WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Kimberly 69, Stevens Point 50
Wausau West 81, Appleton East 69
Sectional 2
Arrowhead 48, Brookfield Central 34
Bay Port 74, Germantown 52
Sectional 3
Sun Prairie 51, Madison East 44
Middleton 41, Madison Memorial 39
Sectional 4
Milw. King 66, Milw. DSHA 52
Mukwonago 65, Oak Creek 41
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1
Hortonville 67, New London 42
River Falls 65, Onalaska 53
Sectional 2
Beaver Dam 63, Slinger 32
Notre Dame 54, Luxemburg-Casco 40
Sectional 3
Milton 62, Waterford 54
Monroe 71, DeForest 54
Sectional 4
Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 40
Whitefish Bay 53, Pius XI Catholic 27
DIVISION 3
Sectional 1
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41, Arcadia 28
Hayward 48, Prescott 42
Sectional 2
Freedom 70, Wrightstown 57
Kiel 46, Kewaunee 35
Sectional 3
Marshall 83, Shoreland Lutheran 62
Milw. School of Languages 60, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51
Sectional 4
Laconia 59, Waupun 42
Platteville 48, Prairie du Chien 39
DIVISION 4
Sectional 1
Colfax 55, St. Croix Falls 50
Melrose-Mindoro 51, Durand 39
Sectional 2
Colby 44, Neillsville 37
Crandon 45, Bonduel 21
Sectional 3
La Crosse Aquinas 62, Mineral Point 56
Belleville 60, Markesan 56
Sectional 4
Howards Grove 53, Mishicot 42
Milw. Academy of Science 64, The Prairie School 49
DIVISION 5
Sectional 1
Clayton 62, Prentice 22
Northwood 40, South Shore 19
Sectional 2
Newman Catholic 53, Assumption 45
Wausaukee 44, Gillett 35
Sectional 3
Black Hawk 58, River Ridge 27
Independence 52, Eleva-Strum 43
Sectional 4
Fall River 35, Randolph 32
Hilbert 43, Hustisford 32
MILTON (11-13)
Mack-Honold 5 4-6 14, Buescher 4 8-11 16, Quade 1 0-0 2, Hanke 1 1-2 4, Campion 5 0-0 16, Falk 3 4-6 10. Totals 19 17-25 62.
WATERFORD (19-5)
Karpinski 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 3 2-2 9, Rohner 5 3-5 14, Benavides 3 5-5 12, Fitzgerald 6 3-3 15, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-15 54.
Halftime—Milton 32, Waterford 29. 3-point goals—Hanke, Campion 4, Schmidt, Rohner, Benavides. Total fouls—Milton 15, Waterford 22. Fouled out—Karpinski, Benavides. Rebounds—Waterford 27 (Benavides, Fitzgerald 7).
Academy of Science 64, Prairie 49
ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (18-5)
T. Williams 6 0-0 12, Bivins 1 0-0 2, S. Williams 12 4-7 29, Hurst 7 4-4 21, Gardner 0 0-2 0, Wilson 0 0-1 0. Totals 27 8-14 64.
PRAIRIE (18-7)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Palmen 1 2-3 5, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, Foster 6 0-0 16, Decker 3 2-2 8, Larson 6 2-2 14, J. May 3 0-0 6, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-7 49.
Halftime—Academy of Science 24, Prairie 22. 3-point goals—S. Williams, Hurst. Palmen, Foster 4. Total fouls—Academy of Science 14, Prairie 10. Rebounds—Academy of Science 23 (Hurst 6), Prairie 30 (Foster 11).
