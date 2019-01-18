Racine County

Horlick 55, Kenosha Bradford 44

Elkhorn 55, Burlington 35

Westosha Central 64, Union Grove 46

Lake Geneva Badger 59, Waterford 46

St. Catherine's 82, Racine Lutheran 43

Catholic Central 43, Shoreland Lutheran 37

Greendale Martin Luther 69, Prairie 59

Other state scores

Adams-Friendship 41, Nekoosa 35

Almond-Bancroft 81, Port Edwards 50

Birchwood 56, Bruce 53

Brookfield Central 81, Germantown 54

Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 65

Chippewa Falls 72, Eau Claire North 50

Colfax 76, Boyceville 28

Columbus Catholic 77, Colby 50

Crivitz 59, Suring 39

De Pere 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 39

Durand 48, Elk Mound 47

Fall River 44, Pardeeville 42

Green Bay Southwest 73, Green Bay Preble 63

Greenfield 46, Cudahy 42

Hamilton 64, Brookfield East 54

Horicon 73, Wayland Academy 66

Hudson 75, Eau Claire Memorial 50

Ironwood, Mich. 63, South Shore 43

Kenosha Indian Trail 69, Kenosha Tremper 51

Kenosha Reuther 65, Milw. Saint Anthony 64

Kettle Moraine 61, Arrowhead 58

Loyal 70, Gilman 48

Madison La Follette 63, Madison Memorial 61

Madison West 96, Madison East 80

Manawa 102, Marion 47

Mellen 67, Solon Springs 61

Merrill 77, Wausau East 74

Milw. King 73, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 31

Milw. Riverside University 73, Milw. Bradley Tech 53

Mosinee 70, Rhinelander 69

Muskego 56, Oconomowoc 45

Oostburg 68, Random Lake 30

Peshtigo 63, Green Bay West 57

Pittsville 74, Tri-County 31

Pius XI Catholic 76, New Berlin West 54

Regis 46, Cadott 26

Rib Lake 69, Assumption 48

Rio 68, Markesan 49

Roncalli 80, New Holstein 52

Saint Thomas More 53, Kenosha St. Joseph 50

Salam School 61, Milw. School of Languages 38

Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, St. Mary Catholic 80

Sheboygan Christian 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31

Sheboygan Falls 60, Two Rivers 43

Spring Valley 60, Glenwood City 57, 2OT

Waupun 60, Berlin 20

Webster 59, Grantsburg 32

Wisconsin Dells 68, Mauston 66

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 77

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, Wausau West 40

Horlick 55, Bradford 54

HORLICK (5-9)

Ellis 2 0-0 5, McNeal 6 1-1 14, Bell 2 0-3 4, Milton 8 4-5 22, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 1 1-2 3, Sollman 1 0-0 3, Chapman 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-11 55.

BRADFORD (4-10)

Glass 8 0-0 16, Sawyer 7 2-4 16, Garth Jr. 1 0-0 2, Hurley 3 0-1 7, Carlino 2 0-0 6, Williams 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 2-6 54.

Halftime—Horlick 24, Bradford 22. 3-point goals—Ellis, McNeal, Milton 2, Sollman. Hurley, Carlino 2, Lee. Total fouls—Horlick 11, Bradford 10.

Elkhorn 55, Burlington 35

BURLINGTON (7-7)

Krause 2 1-2 6, Berezowitz 2 0-0 5, Ohm 0 2-2 2, Safar 0 2-2 2, O'Laughlin 2 1-1 6, Kornely 1 0-0 2, Runkel 3 4-7 10, Turzenski 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 12-16 35.

ELKHORN (12-2)

Johnson 2 0-0 6, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2, Larson 6 2-4 14, L. Umbus 4 0-0 11, V. Umbus 5 0-1 11, Davey 3 0-0 7, Hergott 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-5 55.

Halftime—Elkhorn 26, Burlington 15. 3-point goals—Krause, Berezowitz, O'Laughlin. Johnson 2, L. Umbus 3, V. Umbus, Davey.

Westosha Central 64

Union Grove 46

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (11-1)

Simmons 4 2-2 10, Zackery 7 7-8 21, Marcquenski 3 0-0 7, Michelau 2 2-2 6, Greco 0 1-2 1, Anderson 4 3-4 13, Rose 2 0-0 4, Bell 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 15-18 64.

UNION GROVE (4-9)

Domagalski 0 1-2 1, Koch 4 0-0 9, Mutchie 3 0-0 8, Hilarides 1 0-0 2, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Long 6 2-3 14, Hansel 1 2-4 4, Wiedenbeck 0 0-0 0, Delagrave 0 2-2 2, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 0 0-1 0, Rampulla 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-12 46.

Halftime—Westosha 31, Union Grove 19. 3-point goals—Marcquenski, Anderson 2. Koch, Mutchie 2. Total fouls—Westosha 13, Union Grove 15. Rebounds—Westosha 26, Union Grove 24 (Koch 5).

Badger 59, Waterford 46

WATERFORD (2-11)

Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 0 0-0 0, Kempken 1 0-0 2, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 6 2-4 18, Hancock 4 0-0 8, Karpinski 5 2-4 12, Chart 1 0-0 2, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4, Brekke 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 46.

BADGER (3-9)

McGreevy 2 0-0 6, Rodgers 3 6-7 12, Dumez 3 4-5 10, Bishop 1 1-1 3, Johnston 4 3-3 11, Faul 1 0-0 2, Slayton 3 0-2 6, Deering 1 0-0 3, Popenhagen 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 14-18 59.

Halftime—Badger 27, Waterford 21. 3-point goals—Ketterhagen 4. McGreevy 2, Deering. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Badger 12.

St. Catherine's 82, Racine Lutheran 43

ST. CATHERINE'S (12-3)

Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 11 0-1 22, Lambert 5 0-2 10, McGee 2 1-1 5, Barker 2 2-2 7, Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 4 2-2 12, Tomlin 0 0-0 0, May 0 1-4 1, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 9 0-0 23, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 6-12 82.

LUTHERAN (6-8)

Woodward 6 2-2 15, Kraus 1 0-0 3, Wilks 3 0-0 7, Solis 0 1-2 1, Wilson 3 0-0 7, Kauth 0 2-2 2, Zawicki 4 0-0 8, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-6 43.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 42, Lutheran 26. 3-point goals—Barker, Thomas 2, Stephens 5. Woodward, Kraus, Wilks, Wilson. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Lutheran 11. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 43 (Cafferty, McGee 9), Lutheran 17 (Zawicki 6).

Catholic Central 43

Shoreland Lutheran 37

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (7-7)

Henderson 1 1-2 3, Doerflinger 2 4-4 8, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 5 5-6 17, Nevin 0 0-0 0, Miles 3 2-2 8, Wright 1 3-6 5, Robson 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 15-22 43.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-8)

Riley 1 0-0 2, Freitag 3 3-4 10, Edmundson 2 2-4 7, Bolton 2 0-2 5, Hill 1 2-2 5, Smith 3 0-0 8. Totals 12 7-12 37.

Halftime—Catholic Central 21, Shoreland Lutheran 18. 3-point goals—Pum 2. Freitag, Edmundson, Bolton, Hill, Smith 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, Shoreland Lutheran 18. Rebounds—Catholic Central 29 (Miles 6, Wright 6), Shoreland Lutheran 24 (Bolton 8).

Martin Luther 69, Prairie 59

MARTIN LUTHER (11-2)

Carrington 7 0-0 16, Evans 4 6-6 14, Jones 7 1-3 15, Immekus 5 0-0 15, Harrison 3 0-0 6, Scholfield 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 7-9 69.

PRAIRIE (7-6)

Polzin 3 0-0 8, Stafford 6 0-0 18, Krekling 0 0-0 0, Kamm 2 0-0 4, Cape 1 0-0 3, Nesbitt 5 0-0 11, Hoyt 4 1-2 12, Fallico 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 1-2 59.

Halftime—Prairie 27, Martin Luther 25. 3-point goals—Carrington 2, Immekus 5, Scholfield. Polzin 2, Stafford 6, Cape, Nesbitt, Hoyt 3, Fallico. Total fouls—Martin Luther 11, Prairie 10. 

