RACINE COUNTY
The Prairie School 64, Kenosha Bradford 52
OTHER STATE SCORES
Argo, Ill. 58, Wauwatosa West 51
Berkeley Prep, Fla. 66, Hamilton 53
Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40
Brookfield Academy 61, Mineral Point 59
Brookfield East 62, Martin Luther 49
Kettle Moraine 62, Marquette University 56
Lourdes Academy 81, Ripon 47
Madison La Follette 85, Richfield, Minn. 59
Neenah 69, Wausau East 55
Northwestern 69, Osceola 31
Onalaska 75, Milwaukee Vincent 48
Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 50
Pacelli 68, Amherst 54
Peshtigo 69, Crivitz 50
River Ridge 48, Iowa-Grant 45
Sauk Prairie 66, Dodgeville 35
Sheboygan North 84, Whitewater 51
Stevens Point 63, New Berlin West 53
Wauwatosa West 68, Kankakee, Ill. 58
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Muskego 52
Xavier 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65
Young Coggs Prep 82, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 74
Granite City Classic
Milw. Washington 80, St. Cloud Apollo, Minn. 48
Hoop City Classic
Dominican 61, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 52
Winona State Tournament
Chatfield, Minn. 89, Cochrane-Fountain City 59
Prairie 64, Bradford 52
PRAIRIE (6-3)
Polzin 4 3-4 12, Stafford 2 1-3 7, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Cape 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 5 4-4 14, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 5 3-3 14, Fallico 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 12-16 64.
BRADFORD (2-9)
Glass 4 3-5 15, Sawyer 3 6-9 12, Garth Jr. 1 0-0 2, Hurley 3 2-2 10, Carlino 2 0-0 5, Gordon 3 0-0 6, Darden 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 12-17 52.
Halftime—Prairie 35, Bradford 27. 3-point goals—Polzin, Krekling 2, Hoyt, Fallico 4. Glass 2, Hurley 2, Carlino. Total fouls—Prairie 16, Bradford 19. Fouled out—Darden. Rebounds—Prairie 27 (Krekling 7, Nesbitt 7).
