creek 61, Kenosha Indian Trail 57
Oconto 62, Sturgeon Bay 52
Oconto Falls 78, Waupaca 74
Onalaska 78, Aquinas 42
Oshkosh North 64, Appleton East 52
Palmyra-Eagle 66, Pardeeville 50
Pewaukee 84, New Berlin West 59
Plymouth 79, Ripon 66
Pulaski 64, Notre Dame 54
Regis 81, Altoona 78
Rhinelander 84, Northland Pines 69
Rio 81, Waterloo 62
River Falls 58, Menomonie 40
Roncalli 79, Two Rivers 30
Rosholt 78, Port Edwards 70
Seneca 54, North Crawford 37
Sheboygan North 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Somerset 44, Baldwin-Woodville 40
Southern Door 62, Peshtigo 46
Spring Valley 46, Durand 44
St. Croix Falls 69, Unity 48
St. John's NW Military Academy 53, Milw. South 36
Stevens Point 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36
University School of Milwaukee 83, Kenosha Christian Life 42
Watertown Luther Prep 59, Cambridge 39
Waukesha West 62, Oconomowoc 53
Waupun 64, Campbellsport 33
Wauzeka-Steuben 71, De Soto 50
West Allis Central 90, Pius XI Catholic 52
West Bend East 67, Slinger 61
Whitnall 50, Cudahy 37
Winneconne 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61
Wisconsin Dells 49, Adams-Friendship 29
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Pacelli 39
Burlington 66, Badger 41
BADGER (1-4)
Dumez 2 5-6 9, Bishop 2 5-9 9, Rodgers 2 2-2 6, Johnston 1 3-5 5, Slayton 2 0-2 4, McGreevy 2 0-0 4, Popenhagen 1 1-2 3, Faul 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 17-28 41.
BURLINGTON (4-2)
Krause 6 2-5 20, Berezowitz 4 1-2 12, Safar 3 6-6 12, Turzenski 2 4-4 8, O'Laughlin 0 5-5 5, Runkel 1 3-6 5, Swantz 1 0-1 2, Luciano 0 1-2 1, Ohm 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 23-33 66.
Halftime—Burlington 25, Badger 18. 3-point goals—Krause 6, Berezowitz 3.
Union Grove 49, Delavan-Darien 41
UNION GROVE (2-4)
Long 7 4-8 18, Delagrave 4 0-1 8, Koch 2 1-2 6, Hilarides 1 3-8 6, Hempel 0 4-7 4, Nelson 2 0-1 4, Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Mutchie 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-27 49.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-5)
Terpstra 5 0-0 12, Crull 2 4-5 8, Hembrook 2 2-2 7, Freitag 2 0-0 4, Hetzel 2 0-0 4, Greenwald 1 0-0 3, Grover 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 6-7 41.
Halftime—Union Grove 28, Delavan-Darien 18. 3-point goals—Domagalski, Koch, Hilarides. Greenwald, Hembrook, Grover, Terpstra 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 10, Delavan-Darien 25. Fouled out—Greenwald, Morales. Rebounds—Union Grove 42 (Koch 16), Delavan-Darien 17.
Elkhorn 81, Waterford 57
WATERFORD (1-5)
Ketterhagen 6 1-1 16, Karpinski 4 1-1 12, Chart 4 0-0 10, Roanhouse 3 0-0 6, Glemblin 1 1-2 4, Hancock 2 0-0 4, Szeklinski 1 0-0 3, Kempken 1 0-0 2, Riska 0 0-0 0, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-4 57.
ELKHORN (4-1)
L. Umnus 7 3-3 18, Larson 6 2-2 16, V. Umnus 5 0-0 11, Davey 4 0-0 9, Johnson 2 1-1 5, Lauderdale 1 0-0 2, McLeod 1 0-0 2, White 0 2-2 2, Hergott 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 16-18 81.
Halftime—Elkhorn 42, Waterford 26. 3-point goals—Glemblin, Szeklinski, Ketterhagen 3, Karpinski 3, Chart 2. Larson 2, L. Umnus, Davey, V. Umnus. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Elkhorn 11. Fouled out—Roanhouse, Hancock.
St. Catherine's 76, Catholic Central 43
ST. CATHERINE'S (3-1)
T. Hunter 7 1-2 18, Cafferty 7 0-0 14, McGee 4 3-3 12, Tomlin 3 0-1 6, C. Hunter 2 0-0 6, Stephens 1 3-4 5, Sabala 2 0-0 4, Naidl 1 0-0 3, Lambert 1 0-2 2, May 1 0-0 2, Chernouski 0 2-2 2, Tyler 1 0-0 2, Barker 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 9-14 76.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-3)
Doerflinger 5 1-2 14, Wright 4 0-1 8, Miles 3 0-0 6, Robson 2 1-4 5, Pum 0 4-4 4, Nevin 2 0-1 4, Muellenbach 0 2-2 2, Henderson 0 0-1 0, McCourt 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-15 43.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 33, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—McGee, T. Hunter 3, C. Hunter 2, Naidl. Doerflinger 3. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 19, Catholic Central 13. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 36 (Cafferty 7), Catholic Central 24 (Nevin 6).
Racine Lutheran 74, Thomas More 56
THOMAS MORE (2-3)
Glembin 7 0-0 19, Monaco 5 0-0 10, Sranske 5 0-0 10, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Causey 2 1-2 5, Williams 2 0-2 4, Schwenke 0 0-0 0, Zwicky 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 1-4 56.
LUTHERAN (3-2)
Solis 9 2-3 20, Wilks 6 0-0 16, Kraus 5 0-1 12, Woodward 4 0-0 10, Wilson 3 1-1 8, Molbeck 3 0-2 6, Kauth 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 5-9 74.
Halftime—Lutheran 40, Thomas More 29. 3-point goals—Johnson 2, Glembin 5. Woodward 2, Kraus 2, Wilks 4, Wilson. Total fouls—Thomas More 13, Lutheran 9. Rebounds—Thomas More 28 (Williams 9), Lutheran 29 (Solis 8).
