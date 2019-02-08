RACINE COUNTY

Park 83, Case 62

Franklin 88, Horlick 66

OTHER STATE SCORES

Almond-Bancroft 75, Gresham Community 44

Arrowhead 71, Catholic Memorial 33

Bay Port 68, Green Bay Preble 62

Benton 57, Cassville 49

Blair-Taylor 78, Independence 53

Brillion 62, Two Rivers 34

Brookfield Central 83, West Allis Nathan Hale 54

Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Random Lake 44

Columbus Catholic 68, Owen-Withee 45

Crivitz 68, Niagara 34

D.C. Everest 82, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59

De Pere 61, Pulaski 46

East Troy 59, Jefferson 54

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, New Auburn 48

Eau Claire North 66, Menomonie 50

Fall Creek 64, Cadott 53

Fennimore 53, Southwestern 39

Flambeau 68, Winter 15

Fort Atkinson 58, Milton 47, OT

Freedom 50, Little Chute 48, OT

Gilmanton 60, Pepin/Alma 46

Green Bay East 68, New London 59

Green Bay Southwest 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 41

Green Bay West 100, Menasha 95, OT

Greenfield 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 66

Hamilton 79, Marquette University 66

Hartford Union 61, West Bend West 55

Hilbert 63, Kohler 55

Hillsboro 53, Necedah 45

Howards Grove 68, Ozaukee 27

Hurley 54, Mercer 38

Iola-Scandinavia 62, Bonduel 59

Ironwood, Mich. 61, Mellen 56

Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Kenosha Bradford 54

La Crosse Central 74, Sparta 34

Lodi 68, Poynette 48

Lomira 72, North Fond du Lac 52

Lourdes Academy 89, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

Marion 65, Tigerton 55

Marshfield 60, Wausau West 42

Medford Area 52, Lakeland 47

Milwaukee King 78, Milwaukee Pulaski 29

Milwaukee School of Languages 55, Milwaukee Arts 51

Mukwonago 65, Kettle Moraine 57

Neenah 84, Appleton East 75

Northwestern 58, Bloomer 53

Oconomowoc 75, Waukesha South 32

Omro 81, St. Marys Springs 76

Oostburg 80, Manitowoc Lutheran 57

Osseo-Fairchild 63, Thorp 56

Pacelli 44, Wild Rose 40

Pecatonica 64, Monticello 63

Peshtigo 57, Gibraltar 44

Pewaukee 58, Greendale 50

Rib Lake 85, Newman Catholic 58

Roncalli 80, Chilton 55

Saint Croix Central 61, Durand 60

Seneca 39, Kickapoo 38

Sheboygan Area Luth. 103, Reedsville 50

Sheboygan Christian 69, Mishicot 44

Sheboygan Falls 49, Valders 39

Shullsburg 57, Potosi 53

Solon Springs 43, Drummond 40

Spring Valley 66, Elk Mound 59

St. Mary Catholic 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 32

Stevens Point 63, Wausau East 57

Stratford 103, Chequamegon 60

Tomahawk 70, Mosinee 37

Turner 73, Clinton 26

Waterloo 70, Belleville 61

Watertown Luther Prep 73, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61

Waukesha North 67, Muskego 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 99, Ithaca 60

West Bend East 70, Whitefish Bay 54

Westby 74, Viroqua 64

Westfield Area 38, Mauston 25

Westosha Central 75, Waukesha West 65

Whitnall 54, Cudahy 43

Wisconsin Dells 67, Nekoosa 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 64, New Berlin West 61

Wrightstown 73, Waupaca 59

Xavier 92, Seymour 50

CASE (11-6)

Rankins-James 0 0-0 0, Farr 1 0-2 2, Schmidtmann 2 0-0 4, Wright 0 0-0 0, Thompson 6 9-11 22, Duffie 3 0-2 6, Sardin 3 2-4 9, Lacy 1 0-2 2, Brumby 0 0-0 0, Fugiasco 1 3-4 6, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 4 0-0 9. Totals 22 14-25 62.

PARK (12-3)

Gamble 1 2-2 4, Sales 1 0-0 2, Days 6 1-2 14, Henderson 1 1-6 3, R. Canady 1 0-0 3, Carey 5 2-2 15, L. Canady 12 9-13 36, Warren 2 2-2 6 Totals 29 17-27 83.

Halftime—Park 48, Case 31. 3-point goals—Thompson, Sardin, Fugiasco, Jedkins. Days, R. Canady, Carey 3, L. Canady 3. Total fouls—Case 20, Park 19. Technical fouls—Days, Carey.

FRANKLIN (13-4)

Segebrecht 0 1-2 1, Decker 3 2-2 10, Vonderwell 4 3-3 11, Rowe 1 1-4 3, Rajkovic 1 2-2 4, Klug 10 4-5 30, Capstran 8 2-2 20, Wilson 3 1-4 7, Karcher 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 16-24 88.

HORLICK (7-11)

Ward 4 0-0 10, McNeal 1 2-2 5, Milton 10 5-5 27, Clark 3 0-1 6, Mitchell 1 1-2 4, Wade 2 1-2 5, Wainwright 1 0-0 3, Long 0 0-0 0, Chapman 2 0-2 6, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-14 66.

Halftime—Franklin 46, Horlick 28. 3-point goals—Decker 2, Klug 6, Capstran 2. Ward 2, McNeal, Milton 2, Mitchell, Wainwright, Chapman 2. Total fouls—Franklin 17, Horlick 17. 

High school girls

RACINE COUNTY

Racine Lutheran 84, Kenosha St. Joseph 50

Union Grove 39, Elkhorn Area 26

Waterford 45, Delavan-Darien 23

Westosha Central 57, Burlington 49

Catholic Central 20, Whitefish Bay Dominican 18

OTHER STATE SCORES

Abbotsford 58, Marathon 50

Adams-Friendship 47, Wautoma 38

Algoma 60, Sevastopol 39

Amery 64, Osceola 38

Amherst 50, Mosinee 40

Argyle 72, Palmyra-Eagle 37

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Somerset 46

Belmont 52, Pecatonica 48

Big Foot 54, Edgerton 41

Brillion 50, Two Rivers 38

Brookfield Central 59, West Allis Nathan Hale 38

Chippewa Falls 55, Eau Claire Memorial 52

Clayton 62, Prairie Farm 26

Clintonville 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 27

Coleman 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Columbus 57, Lakeside Lutheran 53

Crandon 72, Florence 45

Darlington 58, Cuba City 53

De Pere 58, Pulaski 53

Durand 66, Colfax 46

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, New Auburn 27

Eleva-Strum 55, Pepin/Alma 38

Fall River 44, Rio 38

Flambeau 68, Winter 15

Freedom 64, Little Chute 34

Gilmanton 66, Whitehall 46

Glenwood City 46, Elmwood/Plum City 37

Grafton 51, Cedarburg 37

Green Bay Preble 61, Bay Port 53

Homestead 66, Nicolet 61

Iowa-Grant 48, Southwestern 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Winneconne 32

Kewaunee 61, Oconto 32

Kiel 46, Sheboygan Falls 43

La Crosse Central 43, Sparta 39

Lodi 46, Poynette 26

Luxemburg-Casco 69, Denmark 24

Markesan 38, Randolph 27

Marshfield 71, Wausau West 67

Menasha 54, Green Bay West 42

Middleton 68, Janesville Craig 67

Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 58

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 50, Milwaukee North 38

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 48, Milwaukee South 46

Monona Grove 74, Milton 41

Monroe 61, Edgewood 48

Mukwonago 83, Kettle Moraine 52

Neillsville 66, Granton 16

New Glarus 59, Wisconsin Heights 39

New London 50, Green Bay East 24

Northwood 55, Turtle Lake 31

Oak Creek 53, Kenosha Tremper 21

Osseo-Fairchild 57, Altoona 48

Parkview 36, Williams Bay 13

Peshtigo 47, Gibraltar 42

Pewaukee 62, Greendale 23

Pius XI Catholic 55, Brown Deer 38

Platteville 57, Dodgeville 45

Prairie du Chien 50, Lancaster 45

Prentice 69, Auburndale 39

Prescott 52, New Richmond 48

Rhinelander 61, Medford Area 45

Richland Center 52, River Valley 32

River Ridge 50, Shullsburg 34

Rosholt 47, Tri-County 26

Royall 70, Brookwood 40

Saint Francis 74, Kenosha Christian Life 41

Seneca 50, De Soto 15

Seymour 70, Xavier 56

Slinger 81, Port Washington 21

Southern Door 62, Sturgeon Bay 46

St. Croix Falls 67, Grantsburg 28

Verona Area 61, Madison La Follette 58

Waterloo 53, Cambridge 35

Webster 52, Siren 28

Westfield Area 38, Mauston 25

Westosha Central 57, Burlington 49

Whitnall 40, Cudahy 32

Wisconsin Lutheran 41, New Berlin West 35

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 27

Wrightstown 85, Waupaca 31

CASE (10-5)

Jones 4 1-3 9, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 6 1-2 15, Hill 1 0-0 2, Oliver 3 1-4 8, Brooks 6 3-5 15, Perry 1 0-0 2, Sardin 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-14 51.

PARK (6-12)

Jones 1 1-2 3, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 2-2 2, A. Price 0 0-0 0, Senzig 2 2-4 6, Barkley 3 0-1 6, Betker 4 2-4 11, Smith 0 0-0 0, Griffin 2 4-4 8. Totals 12 11-17 36.

Halftime—Case 31, Park 21. 3-point goals—Malone 2, Oliver. Betker. Total fouls—Case 13, Park 15. Rebounds—Case 51 (Oliver 12), Park 46 (Griffin 15).

HORLICK (12-7)

Nelson 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-2 0, Ellison 7 0-0 18, Cannon 5 7-4 14, Pitrof 6 3-7 15, Lahti 0 0-0 0, Corona 2 0-0 4, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-16 53.

FRANKLIN (13-7)

Danes 1 2-2 4, Schwartz 3 2-2 8, Marx 2 0-0 5, Rangel 5 7-8 19, Jardas 2 2-2 8, Matthews 2 0-0 4, Grube 0 1-2 1, Rajkovic 2 4-5 9. Totals 17 18-21 58.

Halftime—Franklin 27, Horlick 15. 3-point goals—Ellison 4. Marx, Rangel 2, Jardas 2, Rajkovic. Total fouls—Horlick 15, Franklin 12. Fouled out—Cannon.

Racine Lutheran 84, St. Joseph 50

RACINE LUTHERAN (16-2)

Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 5 0-0 12, Bell 0 2-4 2, Peterson 1 3-4 5, Strande 11 11-12 36, Kellner  1 2-6 4, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 6 11-12 23, Jaramillo 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 29-38 84.

ST. JOSEPH (5-13)

Ryan 1 1-2 4, Mandli 0 2-2 2, Matrise 6 1-2 14, Ortega 0 0-2 0, Alia 4 0-1 8, Watts 3 3-4 10, Russart 1 0-2 2, Mattox 3 0-0 6, Furreness 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-15 50.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 46, St Joseph 31. 3-point goals—Strande 3, Davis 2. Ryan, Matrise, Watts. Total fouls—Lutheran 17, St. Joseph 23. Rebounds—Lutheran 45 (Kellner 12), St. Joseph 30.

Waterford 45, Delavan-Darien 23

DELAVAN-DARIEN (5-15)

Speth 1 0-3 2, Timmerman 1 2-4 5, Ruesch 0 0-2 0, Peralta 3 0-0 9, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 4-11 23.

WATERFORD (15-4)

Fitzgerald 5 1-1 11, Karpinski 3 3-4 10, Rohner 4 1-2 10, Reynolds 2 0-0 6, Benavides 2 0-2 4, Stiewe 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Kolb 0 0-0 0, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Barwick 0 0-0 0, Schaaf 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-9 45.

Halftime—Waterford 21, Delavan-Darien 0. 3-point goals—Timmerman, Peralta 3, Anderson. Karpinski, Rohner, Reynolds 2. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 7, Waterford 11. Rebounds—Delavan-Darien 29, Waterford 46 (Fitzgerald 9, Karpinski 9).

Union Grove 39, Elkhorn 26

ELKHORN (12-7)

Rand 1 1-2 3, D. Ivey 1 1-1 4, Remington 3 1-7 7, Christensen 0 0-1 0, Ehrhardt 0 2-2 2, M. Ivey 4 0-2 8, Ross 1 0-1 2. Totals 10 5-16 26.

UNION GROVE (12-9)

Baker 1 1-3 3, Killberg 3 4-4 12, Barber 1 2-2 5, Lentz 0 0-0 0, Slattery 3 0-2 7, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Sieg 2 0-0 5, Good 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Boyle 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 8-13 39.

Halftime—Elkhorn 14, Union Grove 13. 3-point goals—D. Ivey. Killberg 2, Barber, Slattery, Sieg. Total fouls—Elkhorn 15, Union Grove 18. Fouled out—Rand. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Slattery 6).

Catholic Central 20, Dominican 18

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (13-7)

El. Klein 1 0-0 2, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 3 0-0 6, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Em. Klein 2 2-2 8, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Philips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-2 20.

DOMINICAN (5-14)

Mlada 1 0-0 3, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Theiler 0 0-0 0, Robertson 3 3-6 9, Rice 0 0-0 0, Gayden 3 0-3 6. Totals 7 3-9 18.

Halftime—Catholic Central 12, Dominican 12. 3-point goals—Em. Klein 2. Mlada. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, Dominican 11. Rebounds—Catholic Central 17 (El. Klein 6), Dominican 4 (Theiler 2).

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (3-17)

E. Witt 5 4-6 15, Wermeling 3 0-0 6, Backus 2 0-0 4, Adams 2 4-6 8, Hinze 1 0-0 2, Kimpler 1 3-4 5, Frahm 5 7-9 17. Totals 19 18-25 57.

BURLINGTON 0-21)

Krause 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 0 2-4 2, Preusker 3 0-0 6, Anderson 6 1-6 13, Ca. Matson 4 9-12 20, Harris 0 0-0 0, Runkel 2 2-4 6, Walby 1 0-0 2, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-26 49.

Halftime—Westosha Central 28, Burlington 18. 3-point goals—E. Witt. Ca. Matson 3. Total fouls—Westosha Central 20, Burlington 22.

