Racine County

Horlick 96, Case 83

Park 89, Kenosha Tremper 67

Burlington 47, Waterford 41

Wilmot 72, Union Grove 55

St. Catherine's 75, Catholic Central 34

Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 64, Racine Lutheran 47

Other state scores

Abbotsford 35, Edgar 16

Appleton West 81, Oshkosh West 66

Assumption 58, Prentice 44

Bay Port 79, Ashwaubenon 46

Berlin 52, Kewaskum 51, OT

Brookfield East 96, West Allis Nathan Hale 53

Bruce 72, Cornell 28

Chilton 44, Brillion 40

Colfax 57, Glenwood City 54

Columbus 51, Lakeside Lutheran 18

Cuba City 57, Boscobel 49

D.C. Everest 89, Stevens Point 85, OT

De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 41

DeForest 68, Baraboo 33

Denmark 50, Clintonville 33

Durand 67, Spring Valley 50

Elkhorn Area 80, Badger 39

Fall Creek 62, Regis 51

Franklin 50, Kenosha Bradford 47

Green Bay Southwest 63, Pulaski 49

Greendale 54, Pius XI Catholic 51

Hamilton 74, Wauwatosa West 47

Hartford Union 64, Slinger 62

Homestead 81, West Bend East 56

Kaukauna 90, Neenah 86, OT

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Oak Creek 60

Kewaunee 69, Algoma 43

Kimberly 62, Appleton East 59

Kohler 78, Random Lake 57

Lake Mills 89, Poynette 51

Lancaster 63, Richland Center 50

Lourdes Academy 85, Horicon 48

Luxemburg-Casco 78, Fox Valley Lutheran 57

Madison East 72, Janesville Parker 46

Marshall 81, Waterloo 57

Menomonee Falls 77, Wauwatosa East 67

Merrill 77, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73

Mineral Point 83, Southwestern 62

Monona Grove 63, Monroe 60

Mosinee 70, Medford Area 54

Mount Horeb 67, Sauk Prairie 40

Muskego 58, Catholic Memorial 47

New Auburn 65, Winter 44

New Berlin Eisenhower 75, New Berlin West 64

New Glarus 63, Cambridge 43

New London 82, Seymour 65

New Richmond 65, Amery 46

Northland Pines 68, Rhinelander 54

Oakfield 72, Dodgeland 70

Onalaska 63, La Crosse Logan 36

Oostburg 97, Mishicot 45

Oshkosh North 67, Fond du Lac 57

Ozaukee 65, Sheboygan Christian 57

Palmyra-Eagle 41, Williams Bay 37

Plymouth 75, Ripon 62

Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 47

Reedsburg Area 59, Portage 48

Reedsville 82, St. Mary Catholic 68

Rio 62, Pardeeville 54

River Valley 58, Dodgeville 55

Roncalli 77, Two Rivers 56

Saint Croix Central 55, Osceola 46

Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Manitowoc Lutheran 68

Sheboygan North 87, Notre Dame 56

Shullsburg 59, Cassville 49

Somerset 82, Prescott 51

Stanley-Boyd 68, Altoona 45

Stoughton 46, Milton 38

Sturgeon Bay 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62

Sun Prairie 73, Verona Area 67, 2OT

Tomah 61, Sparta 59

Watertown Luther Prep 63, Lodi 60

Waupun 58, Campbellsport 44

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Omro 57

Wisconsin Heights 80, Belleville 59

Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Pewaukee 61

Wrightstown 68, Little Chute 66

Xavier 94, Green Bay East 65

CASE (10-5)

Rankins-James 2 1-2 5, Farr 2 2-6 6, Schmidtmann 0 1-2 1, Thompson 8 9-12 27, Duffie 0 0-0 0, Sardin 2 2-4 6, Brumby 7 4-8 18, Fugiasco 3 2-2 9, Gilliam 2 0-1 4, Jedkins 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 21-37 83.

HORLICK (6-10)

Ward 3 2-2 9, McNeal 2 1-2 5, Milton 14 18-23 53, Mitchell 3 0-0 8, Wade 3 1-3 8, Long 4 0-0 8, Chapman 2 1-4 5, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 23-34 96.

Halftime—Horlick 50, Case 41. 3-point goals—Thompson 2, Fugiasco. Ward, Milton 7, Mitchell 2, Wade. Total fouls—Case 26, Horlick 23. Fouled out—Brumby. Ward.

Park 89, Tremper 67

PARK (9-3)

Gamble 0 1-2 1, Sales 1 0-1 2, Days 4 5-5 13, Henderson 3 2-2 8, R. Canady 2 4-4 8, Carey 5 0-1 14, L. Canady 12 0-1 25, Warren 6 0-0 12, Alexander 3 0-2 6. Totals 36 12-18 89.

TREMPER (5-11)

Cardona 5 2-2 15, Young 5 7-8 17, Huss 2 0-0 6, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 2 3-4 7, Gross 4 0-0 10, Coleman 1 2-2 4, Korbakes 1 4-4 6. Totals 21 18-20 67.

Halftime—Park 43, Tremper 21. 3-point goals—Carey 4, L. Canady. Cardona 3, Huss 2, Gross 2. Total fouls—Park 15, Tremper 13. Fouled out—Gross.

Burlington 47, Waterford 41

WATERFORD (2-13)

Glembin 2 1-2 7, Ketterhagen 7 0-0 17, Hancock 0 3-4 3, Karpinski 3 2-4 9, Roanhouse 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 7-12 41.

BURLINGTON (9-6)

Krause 1 2-2 5, Berezowitz 5 8-8 20, Strommen 1 0-0 2, Klug 2 0-2 6, Safar 2 0-0 5, Runkel 3 2-3 8, Turzenski 0 1-3 1. Totals 14 13-18 47.

Halftime—Burlington 19, Waterford 18. 3-point goals—Glembin 2, Ketterhagen 3, Karpinski. Krause, Berezowitz 2, Klug 2, Safar.

Wilmot 72, Union Grove 55

UNION GROVE (6-10)

Domagalski 0 1-2 1, Koch 2 1-2 5, Mutchie 5 0-0 15, Hilarides 0 1-4 4, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 2-4 6, Clark 1 0-1 2, Long 3 3-5 9, Hansel 4 0-0 8, Delagrave 0 0-0 0, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 1 1-4 3. Totals 20 9-22 55.

WILMOT (12-4)

Lamberson 2 1-2 5, Watson 7 0-0 14, Brenner 7 1-1 15, Glass 9 2-3 20, Sandman 4 0-0 10, Moravectz 2 0-0 6, Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 4-6 72.

Halftime—Wilmot 31, Union Grove 31. 3-point goals—Mutchie 5, Pfeffer. Sandman 2, Moravectz 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Wilmot 16. Rebounds—Union Grove 29 (Rampulla 11), Wilmot 30.

St. Catherine's 75, Catholic Central 34

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-8)

Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 2 0-0 5, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Pum 3 4-6 11, C. Miles 0 0-0 0, Muellenbach 1 0-0 2, Nevin 0 0-0 0, Ch. Miles 2 0-1 5, Wright 3 0-0 7, Robson 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-7 34.

ST. CATHERINE'S (14-3)

Cafferty 4 0-0 8, Lambert 10 2-3 22, McGee 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Dyess 0 0-0 0, Tomlin 8 0-0 16, May 2 0-0 5, C. Hunter 4 0-1 10, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 4 3-4 12, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 5-8 75.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 42, Catholic Central 18. 3-point goals—Doerflinger, Pum, Ch. Miles, Wright. May, C. Hunter, Stephens. Total fouls—Catholic Central 10, St. Catherine's 14. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 34 (Lambert, Tomlin 8).

Thomas More 64, Racine Lutheran 47

RACINE LUTHERAN (6-8)

Woodward 9 4-4 24, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 1 0-0 3, Solis 5 0-1 11, Wilson 3 1-2 7, Molbeck 0 0-0 0, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-7 47.

THOMAS MORE (7-9)

Causey 2 0-0 4, Schwenke 1 0-0 3, Williams 7 0-2 14, Monaco 1 0-0 2, Glembin 6 0-0 16, Sranske 7 4-4 21, Koch 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 4-6 64.

Halftime—Thomas More 35, Lutheran 24. 3-point goals—Woodward 2, Wilks, Solis. Schwenke, Glembin 4, Sranske 3. Total fouls—Lutheran 12, Thomas More 11. Rebounds—Lutheran 19 (Wilks 4, Wilson 4), Thomas More 33 (Williams 10).

