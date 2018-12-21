Racine County
Burlington 60, Delavan-Darien 43
Greendale Martin Luther 83, Catholic Central 54
Racine Lutheran 69, Milw. School of Languages 50
St. Catherine's 79, Milw. Saint Thomas More 43
Other state scores
Almond-Bancroft 83, Pacelli 43
Appleton East 71, Kimberly 62
Ashland 47, Northland Pines 46
Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 38
Beaver Dam 57, Sauk Prairie 37
Benton 71, Highland 43
Black Hawk 71, Monticello 63
Cudahy 59, Pius XI Catholic 55, OT
DeForest 76, Portage 49
Dominican 70, Whitefish Bay 64
Durand 63, Arcadia 50
East Troy 67, Jefferson 60
Eau Claire North 59, Chippewa Falls 49
Elkhorn Area 77, Badger 50
Evansville 70, Whitewater 40
Fennimore 71, Pecatonica 66
Franklin 58, Mukwonago 50
Germantown 78, Cedarburg 48
Green Bay East 67, Green Bay West 55
Green Bay Southwest 69, Pulaski 44
Greenfield 70, Brown Deer 53
Hudson 79, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Iola-Scandinavia 76, Shiocton 64
Janesville Craig 80, Oconomowoc 78
Kenosha Tremper 91, Milw. Pulaski 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Hope Christian 60
Lincoln 44, Melrose-Mindoro 39
Manawa 87, Gresham Community 49
Marion 81, White Lake 31
Mauston 62, Adams-Friendship 37
McFarland 72, Big Foot 47
Mellen 76, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 73
Menominee Indian 62, Weyauwega-Fremont 33
Merrill 61, Medford Area 52
Milw. Lutheran 88, Whitnall 49
Milw. Ronald Reagan 54, Salam School 41
Monroe 66, Edgewood 60, OT
Mount Horeb 74, Waunakee 55
Muskego 75, Menomonee Falls 69
Neenah 88, Kaukauna 76
New London 80, Menasha 57
Oconto 67, Oconto Falls 62
Omro 72, Lomira 66
Oregon 57, Monona Grove 54
Oshkosh North 75, Fond du Lac 49
Pardeeville 55, Dodgeland 45
Peshtigo 68, Algoma 23
Pewaukee 77, Greendale 50
Port Edwards 103, Tri-County 69
Potosi 79, Belmont 37
Prairie du Chien 46, Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 35
Prescott 67, Elk Mound 34
Rhinelander 57, Wausau West 44
Sheboygan North 67, Notre Dame 50
Shullsburg 66, River Ridge 41
South Milwaukee 58, Shorewood 51
Sparta 70, Tomah 59
Stoughton 54, Fort Atkinson 35
Sturgeon Bay 68, Sevastopol 51
Turner 66, Clinton 24
Wauwatosa West 66, Wauwatosa East 49
West Allis Central 78, New Berlin Eisenhower 53
West Bend East 71, Port Washington 63
Wild Rose 48, Pittsville 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, North Fond du Lac 59
Wisconsin Dells 73, Westfield Area 44
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, New Berlin West 58
Xavier 86, West De Pere 59
Tarkanian Classic
Milw. Washington 61, Lexington Catholic, Ky. 57
BURLINGTON (5-2)
Krause 7 1-2 20, Berezowitz 3 0-0 9, Luciano 0 0-2 0, Safar 5 3-4 14, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Runkel 3 2-2 8, Turzenski 0 4-4 4, Swantz 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 10-15 60.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-6)
Greenwald 3 2-2 10, Hembrook 1 0-0 3, Freitag 3 0-1 8, Hetzel 0 0-2 0, Butke 1 2-2 4, Terpstra 1 0-0 3, Morales 2 0-0 5, Crull 0 0-3 0, Cesarz 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 6-14 43.
Halftime—Burlington 26, Delavan-Darien 23. 3-point goals—Krause 5, Berezowitz 3, Safar, O'Laughlin. Greenwald 2, Hembrook, Freitag 2, Terpstra, Morales.
Racine Lutheran 69, School of Languages 50
SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES (0-6)
Hammond 10 4-5 25, Woods 5 0-0 12, Santiago 1 2-5 4, Morgan 1 0-0 3, Sharp 1 0-1 2, Cox 1 0-0 2, Dime 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-11 50.
LUTHERAN (4-2)
Wilks 10 0-1 23, Woodward 5 2-2 14, Wilson 6 0-0 13, Molbeck 1 4-4 6, Kauth 2 1-2 5, Solis 2 0-0 4, Kraus 1 0-0 2, Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Van Dis 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-9 69.
Halftime—Lutheran 35, School of Languages 17. 3-point goals—Woods 2, Morgan, Hammond. Woodward 2, Wilks 3, Wilson. Total fouls—School of Languages 12, Lutheran 16. Rebounds—School of Languages 33 (Hammond 11), Lutheran 21 (Woodward 6).
St. Catherine's 79, Thomas More 43
THOMAS MORE (2-5)
Waukau 1 0-0 3, Causey 3 0-0 7, Reindl 1 0-0 2, Williams 4 1-3 9, Glembin 6 1-2 13, Sranske 2 0-2 6, Koch 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-7 43.
ST. CATHERINE'S (5-1)
Sabala 1 3-4 6, Cafferty 9 4-6 22, Lambert 3 0-0 6, McGee 3 0-0 9, Barker 4 2-4 12, T. Hunter 2 0-1 5, Tomlin 3 0-0 6, A. May 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 3 2-2 11, Chernouski 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 11-17 79.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 43, Thomas More 27. 3-point goals—Waukau, Causey, Glembin 3, Sranske 2. Sabala, McGee 3, Barker 2, T. Hunter, Stephens 3. Total fouls—Thomas More 13, St. Catherine's 14. Technical foul—Koch.
