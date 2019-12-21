Prep basketball scores, boxes Dec. 22

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Racine County
Burlington 61, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 46
St. Catherine's 84, Catholic Central 50
Milwaukee South Holiday Hoops Showcase
Milwaukee Riverside 75, Park 69
Other state scores
Auburndale 69, Phillips 56
Brillion 60, Chilton 54
Cedarburg 76, Escanaba, Mich. 68
Clear Lake 56, Luck 45
Columbus Catholic 73, Owen-Withee 58
Cuba City 86, Belleville 60
De Pere 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 50
DeForest 56, Sauk Prairie 55
East Troy 84, Turner 61
Eau Claire North 78, River Falls 56
Flambeau 60, Gilman 53
Green Bay Southwest 47, Pulaski 39
Hartford Union 59, Homestead 55
Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Waupun 48
Kimberly 64, Fond du Lac 31
Lodi 72, Cashton 62
Mauston 57, Adams-Friendship 45
McDonell Central 48, Fall Creek 45
Milton 64, Monona Grove 54
Milw. North 66, Heritage Christian 62
Milw. South 46, Saint Francis 45
Monroe 68, Fort Atkinson 44
Mosinee 77, Menominee, Mich. 54
Mount Horeb 58, Beaver Dam 48
Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46
Phelps 71, Bowler 55
Potosi 67, Highland 59
Reedsburg Area 75, Baraboo 57
Sparta 61, La Crosse Logan 58
Stratford 65, Athens 50
Whitefish Bay 57, West Bend East 40
Wild Rose 83, Tri-County 19
Wisconsin Lutheran 94, Pewaukee 60
Xavier 80, Green Bay East 48
Riverside 75, Park 69
PARK (1-5)
Cade 0 0-0 0, Henderson 8 2-4 20, Gamble 5 2-2 13, Franklin 6 1-2 13, Huck 0 0-0 0, Carothers 3 0-1 6, Cornelius 6 1-2 13, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Weber 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 6-11 69.
RIVERSIDE (3-3)
Owens 4 1-2 10, Smith 9 6-9 24, Kyles 7 2-4 16, Marable 2 1-1 6, Jennings 2 2-2 6, Eubanks 1 0-0 2, Mongon 5 1-3 11. Totals 30 13-21 75.
Halftime—Riverside 32, Park 27. 3-point goals—Henderson 2, Gamble, Owens, Marable. Total fouls—Park 17, Riverside 11.
Burlington 61, Ronald Reagan 46
RONALD REAGAN (2-2)
Burton-Small 0 1-4 1, McClain 1 0-0 3, Boyd 7 7-8 22, Bergeisen 3 0-0 6, Rosinski Hicks 1 0-0 2, Grant 1 0-0 2, Nsiah 2 6-6 10. Totals 15 14-18 46.
BURLINGTON (2-3)
Minnich 3 0-3 7, O'Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Berezowitz 8 4-4 24, Rummler 1 0-0 2, Kornely 1 2-3 4, Swantz 0 1-3 1, Klug 4 0-0 9, Koeppen 1 0-0 2, Kniep 4 1-2 9. Totals 23 8-15 61.
Halftime—Burlington 26, Ronald Reagan 24. 3-point goals—McClain, Boyd, Minnich, O['Laughlin, Berezowitz 4, Klug. Rebounds—Ronald Reagan 16, Burlington 27 (Kniep 6).
St. Catherine's 84, Catholic Central 50
ST. CATHERINE'S (4-0)
Sabala 3 0-1 6, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Lambert 8 0-0 16, McGee 5 0-1 12, Barker 4 4-5 14, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Hunter 7 1-3 15, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Hunter 3 2-2 10, Pitts 1 1-2 4, Thomas-Kampula 0 0-0 0, Tyler 3 1-2 7. Totals 34 9-16 84.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-1)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 0 0-0 0, McCourt 2 0-0 6, Ch. Miles 3 0-0 8, Ca. Miles 0 0-0 0, Pum 2 2-2 7, Nevin 2 2-3 6, Wright 6 7-9 21, Robson 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-14 50.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 33. Catholic Central 20. 3-point goals—McGee 2, Barker 2, Hunter 2, Pitts, McCourt 2, Ch. Miles 2, Pum, Wright 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Catholic Central 13. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 29 (Hunter 5), Catholic Central 13 (Nevin 4).
High school girls
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Racine County
Delavan-Darien 60, Burlington 46
Union Grove 63, Wilmot 55
Waterford 61, Westosha Central 49
Catholic Central 64, St. Catherine's 57
Racine Lutheran 73, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 55
Other state scores
Brookfield Central 57, Brookfield East 38
Clear Lake 75, Luck 37
Grafton 57, Port Washington 21
Green Bay Preble 50, Plymouth 37
Horicon 83, Hope Christian 17
Howards Grove 58, Hilbert 28
Kohler 47, Random Lake 45
Lakeland 48, Medford Area 41
Marshfield 46, Merrill 41
Milw. DSHA 76, West Allis Hale 36
Mukwonago 73, Muskego 62
Pius XI Catholic 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 37
Randolph 57, Rio 39
Sheboygan Falls 62, New Holstein 22
Shullsburg 51, Potosi 45
Stratford 50, Athens 31
Whitnall 72, Shorewood 46
Wisconsin Dells 46, Westfield Area 30
Delavan-Darien 60, Burlington 46
BURLINGTON (0-6)
Krause 2 0-0 6, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Matson 1 0-0 2, Anderson 7 4-4 18, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 4 3-6 13, Chamberlin 1 0-1 2, Walby 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 7-11 46.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (1-6)
Speth 4 2-2 13, Timmerman 6 0-0 12, Peralta 5 0-0 10, Gall 5 0-1 10, Gonzalez 1 2-2 4, Ream 1 0-02 , Williams 3 2-4 8, Quarduci 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 8-12 60.
3-point goals— Krause 2, Clapp 2, Speth 3. Total fouls—Burlington 15, Delavan-Darien 17.
Union Grove 63, Wilmot 55
WILMOT (6-1)
Hickey 5 0-0 15, Parisi 6 1-2 13, Leber 5 1-4 11, Christensen 1 0-0 2, Ketterhagen 4 0-0 8, Edmonds 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 2-6 55.
UNION GROVE (7-1)
Calouette 5 0-0 13, Killberg 3 0-0 7, Barber 1 4-4 6, Torhorst 4 0-0 8, Slattery 3 5-10 12, Ludvigsen 0 0-0 0, Rampulla 4 1-5 9, Pettit 2 1-2 5, Cotton 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 12-22 63.
Halftime—Union Grove 31, Wilmot 24. 3-point goals—Hickey 5, Calouette 3, Killberg, Slattery. Total fouls—Wilmot 19, Union Grove 14. Rebounds—Union Grove 42 (Slattery, Rampulla 10).
Waterford 61, Westosha Central 49
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (4-4, 2-2)
Witt 5 1-2 13, Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Hinze 2 3-6 9, Viirre 5 3-7 13, Rynberg 0 0-2 0, Spencer 0 3-6 3, Anderson 3 0-2 6, Totals 17 10-25 49.
WATERFORD (6-2, 3-2)
Rohner 6 10-13 22, Schmidt 4 5-6 16, Benavides 3 4-9 11, Barwick 3 0-0 7, Kuepper 1 0-1 3, Acker 1 0-0 2, Stiewe 0 0-1 0, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Hennginfield 0 0-0 0, Totals 18 19-30 61.
Halftime—Waterford 34, Westosha Central 25. 3-point goals—Witt 2, Reynolds, Hinze 2, Schmidt 3, Benavides, Barwick, Kuepper. Total fouls—Westosha Central 22, Waterford 17. Fouled out—Stiewe. Rebounds—Westosha Central 36, Waterford 46 (Benavides 16).
Catholic Central 64, St. Catherine's 57
ST. CATHERINE'S (0-7)
Abdullah 1 0-0 2, Blunt 1 0-0 2, Griffin 4 6-8 16, Letsch 2 1-2 5, Clark 7 1-2 18, Wentorf 2 2-2 6, Poisl 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 10-14 57.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-2)
Von Rabenau 7 10-14 27, Klein 6 0-1 13, Ramsey 5 0-0 10, Sassano 0 1-2 1, Phillips 5 1-2 11, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, Goethal 0 2-2 2, Loos 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-21 64.
Halftime—Catholic Central 38, St. Catherine's 31. 3-point goals—Griffin 2, Clark 3, Von Rabenau 3, Klein. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Catholic Central 7.
Racine Lutheran 73, Thomas More 55
THOMAS MORE (2-4)
Braeger 3 0-0 8, Anderson 2 0-0 5, Gordon 5 5-6 15, Kirby 4 4-6 12, Isabell 3 0-0 6, Clarey 2 2-2 6, Kallay 1 0-0 2, Landsee 0 1-2 1, Totals 20 12-16 55.
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-0)
Lichter 1 0-0 2, Seitz 0 0-0 0, B. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 3-4 7, Peterson 1 1-2 3, C. Strande 9 7-11 26, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 11 8-8 34, Totals 24 19-25 73.
Halftime—Lutheran 47, Thomas More 25. 3-point goals—Braeger 2, Anderson, C. Strande, Gardner 4. Total fouls—Thomas More 21, Lutheran 15. Fouled out−Kirby.