Racine County
Park 64, Franklin 62
Other state scores
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 61, Milwaukee Juneau 53
Tarkanian Classic
Bingham, Utah 62, Milwaukee Washington 57
Park 64, Franklin 62
PARK (3-2)
Gamble 0 0-0 0, Days 6 3-4 15, Henderson 1 2-3 4, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 6 0-0 16, L. Canady 4 2-2 11, Warren 6 1-1 14, Alexander 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 8-10 64.
FRANKLIN (3-2)
Segebrecht 2 0-0 5, Decker 2 2-2 8, Vanderwell 4 3-3 12, Klug 5 3-5 16, Capstran 4 0-0 9, Wilson 3 4-4 10, Harris 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-14 62.
Halftime—Park 38, Franklin 27. 3-point goals—Carey 4, L. Canady, Warren. Segebrecht, Decker 2, Vanderwell, Klug 3, Capstran. Total fouls—Park 17, Franklin 13. Fouled out—Warren.
High school girls
State scores
Kenosha Tremper 52, Waukegan, Ill. 48
Milwaukee Washington 75, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 43
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 80, Kenosha Reuther 19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.