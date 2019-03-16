WIAA State Tournament

At Kohl Center, Madison

Saturday's championship games

DIVISION 5

Sheboygan Area Lutheran 77, Marshfield Columbus 69

DIVISION 4

New Glarus 67, Oshkosh Lourdes 62

DIVISION 3

Greendale Martin Luther 58, Waupun 49

DIVISION 2

Nicolet 67, Milwaukee Washington 54

DIVISION 1

Brookfield Central 69, Sun Prairie 52

