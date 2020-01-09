Prep basketball scores, boxes for Jan. 10

Racine County
(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)
Waterford 76, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 48
Waterford 76, Ronald Reagan 48
WATERFORD (5-4)
Riska 0 1-4 1, Glembin 11 3-4 29, Hancock 2 0-0 4, Roegner 1 0-0 2, Kempken 0 1-2 1, Grismeyer 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Karpinski 4 2-2 10, Chart 1 0-0 2, Lindner 0 0-0 0, Brekke 6 3-3 17, Esch 0 0-0 0, Deaton 0 0-0 0, Graham 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 10-15 76.
RONALD REAGAN (2-5)
Haim 7 4-7 19, Boyd 2 2-2 6, Williams 4 4-8 12, Bergersen 1 1-2 3, Rosinski-Hicks 1 0-0 2, Grant 0 1-2 1, Nsiah 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 12-23 48.
Halftime—Waterford 43, Ronald Reagan 31. 3-point goals—Glembin 4, Brekke 2, Haim, Msiah. Total fouls—Waterford 20, Ronald Reagan 14. Technical fouls—Rosinski-Hicks, Ronald Reagan coach Benish.
High school girls
Racine County
(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)
Racine Lutheran 72, Catholic Central 31
Racine Lutheran 72, Catholic Central 31
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-4)
Van Rabenau 3 0-1 6, Klein 3 0-1 6, Ramsey 3 0-0 6, M. Sassano 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Phillips 4 2-4 11, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Goethal 0 0-0 0, Loos 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-6 31.
LUTHERAN (10-0)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, S. Strande 2 0-0 6, Seitz 1 0-0 2, E. Jaramillo 2 2-2 7, B. Jaramillo 2 2-3 7, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2, C. Strande 14 4-6 36, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 4 0-2 8. Totals 28 8-13 72.
Halftime—Lutheran 41, Catholic Central 19. 3-point goals—Phillips, S. Strande 2, E. Jaramillo, B. Jaramillo, C. Strande 4. Total fouls—Catholic Central 9, Lutheran 10.