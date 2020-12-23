Prep boxes for Dec. 24

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Burlington 63, Delavan-Darien 41
BURLINGTON (5-1)
Berezowitz 5 8-11 19, Lukenbill 2 3-5 8, Dietz 1 2-2 4, Diggins 1 0-0 3, Hackbarth 2 0-0 4, Safar 2 5-5 9, Kornely 3 1-2 8, Roffers 1 0-0 2, Kneip 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 17-23 63.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (1-1)
McCann 2 0-0 4, Freitag 2 3-3 7, Mortlock 3 0-1 7, O'Dell 0 0-1 0, Jordan 1 0-1 2, Lumkes 0 2-2 2, Cesarz 6 7-9 19. Totals 15 12-17 41.
Halftime—Burlington 31, Delavan-Darien 19. 3-point goals—Berezowitz, Lukenbill, Diggins, Kornely, Mortlock. Rebounds—Burlington 32 (Berezowitz 7), Delavan-Darien 31.
Union Grove 63, Whitewater 55
WHITEWATER (0-3)
Martin 8 4-5 20, Grosinske 2 0-0 4, Tillman 1 0-0 2, Zimdars 2 1-2 5, Aron 3 0-0 6, C. Brown 7 1-3 16, S. Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 55.
UNION GROVE (3-4)
Domagalski 0 0-1 0, Barber 0 0-0 0, Pfeffer 2 0-0 6, Delagrave 3 3-4 9, Tenhagen 1 0-0 3, Skalecki 6 2-4 16, Katterhagen 3 0-0 6, Kokat-Sizemore 1 0-0 2, Johnson 10 1-2 21. Totals 26 6-11 63.
Halftime—Union Grove 35, Whitewater 28. 3-point goals—C, Brown, Pfeffer 2, Tenhagen, Skalecki 2. Total fouls—Whitewater 9, Union Grove 12. Rebounds—Whitewater 27, Union Grove 30 (Skalecki, Johnson 6).
Westosha Central 75, Waterford 47
WATERFORD (3-4)
Riska 4 0-0 10, Roegner 0 1-2 1, Martinson 1 0-0 3, Cockrell 0 0-0 0, Thom 0 1-4 1, Johnson 1 6-7 8, Hancock 2 0-0 4, Draskovich 1 0-0 2, Deaton 0 0-0 0, Lindner 0 0-0 0, Brekke 3 1-2 9, Esch 3 0-0 9, Kunze 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-15 47.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (5-1)
Griffin 8 0-0 17, Hinze 1 0-2 2, Menarek 0 4-4 4, Garth 4 4-6 14, Sippy 1 1-2 4, Varty 1 0-0 3, Mulhollon 3 2-2 8, Rose 7 2-3 19, Simmons 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 13-19 75.
Halftime—Westosha Central 38, Waterford 11. 3-point goals—Esch 3, Riska 2, Brekke 2, Martinson, Rose 3, Garth 2, Griffin, Varty. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Westosha Central 14. Rebounds—Waterford 22 (Riska 4), Westosha Central 33.
Girls basketball
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
West Allis Central 71, Catholic Central 45
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (1-5)
Van Rabenau 6 0-0 13, Klein 7 6-8 20, Walkington 0 0-2 0, Schwenn 0 0-0 0, Garratt 1 0-0 2, Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0, Loos 4 2-4 10. Totals 18 8-14 45.
W.A. CENTRAL (2-5)
Ramos 2 0-0 5, McIlheran 1 0-0 2, Glapinski 7 1-2 21, J. Brown 2 0-0 4, Freeland 2 0-2 5, Bolds 1 1-2 3, T. Brown 14 2-5 31. Totals 29 4-11 71.
Halftime—W.A. Central 41 Catholic Central 25. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Glapinski 6, Ramos, Freeland, T. Brown. Total fouls—Catholic Central 10, W. Allis Central 12.
Wilmot 66, Racine Lutheran 53
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-1)
Schwebe 0 0-0 0, E. Jaramillo 0 2-2 2, B. Jaramillo 3 0-0 6, Mohar 1 0-1 2, Strande 0 1-2 1, Bell-Tenner 2 7-9 11, Peterson 2 3-3 7, Welch 1 0-0 2, Gardner 9 4-5 22. Totals 18 17-22 53.
WILMOT (4-1)
Raymond 1 0-2 2, Parisi 9 5-8 23, Ma. Johnson 3 0-0 7, Mc. Johnson 9 0-0 21, Christiansen 4 3-9 11, Pittman 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-19 66.
Halftime—Wilmot 39, Racine Lutheran 28. 3-point goals—Mc. Johnson 3, Ma. Johnson. Total fouls—Lutheran 23, Wilmot 15. Fouled out—B. Jaramillo, Peterson.