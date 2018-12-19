Racine County

Park 64, Franklin 62

Other state scores

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 61, Milwaukee Juneau 53

Tarkanian Classic

Bingham, Utah 62, Milwaukee Washington 57

PARK (3-2)

Gamble 0 0-0 0, Days 6 3-4 15, Henderson 1 2-3 4, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 6 0-0 16, L. Canady 4 2-2 11, Warren 6 1-1 14, Alexander 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 8-10 64.

FRANKLIN (3-2)

Segebrecht 2 0-0 5, Decker 2 2-2 8, Vanderwell 4 3-3 12, Klug 5 3-5 16, Capstran 4 0-0 9, Wilson 3 4-4 10, Harris 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-14 62.

Halftime—Park 38, Franklin 27. 3-point goals—Carey 4, L. Canady, Warren. Segebrecht, Decker 2, Vanderwell, Klug 3, Capstran. Total fouls—Park 17, Franklin 13. Fouled out—Warren.

High school girls

State scores

Kenosha Tremper 52, Waukegan, Ill. 48

Milwaukee Washington 75, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 43

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 80, Kenosha Reuther 19

