Racine County
Case 75, Oak Creek 66
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Waterford 58
Oakfield 46, Catholic Central 41
Other state scores
Altoona 86, Stanley-Boyd 63
Bangor 69, Wonewoc-Center 52
Belleville 66, Poynette 48
Berlin 55, Plymouth 53
Birchwood 89, Lake Holcombe 69
Brillion 59, Two Rivers 47
Bruce 48, Cornell 29
Cameron 79, Shell Lake 34
Clintonville 52, Fox Valley Lutheran 48
Columbus Catholic 65, Gilman 56
Darlington 70, New Glarus 64
Denmark 84, Luxemburg-Casco 74
Ellsworth 55, Baldwin-Woodville 51
Fall Creek 63, Regis 61
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 47, Westby 41
Grantsburg 76, Siren 46
Hilbert 62, Ozaukee 55
Howards Grove 52, Sheboygan Christian 39
Ironwood, Mich. 65, Hurley 52
Kickapoo 58, Seneca 48
Kohler 85, Mishicot 50
Lancaster 65, Viroqua 56
Little Chute 57, Freedom 44
Marshall 66, Lodi 58
Mayville 69, Fall River 43
Mercer 63, Butternut 43
Milw. Arts 70, Eastbrook Academy 49
Milw. Golda Meir 75, Shorewood 56
New Auburn 68, Winter 48
New Holstein 67, Kiel 62
New Lisbon 64, Hillsboro 54
Newman Catholic 57, Assumption 37
Northwestern 95, Barron 44
Onalaska 78, Aquinas 42
Oostburg 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 56
Osseo-Fairchild 68, McDonell Central 57
Phelps 64, Elcho 39
Phillips 50, Rib Lake 46
Potosi 78, Iowa-Grant 50
Prentice 61, Abbotsford 54
Prescott 62, Somerset 57
Reedsburg Area 68, Baraboo 46
Ripon 63, Kewaskum 55
River Falls 51, Holmen 22
Roncalli 70, Chilton 53
Royall 42, Necedah 28
Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Random Lake 45
Sparta 76, Luther 65
St. Mary Catholic 72, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 29
Stevens Point 75, Antigo 63
Stratford 52, Marathon 51
Suring 51, Stockbridge 34
Thorp 44, Cadott 38
Three Lakes 54, Gillett 49
Unity 66, Frederic 23
Valley Christian 53, Saint Thomas Aquinas 14
Waterloo 76, Deerfield 67
Waupun 68, Winneconne 41
Wausau East 58, Lakeland 48
Wauzeka-Steuben 87, Ithaca 38
Webster 70, St. Croix Falls 44
Westosha Central 80, Wilmot Union 52
Wrightstown 82, Waupaca 48
Tarkanian Classic
Liberty, Nev. 58, Milw. Washington 53
OAK CREEK (4-4)
Stulo 8 1-3 23, Sinani 8 2-3 20, Duchniak 0 4-5 4, Nytsch 5 4-5 15, Greish 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 11-16 66.
CASE (4-2)
Rankins-James 2 0-0 4, Schmidtmann 3 4-4 12, Wright 3 0-2 7, Thompson 6 3-3 18, Fugiasco 2 2-2 6, Brumby 6 2-3 16, Gilliam 2 0-0 4, Jedkins 3 2-3 8. Totals 27 13-17 75.
Halftime—Case 36, Oak Creek 30. 3-point goals—Stulo 6, Sinani 2, Nytsch. Schmidtmann 2, Wright, Thompson 3, Brumby 2. Total fouls—Oak Creek 17, Case 18. Fouled out—Stulo. Technical foul—Greish. Rebounds—Case 36 (Thompson 8).
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Waterford 58
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-5)
Teska 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0, Lahti 0 0-0 0, Freitag 3 0-0 7, Koestler 2 0-0 4, Edmundson 3 1-2 7, N. Olson 0 0-0 0, S. Olson 0 0-0 0, Bolton 7 5-5 23, Hill 5 2-2 14, Smith 2 1-3 6. Totals 22 9-12 61.
WATERFORD (1-7)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 1 0-0 2, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kempken 2 0-2 4, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 4 4-6 14, Hancock 1 0-0 2, Karpinski 7 1-1 18, Chart 1 2-2 4, Roanhouse 7 0-0 14, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-11 58.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 32, Waterford 21. 3-point goals—Freitag, Bolton 4, Hill 2, Smith. Ketterhagen 2, Karpinski 3. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 15, Waterford 14.
