WIAA regional quarterfinals

Racine County

DIVISION 2

Burlington 65, Delavan-Darien 34

Union Grove 56, Fort Atkinson 34

Waterford 53, Milton 48

DIVISION 5

Catholic Central 63, Stockbridge 45

Other state scores

DIVISION 1

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Wausau West 44

Fond du Lac 55, Watertown 46

Sheboygan South 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 55

Badger 59, Beloit Memorial 58

Kenosha Tremper 75, Janesville Parker 61

Milw. Bradley Tech 94, Milw. Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 76

Waukesha South 69, Milw. Ronald Reagan 55

DIVISION 2

Antigo 83, Waupaca 66

Ashland 60, Rice Lake 43

Hortonville 81, Fox Valley Lutheran 57

La Crosse Logan 59, Sparta 47

Medford Area 62, Lakeland 46

New Richmond 66, Tomah 64

Rhinelander 78, Shawano Community 65

Ashwaubenon 90, Menasha 70

Beaver Dam 54, West Bend West 37

Green Bay West 83, Luxemburg-Casco 76, OT

Milw. Madison/University 61, Kewaskum 49

Milw. Pulaski 67, Notre Dame 66

Port Washington 57, Cedarburg 52

Slinger 66, Milw. Vincent 56

Monroe 61, Sauk Prairie 56

Reedsburg Area 70, Baraboo 40

Stoughton 66, Portage 50

Catholic Memorial 59, Cristo Rey Jesuit 12

Messmer 87, Shorewood 81

New Berlin West 80, South Milwaukee 62

Pius XI Catholic 79, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 63

Wauwatosa East 80, Milw. Arts 39

Whitefish Bay 67, Milw. North 52

Whitnall 74, Cudahy 63

DIVISION 3

Adams-Friendship 49, Viroqua 37

Altoona 65, Black River Falls 44

Elk Mound 46, Somerset 41

Ellsworth 73, Osceola 47

Hayward 67, Barron 46

Saint Croix Central 67, Amery 61

Spooner 56, Baldwin-Woodville 55

West Salem 62, Arcadia 47

Chilton 67, Saint Lawrence Seminary 25

Clintonville 73, Amherst 34

Kewaunee 75, Two Rivers 54

Kiel 68, New Holstein 54

Little Chute 92, Tomahawk 34

Northland Pines 75, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55

Oconto Falls 52, Brillion 49

Sturgeon Bay 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59

Big Foot 91, Milw. Lifelong Learning 54

Edgewood 65, Richland Center 42

Evansville 54, Poynette 48

Lake Mills 104, Kenosha Reuther 41

Lakeside Lutheran 84, Clinton 54

Lodi 64, River Valley 54

Marshall 76, Dodgeville 62

Saint Francis 74, Shoreland Lutheran 62

Saint Thomas More 78, Whitewater 61

Berlin 67, Laconia 54

Brown Deer 88, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 33

Columbus 63, Campbellsport 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Milw. Saint Anthony 31

Milw. School of Languages 46, Milw. Obama SCTE 44

Ripon 59, Wautoma 57

University School of Milwaukee 77, Milw. Carmen Northwest 29

Watertown Luther Prep 59, North Fond du Lac 43

Winneconne 66, Mayville 57

DIVISION 4

Cadott 70, Spring Valley 57

Cameron 87, Boyceville 42

Cumberland 65, Shell Lake 57

Durand 81, Stanley-Boyd 58

Grantsburg 64, Glenwood City 52

Mondovi 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 54

Unity 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Whitehall 73, Regis 69

Bonduel 65, Laona-Wabeno 59

Colby 62, Abbotsford 22

Coleman 75, Oconto 56

Crivitz 83, Weyauwega-Fremont 45

Manawa 59, Crandon 58

Pacelli 62, Westfield Area 42

St. Mary Catholic 74, Menominee Indian 72

Thorp 66, Chequamegon 36

Aquinas 61, Lancaster 50

Brodhead 78, Montello 60

Cambridge 62, Williams Bay 53

Cuba City 66, Boscobel 37

Deerfield 73, Princeton/Green Lake 27

Luther 82, Cashton 43

Waterloo 75, Wayland Academy 70

Wisconsin Heights 75, Brookwood 36

Hope Christian 88, Kenosha Christian Life 42

Kenosha St. Joseph 62, Destiny 46

Kohler 63, Algoma 42

Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Ozaukee 77

Milw. Collegiate Academy 67, Horicon 61

Milw. Juneau/Reagan 78, Dodgeland 69, OT

Reedsville 70, Mishicot 56

St. Marys Springs 82, Sevastopol 60

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, Random Lake 46

DIVISION 5

Athens 46, Greenwood 43

Birchwood 65, Frederic 56

Gilman 66, Lake Holcombe 58

Hurley 34, Bayfield 29

Luck 79, Butternut 54

McDonell Central 78, Prairie Farm 47

Mellen 68, Winter 33

Mercer 75, Solon Springs 70

New Auburn 55, Flambeau 45

Northwood 82, Lac Courte Oreilles 33

Owen-Withee 44, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 41

Prentice 58, Clayton 32

Rib Lake 80, Cornell 28

South Shore 44, Drummond 37

Turtle Lake 71, Bruce 49

Washburn 64, Siren 61

Almond-Bancroft 84, Tigerton 26

Columbus Catholic 86, Tri-County 34

Edgar 72, Gresham Community 33

Florence 78, Goodman/Pembine 54

Gibraltar 81, Lena 41

Gillett 60, Three Lakes 56

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 92, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17

Loyal 61, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 41

Oneida Nation 72, Elcho 48

Phelps 103, White Lake 20

Pittsville 82, Marion 46

Port Edwards 74, Newman Catholic 68

Rosholt 78, Northland Lutheran 38

Suring 63, Niagara 43

Wausaukee 59, Bowler 41

Wild Rose 58, Assumption 52

Bangor 80, La Farge 30

Benton 59, Iowa-Grant 58

Blair-Taylor 92, Granton 35

Eleva-Strum 46, Elmwood/Plum City 45

Gilmanton 74, Independence 58

Highland 52, De Soto 45

Hillsboro 63, Pepin/Alma 51

Kickapoo 49, Cassville 45, OT

Lincoln 59, Coulee Christian-Providence 29

New Lisbon 69, Weston 22

Potosi 60, Belmont 40

Seneca 62, North Crawford 54

Shullsburg 63, Ithaca 21

Southwestern 60, River Ridge 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 99, Riverdale 46

Wonewoc-Center 53, Royall 51, OT

Barneveld 67, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 24

Black Hawk 84, Johnson Creek 68

Cambria-Friesland 85, Albany 77

Fall River 57, Argyle 44

Hilbert 62, Valley Christian 35

Living Word Lutheran 77, Salam School 41

Monticello 67, Central Wisconsin Christian 35

Oakfield 47, Sheboygan Christian 44

Pecatonica 69, Madison Country Day 28

Rio 92, Juda 38

Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Eastbrook Academy 29

Williams Bay Faith Christian 74, University Lake/Trinity 40

Young Coggs Prep 74, Heritage Christian 62

Burlington 65, Delavan-Darien 34

DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-23)

Greenwald 1 0-0 2, Hembrook 2 0-0 5, Terpstra 1 0-0 3, Crull 4 0-3 8, J. Cesarz 5 0-0 11, Grover 0 1-2 1, Hetzel 1 0-0 2, E. Cesarz 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 1-7 34.

BURLINGTON (12-11)

Runkel 7 4-8 18, Krause 4 0-0 12, Berezowitz 5 2-2 15, Luciano 1 0-0 2, Weithaus 1 0-0 2, Strommen 0 0-1 0, Safar 1 1-2 3, Kornely 1 0-0 3, Turzenski 2 2-2 6, Ohm 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-15 65.

Halftime—Burlington 29, Delavan-Darien 16. 3-point goals—Hembrook, Terpstra, J. Cesarz. Krause 4, Berezowitz 3, Kornely.

Union Grove 56, Fort Atkinson 34

FORT ATKINSON (3-20)

Vander Mause 2 0-1 6, Baker 4 0-2 11, Zahn 1 1-3 3, Flodin 3 1-2 7, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Cosson 0 1-2 1, Wixom 1 0-1 2, Stiemke 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-11 34.

UNION GROVE (9-14)

Domagalski 1 0-2 3, Koch 7 6-9 22, Mutchie 2 0-1 5, Hilarides 4 0-1 9, Hempel 0 1-2 1, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 3 0-0 6, Hansel 1 2-2 4, Wiedenbeck 0 0-1 0, Rampulla 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-18 56.

Halftime—Union Grove 29, Fort Atkinson 17. 3-point goals—Vander Mause 2, Baker 3. Domagalski, Koch 2, Mutchie, Hilarides. Total fouls—Fort Atkinson 18, Union Grove 19. Rebounds—Union Grove 38 (Rampulla 16).

Waterford 53, Milton 48

MILTON (4-19)

Campion 5 4-4 17, Bowditch 1 2-3 4, Austin 5 1-2 14, Brown 0 0-0 0, S. Burdette 2 0-0 5, Wecker 1 0-0 2, Kudrna 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 11-15 48.

WATERFORD (7-16)

Glembin 5 3-4 10, Grissmeyer 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 5 2-3 15, Hancock 3 0-0 6, Karpinski 4 1-1 9, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-8 53.

Halftime—Waterford 23, Milton 22. 3-point goals—Campion 3, Austin 3, S. Burdette. Glembin 3, Grissmeyer, Ketterhagen. Total fouls—Milton 15, Waterford 16. Fouled out—Bowditch.

Catholic Central 63, Stockbridge 45

STOCKBRIDGE (11-11)

Levknecht 2 0-0 5, Willett 5 0-0 10, Schneider 2 0-0 5, Hermann 6 8-8 20, Harms 1 0-0 2, Bunnell 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-8 45.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (10-13)

Henderson 1 1-1 3, Doerflinger 5 1-2 15, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Pum 7 3-4 20, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Miles 0 0-0 0, Wright 2 10-10 14, Robson 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 16-21 63.

Halftime—Catholic Central 40, Stockbridge 27. 3-point goals—Levknecht, Schneider, Bunnell. Doerflinger 4, Pum 3. Total fouls—Stockbridge 16, Catholic Central 14. Fouled out—Schneider. Rebounds—Stockbridge 23 (Willett 6), Catholic Central 31 (Wright 8).

