Prep basketball scores, boxes for Jan. 9

LEADERS
(Through Jan. 7)
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;34;383;362;1305;38.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL;35;390;219;1058;30.2
Doncic, DAL;32;307;235;949;29.7
Young, ATL;34;317;227;981;28.9
Beal, WAS;31;293;197;862;27.8
Davis, LAL;35;330;250;948;27.1
Lillard, POR;36;301;245;970;26.9
Booker, PHX;34;314;202;892;26.2
Leonard, LAC;28;247;164;707;25.3
Ingram, NOP;33;295;163;831;25.2
Siakam, TOR;27;253;104;677;25.1
James, LAL;36;345;137;904;25.1
Mitchell, UTA;36;336;147;899;25.0
Westbrook, HOU;31;280;152;747;24.1
Wiggins, MIN;28;252;109;674;24.1
LaVine, CHI;37;298;166;875;23.6
Embiid, PHI;31;238;211;725;23.4
Walker, BOS;30;224;118;675;22.5
Dinwiddie, BKN;36;267;206;807;22.4
McCollum, POR;37;324;69;812;21.9
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Robinson, NYK;141;199;.709
Gobert, UTA;193;290;.666
Holmes, SAC;204;309;.660
Allen, BKN;160;247;.648
Capela, HOU;189;293;.645
Clarke, MEM;169;266;.635
Adams, OKC;169;277;.610
Whiteside, POR;228;379;.602
Valanciunas, MEM;214;361;.593
Adebayo, MIA;213;367;.580
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;36;158;418;576;16.0
Gobert, UTA;34;124;365;489;14.4
Capela, HOU;29;114;298;412;14.2
Whiteside, POR;35;143;346;489;14.0
Sabonis, IND;35;119;337;456;13.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL;35;88;360;448;12.8
Embiid, PHI;31;79;303;382;12.3
Vucevic, ORL;26;70;224;294;11.3
Adebayo, MIA;36;96;287;383;10.6
Thompson, CLE;35;139;225;364;10.4
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
James, LAL;36;390;10.8
Rubio, PHX;31;287;9.3
Doncic, DAL;32;286;8.9
Simmons, PHI;36;309;8.6
Young, ATL;34;287;8.4
Graham, CHA;39;306;7.8
Lillard, POR;36;274;7.6
Harden, HOU;34;257;7.6
Lowry, TOR;26;195;7.5
Brogdon, IND;27;200;7.4
College men
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
1. Gonzaga (16-1) did not play. Next: at San Diego, Thursday.
2. Duke (13-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.
3. Kansas (11-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Wednesday.
4. Baylor (12-1) beat No. 22 Texas Tech 57-52. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.
5. Auburn (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.
6. Butler (14-1) did not play. Next: at Providence, Friday.
7. San Diego State (15-0) did not play. Next: at Wyoming, Wednesday.
8. Michigan State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.
9. Oregon (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Arizona, Thursday.
10. Florida State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Wednesday.
11. Ohio State (11-4) lost to No. 12 Maryland 67-55. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.
12. Maryland (13-2) beat No. 11 Ohio State 67-55. Next: at Iowa, Friday.
13. Louisville (12-3) beat Miami 74-58. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.
14. Kentucky (11-3) beat Georgia 78-69. Next: vs. Alabama, Saturday.
15. Dayton (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.
16. Villanova (11-3) beat Creighton 64-59. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.
17. West Virginia (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, Saturday.
18. Virginia (11-3) lost to Boston College 60-53. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.
19. Michigan (10-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.
20. Penn State (12-3) lost to Rutgers 72-61. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.
21. Memphis (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Wichita State, Thursday.
22. Texas Tech (10-4) lost to No. 4 Baylor 57-52. Next: at No. 17 West Virginia, Saturday.
23. Wichita State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Memphis, Thursday.
24. Arizona (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Oregon, Thursday.
25. Colorado (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.
Racine County
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Case 90, Park 47
Franklin 65, Horlick 61
Catholic Central 51, Racine Lutheran 43
Prairie 88, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 69
St. Catherine's 60, Westosha Central 34
Case 90, Park 47
CASE (5-3)
Rankins-James 4 0-0 8, Farr 1 0-0 2, Schmidtmann 3 0-0 6, Wright 1 2-6 4, Thompson 5 4-6 14, Cottingham 2 0-0 5, Bell 0 1-2 1, Jedkins 2 0-2 4, Lacy 2 2-3 6, Brumby 6 6-8 18, Fugiasco 3 2-2 10, Gilliam 4 0-0 8, Gill 0 0-0 0, Werner 1 0-0 2, Potter 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 17-29 90.
PARK (1-8)
Cade 3 0-0 9, Henderson 2 0-0 4, Gamble 0 2-4 2, Franklin 4 0-2 8, Huck 1 0-1 4, Carothers 1 0-1 2, Cornelius 2 1-2 5, Sherrod 0 1-2 1, Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Herrington 1 1-4 3, McWhorter 0 1-2 1, Weber 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-18 47.
Halftime—Case 47, Park 29. 3-point goals—Cottingham, Fugiasco 2, Cade. Total fouls—Case 16, Park 22. Technical foul—Carothers.
Franklin 65, Horlick 61
HORLICK (2-7)
Bush 2 0-0 4, Wade 4 0-0 9, Brown 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Stacy 7 1-5 15, Pitrof 1 0-1 2, Long 4 2-2 12, Williams 0 0-0 0, Sollman 5 0-0 15, Burnette 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 3-8 61.
FRANKLIN (6-5)
Polovic 3 0-0 6, Clark 1 0-0 3, Rajkovic 5 2-4 12, Watson 2 0-0 4, Carter 11 8-12 32, Verges 2 1-3 6, Meyer 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 13-21 65.
Halftime—Horlick 30, Franklin 30. 3-point goals—Wade, Long 2, Sollman 5, Clark, Carter 2, Verges. Total fouls—Horlick 13, Franklin 8. Fouled out—Bush.
Catholic Central 51, Racine Lutheran 43
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-1)
Henderson 2 0-0 4, Doerflinger 3 2-3 11, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Ch. Miles 1 0-0 2, Pum 3 2-2 9, Nevin 5 1-2 11, Wright 2 4-6 10, Robson 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 9-13 51.
RACINE LUTHERAN (4-2)
Woodward 4 0-0 11, Br. Wilks 4 1-2 11, Molbeck 3 1-1 7, Jozwiak 1 1-2 3, G. Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Gall 0 0-0 0, N. Zawicki 5 1-1 11, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 43.
Halftime—Catholic Central 30, Lutheran 22. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 3, Wright 2, Pum, Woodward 3, Br. Wilks 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 13, Lutheran 16. Rebounds—Catholic Central 38 (Nevin 16), Lutheran 19 (N. Zawicki 8).
Prairie 88, Thomas More 69
THOMAS MORE (1-7)
Causey 7 4-6 19, Schwenke 2 0-0 6, N. Reindl 1 0-0 3, Sliga 1 0-0 3, Clarey 1 0-0 3, Malison 5 4-5 14, Johnson 1 0-0 2, D. Reindl 4 0-0 12, Felske 2 0-0 5, Zwicky 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 8-11 69.
PRAIRIE (6-2)
Moses 1 1-1 3, Hunter 3 1-2 9, Krekling 5 1-3 13, Mills 1 0-0 3, L. Shannon 2 0-0 6, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Larson 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 12 1-1 25, Williams 3 0-2 8, K. Shannon 3 0-0 7, Oglesby 7 0-0 14, Mueller 0 0-0 0. Totals 37 4-9 88.
Halftime—Prairie 41, Thomas More 46. 3-point goals—Causey, Schwenke 2, N. Reindl, Sliga, Clarey, D. Reindl 4, Felske, Hunter 2, Krekling 2, Mills, L. Shannon 2, Williams, K. Shannon. Total fouls—Thomas More 10, Prairie 13.
St. Catherine's 60, Westosha Central 34
ST. CATHERINE'S (8-0)
Sabala 5 0-0 10, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Lambert 1 3-4 5, McGee 2 0-0 5, Barker 5 4-6 16, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Dodd 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 10 1-3 21, Naidl 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 1 0-0 3, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-13 60.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (6-3)
Griffin 2 0-0 5, Hinze 3 0-1 6, Menarek 0 1-3 1, Garth 3 0-2 7, Rose 1 2-2 4, Bell 4 1-2 11. Totals 13 4-10 34.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 27, Westosha Central 11. 3-point goals—Barker 2, McGee, C. Hunter, Bell 2, Griffin, Garth. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 12, Westosha Central 11. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 47 (Sabala 11).
High school girls
Racine County
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Case 63, Park 52
Franklin 64, Horlick 50
Union Grove 67, Burlington 28
Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 43, Prairie 39
Case 63, Park 52
CASE (7-5)
Jones 6 4-4 16, Luter 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 2 5-6 9, Ghuari 2 1-2 6, Brooks 6 5-7 17, Perry 5 4-7 15, Bigelow 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 19-28 63.
PARK (5-6)
G. Betker 1 0-2 2, A. Price 3 0-2 7, Smith 0 0-0 0, A. Betker 6 3-6 15, Barkley 6 1-4 13, Russo 0 0-0 0, Senzig 6 0-1 15. Totals 22 4-15 52.
Halftime—Park 25, Case 23. 3-point goals—Ghuari, Perry, A. Price, Senzig 3. Total fouls—Case 16, Park 23. Fouled out—G. Betker, A. Price. Rebounds—Case 54 (Perry 13), Park 53 (Barkley, G. Betker 11).
Franklin 64, Horlick 50
FRANKLIN (7-3)
Schwartz 2 0-2 4, Gawlitta 5 0-0 10, Rangel 9 3-6 25, Matthews 1 0-0 2, Harris 8 3-4 20, Wojcinski 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 6-12 64.
HORLICK (4-7)
Nelson 3 0-0 8, Cannon 6 6-8 16, Pitrof 8 6-11 22, Golden 0 0-1 0, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Tomachefsky 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-4 4, Tatum 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-24 50.
Halftime—Franklin 34, Horlick 21. 3-point goals—Rangel 4, Harris, Wojcinski, Nelson 2. Total fouls—Franklin 15, Horlick 13. Rebounds—Horlick 34 (Pitrof 10).
Union Grove 67, Burlington 28
UNION GROVE (10-1)
Domagalski 0 0-0 0, Calouette 4 0-0 9, Killberg 1 0-0 3, Barber 4 1-3 10, Torhorst 1 0-2 2, Slattery 5 0-1 10, Ludvigsen 5 1-2 13, Rampulla 2 2-2 6, Pettit 2 0-0 4, Cotton 5 0-1 10. Totals 29 4-11 67.
BURLINGTON (1-10)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Preusker 0 1-2 1, Anderson 4 2-3 10, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 4 0-0 12, Stoughton 1 0-0 2, Walby 1 1-2 3, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-7 28.
Halftime—Union Grove 39, Burlington 19. 3-point goals—Calouette, Killberg, Barber, Ludvigsen 2, Clapp 4. Total fouls—Union Grove 7, Burlington 10. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Rampulla 8).
Thomas More 43, Prairie 39
THOMAS MORE (4-5)
Anderson 2 0-0 6, Gordon 3 0-0 6, Kirby 3 3-6 12, Isabell 2 1-3 8, Clarey 3 2-4 8, Kallay 0 3-4 3, Landsee 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-17 43.
PRAIRIE (0-11)
McPhee 2 0-0 4, A. Palmen 1 2-2 5, S. Babu 2 0-0 5, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, Decker 3 2-2 11, Bryant 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 1 2-2 4, J. Palmen 2 0-0 4, Baran 3 0-0 6, Lawler 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-6 39.
Halftime—Thomas More 28, Prairie 17. 3-point goals—Anderson, Kirby, Isabell, A. Palmen, S. Babu, Decker 3. Total fouls—Thomas More 11, Prairie 12. Fouled out—K. Baran. Rebounds—Thomas More 13 (Gordon 5), Prairie 17 (Baran 6).