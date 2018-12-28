Racine County
New Berlin Eisenhower 84, Horlick 63
Mukwonago 68, Waterford 42
Just A Game Shootout
Case 76, Reedsburg 52
Rick Majerus WBY Shootout
Park 67, Mount Horeb 64
Doctors of PT Holiday Classic
Burlington 63, Kenosha St. Joseph 54
Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Prairie 61
St. Catherine's 71, Kenosha Bradford 41
Williams Bay Tournament
Consolation
Catholic Central 69, Williams Bay 46
Other state scores
Appleton West 63, Wausau West 42
Brookfield Academy 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 48
Columbus Catholic 64, Westfield Area 39
DeForest 57, Elkhorn Area 51
Hustisford 57, Pardeeville 44
Janesville Craig 65, Milw. Hamilton 60
Kimberly 72, Bay Port 57
La Crosse Logan 62, Eau Claire North 61
Laconia 70, Ripon 63
Lomira 76, Random Lake 57
Marshall 90, Deerfield 62
McFarland 74, Monona Grove 66
Middleton 54, Chippewa Falls 50
Milw. Vincent 79, Richfield, Minn. 75
Mineral Point 84, Milw. Academy of Science 78
New Berlin West 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56
New Glarus 71, Monroe 51
Omro 92, Winneconne 87
Oostburg 53, Mayville 45
Plymouth 66, Kiel 48
Portage 71, Wisconsin Dells 62
Randolph 56, Berlin 44
Reedsville 67, Coleman 57
Regis 64, Messmer 55
Shawano Community 55, Notre Dame 49
Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Saint Thomas More 62
Shiocton 76, Oconto 56
Shullsburg 63, Southwestern 50
Slinger 52, Whitnall 46
Stevens Point 59, Oak Creek 43
Waukesha West 62, Onalaska 58
Waupaca 68, Rhinelander 63
Wautoma 68, Fort Atkinson 52
Wrightstown 70, Valders 50
Xavier 78, Milw. Pius XI 62
Yankton, S.D. 72, Dominican 52
Cuba City Tournament
Cuba City 57, Richland Center 25
Richland Center 55, Spring Valley 47
Granite City Classic
Minneapolis North, Minn. 67, Milw. Washington 60
Hoop City Classic
Mitchell Christian, S.D. 59, Dominican 50
Kankakee Tournament
Maroon Division
Shepard, Ill. 69, Wauwatosa West 59
Sun Drop Shootout
Lourdes Academy 72, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
Westby Tournament
Bangor 54, Westby 50
De Soto 58, Kickapoo 55, OT
CASE (6-2)
Rankins-James 3 1-2 7, Farr 3 2-4 8, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Thompson 8 0-1 16, Sardin 5 0-0 10, Brumby 7 3-3 19, Fugiasco 3 1-1 8, Gilliam 1 1-2 3, Jedkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 8-13 76.
REEDSBURG (5-4)
Hale 0 3-4 3, Tully 7 0-0 14, Fuhrmann 1 3-5 5, Dregney 1 0-0 3, Kast 1 0-0 2, Daniels 1 3-5 5, Bestar 3 4-4 12, Belk 1 2-3 4, Molitor 1 2-4 4. Totals 16 17-25 52.
Halftime—Case 37, Reedsburg 20. 3-point goals—Brumby 2, Fugiasco. Dregney, Bestar 2. Total fouls—Case 23, Reedsburg 16. Fouled out—Kast.
Eisenhower 84, Horlick 63
HORLICK (3-5)
Ellis 1 0-0 2, Ward 6 0-0 15, McNeal 1 1-1 3, Bell 2 0-0 4, Milton 12 2-3 26, Mitchell 2 0-0 6, Wade 0 0-2 0, Wainwright 0 0-0 0, Sollman 1 0-0 3, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 3-6 63.
EISENHOWER (5-4)
White 2 0-0 4, Ciardo 1 0-0 3, Hietpas 6 6-7 19, Crubaugh 1 0-0 3, Prodoehl 2 0-0 5, Buechel 7 1-1 15, Tausz 4 4-4 13, Ludwig 2 0-0 5, Lapp 4 8-8 17. Totals 29 19-20 84.
Halftime—Eisenhower 44, Horlick 35. 3-point goals—Ward 3, Mitchell 2, Sollman. Ciardo, Hietpas, Crubaugh, Tausz, Ludwig, Lapp. Total fouls—Horlick 16, Eisenhower 9.
Park 67, Mount Horeb 64
PARK (4-2)
Days 4 0-1 8, Henderson 1 2-2 4, R. Canady 1 0-0 2, Carey 3 0-0 9, L. Canady 10 2-3 24, Warren 3 0-0 6, Hudson 5 4-4 14. Totals 27 8-10 67.
MOUNT HOREB (7-3)
Zenz 0 2-5 2, Post 0 3-5 3, Farnsworth 1 0-0 2, Nortman 8 4-4 24, Larson 7 0-0 15, Zieglar 6 0-0 18. Totals 22 9-14 64.
Halftime—Mount Horeb 35, Park 32. 3-point goals—Carey 3, L. Canady 2. Nortman 4, Larson, Zieglar 6. Total fouls—Park 12, Mount Horeb 12.
Burlington 63, St. Joseph 54
BURLINGTON (7-3)
Mulhollon 2 0-0 4, Krause 2 1-3 6, Berezowitz 5 9-11 21, Strommen 1 0-0 2, Safar 4 3-4 11, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Runkel 2 1-2 5, Turzenski 5 0-0 10, Swantz 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 14-20 63.
ST. JOSEPH (2-5)
Ashmus 3 1-2 7, Lecce 2 0-0 4, Berry 1 3-4 5, Fuedner 3 0-0 8, McCarville 0 2-2 2, Michel 3 1-2 7, Alia 9 5-6 21, Tolefree 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 14-16 54.
Halftime—Burlington 26, St. Joseph 22. 3-point goals—Krause, Berezowitz 2. Fuedner 2.
Mukwonago 68, Waterford 42
WATERFORD (1-8)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 0 0-0 0, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 2 0-0 5, Ketterhagen 3 0-0 9, Hancock 2 0-0 5, Karpinski 3 1-2 8, Chart 1 2-2 4, Roanhouse 2 2-2 6, Graham 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 5-6 42.
MUKWONAGO (4-5)
Genrich 5 0-0 11, Jendusa 1 0-0 2, Gehl 0 2-2 2, Juszczak 6 2-2 14, Schluckebier 1 0-0 2, Gannon 6 1-3 13, Rady 0 2-2 2, Gillette 6 0-2 12, Kwasniewicz 4 2-2 10. Totals 29 9-13 68.
Halftime—Mukwonago 40, Burlington 22. 3-point goals—Szeklinski, Ketterhagen 3, Hancock, Karpinski, Graham. Genrich. Total fouls—Waterford 10, Mukwonago 7.
Indian Trail 69, Prairie 61
PRAIRIE (5-3)
Polzin 2 1-2 5, Stafford 4 1-2 12, Krekling 1 0-0 2, Cape 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 9 2-4 20, Hoyt 3 4-4 12, Fallico 3 0-0 8, Mills 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-12 61.
INDIAN TRAIL (6-3)
Suber 4 0-0 12, Zemaj 4 4-5 12, Stargell 8 0-1 18, Andrews 4 0-0 10, Bishop 0 5-6 5, Bernero 6 0-0 12. Totals 26 9-12 69.
Halftime—Indian Trail 41, Prairie 25. 3-point goals—Stafford 3, Hoyt 2, Fallico 2. Suber 4, Stargell 2, Andrews 2. Total fouls—Prairie 13, Indian Trail 13.
St. Catherine's 71, Bradford 41
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-1)
Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 3 0-0 6, Lambert 0 0-0 0, McGee 1 1-2 4, Barker 2 1-2 7, T. Hunter 4 2-2 10, Tomlin 5 2-2 12, May 0 2-4 2, C. Hunter 0 4-4 4, Naidl 1 0-0 3, Stephens 8 1-2 23, Chernouski 0 0-1 0. Totals 24 13-19 71.
BRADFORD (2-8)
Glass 8 0-3 17, Sawyer 4 1-1 9, Hurley 0 1-2 1, Carlino 2 2-2 7, Jenkins 1 0-1 3, Williams 1 0-2 2, Lee 0 1-2 1, Beck 0 0-1 1. Totals 16 6-15 41.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 30, Bradford 21. 3-point goals—Stephens 6, Barker 2, McGee, Naidl. Glass, Carlino, Jenkins. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Bradford 13. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 31 (Stephens 9).
Catholic Central 69, Williams Bay 46
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-6)
Henderson 2 2-3 6, Doerflinger 4 1-4 11, McCourt 6 0-0 16, Pum 1 0-0 2, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 1 3-5 5, Miles 1 0-0 2, Wright 4 1-1 11, Robson 6 4-8 16. Totals 25 11-21 69.
WILLIAMS BAY (2-7)
Randall 2 3-4 7, West 1 0-0 2, Mannelli 4 4-6 12, Barton 1 0-0 3, Venteicher 9 2-2 20, Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-12 46.
Halftime—Catholic Central 37, Williams Bay 21. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 2, McCourt 4, Wright 2. Barton. Total fouls—Catholic Central 15, Williams Bay 17. Fouled out—Miles. Rebounds—Catholic Central 25 (Pum 6), Williams Bay 35 (Mannelli 11).
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Faith Christian 53, Catholic Central 48
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-6)
Henderson 1 0-2 2, Doerflinger 0 0-0 0, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Pum 3 2-2 8, Nevin 2 0-0 4, Miles 3 5-8 11, Wright 2 2-2 6, Robson 5 5-7 15. Totals 17 14-21 48.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (8-1)
Quernemoen 1 0-2 3, Johnson 6 0-3 17, Thomas 6 3-6 16, Johnston 1 0-0 3, Kent 4 6-6 14. Totals 18 9-17 53.
Halftime—Faith Christian 29, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—Quernemoen, Johnson 5, Thomas, Johnston. Total fouls—Catholic Central 19, Faith Christian 14. Fouled out—Miles. Rebounds—Catholic Central 37 (Robson 14), Faith Christian 28 (Johnston 9).
