New Berlin West 59, Horlick 50
HORLICK (0-1)
Ellis 1 0-0 2, Ward 0 0-0 0, Milton 10 2-4 26, Clark 0 0-0 0, Wade 2 0-0 4, Sollman 3 0-0 9, Chapman 1 3-4 5, Pitrof 1 2-3 4. Totals 18 7-11 50.
NEW BERLIN WEST (1-1)
Woyak 4 3-5 13, Muleski 4 2-3 10, Conga 1 1-3 3, Soik 8 1-2 18, White 4 1-2 13, Wesalowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-15 59.
Halftime—West 31, Horlick 25. 3-point goals—Woyak 2, White 4, Soik, Milton 4, Sollman 3. Total fouls—Horlick 17, West 13.
Burlington 83, Ronald Reagan 63
RONALD REAGAN (0-2)
Haim 3 10-13 16, O'Keefe 4 0-0 12, Grant 5 0-0 10, Newborn 2 1-2 5, Goodman 2 0-0 5, Boyd 1 2-2 5, Carbajal 2 0-3 4, Burton-Small 1 0-1 2, Williams 0 2-2 2, Irizarry 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 15-24 63.
BURLINGTON (2-1)
Turzenski 7 3-4 17, Runkel 6 1-2 13, Berezowitz 4 2-3 13, Safar 3 6-7 12, Krause 4 1-2 10, O'Laughlin 2 2-2 7, Mulhollon 2 1-2 5, Koeppen 1 0-0 3, Weithaus 1 0-2 2, Swantz 0 1-2 1, Strommen 0 0-1 0. Totals 30 17-27 83.
Halftime—Burlington 49, Ronald Reagan 28. 3-point goals—O'Keefe 4, Goodman, Boyd, Berezowitz 3, Krause, Koeppen, O'Laughlin. Rebounds—Burlington 34 (Runkel, Turzenski 7).
Racine Lutheran 58, Union Grove 56
LUTHERAN (1-0)
Solis 7 1-2 16, Wilks 5 0-0 13, Woodward 5 2-2 12, Wilson 4 2-5 10, Kraus 2 0-0 5, Kauth 1 0-0 2, Molbeck 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-9 58.
UNION GROVE (0-2)
Koch 6 0-0 13, Hansel 5 0-0 11, Nelson 3 2-6 8, Rampulla 4 0-0 8, Clark 2 2-2 6, Long 2 0-1 4, Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Mutchie 1 0-0 3, Hilarides 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 4-9 56.
Halftime—Union Grove 34, Lutheran 32. 3-point goals—Wilks 3, Kraus, Solis, Domagalski, Koch, Mutchie, Hansel. Total fouls—Lutheran 10, Union Grove 11. Rebounds—Lutheran 18 (Kraus 6), Union Grove 36 (Koch 9).
Greendale 48, Waterford 39
WATERFORD (1-2)
Riska 1 0-0 3, Glemblin 1 0-0 2, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 5 0-0 13, Hancock 2 3-5 7, Karpinski 3 0-0 6, Chart 3 0-0 6, Roanhouse 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 3-6 39.
GREENDALE (2-1)
Sandule 1 0-0 2, Brust 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 5-6 11, Schultz 7 1-2 16, Sommerfeld 4 0-2 8, Hughes 2 3-8 7, Shumway 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 9-19 48.
Halftime—Greendale 24, Waterford 21. 3-point goals—Schultz, Ketterhagen 3. Total fouls—Waterford 18, Greendale 12.
Catholic Central 64, Shoreland Lutheran 63
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (1-1)
Edmundson 5 2-2 15, Bolton 5 0-2 12, Smith 5 0-0 12, Freitag 4 1-2 11, Koestler 2 2-2 6, Riley 0 4-6 4, Lahti 1 0-0 2, Hill 0 1-3 1. Totals 22 10-17 63.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (1-1)
Pum 6 5-6 19, Wright 5 3-5 15, Miles 6 1-1 13, Doerflinger 2 2-2 6, Henderson 2 0-0 4, Robson 2 0-1 4, McCourt 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 11-15 64.
Halftime—Shoreland 36, Catholic Central 29. 3-point goals—Edmundson 3, Bolton 2, Smith 2, Freitag 2, Pum 2, Wright 2, McCourt. Total fouls—Shoreland 16, Catholic Central 21. Fouled out—Henderson. Rebounds—Shoreland 20 (Bolton 10), Catholic Central 15 (Doerflinger 6).
St. Catherine's 72, Lake Mills 43
LAKE MILLS (1-2)
Johnson 5 2-4 15, Toepfer 4 5-6 13, Moen 4 1-1 9, Madderom 0 2-2 2, Retrum 1 0-1 2, Bender 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-14 43.
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-0)
McGee 8 4-4 21, T. Hunter 8 0-2 16, Stephens 5 2-2 14, Cafferty 3 1-1 7, Lambert 2 0-0 4, Tomlin 2 0-2 4, Barker 0 2-2 2, C. Hunter 1 0-0 2, Tyler 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, May 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, Chernouski 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 9-13 72.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 35, Lake Mills 22. 3-point goals—Johnson 3, Stephens 2, McGee. Total fouls—Lake Mills 12, St. Catherine's 14. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 37 (Cafferty 8).
