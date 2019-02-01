Racine County
Horlick 96, Case 83
Park 89, Kenosha Tremper 67
Burlington 47, Waterford 41
Wilmot 72, Union Grove 55
St. Catherine's 75, Catholic Central 34
Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 64, Racine Lutheran 47
Other state scores
Abbotsford 35, Edgar 16
Appleton West 81, Oshkosh West 66
Assumption 58, Prentice 44
Bay Port 79, Ashwaubenon 46
Berlin 52, Kewaskum 51, OT
Brookfield East 96, West Allis Nathan Hale 53
Bruce 72, Cornell 28
Chilton 44, Brillion 40
Colfax 57, Glenwood City 54
Columbus 51, Lakeside Lutheran 18
Cuba City 57, Boscobel 49
D.C. Everest 89, Stevens Point 85, OT
De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 41
DeForest 68, Baraboo 33
Denmark 50, Clintonville 33
Durand 67, Spring Valley 50
Elkhorn Area 80, Badger 39
Fall Creek 62, Regis 51
Franklin 50, Kenosha Bradford 47
Green Bay Southwest 63, Pulaski 49
Greendale 54, Pius XI Catholic 51
Hamilton 74, Wauwatosa West 47
Hartford Union 64, Slinger 62
Homestead 81, West Bend East 56
Kaukauna 90, Neenah 86, OT
Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Oak Creek 60
Kewaunee 69, Algoma 43
Kimberly 62, Appleton East 59
Kohler 78, Random Lake 57
Lake Mills 89, Poynette 51
Lancaster 63, Richland Center 50
Lourdes Academy 85, Horicon 48
Luxemburg-Casco 78, Fox Valley Lutheran 57
Madison East 72, Janesville Parker 46
Marshall 81, Waterloo 57
Menomonee Falls 77, Wauwatosa East 67
Merrill 77, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73
Mineral Point 83, Southwestern 62
Monona Grove 63, Monroe 60
Mosinee 70, Medford Area 54
Mount Horeb 67, Sauk Prairie 40
Muskego 58, Catholic Memorial 47
New Auburn 65, Winter 44
New Berlin Eisenhower 75, New Berlin West 64
New Glarus 63, Cambridge 43
New London 82, Seymour 65
New Richmond 65, Amery 46
Northland Pines 68, Rhinelander 54
Oakfield 72, Dodgeland 70
Onalaska 63, La Crosse Logan 36
Oostburg 97, Mishicot 45
Oshkosh North 67, Fond du Lac 57
Ozaukee 65, Sheboygan Christian 57
Palmyra-Eagle 41, Williams Bay 37
Plymouth 75, Ripon 62
Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 47
Reedsburg Area 59, Portage 48
Reedsville 82, St. Mary Catholic 68
Rio 62, Pardeeville 54
River Valley 58, Dodgeville 55
Roncalli 77, Two Rivers 56
Saint Croix Central 55, Osceola 46
Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Manitowoc Lutheran 68
Sheboygan North 87, Notre Dame 56
Shullsburg 59, Cassville 49
Somerset 82, Prescott 51
Stanley-Boyd 68, Altoona 45
Stoughton 46, Milton 38
Sturgeon Bay 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62
Sun Prairie 73, Verona Area 67, 2OT
Tomah 61, Sparta 59
Watertown Luther Prep 63, Lodi 60
Waupun 58, Campbellsport 44
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Omro 57
Wisconsin Heights 80, Belleville 59
Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Pewaukee 61
Wrightstown 68, Little Chute 66
Xavier 94, Green Bay East 65
CASE (10-5)
Rankins-James 2 1-2 5, Farr 2 2-6 6, Schmidtmann 0 1-2 1, Thompson 8 9-12 27, Duffie 0 0-0 0, Sardin 2 2-4 6, Brumby 7 4-8 18, Fugiasco 3 2-2 9, Gilliam 2 0-1 4, Jedkins 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 21-37 83.
HORLICK (6-10)
Ward 3 2-2 9, McNeal 2 1-2 5, Milton 14 18-23 53, Mitchell 3 0-0 8, Wade 3 1-3 8, Long 4 0-0 8, Chapman 2 1-4 5, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 23-34 96.
Halftime—Horlick 50, Case 41. 3-point goals—Thompson 2, Fugiasco. Ward, Milton 7, Mitchell 2, Wade. Total fouls—Case 26, Horlick 23. Fouled out—Brumby. Ward.
Park 89, Tremper 67
PARK (9-3)
Gamble 0 1-2 1, Sales 1 0-1 2, Days 4 5-5 13, Henderson 3 2-2 8, R. Canady 2 4-4 8, Carey 5 0-1 14, L. Canady 12 0-1 25, Warren 6 0-0 12, Alexander 3 0-2 6. Totals 36 12-18 89.
TREMPER (5-11)
Cardona 5 2-2 15, Young 5 7-8 17, Huss 2 0-0 6, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 2 3-4 7, Gross 4 0-0 10, Coleman 1 2-2 4, Korbakes 1 4-4 6. Totals 21 18-20 67.
Halftime—Park 43, Tremper 21. 3-point goals—Carey 4, L. Canady. Cardona 3, Huss 2, Gross 2. Total fouls—Park 15, Tremper 13. Fouled out—Gross.
Burlington 47, Waterford 41
WATERFORD (2-13)
Glembin 2 1-2 7, Ketterhagen 7 0-0 17, Hancock 0 3-4 3, Karpinski 3 2-4 9, Roanhouse 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 7-12 41.
BURLINGTON (9-6)
Krause 1 2-2 5, Berezowitz 5 8-8 20, Strommen 1 0-0 2, Klug 2 0-2 6, Safar 2 0-0 5, Runkel 3 2-3 8, Turzenski 0 1-3 1. Totals 14 13-18 47.
Halftime—Burlington 19, Waterford 18. 3-point goals—Glembin 2, Ketterhagen 3, Karpinski. Krause, Berezowitz 2, Klug 2, Safar.
Wilmot 72, Union Grove 55
UNION GROVE (6-10)
Domagalski 0 1-2 1, Koch 2 1-2 5, Mutchie 5 0-0 15, Hilarides 0 1-4 4, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 2-4 6, Clark 1 0-1 2, Long 3 3-5 9, Hansel 4 0-0 8, Delagrave 0 0-0 0, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 1 1-4 3. Totals 20 9-22 55.
WILMOT (12-4)
Lamberson 2 1-2 5, Watson 7 0-0 14, Brenner 7 1-1 15, Glass 9 2-3 20, Sandman 4 0-0 10, Moravectz 2 0-0 6, Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 4-6 72.
Halftime—Wilmot 31, Union Grove 31. 3-point goals—Mutchie 5, Pfeffer. Sandman 2, Moravectz 2. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Wilmot 16. Rebounds—Union Grove 29 (Rampulla 11), Wilmot 30.
St. Catherine's 75, Catholic Central 34
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-8)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 2 0-0 5, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Pum 3 4-6 11, C. Miles 0 0-0 0, Muellenbach 1 0-0 2, Nevin 0 0-0 0, Ch. Miles 2 0-1 5, Wright 3 0-0 7, Robson 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-7 34.
ST. CATHERINE'S (14-3)
Cafferty 4 0-0 8, Lambert 10 2-3 22, McGee 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Dyess 0 0-0 0, Tomlin 8 0-0 16, May 2 0-0 5, C. Hunter 4 0-1 10, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Stephens 4 3-4 12, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 5-8 75.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 42, Catholic Central 18. 3-point goals—Doerflinger, Pum, Ch. Miles, Wright. May, C. Hunter, Stephens. Total fouls—Catholic Central 10, St. Catherine's 14. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 34 (Lambert, Tomlin 8).
Thomas More 64, Racine Lutheran 47
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-8)
Woodward 9 4-4 24, Kraus 0 0-0 0, Wilks 1 0-0 3, Solis 5 0-1 11, Wilson 3 1-2 7, Molbeck 0 0-0 0, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-7 47.
THOMAS MORE (7-9)
Causey 2 0-0 4, Schwenke 1 0-0 3, Williams 7 0-2 14, Monaco 1 0-0 2, Glembin 6 0-0 16, Sranske 7 4-4 21, Koch 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 4-6 64.
Halftime—Thomas More 35, Lutheran 24. 3-point goals—Woodward 2, Wilks, Solis. Schwenke, Glembin 4, Sranske 3. Total fouls—Lutheran 12, Thomas More 11. Rebounds—Lutheran 19 (Wilks 4, Wilson 4), Thomas More 33 (Williams 10).
