WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

Kimberly 69, Stevens Point 50

Wausau West 81, Appleton East 69

Sectional 2

Arrowhead 48, Brookfield Central 34

Bay Port 74, Germantown 52

Sectional 3

Sun Prairie 51, Madison East 44

Middleton 41, Madison Memorial 39

Sectional 4

Milw. King 66, Milw. DSHA 52

Mukwonago 65, Oak Creek 41

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

Hortonville 67, New London 42

River Falls 65, Onalaska 53

Sectional 2

Beaver Dam 63, Slinger 32

Notre Dame 54, Luxemburg-Casco 40

Sectional 3

Milton 62, Waterford 54

Monroe 71, DeForest 54

Sectional 4

Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 40

Whitefish Bay 53, Pius XI Catholic 27

DIVISION 3

Sectional 1

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41, Arcadia 28

Hayward 48, Prescott 42

Sectional 2

Freedom 70, Wrightstown 57

Kiel 46, Kewaunee 35

Sectional 3

Marshall 83, Shoreland Lutheran 62

Milw. School of Languages 60, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Sectional 4

Laconia 59, Waupun 42

Platteville 48, Prairie du Chien 39

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1

Colfax 55, St. Croix Falls 50

Melrose-Mindoro 51, Durand 39

Sectional 2

Colby 44, Neillsville 37

Crandon 45, Bonduel 21

Sectional 3

La Crosse Aquinas 62, Mineral Point 56

Belleville 60, Markesan 56

Sectional 4

Howards Grove 53, Mishicot 42

Milw. Academy of Science 64, The Prairie School 49

DIVISION 5

Sectional 1

Clayton 62, Prentice 22

Northwood 40, South Shore 19

Sectional 2

Newman Catholic 53, Assumption 45

Wausaukee 44, Gillett 35

Sectional 3

Black Hawk 58, River Ridge 27

Independence 52, Eleva-Strum 43

Sectional 4

Fall River 35, Randolph 32

Hilbert 43, Hustisford 32

MILTON (11-13)

Mack-Honold 5 4-6 14, Buescher 4 8-11 16, Quade 1 0-0 2, Hanke 1 1-2 4, Campion 5 0-0 16, Falk 3 4-6 10. Totals 19 17-25 62.

WATERFORD (19-5)

Karpinski 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 3 2-2 9, Rohner 5 3-5 14, Benavides 3 5-5 12, Fitzgerald 6 3-3 15, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-15 54.

Halftime—Milton 32, Waterford 29. 3-point goals—Hanke, Campion 4, Schmidt, Rohner, Benavides. Total fouls—Milton 15, Waterford 22. Fouled out—Karpinski, Benavides. Rebounds—Waterford 27 (Benavides, Fitzgerald 7).

Academy of Science 64, Prairie 49

ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (18-5)

T. Williams 6 0-0 12, Bivins 1 0-0 2, S. Williams 12 4-7 29, Hurst 7 4-4 21, Gardner 0 0-2 0, Wilson 0 0-1 0. Totals 27 8-14 64.

PRAIRIE (18-7)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 1 2-3 5, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 6 0-0 16, Decker 3 2-2 8, Larson 6 2-2 14, J. May 3 0-0 6, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-7 49.

Halftime—Academy of Science 24, Prairie 22. 3-point goals—S. Williams, Hurst. Palmen, Foster 4. Total fouls—Academy of Science 14, Prairie 10. Rebounds—Academy of Science 23 (Hurst 6), Prairie 30 (Foster 11).

