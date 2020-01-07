Prep basketball scores, boxes for Jan. 9

5. Auburn (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

6. Butler (14-1) did not play. Next: at Providence, Friday.

7. San Diego State (15-0) did not play. Next: at Wyoming, Wednesday.

8. Michigan State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

9. Oregon (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Arizona, Thursday.

10. Florida State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Wednesday.

11. Ohio State (11-4) lost to No. 12 Maryland 67-55. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

12. Maryland (13-2) beat No. 11 Ohio State 67-55. Next: at Iowa, Friday.

13. Louisville (12-3) beat Miami 74-58. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

14. Kentucky (11-3) beat Georgia 78-69. Next: vs. Alabama, Saturday.

15. Dayton (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.

16. Villanova (11-3) beat Creighton 64-59. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

17. West Virginia (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, Saturday.