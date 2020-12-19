Prep boxes for Dec. 21

(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
Prairie 79, St. Joseph 63
PRAIRIE (5-1)
Moses 0 0-0 0, Hunter 3 3-4 12, Krekling 2 0-0 6, Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Kumar 1 0-0 2 Oglesby 5 0-0 10, Jaramillo 1 1-2 3, Nesbitt 7 3-3 17, Williams 2 2-4 7, Shannon 4 0-0 8, Fallico 5 0-0 14, Fiegel 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 9-13 79.
WILMOT (2-4)
Hoyt 4 2-2 13, Cummings 1 2-2 5, Blattner 1 0-0 2, Kendall 2 0-0 4, Glass 11 2-4 27, Klein 0 1-2 1, Gendron 1 0-0 2, Corona 3 1-2 8, Turner 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-12 63.
Halftime—Prairie 38, Wilmot 38. 3-point goals—Hunter, Krekling 2, Williams, Fallico 4, Hoyt 2, Cummings, Glass 3, Corona. Total fouls—Prairie 16, Wilmot 11.
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Catholic Central 19
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (3-2)
Smith 5 5-5 18, Pfeilstifter 1 2-2 5, Strutz 3 4-5 10, Cipov 2 0-0 4, Bolton 7 3-5 19, Hill 1 0-0 2, Goines 1 0-1 2, Hendricks 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 15-20 61.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-6)
McCourt 0 2-2 , Krien 1 0-0 2, Robson 2 0-1 5, Pedone 1 0-0 3, Muellenbach 1 0-0 2, Dietzel 0 2-8 2, Miles 1 1-2 3, Sullivan 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-13 19.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 44, Catholic Central 13. 3-point goals—Smith 3, Pfeilstifter, Bolton 2, Robson, Pedone. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 18, Catholic Central 17. Fouled out—Dietzel. Rebounds—Shoreland Lutheran 28 (Bolton 6), Catholic Central 14 (Krien 4).
High school girls
Lake Country Lutheran 64, Prairie 27
PRAIRIE (2-6)
Davis 1 0-0 2, Collier-White 1 1-4 4, Lawler 0 0-0 0, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, A. Decker 4 0-0 10, Jaramillo 2 0-2 5, Jorgenson 1 0-0 3, Palmen 1 0-0 2, Bukacek Frazier 0 1-2 1, Hamilton 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-8 27.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (6-3)
Mueller 4 1-2 10, Cleary 3 0-0 7, S. Bachmann 3 2-2 9, H. Bachmann 3 0-0 8, Wangerin 4 0-0 10, Hahm 1 0-0 3, Brophy 0 2-2 2, Reimer 1 0-0 3, Hirt 4 3-4 12. Totals 23 8-10 64.
Halftime—Lake Country Lutheran 33, Prairie 8. 3-point goals—Collier-White, A. Decker 2. Jaramillo, Palmen. Total fouls—Prairie 6, Lake Country Lutheran 2. Rebounds—Prairie 26 (Perry 5), Lake Country Lutheran 20 (Brophy 5).
Shoreland Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 41
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-4)
von Rabenau 6 1-2 19, Klein 3 3-10 9, Walkington 0 0-2 0, Schwenn 0 0-1 0, Garrat 3 0-1 6, Ricci 0 0-0 0, Loos 3 1-2 7. Totals 9 5-17 41.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (3-3)
Schattschneider 0 1-5 1, S. Koestler 3 5-7 11, Fitzpatrick 0 1-2 1, Cheney 0 0-0 0, Lange 4 2-2 11, Kassulke 0 0-0 0, Brug 6 4-6 14, Heathcock 1 1-2 3, Heusterberg 3 2-2 9. Totals 17 16-26 52.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 18, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—von Rabenau 6, Lange, Heusterberg. Total fouls—Catholic Central 22, Shoreland Lutheran 19. Fouled out—Klein, Loos, Brug.
