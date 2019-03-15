WIAA State Tournament

At Kohl Center, Madison

Friday’s results

DIVISION 5

Semifinals

Sheboygan Area Lutheran 74, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 61

Marshfield Columbus 69, Bangor 66

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Glendale Nicolet 70, Elkhorn Area 46

Milwaukee Washington 71, La Crosse Central 70, OT

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Brookfield Central 61, Neenah 47

West Allis Central (22-3) vs. Sun Prairie (20-6), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's championship games

DIVISION 5

Sheboygan Area Lutheran (26-2) vs. Marshfield Columbus (26-2), 11:05 a.m.

DIVISION 4

New Glarus (25-2) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (26-1), 12:45 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Greendale Martin Luther (24-3) vs. Waupun (26-1), 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Nicolet (26-1) vs. Milwaukee Washington (22-5), 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Brookfield Central (22-5) vs. West Allis Central (23-3) or Sun Prairie (21-6), 8:15 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments