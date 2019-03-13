WIAA State Tournament
At Kohl Center, Madison
Thursday’s results
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Greendale Martin Luther 96, Northwestern 61
Waupun 60, Denmark 43
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
New Glarus 44, Manitowoc Roncalli 41
Oshkosh Lourdes 70, Osseo-Fairchild 68
Friday’s games
DIVISION 5
Semifinals
Sheboygan Area Lutheran (25-2) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (18-9), 9:05 a.m.
Marshfield Columbus (25-2) vs. Bangor (25-1), 10:45 a.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Glendale Nicolet (25-1) vs. Elkhorn Area (23-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee Washington (21-5) vs. La Crosse Central (24-2), 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Semifinals
Brookfield Central (21-5) vs. Neenah (19-7), 6:35 p.m.
West Allis Central (22-3) vs. Sun Prairie (20-6), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's championship games
DIVISION 5
Semifinal winners, 11:05 a.m.
DIVISION 4
New Glarus (25-2) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (26-1), 12:45 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Greendale Martin Luther (24-3) vs. Waupun (26-1), 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
