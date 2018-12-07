Case 79, Franklin 76

FRANKLIN (1-1)

Capstran 5 8-13 19, Klug 4 7-12 18, Wilson 6 2-4 14, Vonderwell 3 3-6 9, Decker 1 1-2 4, Martins 2 0-0 4, Harris 1 0-0 3, Segebrecht 1 0-0 3, Meyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 24-37 76.

CASE (3-0)

Thompson 3 9-13 17, Brumby 6 2-6 16, Duffie 4 2-3 13, Rankins-James 3 0-1 7, Farr 2 2-5 7, Sardin 3 1-2 7, Fugiasco 2 0-0 4, Jedkins 2 0-2 4, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 2, Casey 1 0-0 2, Gilliam 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 19-32 79.

Halftime—Franklin 42, Case 35. 3-point goals—Segebrecht, Decker, Klug, Capstran, Harris, Duffie 3, Thompson 2, Brumby 2, Rankins-James, Farr. Total fouls—Franklin 26, Case 25. Fouled out—Wilson, Fugiasco.

Indian Trail 64, Park 59

INDIAN TRAIL (4-1)

Bernero 5 2-4 15, Zemaj 5 0-0 13, Stargell 3 5-9 12, Terrien 3 2-2 9, Fillilove 4 0-2 8, Bishop 1 2-4 4, Suber 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 11-21 64.

PARK (0-2)

L. Canady 8 3-7 23, Carey 7 1-2 20, Warren 4 0-0 8, Days 3 1-6 7, R. Canady 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 6-17 59.

Halftime—Indian Trail 31, Park 30. 3-point baskets—Bernero 3, Zemaj 3, Stargell, Terrien, Suber, L. Canady 4, Carey 5.

Burlington 49, Union Grove 26

UNION GROVE (0-4)

Rampulla 3 0-0 7, Long 2 2-6 6, Koch 2 1-2 5, Hempel 2 0-0 4, Clark 2 0-2 4, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Domagalski 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-10 26.

BURLINGTON (3-2)

Berezowitz 4 0-0 12, Runkel 5 0-2 10, Turzenski 3 2-2 8, Safar 3 0-0 7, O'Laughlin 2 0-0 6, Krause 2 0-0 6, Strommen 0 0-0 0, Klug 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-4 49.

Halftime—Burlington 24, Union Grove 16. 3-point goals—Rampulla, Berezowitz 4, Krause 2, O'Laughlin 2, Safar. Total fouls—Union Grove 9, Burlington 5. Rebounds—Union Grove 32 (Koch 6), Burlington 38 (Runkel 11).

Wilmot 66, Waterford 48

WATERFORD (1-3)

Riska 1 0-0 3, Glemblin 3 2-3 8, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Kempken 1 0-0 2, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 2 0-0 6, Hancock 4 4-4 12, Karpinski 1 2-2 4, Chart 1 0-0 2, Roanhouse 4 3-5 11, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-14 48.

WILMOT (3-0)

M. Sandman 3 0-0 6, Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Epping 0 0-0 0, Lamberson 2 0-0 5, Watson 7 0-0 15, Brenner 0 0-2 0, Glass 3 0-0 6, Stalker 0 0-2 0, K. Sandman 7 1-3 19, Moravectz 0 0-0 0, Moldenhauer 0 1-2 1, Luoma 0 0-0 0, Spath 4 0-0 8, Vacala 0 0-0 0, Coleman 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 2-9 66.

Halftime—Waterford 23, Wilmot 18. 3-point goals—Riska, Ketterhagen 2, Lamberson, Watson, K. Sandman 4. Total fouls—Waterford 11, Wilmot 17. 

Dominican 69, Prairie 45

PRAIRIE (1-2)

Hoyt 4 1-2 10, Nesbitt 5 0-1 10, Stafford 2 0-0 6, Polzin 1 3-4 5, Fallico 2 0-0 5, Krekling 1 0-0 3, Shannon 1 0-0 3, Vanko 1 0-0 3, Kamm 0 0-0 0, Larson 0 0-0 0, Cape 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-7 45.

DOMINICAN (2-1)

Kirk Jr. 7 0-0 19, Austin 4 2-2 12, Bennett 3 2-4 11, Jelacic 4 2-2 10, Antetokounmpo 3 1-1 8, Burns 1 0-0 3, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Daniels 1 0-0 2, 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 9-11 69.

Halftime—Dominican 35, Prairie 19. 3-point goals—Stafford 2, Krekling, Shannon, Vanko, Hoyt, Fallico, Kirk Jr. 5, Bennett 3, Austin 2, Bruns, Antetokounmpo. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Dominican 14.

