Racine County

New Berlin Eisenhower 84, Horlick 63

Mukwonago 68, Waterford 42

Just A Game Shootout

Case 76, Reedsburg 52

Rick Majerus WBY Shootout

Park 67, Mount Horeb 64

Doctors of PT Holiday Classic

Burlington 63, Kenosha St. Joseph 54

Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Prairie 61

St. Catherine's 71, Kenosha Bradford 41

Williams Bay Tournament

Consolation

Catholic Central 69, Williams Bay 46

Other state scores

Appleton West 63, Wausau West 42

Brookfield Academy 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 48

Columbus Catholic 64, Westfield Area 39

DeForest 57, Elkhorn Area 51

Hustisford 57, Pardeeville 44

Janesville Craig 65, Milw. Hamilton 60

Kimberly 72, Bay Port 57

La Crosse Logan 62, Eau Claire North 61

Laconia 70, Ripon 63

Lomira 76, Random Lake 57

Marshall 90, Deerfield 62

McFarland 74, Monona Grove 66

Middleton 54, Chippewa Falls 50

Milw. Vincent 79, Richfield, Minn. 75

Mineral Point 84, Milw. Academy of Science 78

New Berlin West 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56

New Glarus 71, Monroe 51

Omro 92, Winneconne 87

Oostburg 53, Mayville 45

Plymouth 66, Kiel 48

Portage 71, Wisconsin Dells 62

Randolph 56, Berlin 44

Reedsville 67, Coleman 57

Regis 64, Messmer 55

Shawano Community 55, Notre Dame 49

Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Saint Thomas More 62

Shiocton 76, Oconto 56

Shullsburg 63, Southwestern 50

Slinger 52, Whitnall 46

Stevens Point 59, Oak Creek 43

Waukesha West 62, Onalaska 58

Waupaca 68, Rhinelander 63

Wautoma 68, Fort Atkinson 52

Wrightstown 70, Valders 50

Xavier 78, Milw. Pius XI 62

Yankton, S.D. 72, Dominican 52

Cuba City Tournament

Cuba City 57, Richland Center 25

Richland Center 55, Spring Valley 47

Granite City Classic

Minneapolis North, Minn. 67, Milw. Washington 60

Hoop City Classic

Mitchell Christian, S.D. 59, Dominican 50

Kankakee Tournament

Maroon Division

Shepard, Ill. 69, Wauwatosa West 59

Sun Drop Shootout

Lourdes Academy 72, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52

Westby Tournament

Bangor 54, Westby 50

De Soto 58, Kickapoo 55, OT

CASE (6-2)

Rankins-James 3 1-2 7, Farr 3 2-4 8, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Thompson 8 0-1 16, Sardin 5 0-0 10, Brumby 7 3-3 19, Fugiasco 3 1-1 8, Gilliam 1 1-2 3, Jedkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 8-13 76.

REEDSBURG (5-4)

Hale 0 3-4 3, Tully 7 0-0 14, Fuhrmann 1 3-5 5, Dregney 1 0-0 3, Kast 1 0-0 2, Daniels 1 3-5 5, Bestar 3 4-4 12, Belk 1 2-3 4, Molitor 1 2-4 4. Totals 16 17-25 52.

Halftime—Case 37, Reedsburg 20. 3-point goals—Brumby 2, Fugiasco. Dregney, Bestar 2. Total fouls—Case 23, Reedsburg 16. Fouled out—Kast.

Eisenhower 84, Horlick 63

HORLICK (3-5)

Ellis 1 0-0 2, Ward 6 0-0 15, McNeal 1 1-1 3, Bell 2 0-0 4, Milton 12 2-3 26, Mitchell 2 0-0 6, Wade 0 0-2 0, Wainwright 0 0-0 0, Sollman 1 0-0 3, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 3-6 63.

EISENHOWER (5-4)

White 2 0-0 4, Ciardo 1 0-0 3, Hietpas 6 6-7 19, Crubaugh 1 0-0 3, Prodoehl 2 0-0 5, Buechel 7 1-1 15, Tausz 4 4-4 13, Ludwig 2 0-0 5, Lapp 4 8-8 17. Totals 29 19-20 84.

Halftime—Eisenhower 44, Horlick 35. 3-point goals—Ward 3, Mitchell 2, Sollman. Ciardo, Hietpas, Crubaugh, Tausz, Ludwig, Lapp. Total fouls—Horlick 16, Eisenhower 9. 

Park 67, Mount Horeb 64

PARK (4-2)

Days 4 0-1 8, Henderson 1 2-2 4, R. Canady 1 0-0 2, Carey 3 0-0 9, L. Canady 10 2-3 24, Warren 3 0-0 6, Hudson 5 4-4 14. Totals 27 8-10 67.

MOUNT HOREB (7-3)

Zenz 0 2-5 2, Post 0 3-5 3, Farnsworth 1 0-0 2, Nortman 8 4-4 24, Larson 7 0-0 15, Zieglar 6 0-0 18. Totals 22 9-14 64.

Halftime—Mount Horeb 35, Park 32. 3-point goals—Carey 3, L. Canady 2. Nortman 4, Larson, Zieglar 6. Total fouls—Park 12, Mount Horeb 12.

Burlington 63, St. Joseph 54

BURLINGTON (7-3)

Mulhollon 2 0-0 4, Krause 2 1-3 6, Berezowitz 5 9-11 21, Strommen 1 0-0 2, Safar 4 3-4 11, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Runkel 2 1-2 5, Turzenski 5 0-0 10, Swantz 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 14-20 63.

ST. JOSEPH (2-5)

Ashmus 3 1-2 7, Lecce 2 0-0 4, Berry 1 3-4 5, Fuedner 3 0-0 8, McCarville 0 2-2 2, Michel 3 1-2 7, Alia 9 5-6 21, Tolefree 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 14-16 54.

Halftime—Burlington 26, St. Joseph 22. 3-point goals—Krause, Berezowitz 2. Fuedner 2.

Mukwonago 68, Waterford 42

WATERFORD (1-8)

Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 0 0-0 0, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 2 0-0 5, Ketterhagen 3 0-0 9, Hancock 2 0-0 5, Karpinski 3 1-2 8, Chart 1 2-2 4, Roanhouse 2 2-2 6, Graham 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 5-6 42.

MUKWONAGO (4-5)

Genrich 5 0-0 11, Jendusa 1 0-0 2, Gehl 0 2-2 2, Juszczak 6 2-2 14, Schluckebier 1 0-0 2, Gannon 6 1-3 13, Rady 0 2-2 2, Gillette 6 0-2 12, Kwasniewicz 4 2-2 10. Totals 29 9-13 68.

Halftime—Mukwonago 40, Burlington 22. 3-point goals—Szeklinski, Ketterhagen 3, Hancock, Karpinski, Graham. Genrich. Total fouls—Waterford 10, Mukwonago 7.

Indian Trail 69, Prairie 61

PRAIRIE (5-3)

Polzin 2 1-2 5, Stafford 4 1-2 12, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Cape 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 9 2-4 20, Hoyt 3 4-4 12, Fallico 3 0-0 8, Mills 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-12 61.

INDIAN TRAIL (6-3)

Suber 4 0-0 12, Zemaj 4 4-5 12, Stargell 8 0-1 18, Andrews 4 0-0 10, Bishop 0 5-6 5, Bernero 6 0-0 12. Totals 26 9-12 69.

Halftime—Indian Trail 41, Prairie 25. 3-point goals—Stafford 3, Hoyt 2, Fallico 2. Suber 4, Stargell 2, Andrews 2. Total fouls—Prairie 13, Indian Trail 13.

St. Catherine's 71, Bradford 41

ST. CATHERINE'S (6-1)

Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 3 0-0 6, Lambert 0 0-0 0, McGee 1 1-2 4, Barker 2 1-2 7, T. Hunter 4 2-2 10, Tomlin 5 2-2 12, May 0 2-4 2, C. Hunter 0 4-4 4, Naidl 1 0-0 3, Stephens 8 1-2 23, Chernouski 0 0-1 0. Totals 24 13-19 71.

BRADFORD (2-8)

Glass 8 0-3 17, Sawyer 4 1-1 9, Hurley 0 1-2 1, Carlino 2 2-2 7, Jenkins 1 0-1 3, Williams 1 0-2 2, Lee 0 1-2 1, Beck 0 0-1 1. Totals 16 6-15 41.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 30, Bradford 21. 3-point goals—Stephens 6, Barker 2, McGee, Naidl. Glass, Carlino, Jenkins. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Bradford 13. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 31 (Stephens 9).

Catholic Central 69, Williams Bay 46

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-6)

Henderson 2 2-3 6, Doerflinger 4 1-4 11, McCourt 6 0-0 16, Pum 1 0-0 2, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 1 3-5 5, Miles 1 0-0 2, Wright 4 1-1 11, Robson 6 4-8 16. Totals 25 11-21 69.

WILLIAMS BAY (2-7)

Randall 2 3-4 7, West 1 0-0 2, Mannelli 4 4-6 12, Barton 1 0-0 3, Venteicher 9 2-2 20, Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-12 46.

Halftime—Catholic Central 37, Williams Bay 21. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 2, McCourt 4, Wright 2. Barton. Total fouls—Catholic Central 15, Williams Bay 17. Fouled out—Miles. Rebounds—Catholic Central 25 (Pum 6), Williams Bay 35 (Mannelli 11).

(THURSDAY'S GAME)

Faith Christian 53, Catholic Central 48

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-6)

Henderson 1 0-2 2, Doerflinger 0 0-0 0, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Pum 3 2-2 8, Nevin 2 0-0 4, Miles 3 5-8 11, Wright 2 2-2 6, Robson 5 5-7 15. Totals 17 14-21 48.

FAITH CHRISTIAN (8-1)

Quernemoen 1 0-2 3, Johnson 6 0-3 17, Thomas 6 3-6 16, Johnston 1 0-0 3, Kent 4 6-6 14. Totals 18 9-17 53.

Halftime—Faith Christian 29, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—Quernemoen, Johnson 5, Thomas, Johnston. Total fouls—Catholic Central 19, Faith Christian 14. Fouled out—Miles. Rebounds—Catholic Central 37 (Robson 14), Faith Christian 28 (Johnston 9). 

