Indian Trail 67, Case 63
CASE (3-1)
Farr 5 2-2 13, Schmidtmann 2 0-0 4, Wright 0 0-0 0, Thompson 6 2-2 14, Duttie 2 2-2 6, Sardin 3 0-0 7, Casey 0 0-0 0, Fugiasco 2 0-0 5, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Brumby 2 5-6 10, Rankins-James 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 11-12 63.
INDIAN TRAIL (4-1)
Suber 6 2-2 17, Zemgj 4 0-0 12, Stargell 6 2-3 15, Fullilove 4 1-2 9, Bishop 3 3-4 9, Bernero 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 8-10 67.
Halftime—Indian Trail 31, Case 30. 3-point goals—Farr, Sardin, Fugiasco, Brumby, Suber 3, Zemgj 4, Stargell, Bernero. Total fouls—Case 16, Indian Trail 11.
Park 70, Horlick 52
PARK (1-2)
Gamble 1 0-0 2, Saks 0 0-0 0, Days 6 3-5 16, Hudson 2 0-3 4, Henderson 4 3-5 11, Martin 1 0-0 2, Carey 4 0-0 10, L. Canady 10 2-2 23, Warren 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 8-15 70.
HORLICK (2-3)
Ward 2 0-0 5, McNeal 6 0-0 12, Bell 2 0-0 4, Milton 11 1-2 27, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wade 0 0-0 0, Wainwright 0 0-0 0, Sollman 0 0-0 0, Chapman 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 3-4 52.
Halftime—Park 31, Horlick 19. 3-point goals—Days, Carey 2, L. Canady, Ward, Milton 4. Total fouls—Park 14, Horlick 14.
Prairie 69, Catholic Central 63
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-2)
Henderson 1 0-0 2, Doerflinger 6 3-4 18, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Pum 2 1-2 5, Nevin 4 2-3 10, Miles 4 2-2 10, Wright 3 5-6 12, Robson 1 4-4 6. Totals 21 17-21 63.
PRAIRIE (2-2)
Polzin 3 0-1 9, Stafford 2 0-0 4, Krekling 4 1-2 10, Shannon 1 0-0 3, Kamm 1 2-2 4, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Cape 1 2-2 4, Nesbitt 8 0-0 16, Hoyt 2 0-0 5, Fallico 5 0-1 14, Mills 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-8 69.
Halftime—Prairie 41, Catholic Central 27. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 3, Wright, Polzin 3, Krekling, Shannon, Fallico 4. Total fouls—Catholic Central 16, Prairie 19. Rebounds—Catholic Central 32 (Doerflinger 8), Prairie 20 (Nesbitt 9).
Lake Country Lutheran 72
Racine Lutheran 65
RACINE LUTHERAN (2-2)
Woodward 4 4-5 12, Kraus 2 0-0 5, Wilks 8 4-5 24, Solis 2 4-6 8, Wilson 6 1-3 16, Molbeck 0 0-0 0, Kauth 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-19 65.
LAKE COUNTRY (5-0)
L. Haertle 7 2-3 17, Hans 2 0-0 4, B. Haertle 8 6-6 25, Bratz 6 0-0 13, Studer 2 2-2 2, Mueller 1 4-4 6, Raasch 1 3-3 5, Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Lubbers 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 17-18 72.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 32, Lake Country 28. 3-point goals—Kraus, Wilks 4, Wilson 3, L. Haertle, B. Haertle 3, Bratz. Total fouls—Lake Country 19, Racine Lutheran 20. Fouled out—Kraus, L. Haertle.
St. Catherine's 88, St. Joseph 48
ST. JOSEPH (2-3)
Schulte 1 0-0 2, Ashmus 1 0-1 3, Knight 3 2-2 10, Berry 5 5-5 16, Feudner 1 1-2 3, Michel 3 0-0 6, Alia 3 0-1 6, Tolefree 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-11 48.
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-1)
Sabala 2 2-2 7, Cafferty 7 1-2 15, Lambert 4 0-0 8, McGee 5 1-1 13, Barker 3 0-0 8, Hunter 6 2-2 17, Tomlin 1 0-0 2, Stephens 4 0-1 8, Naidl 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 8-11 88.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 59, St. Joseph 24. 3-point goals—Knight 2, Ashmus, Berry, Sabala, McGee 2, Barker 2, Hunter 3. Total fouls—St. Joseph 13, St. Catherine's 17. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 36 (Lambert 8).
