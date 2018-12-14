Racine County

Burlington 66, Lake Geneva Badger 41

Union Grove 49, Delavan-Darien 41

Elknorn 81, Waterford 57

St. Catherine's 76, Catholic Central 43

Racine Lutheran 74, Milw. Saint Thomas More 56

Other state scores

Almond-Bancroft 58, Pittsville 38

Arrowhead 62, Waukesha South 38

Bangor 72, Necedah 60

Birchwood 64, New Auburn 44

Brookfield Academy 71, Saint Francis 43

Brookfield East 77, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Brown Deer 90, Shorewood 62

Cambria-Friesland 65, Johnson Creek 49

Cedarburg 63, West Bend West 59

Chilton 61, Brillion 50

Columbus Catholic 66, Owen-Withee 40

D.C. Everest 73, Wausau West 53

De Pere 60, Ashwaubenon 47

Denmark 72, Clintonville 44

Fall River 60, Dodgeland 45

Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Luxemburg-Casco 44

Franklin 73, Kenosha Bradford 38

Freedom 63, Marinette 47

Germantown 78, Marquette University 74

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73, Algoma 39

Green Bay Preble 77, Sheboygan South 54

Green Bay Southwest 69, Bay Port 50

Hamilton 51, Wauwatosa West 49

Hilbert 63, St. Mary Catholic 47

Hillsboro 51, Royall 43

Homestead 72, Whitefish Bay 62

Hortonville 75, Fond du Lac 47

Howards Grove 58, Oostburg 34

Hudson 64, Eau Claire North 62

Iola-Scandinavia 74, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Ithaca 58, Weston 34

Kaukauna 78, Oshkosh West 77

Kettle Moraine 75, Catholic Memorial 67

Kickapoo 65, La Farge 25

Kimberly 62, Neenah 40

La Crosse Central 71, Holmen 39

Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 54

Lake Mills 91, Deerfield 64

Little Chute 69, Wrightstown 64

Lourdes Academy 66, Central Wisconsin Christian 36

Marshfield 53, Merrill 32

Mauston 84, Wautoma 61

McDonell Central 84, Fall Creek 76, OT

Milw. Early View 77, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 29

Milw. Lutheran 49, Greenfield 45

Mishicot 66, Random Lake 63

Mondovi 91, Boyceville 53

Mosinee 57, Medford Area 53

Muskego 54, Mukwonago 51

New Berlin Eisenhower 77, Greendale 54

New Lisbon 80, Brookwood 59

New Richmond 59, Saint Croix Central 51

Nicolet 87, Grafton 69

Oak Creek 61, Kenosha Indian Trail 57

Oconto 62, Sturgeon Bay 52

Oconto Falls 78, Waupaca 74

Onalaska 78, Aquinas 42

Oshkosh North 64, Appleton East 52

Palmyra-Eagle 66, Pardeeville 50

Pewaukee 84, New Berlin West 59

Plymouth 79, Ripon 66

Pulaski 64, Notre Dame 54

Regis 81, Altoona 78

Rhinelander 84, Northland Pines 69

Rio 81, Waterloo 62

River Falls 58, Menomonie 40

Roncalli 79, Two Rivers 30

Rosholt 78, Port Edwards 70

Seneca 54, North Crawford 37

Sheboygan North 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 56

Somerset 44, Baldwin-Woodville 40

Southern Door 62, Peshtigo 46

Spring Valley 46, Durand 44

St. Croix Falls 69, Unity 48

St. John's NW Military Academy 53, Milw. South 36

Stevens Point 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36

University School of Milwaukee 83, Kenosha Christian Life 42

Watertown Luther Prep 59, Cambridge 39

Waukesha West 62, Oconomowoc 53

Waupun 64, Campbellsport 33

Wauzeka-Steuben 71, De Soto 50

West Allis Central 90, Pius XI Catholic 52

West Bend East 67, Slinger 61

Whitnall 50, Cudahy 37

Winneconne 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61

Wisconsin Dells 49, Adams-Friendship 29

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Pacelli 39

Burlington 66, Badger 41

BADGER (1-4)

Dumez 2 5-6 9, Bishop 2 5-9 9, Rodgers 2 2-2 6, Johnston 1 3-5 5, Slayton 2 0-2 4, McGreevy 2 0-0 4, Popenhagen 1 1-2 3, Faul 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 17-28 41.

BURLINGTON (4-2)

Krause 6 2-5 20, Berezowitz 4 1-2 12, Safar 3 6-6 12, Turzenski 2 4-4 8, O'Laughlin 0 5-5 5, Runkel 1 3-6 5, Swantz 1 0-1 2, Luciano 0 1-2 1, Ohm 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 23-33 66.

Halftime—Burlington 25, Badger 18. 3-point goals—Krause 6, Berezowitz 3.

Union Grove 49, Delavan-Darien 41

UNION GROVE (2-4)

Long 7 4-8 18, Delagrave 4 0-1 8, Koch 2 1-2 6, Hilarides 1 3-8 6, Hempel 0 4-7 4, Nelson 2 0-1 4, Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Mutchie 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-27 49.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-5)

Terpstra 5 0-0 12, Crull 2 4-5 8, Hembrook 2 2-2 7, Freitag 2 0-0 4, Hetzel 2 0-0 4, Greenwald 1 0-0 3, Grover 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 6-7 41.

Halftime—Union Grove 28, Delavan-Darien 18. 3-point goals—Domagalski, Koch, Hilarides. Greenwald, Hembrook, Grover, Terpstra 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 10, Delavan-Darien 25. Fouled out—Greenwald, Morales. Rebounds—Union Grove 42 (Koch 16), Delavan-Darien 17.

Elkhorn 81, Waterford 57

WATERFORD (1-5)

Ketterhagen 6 1-1 16, Karpinski 4 1-1 12, Chart 4 0-0 10, Roanhouse 3 0-0 6, Glemblin 1 1-2 4, Hancock 2 0-0 4, Szeklinski 1 0-0 3, Kempken 1 0-0 2, Riska 0 0-0 0, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-4 57.

ELKHORN (4-1)

L. Umnus 7 3-3 18, Larson 6 2-2 16, V. Umnus 5 0-0 11, Davey 4 0-0 9, Johnson 2 1-1 5, Lauderdale 1 0-0 2, McLeod 1 0-0 2, White 0 2-2 2, Hergott 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 16-18 81.

Halftime—Elkhorn 42, Waterford 26. 3-point goals—Glemblin, Szeklinski, Ketterhagen 3, Karpinski 3, Chart 2. Larson 2, L. Umnus, Davey, V. Umnus. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Elkhorn 11. Fouled out—Roanhouse, Hancock.

St. Catherine's 76, Catholic Central 43

ST. CATHERINE'S (3-1)

T. Hunter 7 1-2 18, Cafferty 7 0-0 14, McGee 4 3-3 12, Tomlin 3 0-1 6, C. Hunter 2 0-0 6, Stephens 1 3-4 5, Sabala 2 0-0 4, Naidl 1 0-0 3, Lambert 1 0-2 2, May 1 0-0 2, Chernouski 0 2-2 2, Tyler 1 0-0 2, Barker 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 9-14 76.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-3)

Doerflinger 5 1-2 14, Wright 4 0-1 8, Miles 3 0-0 6, Robson 2 1-4 5, Pum 0 4-4 4, Nevin 2 0-1 4, Muellenbach 0 2-2 2, Henderson 0 0-1 0, McCourt 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-15 43.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 33, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—McGee, T. Hunter 3, C. Hunter 2, Naidl. Doerflinger 3. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 19, Catholic Central 13. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 36 (Cafferty 7), Catholic Central 24 (Nevin 6).

Racine Lutheran 74, Thomas More 56

THOMAS MORE (2-3)

Glembin 7 0-0 19, Monaco 5 0-0 10, Sranske 5 0-0 10, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Causey 2 1-2 5, Williams 2 0-2 4, Schwenke 0 0-0 0, Zwicky 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 1-4 56.

LUTHERAN (3-2)

Solis 9 2-3 20, Wilks 6 0-0 16, Kraus 5 0-1 12, Woodward 4 0-0 10, Wilson 3 1-1 8, Molbeck 3 0-2 6, Kauth 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 5-9 74.

Halftime—Lutheran 40, Thomas More 29. 3-point goals—Johnson 2, Glembin 5. Woodward 2, Kraus 2, Wilks 4, Wilson. Total fouls—Thomas More 13, Lutheran 9. Rebounds—Thomas More 28 (Williams 9), Lutheran 29 (Solis 8).

