WIAA State Tournament
At Kohl Center, Madison
Saturday's championship games
DIVISION 5
Sheboygan Area Lutheran 77, Marshfield Columbus 69
DIVISION 4
New Glarus 67, Oshkosh Lourdes 62
DIVISION 3
Greendale Martin Luther 58, Waupun 49
DIVISION 2
Nicolet 67, Milwaukee Washington 54
DIVISION 1
Brookfield Central 69, Sun Prairie 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.