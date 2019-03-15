WIAA State Tournament
At Kohl Center, Madison
Friday’s results
DIVISION 5
Semifinals
Sheboygan Area Lutheran 74, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 61
Marshfield Columbus 69, Bangor 66
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Glendale Nicolet 70, Elkhorn Area 46
Milwaukee Washington 71, La Crosse Central 70, OT
DIVISION 1
Semifinals
Brookfield Central 61, Neenah 47
West Allis Central (22-3) vs. Sun Prairie (20-6), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's championship games
DIVISION 5
Sheboygan Area Lutheran (26-2) vs. Marshfield Columbus (26-2), 11:05 a.m.
DIVISION 4
New Glarus (25-2) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (26-1), 12:45 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Greendale Martin Luther (24-3) vs. Waupun (26-1), 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Nicolet (26-1) vs. Milwaukee Washington (22-5), 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Brookfield Central (22-5) vs. West Allis Central (23-3) or Sun Prairie (21-6), 8:15 p.m.
