WIAA regional quarterfinals
Racine County
DIVISION 2
Burlington 65, Delavan-Darien 34
Union Grove 56, Fort Atkinson 34
Waterford 53, Milton 48
DIVISION 5
Catholic Central 63, Stockbridge 45
Other state scores
DIVISION 1
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Wausau West 44
Fond du Lac 55, Watertown 46
Sheboygan South 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 55
Badger 59, Beloit Memorial 58
Kenosha Tremper 75, Janesville Parker 61
Milw. Bradley Tech 94, Milw. Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 76
Waukesha South 69, Milw. Ronald Reagan 55
DIVISION 2
Antigo 83, Waupaca 66
Ashland 60, Rice Lake 43
Hortonville 81, Fox Valley Lutheran 57
La Crosse Logan 59, Sparta 47
Medford Area 62, Lakeland 46
New Richmond 66, Tomah 64
Rhinelander 78, Shawano Community 65
Ashwaubenon 90, Menasha 70
Beaver Dam 54, West Bend West 37
Green Bay West 83, Luxemburg-Casco 76, OT
Milw. Madison/University 61, Kewaskum 49
Milw. Pulaski 67, Notre Dame 66
Port Washington 57, Cedarburg 52
Slinger 66, Milw. Vincent 56
Monroe 61, Sauk Prairie 56
Reedsburg Area 70, Baraboo 40
Stoughton 66, Portage 50
Catholic Memorial 59, Cristo Rey Jesuit 12
Messmer 87, Shorewood 81
New Berlin West 80, South Milwaukee 62
Pius XI Catholic 79, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 63
Wauwatosa East 80, Milw. Arts 39
Whitefish Bay 67, Milw. North 52
Whitnall 74, Cudahy 63
DIVISION 3
Adams-Friendship 49, Viroqua 37
Altoona 65, Black River Falls 44
Elk Mound 46, Somerset 41
Ellsworth 73, Osceola 47
Hayward 67, Barron 46
Saint Croix Central 67, Amery 61
Spooner 56, Baldwin-Woodville 55
West Salem 62, Arcadia 47
Chilton 67, Saint Lawrence Seminary 25
Clintonville 73, Amherst 34
Kewaunee 75, Two Rivers 54
Kiel 68, New Holstein 54
Little Chute 92, Tomahawk 34
Northland Pines 75, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55
Oconto Falls 52, Brillion 49
Sturgeon Bay 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59
Big Foot 91, Milw. Lifelong Learning 54
Edgewood 65, Richland Center 42
Evansville 54, Poynette 48
Lake Mills 104, Kenosha Reuther 41
Lakeside Lutheran 84, Clinton 54
Lodi 64, River Valley 54
Marshall 76, Dodgeville 62
Saint Francis 74, Shoreland Lutheran 62
Saint Thomas More 78, Whitewater 61
Berlin 67, Laconia 54
Brown Deer 88, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 33
Columbus 63, Campbellsport 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Milw. Saint Anthony 31
Milw. School of Languages 46, Milw. Obama SCTE 44
Ripon 59, Wautoma 57
University School of Milwaukee 77, Milw. Carmen Northwest 29
Watertown Luther Prep 59, North Fond du Lac 43
Winneconne 66, Mayville 57
DIVISION 4
Cadott 70, Spring Valley 57
Cameron 87, Boyceville 42
Cumberland 65, Shell Lake 57
Durand 81, Stanley-Boyd 58
Grantsburg 64, Glenwood City 52
Mondovi 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 54
Unity 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Whitehall 73, Regis 69
Bonduel 65, Laona-Wabeno 59
Colby 62, Abbotsford 22
Coleman 75, Oconto 56
Crivitz 83, Weyauwega-Fremont 45
Manawa 59, Crandon 58
Pacelli 62, Westfield Area 42
St. Mary Catholic 74, Menominee Indian 72
Thorp 66, Chequamegon 36
Aquinas 61, Lancaster 50
Brodhead 78, Montello 60
Cambridge 62, Williams Bay 53
Cuba City 66, Boscobel 37
Deerfield 73, Princeton/Green Lake 27
Luther 82, Cashton 43
Waterloo 75, Wayland Academy 70
Wisconsin Heights 75, Brookwood 36
Hope Christian 88, Kenosha Christian Life 42
Kenosha St. Joseph 62, Destiny 46
Kohler 63, Algoma 42
Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Ozaukee 77
Milw. Collegiate Academy 67, Horicon 61
Milw. Juneau/Reagan 78, Dodgeland 69, OT
Reedsville 70, Mishicot 56
St. Marys Springs 82, Sevastopol 60
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, Random Lake 46
DIVISION 5
Athens 46, Greenwood 43
Birchwood 65, Frederic 56
Gilman 66, Lake Holcombe 58
Hurley 34, Bayfield 29
Luck 79, Butternut 54
McDonell Central 78, Prairie Farm 47
Mellen 68, Winter 33
Mercer 75, Solon Springs 70
New Auburn 55, Flambeau 45
Northwood 82, Lac Courte Oreilles 33
Owen-Withee 44, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 41
Prentice 58, Clayton 32
Rib Lake 80, Cornell 28
South Shore 44, Drummond 37
Turtle Lake 71, Bruce 49
Washburn 64, Siren 61
Almond-Bancroft 84, Tigerton 26
Columbus Catholic 86, Tri-County 34
Edgar 72, Gresham Community 33
Florence 78, Goodman/Pembine 54
Gibraltar 81, Lena 41
Gillett 60, Three Lakes 56
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 92, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17
Loyal 61, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 41
Oneida Nation 72, Elcho 48
Phelps 103, White Lake 20
Pittsville 82, Marion 46
Port Edwards 74, Newman Catholic 68
Rosholt 78, Northland Lutheran 38
Suring 63, Niagara 43
Wausaukee 59, Bowler 41
Wild Rose 58, Assumption 52
Bangor 80, La Farge 30
Benton 59, Iowa-Grant 58
Blair-Taylor 92, Granton 35
Eleva-Strum 46, Elmwood/Plum City 45
Gilmanton 74, Independence 58
Highland 52, De Soto 45
Hillsboro 63, Pepin/Alma 51
Kickapoo 49, Cassville 45, OT
Lincoln 59, Coulee Christian-Providence 29
New Lisbon 69, Weston 22
Potosi 60, Belmont 40
Seneca 62, North Crawford 54
Shullsburg 63, Ithaca 21
Southwestern 60, River Ridge 40
Wauzeka-Steuben 99, Riverdale 46
Wonewoc-Center 53, Royall 51, OT
Barneveld 67, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 24
Black Hawk 84, Johnson Creek 68
Cambria-Friesland 85, Albany 77
Fall River 57, Argyle 44
Hilbert 62, Valley Christian 35
Living Word Lutheran 77, Salam School 41
Monticello 67, Central Wisconsin Christian 35
Oakfield 47, Sheboygan Christian 44
Pecatonica 69, Madison Country Day 28
Rio 92, Juda 38
Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Eastbrook Academy 29
Williams Bay Faith Christian 74, University Lake/Trinity 40
Young Coggs Prep 74, Heritage Christian 62
Burlington 65, Delavan-Darien 34
DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-23)
Greenwald 1 0-0 2, Hembrook 2 0-0 5, Terpstra 1 0-0 3, Crull 4 0-3 8, J. Cesarz 5 0-0 11, Grover 0 1-2 1, Hetzel 1 0-0 2, E. Cesarz 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 1-7 34.
BURLINGTON (12-11)
Runkel 7 4-8 18, Krause 4 0-0 12, Berezowitz 5 2-2 15, Luciano 1 0-0 2, Weithaus 1 0-0 2, Strommen 0 0-1 0, Safar 1 1-2 3, Kornely 1 0-0 3, Turzenski 2 2-2 6, Ohm 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-15 65.
Halftime—Burlington 29, Delavan-Darien 16. 3-point goals—Hembrook, Terpstra, J. Cesarz. Krause 4, Berezowitz 3, Kornely.
Union Grove 56, Fort Atkinson 34
FORT ATKINSON (3-20)
Vander Mause 2 0-1 6, Baker 4 0-2 11, Zahn 1 1-3 3, Flodin 3 1-2 7, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Cosson 0 1-2 1, Wixom 1 0-1 2, Stiemke 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-11 34.
UNION GROVE (9-14)
Domagalski 1 0-2 3, Koch 7 6-9 22, Mutchie 2 0-1 5, Hilarides 4 0-1 9, Hempel 0 1-2 1, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 3 0-0 6, Hansel 1 2-2 4, Wiedenbeck 0 0-1 0, Rampulla 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-18 56.
Halftime—Union Grove 29, Fort Atkinson 17. 3-point goals—Vander Mause 2, Baker 3. Domagalski, Koch 2, Mutchie, Hilarides. Total fouls—Fort Atkinson 18, Union Grove 19. Rebounds—Union Grove 38 (Rampulla 16).
Waterford 53, Milton 48
MILTON (4-19)
Campion 5 4-4 17, Bowditch 1 2-3 4, Austin 5 1-2 14, Brown 0 0-0 0, S. Burdette 2 0-0 5, Wecker 1 0-0 2, Kudrna 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 11-15 48.
WATERFORD (7-16)
Glembin 5 3-4 10, Grissmeyer 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 5 2-3 15, Hancock 3 0-0 6, Karpinski 4 1-1 9, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-8 53.
Halftime—Waterford 23, Milton 22. 3-point goals—Campion 3, Austin 3, S. Burdette. Glembin 3, Grissmeyer, Ketterhagen. Total fouls—Milton 15, Waterford 16. Fouled out—Bowditch.
Catholic Central 63, Stockbridge 45
STOCKBRIDGE (11-11)
Levknecht 2 0-0 5, Willett 5 0-0 10, Schneider 2 0-0 5, Hermann 6 8-8 20, Harms 1 0-0 2, Bunnell 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-8 45.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (10-13)
Henderson 1 1-1 3, Doerflinger 5 1-2 15, McCourt 1 0-0 2, Pum 7 3-4 20, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Miles 0 0-0 0, Wright 2 10-10 14, Robson 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 16-21 63.
Halftime—Catholic Central 40, Stockbridge 27. 3-point goals—Levknecht, Schneider, Bunnell. Doerflinger 4, Pum 3. Total fouls—Stockbridge 16, Catholic Central 14. Fouled out—Schneider. Rebounds—Stockbridge 23 (Willett 6), Catholic Central 31 (Wright 8).
