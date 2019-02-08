RACINE COUNTY
Park 83, Case 62
Franklin 88, Horlick 66
OTHER STATE SCORES
Almond-Bancroft 75, Gresham Community 44
Arrowhead 71, Catholic Memorial 33
Bay Port 68, Green Bay Preble 62
Benton 57, Cassville 49
Blair-Taylor 78, Independence 53
Brillion 62, Two Rivers 34
Brookfield Central 83, West Allis Nathan Hale 54
Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Random Lake 44
Columbus Catholic 68, Owen-Withee 45
Crivitz 68, Niagara 34
D.C. Everest 82, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59
De Pere 61, Pulaski 46
East Troy 59, Jefferson 54
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, New Auburn 48
Eau Claire North 66, Menomonie 50
Fall Creek 64, Cadott 53
Fennimore 53, Southwestern 39
Flambeau 68, Winter 15
Fort Atkinson 58, Milton 47, OT
Freedom 50, Little Chute 48, OT
Gilmanton 60, Pepin/Alma 46
Green Bay East 68, New London 59
Green Bay Southwest 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 41
Green Bay West 100, Menasha 95, OT
Greenfield 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 66
Hamilton 79, Marquette University 66
Hartford Union 61, West Bend West 55
Hilbert 63, Kohler 55
Hillsboro 53, Necedah 45
Howards Grove 68, Ozaukee 27
Hurley 54, Mercer 38
Iola-Scandinavia 62, Bonduel 59
Ironwood, Mich. 61, Mellen 56
Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Kenosha Bradford 54
La Crosse Central 74, Sparta 34
Lodi 68, Poynette 48
Lomira 72, North Fond du Lac 52
Lourdes Academy 89, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Marion 65, Tigerton 55
Marshfield 60, Wausau West 42
Medford Area 52, Lakeland 47
Milwaukee King 78, Milwaukee Pulaski 29
Milwaukee School of Languages 55, Milwaukee Arts 51
Mukwonago 65, Kettle Moraine 57
Neenah 84, Appleton East 75
Northwestern 58, Bloomer 53
Oconomowoc 75, Waukesha South 32
Omro 81, St. Marys Springs 76
Oostburg 80, Manitowoc Lutheran 57
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Thorp 56
Pacelli 44, Wild Rose 40
Pecatonica 64, Monticello 63
Peshtigo 57, Gibraltar 44
Pewaukee 58, Greendale 50
Rib Lake 85, Newman Catholic 58
Roncalli 80, Chilton 55
Saint Croix Central 61, Durand 60
Seneca 39, Kickapoo 38
Sheboygan Area Luth. 103, Reedsville 50
Sheboygan Christian 69, Mishicot 44
Sheboygan Falls 49, Valders 39
Shullsburg 57, Potosi 53
Solon Springs 43, Drummond 40
Spring Valley 66, Elk Mound 59
St. Mary Catholic 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 32
Stevens Point 63, Wausau East 57
Stratford 103, Chequamegon 60
Tomahawk 70, Mosinee 37
Turner 73, Clinton 26
Waterloo 70, Belleville 61
Watertown Luther Prep 73, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61
Waukesha North 67, Muskego 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 99, Ithaca 60
West Bend East 70, Whitefish Bay 54
Westby 74, Viroqua 64
Westfield Area 38, Mauston 25
Westosha Central 75, Waukesha West 65
Whitnall 54, Cudahy 43
Wisconsin Dells 67, Nekoosa 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 64, New Berlin West 61
Wrightstown 73, Waupaca 59
Xavier 92, Seymour 50
Park 83, Case 62
CASE (11-6)
Rankins-James 0 0-0 0, Farr 1 0-2 2, Schmidtmann 2 0-0 4, Wright 0 0-0 0, Thompson 6 9-11 22, Duffie 3 0-2 6, Sardin 3 2-4 9, Lacy 1 0-2 2, Brumby 0 0-0 0, Fugiasco 1 3-4 6, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 4 0-0 9. Totals 22 14-25 62.
PARK (12-3)
Gamble 1 2-2 4, Sales 1 0-0 2, Days 6 1-2 14, Henderson 1 1-6 3, R. Canady 1 0-0 3, Carey 5 2-2 15, L. Canady 12 9-13 36, Warren 2 2-2 6 Totals 29 17-27 83.
Halftime—Park 48, Case 31. 3-point goals—Thompson, Sardin, Fugiasco, Jedkins. Days, R. Canady, Carey 3, L. Canady 3. Total fouls—Case 20, Park 19. Technical fouls—Days, Carey.
Franklin 88, Horlick 66
FRANKLIN (13-4)
Segebrecht 0 1-2 1, Decker 3 2-2 10, Vonderwell 4 3-3 11, Rowe 1 1-4 3, Rajkovic 1 2-2 4, Klug 10 4-5 30, Capstran 8 2-2 20, Wilson 3 1-4 7, Karcher 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 16-24 88.
HORLICK (7-11)
Ward 4 0-0 10, McNeal 1 2-2 5, Milton 10 5-5 27, Clark 3 0-1 6, Mitchell 1 1-2 4, Wade 2 1-2 5, Wainwright 1 0-0 3, Long 0 0-0 0, Chapman 2 0-2 6, Pitrof 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-14 66.
Halftime—Franklin 46, Horlick 28. 3-point goals—Decker 2, Klug 6, Capstran 2. Ward 2, McNeal, Milton 2, Mitchell, Wainwright, Chapman 2. Total fouls—Franklin 17, Horlick 17.
High school girls
RACINE COUNTY
Case 51, Park 36
Franklin 58, Horlick 53
Racine Lutheran 84, Kenosha St. Joseph 50
Union Grove 39, Elkhorn Area 26
Waterford 45, Delavan-Darien 23
Westosha Central 57, Burlington 49
Catholic Central 20, Whitefish Bay Dominican 18
OTHER STATE SCORES
Abbotsford 58, Marathon 50
Adams-Friendship 47, Wautoma 38
Algoma 60, Sevastopol 39
Amery 64, Osceola 38
Amherst 50, Mosinee 40
Argyle 72, Palmyra-Eagle 37
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Somerset 46
Belmont 52, Pecatonica 48
Big Foot 54, Edgerton 41
Brillion 50, Two Rivers 38
Brookfield Central 59, West Allis Nathan Hale 38
Chippewa Falls 55, Eau Claire Memorial 52
Clayton 62, Prairie Farm 26
Clintonville 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 27
Coleman 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43
Columbus 57, Lakeside Lutheran 53
Crandon 72, Florence 45
Darlington 58, Cuba City 53
De Pere 58, Pulaski 53
Durand 66, Colfax 46
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, New Auburn 27
Eleva-Strum 55, Pepin/Alma 38
Fall River 44, Rio 38
Flambeau 68, Winter 15
Freedom 64, Little Chute 34
Gilmanton 66, Whitehall 46
Glenwood City 46, Elmwood/Plum City 37
Grafton 51, Cedarburg 37
Green Bay Preble 61, Bay Port 53
Homestead 66, Nicolet 61
Iowa-Grant 48, Southwestern 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Winneconne 32
Kewaunee 61, Oconto 32
Kiel 46, Sheboygan Falls 43
La Crosse Central 43, Sparta 39
Lodi 46, Poynette 26
Luxemburg-Casco 69, Denmark 24
Markesan 38, Randolph 27
Marshfield 71, Wausau West 67
Menasha 54, Green Bay West 42
Middleton 68, Janesville Craig 67
Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 58
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 50, Milwaukee North 38
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 48, Milwaukee South 46
Monona Grove 74, Milton 41
Monroe 61, Edgewood 48
Mukwonago 83, Kettle Moraine 52
Neillsville 66, Granton 16
New Glarus 59, Wisconsin Heights 39
New London 50, Green Bay East 24
Northwood 55, Turtle Lake 31
Oak Creek 53, Kenosha Tremper 21
Osseo-Fairchild 57, Altoona 48
Parkview 36, Williams Bay 13
Peshtigo 47, Gibraltar 42
Pewaukee 62, Greendale 23
Pius XI Catholic 55, Brown Deer 38
Platteville 57, Dodgeville 45
Prairie du Chien 50, Lancaster 45
Prentice 69, Auburndale 39
Prescott 52, New Richmond 48
Rhinelander 61, Medford Area 45
Richland Center 52, River Valley 32
River Ridge 50, Shullsburg 34
Rosholt 47, Tri-County 26
Royall 70, Brookwood 40
Saint Francis 74, Kenosha Christian Life 41
Seneca 50, De Soto 15
Seymour 70, Xavier 56
Slinger 81, Port Washington 21
Southern Door 62, Sturgeon Bay 46
St. Croix Falls 67, Grantsburg 28
Verona Area 61, Madison La Follette 58
Waterloo 53, Cambridge 35
Webster 52, Siren 28
Westfield Area 38, Mauston 25
Westosha Central 57, Burlington 49
Whitnall 40, Cudahy 32
Wisconsin Lutheran 41, New Berlin West 35
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
Wrightstown 85, Waupaca 31
Case 51, Park 36
CASE (10-5)
Jones 4 1-3 9, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 6 1-2 15, Hill 1 0-0 2, Oliver 3 1-4 8, Brooks 6 3-5 15, Perry 1 0-0 2, Sardin 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-14 51.
PARK (6-12)
Jones 1 1-2 3, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 2-2 2, A. Price 0 0-0 0, Senzig 2 2-4 6, Barkley 3 0-1 6, Betker 4 2-4 11, Smith 0 0-0 0, Griffin 2 4-4 8. Totals 12 11-17 36.
Halftime—Case 31, Park 21. 3-point goals—Malone 2, Oliver. Betker. Total fouls—Case 13, Park 15. Rebounds—Case 51 (Oliver 12), Park 46 (Griffin 15).
Franklin 58, Horlick 53
HORLICK (12-7)
Nelson 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-2 0, Ellison 7 0-0 18, Cannon 5 7-4 14, Pitrof 6 3-7 15, Lahti 0 0-0 0, Corona 2 0-0 4, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-16 53.
FRANKLIN (13-7)
Danes 1 2-2 4, Schwartz 3 2-2 8, Marx 2 0-0 5, Rangel 5 7-8 19, Jardas 2 2-2 8, Matthews 2 0-0 4, Grube 0 1-2 1, Rajkovic 2 4-5 9. Totals 17 18-21 58.
Halftime—Franklin 27, Horlick 15. 3-point goals—Ellison 4. Marx, Rangel 2, Jardas 2, Rajkovic. Total fouls—Horlick 15, Franklin 12. Fouled out—Cannon.
Racine Lutheran 84, St. Joseph 50
RACINE LUTHERAN (16-2)
Mohar 0 0-0 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 5 0-0 12, Bell 0 2-4 2, Peterson 1 3-4 5, Strande 11 11-12 36, Kellner 1 2-6 4, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 6 11-12 23, Jaramillo 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 29-38 84.
ST. JOSEPH (5-13)
Ryan 1 1-2 4, Mandli 0 2-2 2, Matrise 6 1-2 14, Ortega 0 0-2 0, Alia 4 0-1 8, Watts 3 3-4 10, Russart 1 0-2 2, Mattox 3 0-0 6, Furreness 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-15 50.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 46, St Joseph 31. 3-point goals—Strande 3, Davis 2. Ryan, Matrise, Watts. Total fouls—Lutheran 17, St. Joseph 23. Rebounds—Lutheran 45 (Kellner 12), St. Joseph 30.
Waterford 45, Delavan-Darien 23
DELAVAN-DARIEN (5-15)
Speth 1 0-3 2, Timmerman 1 2-4 5, Ruesch 0 0-2 0, Peralta 3 0-0 9, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 4-11 23.
WATERFORD (15-4)
Fitzgerald 5 1-1 11, Karpinski 3 3-4 10, Rohner 4 1-2 10, Reynolds 2 0-0 6, Benavides 2 0-2 4, Stiewe 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Kolb 0 0-0 0, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Barwick 0 0-0 0, Schaaf 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-9 45.
Halftime—Waterford 21, Delavan-Darien 0. 3-point goals—Timmerman, Peralta 3, Anderson. Karpinski, Rohner, Reynolds 2. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 7, Waterford 11. Rebounds—Delavan-Darien 29, Waterford 46 (Fitzgerald 9, Karpinski 9).
Union Grove 39, Elkhorn 26
ELKHORN (12-7)
Rand 1 1-2 3, D. Ivey 1 1-1 4, Remington 3 1-7 7, Christensen 0 0-1 0, Ehrhardt 0 2-2 2, M. Ivey 4 0-2 8, Ross 1 0-1 2. Totals 10 5-16 26.
UNION GROVE (12-9)
Baker 1 1-3 3, Killberg 3 4-4 12, Barber 1 2-2 5, Lentz 0 0-0 0, Slattery 3 0-2 7, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Sieg 2 0-0 5, Good 0 0-0 0, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Boyle 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 8-13 39.
Halftime—Elkhorn 14, Union Grove 13. 3-point goals—D. Ivey. Killberg 2, Barber, Slattery, Sieg. Total fouls—Elkhorn 15, Union Grove 18. Fouled out—Rand. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Slattery 6).
Catholic Central 20, Dominican 18
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (13-7)
El. Klein 1 0-0 2, Nevin 0 0-0 0, J. Klein 3 0-0 6, Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, Em. Klein 2 2-2 8, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Philips 1 0-0 2, Schwenn 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-2 20.
DOMINICAN (5-14)
Mlada 1 0-0 3, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Theiler 0 0-0 0, Robertson 3 3-6 9, Rice 0 0-0 0, Gayden 3 0-3 6. Totals 7 3-9 18.
Halftime—Catholic Central 12, Dominican 12. 3-point goals—Em. Klein 2. Mlada. Total fouls—Catholic Central 11, Dominican 11. Rebounds—Catholic Central 17 (El. Klein 6), Dominican 4 (Theiler 2).
Westosha Central 57, Burlington 49
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (3-17)
E. Witt 5 4-6 15, Wermeling 3 0-0 6, Backus 2 0-0 4, Adams 2 4-6 8, Hinze 1 0-0 2, Kimpler 1 3-4 5, Frahm 5 7-9 17. Totals 19 18-25 57.
BURLINGTON 0-21)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 0 2-4 2, Preusker 3 0-0 6, Anderson 6 1-6 13, Ca. Matson 4 9-12 20, Harris 0 0-0 0, Runkel 2 2-4 6, Walby 1 0-0 2, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-26 49.
Halftime—Westosha Central 28, Burlington 18. 3-point goals—E. Witt. Ca. Matson 3. Total fouls—Westosha Central 20, Burlington 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.