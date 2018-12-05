Arrowhead 72, Horlick 63

HORLICK (0-2)

Ellis 1 0-0 2, Ward 4 0-0 11, McNeal 3 1-4 9, Milton 11 3-4 27, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 0 0-0 0, Wainwright 0 0-0 0, Sollman 1 0-0 3, Chapman 3 2-2 11, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-10 63.

ARROWHEAD (3-1)

Gouin 5 2-3 12, Boray 2 2-2 7, Burg 1 0-2 3, Kyle 1 4-6 6, Hazod 2 2-2 6, Gilmore 10 7-10 27, Hytinen 2 2-2 6, Tiahnybik 1 0-0 3, Ewer 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 19-27 72.

Halftime—Arrowhead 36, Horlick 22. 3-point goals—Boray, Burg, Tiahnybik, Ward 3, McNeal 2, Milton 2, Sollman, Chapman 3. Total fouls—Horlick 20, Arrowhead 13. Fouled out—Chapman.

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)

Case 78, Case 69

BURLINGTON (2-2)

Muhollon 0 0-0 0, Krause 6 9-10 26, Berezowitz 3 4-4 12, Strommen 0 0-0 0, Klug 0 0-0 0, Safar 3 2-2 9, O'Laughlin 0 0-0 0, Runkel 2 5-6 9, Turzenski 5 5-6 16, Swantz 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 25-30 69.

CASE (2-0)

Rankins 0 0-0 0, Farr 4 0-1 8, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 3, Thompson 8 1-3 17, Duffie 0 0-2 0, Sardin 4 2-2 10, Casey 0 0-0 0, Brumby 9 3-4 26, Fugiasco 2 0-0 4, Gilliam 1 1-3 3, Jedkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 7-15 78.

Halftime—Burlington 38, Case 31. 3-point goals—Krause 5, Berezowitz 2, Safar, Turzenski, Wright, Thompson, Brumby 5. Total fouls—Burlington 23, Case 26. Fouled out—Safar. Rebounds—Burlington 35 (Turzenski 12), Case 33 (Thompson 7).

Indian Trail 55, Union Grove 47

UNION GROVE (0-3)

Domagalski 2 0-0 6, Koch 6 2-3 17, Hilarides 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 2 2-4 6, Hansel 1 2-2 5, Delagrave 1 0-0 2, Rampulla 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-9 47.

INDIAN TRAIL (3-1)

Suber 3 0-0 8, Zemaj 6 3-3 19, Stargell 2 3-4 8, Bradford 2 0-3 4, Freeman 3 0-0 6, Bishop 5 0-0 10. Totals 216-10 55.

Halftime—Indian Trail 27, Union Grove 22. 3-point goals— Suber 2, Zemaj 4, Stargell, Domagalski 2, Koch 3, Hansel. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Indian Trail 14.

Catholic Central 65, Racine Lutheran 58

LUTHERAN (1-1)

Woodward 6 0-0 13, Kraus 3 0-0 7, Wilks 9 0-1 18, Solis 4 4-7 12, Wilson 3 0-3 6, Molbeck 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-11 58.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (2-1)

Henderson 3 1-3 7, Doerflinger 2 3-5 8, McCourt 1 0-0 3, Pum 3 1-4 8, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 0 0-0 0, Miles 6 2-2 16, Wright 4 4-6 12, Robson 4 3-3 11. Totals 23 14-23 65.

Halftime—Catholic Central 38, Lutheran 32. 3-point goals—Robson 5, Doerflinger, McCourt, Pum, Miles 2, Woodward, Kraus. Total fouls—Lutheran 18, Catholic Central 16. Fouled out—Wilson. Rebounds—Lutheran 21 (Solis 7), Catholic Central 38 (Henderson 10).

