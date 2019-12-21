Prep basketball scores, boxes Dec. 22
Prep basketball scores, boxes Dec. 22

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Racine County

Burlington 61, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 46

St. Catherine's 84, Catholic Central 50

Milwaukee South Holiday Hoops Showcase

Milwaukee Riverside 75, Park 69

Other state scores

Auburndale 69, Phillips 56

Brillion 60, Chilton 54

Cedarburg 76, Escanaba, Mich. 68

Clear Lake 56, Luck 45

Columbus Catholic 73, Owen-Withee 58

Cuba City 86, Belleville 60

De Pere 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

DeForest 56, Sauk Prairie 55

East Troy 84, Turner 61

Eau Claire North 78, River Falls 56

Flambeau 60, Gilman 53

Green Bay Southwest 47, Pulaski 39

Hartford Union 59, Homestead 55

Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Waupun 48

Kimberly 64, Fond du Lac 31

Lodi 72, Cashton 62

Mauston 57, Adams-Friendship 45

McDonell Central 48, Fall Creek 45

Milton 64, Monona Grove 54

Milw. North 66, Heritage Christian 62

Milw. South 46, Saint Francis 45

Monroe 68, Fort Atkinson 44

Mosinee 77, Menominee, Mich. 54

Mount Horeb 58, Beaver Dam 48

Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46

Phelps 71, Bowler 55

Potosi 67, Highland 59

Reedsburg Area 75, Baraboo 57

Sparta 61, La Crosse Logan 58

Stratford 65, Athens 50

Whitefish Bay 57, West Bend East 40

Wild Rose 83, Tri-County 19

Wisconsin Lutheran 94, Pewaukee 60

Xavier 80, Green Bay East 48

Riverside 75, Park 69

PARK (1-5)

Cade 0 0-0 0, Henderson 8 2-4 20, Gamble 5 2-2 13, Franklin 6 1-2 13, Huck 0 0-0 0, Carothers 3 0-1 6, Cornelius 6 1-2 13, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Weber 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 6-11 69.

RIVERSIDE (3-3)

Owens 4 1-2 10, Smith 9 6-9 24, Kyles 7 2-4 16, Marable 2 1-1 6, Jennings 2 2-2 6, Eubanks 1 0-0 2, Mongon 5 1-3 11. Totals 30 13-21 75.

Halftime—Riverside 32, Park 27. 3-point goals—Henderson 2, Gamble, Owens, Marable. Total fouls—Park 17, Riverside 11. 

Burlington 61, Ronald Reagan 46

RONALD REAGAN (2-2)

Burton-Small 0 1-4 1, McClain 1 0-0 3, Boyd 7 7-8 22, Bergeisen 3 0-0 6, Rosinski Hicks 1 0-0 2, Grant 1 0-0 2, Nsiah 2 6-6 10. Totals 15 14-18 46.

BURLINGTON (2-3)

Minnich 3 0-3 7, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Berezowitz 8 4-4 24, Rummler 1 0-0 2, Kornely 1 2-3 4, Swantz 0 1-3 1, Klug 4 0-0 9, Koeppen 1 0-0 2, Kniep 4 1-2 9. Totals 23 8-15 61.

Halftime—Burlington 26, Ronald Reagan 24. 3-point goals—McClain, Boyd, Minnich, O['Laughlin, Berezowitz 4, Klug. Rebounds—Ronald Reagan 16, Burlington 27 (Kniep 6).

St. Catherine's 84, Catholic Central 50

ST. CATHERINE'S (4-0)

Sabala 3 0-1 6, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Lambert 8 0-0 16, McGee 5 0-1 12, Barker 4 4-5 14, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Hunter 7 1-3 15, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Hunter 3 2-2 10, Pitts 1 1-2 4, Thomas-Kampula 0 0-0 0, Tyler 3 1-2 7. Totals 34 9-16 84.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-1)

Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 0 0-0 0, McCourt 2 0-0 6, Ch. Miles 3 0-0 8, Ca. Miles 0 0-0 0, Pum 2 2-2 7, Nevin 2 2-3 6, Wright 6 7-9 21, Robson 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-14 50.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 33. Catholic Central 20. 3-point goals—McGee 2, Barker 2, Hunter 2, Pitts, McCourt 2, Ch. Miles 2, Pum, Wright 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Catholic Central 13. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 29 (Hunter 5), Catholic Central 13 (Nevin 4).

High school girls

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Racine County

Delavan-Darien 60, Burlington 46

Union Grove 63, Wilmot 55

Waterford 61, Westosha Central 49

Catholic Central 64, St. Catherine's 57

Racine Lutheran 73, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 55

Other state scores

Brookfield Central 57, Brookfield East 38

Clear Lake 75, Luck 37

Grafton 57, Port Washington 21

Green Bay Preble 50, Plymouth 37

Horicon 83, Hope Christian 17

Howards Grove 58, Hilbert 28

Kohler 47, Random Lake 45

Lakeland 48, Medford Area 41

Marshfield 46, Merrill 41

Milw. DSHA 76, West Allis Hale 36

Mukwonago 73, Muskego 62

Pius XI Catholic 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 37

Randolph 57, Rio 39

Sheboygan Falls 62, New Holstein 22

Shullsburg 51, Potosi 45

Stratford 50, Athens 31

Whitnall 72, Shorewood 46

Wisconsin Dells 46, Westfield Area 30

Delavan-Darien 60, Burlington 46

BURLINGTON (0-6)

Krause 2 0-0 6, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Matson 1 0-0 2, Anderson 7 4-4 18, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 4 3-6 13, Chamberlin 1 0-1 2, Walby 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 7-11 46.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (1-6)

Speth 4 2-2 13, Timmerman 6 0-0 12, Peralta 5 0-0 10, Gall 5 0-1 10, Gonzalez 1 2-2 4, Ream 1 0-02 , Williams 3 2-4 8, Quarduci 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 8-12 60.

3-point goals— Krause 2, Clapp 2, Speth 3. Total fouls—Burlington 15, Delavan-Darien 17.

Union Grove 63, Wilmot 55

WILMOT (6-1)

Hickey 5 0-0 15, Parisi 6 1-2 13, Leber 5 1-4 11, Christensen 1 0-0 2, Ketterhagen 4 0-0 8, Edmonds 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 2-6 55.

UNION GROVE (7-1)

Calouette 5 0-0 13, Killberg 3 0-0 7, Barber 1 4-4 6, Torhorst 4 0-0 8, Slattery 3 5-10 12, Ludvigsen 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 4 1-5 9, Pettit 2 1-2 5, Cotton 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 12-22 63.

Halftime—Union Grove 31, Wilmot 24. 3-point goals—Hickey 5, Calouette 3, Killberg, Slattery. Total fouls—Wilmot 19, Union Grove 14. Rebounds—Union Grove 42 (Slattery, Rampulla 10).

Waterford 61, Westosha Central 49

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (4-4, 2-2)

Witt 5 1-2 13, Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Hinze 2 3-6 9, Viirre 5 3-7 13, Rynberg 0 0-2 0, Spencer 0 3-6 3, Anderson 3 0-2 6, Totals 17 10-25 49.

WATERFORD (6-2, 3-2)

Rohner 6 10-13 22, Schmidt 4 5-6 16, Benavides 3 4-9 11, Barwick 3 0-0 7, Kuepper 1 0-1 3, Acker 1 0-0 2, Stiewe 0 0-1 0, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Hennginfield 0 0-0 0, Totals 18 19-30 61.

Halftime—Waterford 34, Westosha Central 25. 3-point goals—Witt 2, Reynolds, Hinze 2, Schmidt 3, Benavides, Barwick, Kuepper. Total fouls—Westosha Central 22, Waterford 17. Fouled out—Stiewe. Rebounds—Westosha Central 36, Waterford 46 (Benavides 16).

Catholic Central 64, St. Catherine's 57

ST. CATHERINE'S (0-7)

Abdullah 1 0-0 2, Blunt 1 0-0 2, Griffin 4 6-8 16, Letsch 2 1-2 5, Clark 7 1-2 18, Wentorf 2 2-2 6, Poisl 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 10-14 57.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-2)

Von Rabenau 7 10-14 27, Klein 6 0-1 13, Ramsey 5 0-0 10, Sassano 0 1-2 1, Phillips 5 1-2 11, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Goethal 0 2-2 2, Loos 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-21 64.

Halftime—Catholic Central 38, St. Catherine's 31. 3-point goals—Griffin 2, Clark 3, Von Rabenau 3, Klein. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Catholic Central 7. 

Racine Lutheran 73, Thomas More 55

THOMAS MORE (2-4)

Braeger 3 0-0 8, Anderson 2 0-0 5, Gordon 5 5-6 15, Kirby 4 4-6 12, Isabell 3 0-0 6, Clarey 2 2-2 6, Kallay 1 0-0 2, Landsee 0 1-2 1, Totals 20 12-16 55.

RACINE LUTHERAN (6-0)

Lichter 1 0-0 2, Seitz 0 0-0 0, B. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 3-4 7, Peterson 1 1-2 3, C. Strande 9 7-11 26, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 11 8-8 34, Totals 24 19-25 73.

Halftime—Lutheran 47, Thomas More 25. 3-point goals—Braeger 2, Anderson, C. Strande, Gardner 4. Total fouls—Thomas More 21, Lutheran 15. Fouled out−Kirby. 

