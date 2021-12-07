Prep boxes for Dec. 9

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
St. Catherine's 62, Racine Lutheran 49
LUTHERAN (2-2)
Tietyen 1 0-3 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Rossa 1 0-0 2, Gavigan 0 0-0 0, Zawicki 5 0-1 10, Ibarra 2 0-0 4, Yohn 9 3-5 21, Ramsey 2 2-2 8. Totals 21 5-11 49.
ST. CATHERINE'S (3-2)
Matthews 7 0-0 14, Moherek 3 0-1 8, Thomas-Kumpula 3 4-4 10, Oliver 1 0-1 2, Glass-Barnes 1 0-0 2, Pitts 6 11-12 24, Wray 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-18 62.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 27, Lutheran 21. 3-point goals—Ramsey 2, Moherek 2, Pitts. Total fouls—Lutheran 17, St. Catherine's 17. Fouled out—Ibarra. Rebounds—Lutheran 21 (Yohn 8), St. Catherine's 29 (Thomas-Kumpula 14).
Prairie 60, Catholic Central 40
PRAIRIE (2-1)
Shannon 1 0-0 2, Hunter 4 1-1 9, Kumar 2 0-0 4, Babu 3 0-0 8, May 1 0-0 3, Oglesby 8 0-0 17, Jaramillo 4 0-0 11, Eeg 1 2-2 4, Fiegel 0 0-0 0, Jorgenson 0 0-0 0, Heath 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-3 60.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-3)
Von Rabenau 3 0-0 6, Krien 1 2-2 5, Robson 3 1-2 7, Pedone 2 1-2 5, Dietzel 3 0-1 6, Miles 3 2-2 9, Vogt 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-9 40.
Halftime—Prairie 26, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—Jaramillo 3, Babu 2, May, Oglesby, Krien, Miles. Total fouls—Prairie 10, Catholic Central 8. Rebounds—Prairie 38 (Shannon 9), Catholic Central 22 (Dietzel 6).
Mukwonago 83, Waterford 60
WATERFORD (1-3)
Finnegan 1 0-0 2, Martinson 8 7-7 28, Chart 1 0-0 3, Thom 2 0-0 4, Gorenc 0 0-0 0, Beesley 1 0-0 3, Cockrell 1 0-0 2, Kunze 6 2-4 14, Spence 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 9-11 60.
MUKWONAGO (3-0)
Gilson-Calderon 5 7-9 17, Jendusa 3 0-0 8, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Madson 9 2-2 25, Pollnow 5 0-0 13, Rybolt 2 0-0 6, Behling 1 0-0 3, Clauer 4 0-0 9. Totals 30 9-11 83.
Halftime—Waterford 37, Mukwonago 35. 3-point goals—Martinson 5, Beesley, Madson 5, Pollnow 3, Jendusa 2, Rybolt 2, Behling, Clauer. Total fouls—Waterford 14, Mukwonago 17.
High school girls
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Prairie 77, Catholic Central 44
PRAIRIE (5-0)
Jaramillo 2 0-0 6, Decker 3 0-2 7, Collier-White 8 0-2 16, Swedberg 0 0-0 0, Palmen 0 0-0 0, Lawler 3 0-0 7, Barnes 8 11-13 28, Jorgenson 0 0-0 0, Schienke 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 5 1-2 11. Totals 29 12-19 77.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-1)
Von Rabenau 4 0-4 12, Klein 3 4-9 10, Mo. Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 2 0-0 4, Garratt 1 0-0 2, Kirkhoff 0 0-0 0, Lynch 2 0-0 4, Jabrial 0 0-0 0, My. Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Loos 3 1-2 10. Totals 16 5-15 44.
Halftime—Prairie 42, Catholic Central 20. 3-point goals—Jaramillo 2, Decker, Barnes, Lawler, Von Rabenau 4, Loos 3. Total fouls—Prairie 13, Catholic Central 15.
Racine Lutheran 58, St. Catherine's 31
LUTHERAN (3-3)
Nelson 2 1-4 5, Rosborough 0 0-0 0, Mendujano 0 0-0 0, Jaramillo 1 2-2 5, Ibarra 1 0-0 3, Keding 0 0-0 0, Strande 7 1-2 17, Bell-Tenner 6 0-0 15, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Walek 1 0-0 2, Kellner 5 1-6 11. Totals 23 5-14 58.
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-4)
Abdullah 2 0-0 6, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Ortiz 4 0-2 8, Monosa 0 0-0 0, Clark 4 1-2 9, Gordon 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Mayfield 3 0-0 6, Albritton 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-4 31.
Halftime—Lutheran 27, St. Catherine's 20. 3-point goals—Bell-Tenner 3, Strande 2, Jaramillo, Ibarra, Abdullah 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 10, St. Catherine's 14.
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Park 39
PARK (0-3)
Bostick 0 0-0 0, Betker 6 3-10 15, Keeran 1 0-0 2, Jennings 2 4-6 8, Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Gillespie 2 2-2 6, Thomas 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 9-18 39.
SHORELAND (3-3)
Koestler 3 0-0 6, Fitzpatrick 2 0-0 4, Salfer 1 0-0 2, Lange 4 0-1 9, Kassulke 3 1-1 7, Heusterberg 5 4-4 14, Heathcock 5 2-4 12, Lansangan 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-10 56.
Halftime—Shoreland 31, Park 20. 3-point goal—Lange. Total fouls—Park 12, Shoreland 15.
Badger 47, Burlington 40
BURLINGTON (3-3)
Sanfelippo 2 0-0 6, Ressman 1 0-0 2, Preusker 3 2-4 10, Warner 3 0-4 6, E. Clapp 3 0-0 7, Wright 2 2-2 7, Stoughton 1 0-0 2, Kwiatkowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-10 40.
BADGER (3-1)
P. Hayes 0 3-4 3, B. Cruz 1 0-0 2, Freeman 3 1-3 8, Deering 3 0-0 7, Bland 1 2-2 4, M. Hayes 1 0-0 2, Villarreal 2 7-10 11, Allen 3 1-1 7, V. Cruz 1 1-3 3. Totals 15 15-23 47.
Halftime—Burlington 26, Badger 26. 3-point goals—Sanfelippo 2, Preusker 2, E. Clapp, Wright, Freeman, Deering. Total fouls—Burlington 20, Badger 12.
Union Grove 66, Elkhorn 15
ELKHORN (3-3)
Remington 0 1-2 1, Malvitz 2 0-0 5, Starlie 0 2-2 2, Tuescher 1 0-4 2, Runnells 1 0-0 2, Bestul 0 1-2 1, Champeny 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 4-10 15.
UNION GROVE (6-1)
Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Calouette 5 0-0 10, May 1 1-2 3, Spang 1 0-0 2, Torhorst 4 0-2 8, Smith 2 0-0 4, Ludvigsen 1 0-0 3, Rampulla 6 0-0 14, Pettit 4 0-0 11, Cotton 3 0-0 8. Totals 28 1-4 66.
Halftime—Union Grove 37, Elkhorn 9. 3-point goals—Malvitz, Pettit 3, Rampulla 2, Cotton 2, Domagalski, Ludvigsen. Total fouls—Elkhorn 5, Union Grove 9. Rebounds—Union Grove 30 (Rampulla 9).
Waterford 49, Delavan-Darien 29
WATERFORD (3-4)
Strasser 3 0-0 9, Roth 0 0-0 0, Cornell 6 4-6 16, Krueger 2 0-0 4, Bachofen 4 1-2 9, Weber 1 0-0 2, Rozanski 1 0-0 3, Acker 0 0-0 0, Snifka 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Henningfeld 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-9 49.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (1-3)
Logterman 0 1-4 1, Folkers 1 2-4 4, Green 1 0-0 2, Stallings 5 1-2 13, Gonzalez 3 0-0 9, Quartucci 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 4-12 29.
Halftime—Waterford 23, Delavan-Darien 15. 3-point goals—Strasser 3, Rozanski, Gonzalez 3, Stallings 2. Total fouls—Waterford 14, Delavan-Darien 13. Rebounds—Waterford 42 (Henningfeld 13), Delavan-Darien 24.