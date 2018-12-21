Racine County

Burlington 60, Delavan-Darien 43

Greendale Martin Luther 83, Catholic Central 54

Racine Lutheran 69, Milw. School of Languages 50

St. Catherine's 79, Milw. Saint Thomas More 43

Other state scores

Almond-Bancroft 83, Pacelli 43

Appleton East 71, Kimberly 62

Ashland 47, Northland Pines 46

Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 38

Beaver Dam 57, Sauk Prairie 37

Benton 71, Highland 43

Black Hawk 71, Monticello 63

Cudahy 59, Pius XI Catholic 55, OT

DeForest 76, Portage 49

Dominican 70, Whitefish Bay 64

Durand 63, Arcadia 50

East Troy 67, Jefferson 60

Eau Claire North 59, Chippewa Falls 49

Elkhorn Area 77, Badger 50

Evansville 70, Whitewater 40

Fennimore 71, Pecatonica 66

Franklin 58, Mukwonago 50

Germantown 78, Cedarburg 48

Green Bay East 67, Green Bay West 55

Green Bay Southwest 69, Pulaski 44

Greenfield 70, Brown Deer 53

Hudson 79, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Iola-Scandinavia 76, Shiocton 64

Janesville Craig 80, Oconomowoc 78

Kenosha Tremper 91, Milw. Pulaski 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Hope Christian 60

Lincoln 44, Melrose-Mindoro 39

Manawa 87, Gresham Community 49

Marion 81, White Lake 31

Mauston 62, Adams-Friendship 37

McFarland 72, Big Foot 47

Mellen 76, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 73

Menominee Indian 62, Weyauwega-Fremont 33

Merrill 61, Medford Area 52

Milw. Lutheran 88, Whitnall 49

Milw. Ronald Reagan 54, Salam School 41

Monroe 66, Edgewood 60, OT

Mount Horeb 74, Waunakee 55

Muskego 75, Menomonee Falls 69

Neenah 88, Kaukauna 76

New London 80, Menasha 57

Oconto 67, Oconto Falls 62

Omro 72, Lomira 66

Oregon 57, Monona Grove 54

Oshkosh North 75, Fond du Lac 49

Pardeeville 55, Dodgeland 45

Peshtigo 68, Algoma 23

Pewaukee 77, Greendale 50

Port Edwards 103, Tri-County 69

Potosi 79, Belmont 37

Prairie du Chien 46, Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 35

Prescott 67, Elk Mound 34

Rhinelander 57, Wausau West 44

Sheboygan North 67, Notre Dame 50

Shullsburg 66, River Ridge 41

South Milwaukee 58, Shorewood 51

Sparta 70, Tomah 59

Stoughton 54, Fort Atkinson 35

Sturgeon Bay 68, Sevastopol 51

Turner 66, Clinton 24

Wauwatosa West 66, Wauwatosa East 49

West Allis Central 78, New Berlin Eisenhower 53

West Bend East 71, Port Washington 63

Wild Rose 48, Pittsville 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, North Fond du Lac 59

Wisconsin Dells 73, Westfield Area 44

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, New Berlin West 58

Xavier 86, West De Pere 59

Tarkanian Classic

Milw. Washington 61, Lexington Catholic, Ky. 57

BURLINGTON (5-2)

Krause 7 1-2 20, Berezowitz 3 0-0 9, Luciano 0 0-2 0, Safar 5 3-4 14, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Runkel 3 2-2 8, Turzenski 0 4-4 4, Swantz 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 10-15 60.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-6)

Greenwald 3 2-2 10, Hembrook 1 0-0 3, Freitag 3 0-1 8, Hetzel 0 0-2 0, Butke 1 2-2 4, Terpstra 1 0-0 3, Morales 2 0-0 5, Crull 0 0-3 0, Cesarz 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 6-14 43.

Halftime—Burlington 26, Delavan-Darien 23. 3-point goals—Krause 5, Berezowitz 3, Safar, O'Laughlin. Greenwald 2, Hembrook, Freitag 2, Terpstra, Morales.

Racine Lutheran 69, School of Languages 50

SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES (0-6)

Hammond 10 4-5 25, Woods 5 0-0 12, Santiago 1 2-5 4, Morgan 1 0-0 3, Sharp 1 0-1 2, Cox 1 0-0 2, Dime 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-11 50.

LUTHERAN (4-2)

Wilks 10 0-1 23, Woodward 5 2-2 14, Wilson 6 0-0 13, Molbeck 1 4-4 6, Kauth 2 1-2 5, Solis 2 0-0 4, Kraus 1 0-0 2, Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Van Dis 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-9 69.

Halftime—Lutheran 35, School of Languages 17. 3-point goals—Woods 2, Morgan, Hammond. Woodward 2, Wilks 3, Wilson. Total fouls—School of Languages 12, Lutheran 16. Rebounds—School of Languages 33 (Hammond 11), Lutheran 21 (Woodward 6).

St. Catherine's 79, Thomas More 43

THOMAS MORE (2-5)

Waukau 1 0-0 3, Causey 3 0-0 7, Reindl 1 0-0 2, Williams 4 1-3 9, Glembin 6 1-2 13, Sranske 2 0-2 6, Koch 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-7 43.

ST. CATHERINE'S (5-1)

Sabala 1 3-4 6, Cafferty 9 4-6 22, Lambert 3 0-0 6, McGee 3 0-0 9, Barker 4 2-4 12, T. Hunter 2 0-1 5, Tomlin 3 0-0 6, A. May 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 3 2-2 11, Chernouski 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 11-17 79.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 43, Thomas More 27. 3-point goals—Waukau, Causey, Glembin 3, Sranske 2. Sabala, McGee 3, Barker 2, T. Hunter, Stephens 3. Total fouls—Thomas More 13, St. Catherine's 14. Technical foul—Koch.

