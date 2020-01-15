Prep basketball scores, boxes for Jan. 16

College men

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)

1. Gonzaga (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Thursday.

2. Baylor (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

3. Duke (15-2) lost to Clemson 79-72. Next: vs. No. 11 Louisville, Saturday.

4. Auburn (15-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Wednesday.

5. Butler (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

6. Kansas (13-3) beat Oklahoma 66-52. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

7. San Diego State (18-0) beat Fresno State 64-55. Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday.

8. Oregon (14-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

9. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Wednesday.

10. Kentucky (12-3) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Wednesday.

11. Louisville (14-3) beat Pittsburgh 73-68, OT. Next: at No. 3 Duke, Saturday.

12. West Virginia (14-2) beat TCU 81-49. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.