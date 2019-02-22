Racine County

Elkhorn 73, Burlington 60

Other state scores

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 66, Pepin/Alma 57

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Pacelli 44

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Campbellsport 48

Kiel 64, Hilbert 63

La Crosse Central 84, Madison Memorial 61

Menomonie 58, Medford Area 46

Milw. Hamilton 75, Milw. Pulaski 63

Rio 79, Cambria-Friesland 51

ELKHORN (19-3)

Johnson 2 0-2 5, Lauderdale 3 0-0 8, Larson 4 1-2 10, Van Dyke 1 0-0 2, L. Umnus 7 0-0 17, McLeod 1 0-0 2, V. Umnus 4 0-0 10, Hergott 0 0-2 0, Brown 6 3-4 17. Totals 29 4-10 73.

BURLINGTON (11-11)

Runkel 4 4-5 12, Safar 4 2-3 10, Turzenski 3 0-0 6, Webley 3 0-0 6, Krause 2 0-0 6, Berezowitz 2 0-0 5, Luciano 2 0-0 4, Weithaus 2 0-0 4, Kornely 1 0-0 3, Strommen 0 2-2 2, Ohm 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 10-12 60.

Halftime—Elkhorn 34, Burlington 27. 3-point goals—Johnson, Lauderdale 2, Larson, L. Umnus 3, V. Umnus 2, Brown 2. Krause 2, Berezowitz, Kornely. Rebounds—Elkhorn 17, Burlington 29 (Runkel 6).

