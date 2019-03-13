WIAA State Tournament

At Kohl Center, Madison

Thursday’s results

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Greendale Martin Luther 96, Northwestern 61

Waupun 60, Denmark 43

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

New Glarus 44, Manitowoc Roncalli 41

Oshkosh Lourdes 70, Osseo-Fairchild 68

Friday’s games

DIVISION 5

Semifinals

Sheboygan Area Lutheran (25-2) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (18-9), 9:05 a.m.

Marshfield Columbus (25-2) vs. Bangor (25-1), 10:45 a.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Glendale Nicolet (25-1) vs. Elkhorn Area (23-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee Washington (21-5) vs. La Crosse Central (24-2), 3:15 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Brookfield Central (21-5) vs. Neenah (19-7), 6:35 p.m.

West Allis Central (22-3) vs. Sun Prairie (20-6), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's championship games

DIVISION 5

Semifinal winners, 11:05 a.m.

DIVISION 4

New Glarus (25-2) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (26-1), 12:45 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Greendale Martin Luther (24-3) vs. Waupun (26-1), 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.

