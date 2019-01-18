Racine County
Horlick 55, Kenosha Bradford 44
Elkhorn 55, Burlington 35
Westosha Central 64, Union Grove 46
Lake Geneva Badger 59, Waterford 46
St. Catherine's 82, Racine Lutheran 43
Catholic Central 43, Shoreland Lutheran 37
Greendale Martin Luther 69, Prairie 59
Other state scores
Adams-Friendship 41, Nekoosa 35
Almond-Bancroft 81, Port Edwards 50
Birchwood 56, Bruce 53
Brookfield Central 81, Germantown 54
Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 65
Chippewa Falls 72, Eau Claire North 50
Colfax 76, Boyceville 28
Columbus Catholic 77, Colby 50
Crivitz 59, Suring 39
De Pere 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 39
Durand 48, Elk Mound 47
Fall River 44, Pardeeville 42
Green Bay Southwest 73, Green Bay Preble 63
Greenfield 46, Cudahy 42
Hamilton 64, Brookfield East 54
Horicon 73, Wayland Academy 66
Hudson 75, Eau Claire Memorial 50
Ironwood, Mich. 63, South Shore 43
Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 51
Kenosha Reuther 65, Milw. Saint Anthony 64
Kettle Moraine 61, Arrowhead 58
Loyal 70, Gilman 48
Madison La Follette 63, Madison Memorial 61
Madison West 96, Madison East 80
Manawa 102, Marion 47
Mellen 67, Solon Springs 61
Merrill 77, Wausau East 74
Milw. King 73, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 31
Milw. Riverside University 73, Milw. Bradley Tech 53
Mosinee 70, Rhinelander 69
Muskego 56, Oconomowoc 45
Oostburg 68, Random Lake 30
Peshtigo 63, Green Bay West 57
Pittsville 74, Tri-County 31
Pius XI Catholic 76, New Berlin West 54
Regis 46, Cadott 26
Rib Lake 69, Assumption 48
Rio 68, Markesan 49
Roncalli 80, New Holstein 52
Saint Thomas More 53, Kenosha St. Joseph 50
Salam School 61, Milw. School of Languages 38
Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, St. Mary Catholic 80
Sheboygan Christian 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31
Sheboygan Falls 60, Two Rivers 43
Spring Valley 60, Glenwood City 57, 2OT
Waupun 60, Berlin 20
Webster 59, Grantsburg 32
Wisconsin Dells 68, Mauston 66
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 77
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, Wausau West 40
Horlick 55, Bradford 54
HORLICK (5-9)
Ellis 2 0-0 5, McNeal 6 1-1 14, Bell 2 0-3 4, Milton 8 4-5 22, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 1 1-2 3, Sollman 1 0-0 3, Chapman 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-11 55.
BRADFORD (4-10)
Glass 8 0-0 16, Sawyer 7 2-4 16, Garth Jr. 1 0-0 2, Hurley 3 0-1 7, Carlino 2 0-0 6, Williams 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 2-6 54.
Halftime—Horlick 24, Bradford 22. 3-point goals—Ellis, McNeal, Milton 2, Sollman. Hurley, Carlino 2, Lee. Total fouls—Horlick 11, Bradford 10.
Elkhorn 55, Burlington 35
BURLINGTON (7-7)
Krause 2 1-2 6, Berezowitz 2 0-0 5, Ohm 0 2-2 2, Safar 0 2-2 2, O'Laughlin 2 1-1 6, Kornely 1 0-0 2, Runkel 3 4-7 10, Turzenski 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 12-16 35.
ELKHORN (12-2)
Johnson 2 0-0 6, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2, Larson 6 2-4 14, L. Umbus 4 0-0 11, V. Umbus 5 0-1 11, Davey 3 0-0 7, Hergott 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-5 55.
Halftime—Elkhorn 26, Burlington 15. 3-point goals—Krause, Berezowitz, O'Laughlin. Johnson 2, L. Umbus 3, V. Umbus, Davey.
Westosha Central 64
Union Grove 46
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (11-1)
Simmons 4 2-2 10, Zackery 7 7-8 21, Marcquenski 3 0-0 7, Michelau 2 2-2 6, Greco 0 1-2 1, Anderson 4 3-4 13, Rose 2 0-0 4, Bell 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 15-18 64.
UNION GROVE (4-9)
Domagalski 0 1-2 1, Koch 4 0-0 9, Mutchie 3 0-0 8, Hilarides 1 0-0 2, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 6 2-3 14, Hansel 1 2-4 4, Wiedenbeck 0 0-0 0, Delagrave 0 2-2 2, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 0 0-1 0, Rampulla 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-12 46.
Halftime—Westosha 31, Union Grove 19. 3-point goals—Marcquenski, Anderson 2. Koch, Mutchie 2. Total fouls—Westosha 13, Union Grove 15. Rebounds—Westosha 26, Union Grove 24 (Koch 5).
Badger 59, Waterford 46
WATERFORD (2-11)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 0 0-0 0, Kempken 1 0-0 2, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 6 2-4 18, Hancock 4 0-0 8, Karpinski 5 2-4 12, Chart 1 0-0 2, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4, Brekke 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 46.
BADGER (3-9)
McGreevy 2 0-0 6, Rodgers 3 6-7 12, Dumez 3 4-5 10, Bishop 1 1-1 3, Johnston 4 3-3 11, Faul 1 0-0 2, Slayton 3 0-2 6, Deering 1 0-0 3, Popenhagen 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 14-18 59.
Halftime—Badger 27, Waterford 21. 3-point goals—Ketterhagen 4. McGreevy 2, Deering. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Badger 12.
St. Catherine's 82, Racine Lutheran 43
ST. CATHERINE'S (12-3)
Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 11 0-1 22, Lambert 5 0-2 10, McGee 2 1-1 5, Barker 2 2-2 7, Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 4 2-2 12, Tomlin 0 0-0 0, May 0 1-4 1, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 9 0-0 23, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 6-12 82.
LUTHERAN (6-8)
Woodward 6 2-2 15, Kraus 1 0-0 3, Wilks 3 0-0 7, Solis 0 1-2 1, Wilson 3 0-0 7, Kauth 0 2-2 2, Zawicki 4 0-0 8, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-6 43.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 42, Lutheran 26. 3-point goals—Barker, Thomas 2, Stephens 5. Woodward, Kraus, Wilks, Wilson. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Lutheran 11. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 43 (Cafferty, McGee 9), Lutheran 17 (Zawicki 6).
Catholic Central 43
Shoreland Lutheran 37
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (7-7)
Henderson 1 1-2 3, Doerflinger 2 4-4 8, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 5 5-6 17, Nevin 0 0-0 0, Miles 3 2-2 8, Wright 1 3-6 5, Robson 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 15-22 43.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-8)
Riley 1 0-0 2, Freitag 3 3-4 10, Edmundson 2 2-4 7, Bolton 2 0-2 5, Hill 1 2-2 5, Smith 3 0-0 8. Totals 12 7-12 37.
Halftime—Catholic Central 21, Shoreland Lutheran 18. 3-point goals—Pum 2. Freitag, Edmundson, Bolton, Hill, Smith 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, Shoreland Lutheran 18. Rebounds—Catholic Central 29 (Miles 6, Wright 6), Shoreland Lutheran 24 (Bolton 8).
Martin Luther 69, Prairie 59
MARTIN LUTHER (11-2)
Carrington 7 0-0 16, Evans 4 6-6 14, Jones 7 1-3 15, Immekus 5 0-0 15, Harrison 3 0-0 6, Scholfield 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 7-9 69.
PRAIRIE (7-6)
Polzin 3 0-0 8, Stafford 6 0-0 18, Krekling 0 0-0 0, Kamm 2 0-0 4, Cape 1 0-0 3, Nesbitt 5 0-0 11, Hoyt 4 1-2 12, Fallico 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 1-2 59.
Halftime—Prairie 27, Martin Luther 25. 3-point goals—Carrington 2, Immekus 5, Scholfield. Polzin 2, Stafford 6, Cape, Nesbitt, Hoyt 3, Fallico. Total fouls—Martin Luther 11, Prairie 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.