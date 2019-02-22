Racine County
Elkhorn 73, Burlington 60
Other state scores
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 66, Pepin/Alma 57
Iola-Scandinavia 73, Pacelli 44
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Campbellsport 48
Kiel 64, Hilbert 63
La Crosse Central 84, Madison Memorial 61
Menomonie 58, Medford Area 46
Milw. Hamilton 75, Milw. Pulaski 63
Rio 79, Cambria-Friesland 51
ELKHORN (19-3)
Johnson 2 0-2 5, Lauderdale 3 0-0 8, Larson 4 1-2 10, Van Dyke 1 0-0 2, L. Umnus 7 0-0 17, McLeod 1 0-0 2, V. Umnus 4 0-0 10, Hergott 0 0-2 0, Brown 6 3-4 17. Totals 29 4-10 73.
BURLINGTON (11-11)
Runkel 4 4-5 12, Safar 4 2-3 10, Turzenski 3 0-0 6, Webley 3 0-0 6, Krause 2 0-0 6, Berezowitz 2 0-0 5, Luciano 2 0-0 4, Weithaus 2 0-0 4, Kornely 1 0-0 3, Strommen 0 2-2 2, Ohm 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 10-12 60.
Halftime—Elkhorn 34, Burlington 27. 3-point goals—Johnson, Lauderdale 2, Larson, L. Umnus 3, V. Umnus 2, Brown 2. Krause 2, Berezowitz, Kornely. Rebounds—Elkhorn 17, Burlington 29 (Runkel 6).
