RACINE COUNTY

The Prairie School 64, Kenosha Bradford 52

OTHER STATE SCORES

Argo, Ill. 58, Wauwatosa West 51

Berkeley Prep, Fla. 66, Hamilton 53

Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40

Brookfield Academy 61, Mineral Point 59

Brookfield East 62, Martin Luther 49

Kettle Moraine 62, Marquette University 56

Lourdes Academy 81, Ripon 47

Madison La Follette 85, Richfield, Minn. 59

Neenah 69, Wausau East 55

Northwestern 69, Osceola 31

Onalaska 75, Milwaukee Vincent 48

Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 50

Pacelli 68, Amherst 54

Peshtigo 69, Crivitz 50

River Ridge 48, Iowa-Grant 45

Sauk Prairie 66, Dodgeville 35

Sheboygan North 84, Whitewater 51

Stevens Point 63, New Berlin West 53

Wauwatosa West 68, Kankakee, Ill. 58

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Muskego 52

Xavier 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65

Young Coggs Prep 82, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 74

Granite City Classic

Milw. Washington 80, St. Cloud Apollo, Minn. 48

Hoop City Classic

Dominican 61, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 52

Winona State Tournament

Chatfield, Minn. 89, Cochrane-Fountain City 59

Prairie 64, Bradford 52

PRAIRIE (6-3)

Polzin 4 3-4 12, Stafford 2 1-3 7, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Cape 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 5 4-4 14, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 5 3-3 14, Fallico 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 12-16 64.

BRADFORD (2-9)

Glass 4 3-5 15, Sawyer 3 6-9 12, Garth Jr. 1 0-0 2, Hurley 3 2-2 10, Carlino 2 0-0 5, Gordon 3 0-0 6, Darden 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 12-17 52.

Halftime—Prairie 35, Bradford 27. 3-point goals—Polzin, Krekling 2, Hoyt, Fallico 4. Glass 2, Hurley 2, Carlino. Total fouls—Prairie 16, Bradford 19. Fouled out—Darden. Rebounds—Prairie 27 (Krekling 7, Nesbitt 7).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments