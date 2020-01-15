Prep basketball scores, boxes for Jan. 16

(TUESDAY'S GAME)
BUCKS 128, KNICKS 102
NEW YORK (102)
Bullock 0-8 3-3 3, Randle 10-20 2-2 25, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Barrett 6-15 5-6 22, Payton 1-6 0-0 2, Knox II 3-7 2-3 10, Portis 8-14 3-4 20, Robinson 3-5 1-4 7, Allen 3-9 3-4 9, Dotson 0-7 0-0 0, Ellington 1-2 0-0 2, Trier 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 36-102 19-26 102.
MILWAUKEE (128)
G.Antetokounmpo 12-17 10-12 37, Middleton 6-9 4-4 17, B.Lopez 2-3 2-2 7, Bledsoe 3-9 3-4 11, Matthews 2-9 1-2 6, Bender 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 3-7 0-0 7, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 2, Ilyasova 6-10 0-0 14, Korver 3-6 0-0 8, Wilson 1-4 2-2 4, DiVincenzo 4-8 0-0 9, Hill 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 45-92 23-28 128.
New York;23;17;36;26;—;102
Milwaukee;29;36;43;20;—;128
3-Point Goals—New York 11-37 (Barrett 5-7, Randle 3-6, Knox II 2-4, Portis 1-4, Allen 0-3, Bullock 0-4, Dotson 0-4, Trier 0-4), Milwaukee 15-36 (G.Antetokounmpo 3-5, Korver 2-3, Bledsoe 2-4, Ilyasova 2-4, B.Lopez 1-2, Hill 1-2, Middleton 1-2, Brown 1-3, Matthews 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 49 (Randle 15), Milwaukee 59 (G.Antetokounmpo 9). Assists—New York 26 (Allen 6), Milwaukee 27 (DiVincenzo, G.Antetokounmpo 4). Total Fouls—New York 21, Milwaukee 22. A—17,590 (17,500)
College men
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
1. Gonzaga (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Thursday.
2. Baylor (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.
3. Duke (15-2) lost to Clemson 79-72. Next: vs. No. 11 Louisville, Saturday.
4. Auburn (15-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Wednesday.
5. Butler (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Seton Hall, Wednesday.
6. Kansas (13-3) beat Oklahoma 66-52. Next: at Texas, Saturday.
7. San Diego State (18-0) beat Fresno State 64-55. Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday.
8. Oregon (14-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.
9. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Wednesday.
10. Kentucky (12-3) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Wednesday.
11. Louisville (14-3) beat Pittsburgh 73-68, OT. Next: at No. 3 Duke, Saturday.
12. West Virginia (14-2) beat TCU 81-49. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.
13. Dayton (15-2) beat VCU 79-65. Next: at Saint Louis, Friday.
14. Villanova (13-3) beat DePaul 79-75, OT. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.
15. Michigan State (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.
16. Wichita State (15-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Wednesday.
17. Maryland (13-4) lost to Wisconsin 56-54. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.
18. Seton Hall (12-4) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Butler, Wednesday.
19. Michigan (11-5) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Friday.
20. Colorado (13-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Thursday.
21. Ohio State (12-5) beat Nebraska 80-68. Next: at Penn State, Saturday.
22. Memphis (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Thursday.
23. Texas Tech (11-5) beat Kansas State 77-63. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.
24. Illinois (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.
25. Creighton (13-4) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Wednesday.
WISCONSIN 56, MARYLAND 54
MARYLAND (13-4)
Cowan 6-14 2-2 16, J.Smith 7-11 2-5 18, Wiggins 4-8 2-2 13, Ayala 1-4 0-0 2, Scott 0-4 2-2 2, Morsell 1-5 0-0 2, S.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Lindo 0-0 1-2 1, Marial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 9-13 54.
WISCONSIN (11-6)
Davison 5-9 2-2 14, King 3-7 2-2 8, Reuvers 7-15 1-2 17, Trice 0-5 0-0 0, Pritzl 1-2 0-0 3, Wahl 0-1 0-1 0, Ford 0-3 0-0 0, Potter 6-7 0-1 14, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 5-8 56.
Halftime—Wisconsin 30-25. 3-Point Goals—Maryland 7-22 (Wiggins 3-6, J.Smith 2-3, Cowan 2-5, Morsell 0-1, Ayala 0-3, Scott 0-4), Wisconsin 7-21 (Potter 2-3, Davison 2-5, Reuvers 2-5, Pritzl 1-1, Wahl 0-1, Ford 0-3, Trice 0-3). Rebounds—Maryland 35 (J.Smith 9), Wisconsin 23 (Reuvers 5). Assists—Maryland 7 (Cowan 3), Wisconsin 11 (Trice 4). Total Fouls—Maryland 14, Wisconsin 13.
High school boys
Racine County
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Case 72, Franklin 62
Mukwonago 46, Burlington 45
Union Grove 58, Whitewater 48
St. Catherine's 83, Prairie 53
Whitefish Bay Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 48
Case 72, Franklin 62
FRANKLIN (6-7)
Clark 4 0-0 9, Rajkovic 3 1-7 7, Watson 1 0-2 2, Capstran 10 9-9 30, Vargas 1 1-2 4, Harris 3 0-2 7, Meyer 1 0-1 3. Totals 23 11-23 62.
CASE (7-3)
Rankins-James 9 3-7 21, Farr 2 1-6 5, Schmidtmann 0 2-2 2, Thompson 4 4-4 12, Cottingham 0 1-2 1, Jedkins 4 4-8 13, Brumby 3 2-2 8, Fugiasco 3 2-4 10, Gilliam 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 21-37 72.
Halftime—Case 46, Franklin 27. 3-point goals—Clark, Capstran, Vargas, Harris, Meyer, Jedkins, Fugiasco 2. Total fouls—Franklin 24, Case 17. Fouled out—Rankins-James.
Mukwonago 46, Burlington 45
BURLINGTON (4-7)
Minnich 3 0-1 6, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Berezowitz 1 5-6 7, Hackbarth 0 0-2 0, Koeppen 2 0-0 6, Runkel 9 2-2 20, Kniep 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-11 45.
MUKWONAGO (6-5)
Genrich 5 0-2 13, Gannon 3 0-2 6, Gilson-Calderon 1 1-1 3, Gillette 7 2-5 16, Washburn 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 3-10 46.
Halftime—Mukwonago 23, Burlington 19. 3-point goals—Koeppen 2, Genrich 3, Washburn 2.
Union Grove 58, Whitewater 48
UNION GROVE (4-5)
Rampulla 8 2-3 18, Hilarides 2 6-9 10, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Ross 0 0-0 0, Domagalski 3 0-0 9, Long 2 1-2 5, Pfeffer 3 2-2 11, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Skalecki 1 1-1 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-17 58.
WHITEWATER (4-5)
Frye 1 0-0 3, Grosinke 2 1-6 5, Pease 3 0-0 6, Zimdars 3 1-2 8, Brown 3 1-2 8, Nickels 1 0-0 2, Martin 6 2-3 14. Totals 19 5-13 48.
Halftime—Union Grove 23, Whitewater 18. 3-point goals—Domagalski 3, Pfeffer 3, Frye, Zimdars, Brown. Total fouls—Union Grove 16, Whitewater 19. Fouled out—Pease, Grosinke. Rebounds—Union Grove 34 (Rampulla 8), Whitewater 31.
St. Catherine's 83, Prairie 53
PRAIRIE (6-3)
Moses 0 0-0 0, Hunter 3 1-2 11, Krekling 3 0-0 7, Mills 0 0-0 0, L. Shannon 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 6 4-4 16, Williams 2 0-0 6, Fallico 2 0-0 5, Oglesby 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 5-6 53.
ST. CATHERINE'S (10-0)
Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Lambert 10 0-0 20, McGee 4 1-2 12, Barker 5 0-2 12, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Dodd 2 0-0 4, T. Hunter 6 3-4 18, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 5 0-0 11, Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 35 4-9 83.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 46, Prairie 26. 3-point goals—Hunter 2, Williams 2, Krekling, Fallico, McGee 3, T. Hunter 3, Barker 2, C. Hunter. Total fouls—Prairie 6, St. Catherine's 9. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 53 (T. Hunter, Tyler 12).
Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 48
DOMINICAN (10-0)
Daniels 2 0-0 4, Magee 7 0-0 18, Austin 8 0-0 20, Antetokounmpo 4 4-7 12, Kirk Jr. 2 0-0 4, Jelacic 5 0-0 11. Totals 28 4-7 69.
LUTHERAN (4-4)
Woodward 6 1-1 15, Be. Wilks 0 0-0 0, Br. Wilks 3 0-0 8, Jozwiak 2 0-0 4, G. Zawicki 1 0-0 2, Christensen 0 0-0 0, Hoeft 1 0-1 2, N. Zawicki 3 0-0 6, Voss 4 0-0 11. Totals 20 1-2 48.
Halftime—Dominican 33, Lutheran 26. 3-point goals—Magee 4, Austin 4, Jelacic, Voss 3, Woodward 2, Br. Wilks 2. Total fouls—Dominican 11, Lutheran 9. Rebounds—Dominican 28 (Antetokounmpo, Jelacic 7), Lutheran 14 (N. Zawicki 8).
High school girls
Racine County
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Oak Creek 38, Park 35
St. Catherine's 46, Prairie 36
Racine Lutheran 71, Whitefish Bay Dominican 70
Oak Creek 38, Park 35
OAK CREEK (8-4)
Noll 1 0-0 3, Widenski 3 2-5 8, N. Hernandez 2 2-2 6, Kasar 6 3-3 17, P. Hernandez 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 7-10 38.
PARK (6-8)
G. Betker 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, A. Price 5 1-2 12, Smith 0 0-0 0, A. Betker 3 1-3 7, Barkley 0 1-2 1, Russo 1 0-0 2, Senzig 5 0-1 13. Totals 14 3-8 35.
Halftime—Oak Creek 18, Park 8. 3-point goals—Noll, Kasar 2, A. Price, Senzig 3. Total fouls—Oak Creek 12, Park 14. Rebounds—Oak Creek 24 (N. Hernandez 7), Park 28 (Russo 7).
St. Catherine's 46, Prairie 36
PRAIRIE (0-12)
McPhee 4 2-2 12, Wienke 1 0-0 3, A. Palmen 5 6-6 16, Babu 1 0-0 3, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, Bryant 0 0-0 0, J. Palmen 0 0-0 0, Baran 0 0-0 0, Lawler 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 8-8 36.
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-8)
A. Nehmer 0 0-2 0, Blunt 0 0-0 0, Griffin 1 6-6 8, Letsch 6 0-0 12, Wentorf 8 0-0 16, Poisl 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 6-8 46.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 26, Prairie 22. 3-point goals—McPhee 2, Wienke, Babu. Total fouls—Prairie 11, St. Catherine's 10. Rebounds—Prairie 18 (McPhee 5), St. Catherine's 30 (Wentorf 11).
Racine Lutheran 71, Dominican 70
LUTHERAN (11-0)
Lichter 0 0-2 0, Seitz 5 1-2 11, Bell-Tenner 3 2-2 9, Peterson 1 0-0 2, C. Strande 13 10-16 38, Gardner 2 7-7 11. Totals 24 20-30 71.
DOMINICAN (5-4)
Mlada 0 3-8 3, Simmons 8 5-6 21, Davis 2 0-0 4, Okoro 7 3-7 17, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Burgos-Schroeder 4 3-4 11, Gayden 6 0-2 12. Totals 28 14-27 70.
Halftime—Lutheran 31, Dominican 31. 3-point goals—Bell-Tenner, C. Strande 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 16, Dominican 23. Fouled out—Gardner, Burgos-Schroeder.