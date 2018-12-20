Racine County

Case 75, Oak Creek 66

Shoreland Lutheran 61, Waterford 58

Oakfield 46, Catholic Central 41

Other state scores

Altoona 86, Stanley-Boyd 63

Bangor 69, Wonewoc-Center 52

Belleville 66, Poynette 48

Berlin 55, Plymouth 53

Birchwood 89, Lake Holcombe 69

Brillion 59, Two Rivers 47

Bruce 48, Cornell 29

Cameron 79, Shell Lake 34

Clintonville 52, Fox Valley Lutheran 48

Columbus Catholic 65, Gilman 56

Darlington 70, New Glarus 64

Denmark 84, Luxemburg-Casco 74

Ellsworth 55, Baldwin-Woodville 51

Fall Creek 63, Regis 61

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 47, Westby 41

Grantsburg 76, Siren 46

Hilbert 62, Ozaukee 55

Howards Grove 52, Sheboygan Christian 39

Ironwood, Mich. 65, Hurley 52

Kickapoo 58, Seneca 48

Kohler 85, Mishicot 50

Lancaster 65, Viroqua 56

Little Chute 57, Freedom 44

Marshall 66, Lodi 58

Mayville 69, Fall River 43

Mercer 63, Butternut 43

Milw. Arts 70, Eastbrook Academy 49

Milw. Golda Meir 75, Shorewood 56

New Auburn 68, Winter 48

New Holstein 67, Kiel 62

New Lisbon 64, Hillsboro 54

Newman Catholic 57, Assumption 37

Northwestern 95, Barron 44

Onalaska 78, Aquinas 42

Oostburg 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 56

Osseo-Fairchild 68, McDonell Central 57

Phelps 64, Elcho 39

Phillips 50, Rib Lake 46

Potosi 78, Iowa-Grant 50

Prentice 61, Abbotsford 54

Prescott 62, Somerset 57

Reedsburg Area 68, Baraboo 46

Ripon 63, Kewaskum 55

River Falls 51, Holmen 22

Roncalli 70, Chilton 53

Royall 42, Necedah 28

Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Random Lake 45

Sparta 76, Luther 65

St. Mary Catholic 72, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 29

Stevens Point 75, Antigo 63

Stratford 52, Marathon 51

Suring 51, Stockbridge 34

Thorp 44, Cadott 38

Three Lakes 54, Gillett 49

Unity 66, Frederic 23

Valley Christian 53, Saint Thomas Aquinas 14

Waterloo 76, Deerfield 67

Waupun 68, Winneconne 41

Wausau East 58, Lakeland 48

Wauzeka-Steuben 87, Ithaca 38

Webster 70, St. Croix Falls 44

Westosha Central 80, Wilmot Union 52

Wrightstown 82, Waupaca 48

Tarkanian Classic

Liberty, Nev. 58, Milw. Washington 53

OAK CREEK (4-4)

Stulo 8 1-3 23, Sinani 8 2-3 20, Duchniak 0 4-5 4, Nytsch 5 4-5 15, Greish 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 11-16 66.

CASE (4-2)

Rankins-James 2 0-0 4, Schmidtmann 3 4-4 12, Wright 3 0-2 7, Thompson 6 3-3 18, Fugiasco 2 2-2 6, Brumby 6 2-3 16, Gilliam 2 0-0 4, Jedkins 3 2-3 8. Totals 27 13-17 75.

Halftime—Case 36, Oak Creek 30. 3-point goals—Stulo 6, Sinani 2, Nytsch. Schmidtmann 2, Wright, Thompson 3, Brumby 2. Total fouls—Oak Creek 17, Case 18. Fouled out—Stulo. Technical foul—Greish. Rebounds—Case 36 (Thompson 8).

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-5)

Teska 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0, Lahti 0 0-0 0, Freitag 3 0-0 7, Koestler 2 0-0 4, Edmundson 3 1-2 7, N. Olson 0 0-0 0, S. Olson 0 0-0 0, Bolton 7 5-5 23, Hill 5 2-2 14, Smith 2 1-3 6. Totals 22 9-12 61.

WATERFORD (1-7)

Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 1 0-0 2, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kempken 2 0-2 4, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 4 4-6 14, Hancock 1 0-0 2, Karpinski 7 1-1 18, Chart 1 2-2 4, Roanhouse 7 0-0 14, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-11 58.

Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 32, Waterford 21. 3-point goals—Freitag, Bolton 4, Hill 2, Smith. Ketterhagen 2, Karpinski 3. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 15, Waterford 14.

