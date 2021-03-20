Prep boxes for Feb. 6

Indian Trail, 61, Horlick 55
HORLICK (0-3)
Williams 1 1-2 3, Stacy 3 0-1 7, Dyess 1 0-0 3, Pitrof 1 0-0 2, Brown 4 2-4 11, Long 9 0-0 20, Dombrowski 0 0-0 0, Fletcher 2 3-4 7, Houston 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-11 55.
INDIAN TRAIL (5-4)
Stargell 2 10-18 14, Wilhelmson 3 1-2 8, Pocins 1 5-6 7, Andrews 3 2-2 9, Newmann 1 1-2 3, Bishop 1 0-0 2, Wallace 4 6-8 15, Mortimer 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 26-40 61.
Halftime—Horlick 26, Indian Trail 19. 3-point goals—Long 2, Stacy, Dyess, Brown. Wilhelmson, Andrews, Wallace. Total fouls—Horlick 28, Indian Trail 13. Fouled out—Fletcher.
Oak Creek 58, Case 45
CASE (2-4)
Bryant 6 1-1 13, Cottingham 4 2-2 12, Stapleman 1 0-0 2, Bell 2 2-4 6, Jedkins 2 1-4 6, Brumly 1 2-5 4, Werner 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-13 45.
OAK CREEK (12-9)
Sinani 8 10-11 29, McNeive 2 1-2 7, Murphy 2 0-0 5, Stulo 4 0-0 11, Cordelli 1 0-0 2, Urban 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 11-13 58.
Halftime—Oak Creek 23, Case 20. 3-point goals—Cottingham 2, Jedkins. Sinani 3, Stulo 3, McNeive 2, Murphy. Total fouls—Case 13, Oak Creek 18.
Girls basketball
Bradford, 57 Park 50
PARK (0-1)
A. Betker 9 2-4 23, G. Betker 4 4-7 14, Smith 2 2-4 6, Russo 1 3-4 5, Shelby 1 0-0 2. 17 11-21 50.
BRADFORD (4-5)
Christopherson 7 5-8 21, Farmer 7 2-7 16, Perez 4 0-1 9, Reuter 1 3-4 6, Quinn 1 1-5 3, Kazmer 0 2-4 2. Totals 20 13-29 57.
Halftime—Bradford 23, Park 15. 3-point goals—A. Betker 3, G. Betker 2. Christopherson 2, Perez, Reuter. Total fouls—Park 22, Bradford 17. Fouled out—G. Betker. Quinn. Rebounds—Park 46 (G. Betker, Smith 11), Bradford 40 (Farmer 12).
St. Joseph 52, Catholic Central 47, OT
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-16)
Von Rabenau 7 0-0 15, Klein 4 2-5 10, Ramsey 4 0-0 8, Walkington 1 0-0 2, Garratt 1 1-2 3, Loos 4 1-5 9. Totals 21 4-12 47.
ST. JOSEPH (9-8)
Rizzitano 3 1-3 7, Ryan 1 0-0 3, Bobo 3 1-3 7, Jenkins 4 10-12 18, Hill 4 2-3 10, Russert 0 0-0 0, Rivers 2 1-2 5, Mattox 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 15-23 52.
Halftime—St. Joseph 24, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau. Ryan. Total fouls—St. Joseph 16, Catholic Central 15. Fouled out—Klein. Rebounds—Catholic Central 42 (Klein, Loos 14).
Thomas More 53, St. Catherine's 42
ST. CATHERINE'S (3-18)
Abdullah 0 2-2 2, Griffin 4 0-1 9, Ortiz 2 5-8 9, Clark 8 2-2 20, Pitts 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-0 0, Hadley-Cathy 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-13 42.
THOMAS MORE (11-9)
Kleczka 2 2-2 7, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Cuikel 3 0-0 6, Kirby 2 6-8 11, Landste 2 3-6 7, Isabell 2 2-3 6, Johnson 3 3-6 9, DeStefanis 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 17-27 53.
Halftime—Thomas More 29, St. Catherine's 19. 3-point goals—Clark 2, Griffin. Kleczka, Kirby. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 17, Thomas More 11.