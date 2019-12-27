Prep basketball scores, boxes Dec. 29
Prep basketball scores, boxes Dec. 29

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)

Racine County

Case 77, Muskego 71

Horlick 60, Waukesha North 53

Milwaukee Lutheran 79, Park 39

Prairie 72, Burlington 64

Catholic Central 53, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 47

St. Catherine's 79, Stevens Point 68, OT

Other state scores

Aquinas 63, Saint Croix Central 47

Athens 55, Greenwood 41

Belleville 72, Wauzeka-Steuben 46

Benton/Shullsburg 73, Shullsburg 42

Bonduel 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 31

Brodhead 68, Parkview 45

Brown Deer 58, Mineral Point 55

Bruce 67, Clayton 19

Chippewa Falls 55, Stoughton 54

Cuba City 100, Brookfield Academy 82

Darlington 81, Potosi 44

DeForest 67, New Berlin Eisenhower 56

Elkhorn Area 67, Greenfield 54

Fond du Lac Christian 55, Oakfield 40

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, Houston, Minn. 47

Gilmanton 77, Cornell 40

Greendale 66, West Allis Central 65

Hamilton 77, East Troy 58

Hillsboro 51, Seneca 49

Janesville Craig 74, Milwaukee Hamilton 70

Kettle Moraine 67, Verona Area 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, New Berlin West 59

Kewaskum 66, Mayville 56

Kewaunee 63, Denmark 59

Kimberly 79, Waukesha West 57

Lake Country Lutheran 88, Saint Thomas More 38

Lake Mills 74, Badger 40

Lakeside Lutheran 76, Jefferson 57

Madison Memorial 61, Thompson, Ala. 52

Marion 60, Fall River 51

Marshall 56, Berlin 40

Marshfield 57, Pius XI Catholic 51

McFarland 63, Monona Grove 59

Merrill 49, Charlotte, Mich. 46

Middleton 71, Mount Horeb 61

Milw. Academy of Science 75, Martin Luther 72

Milw. Golda Meir 69, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 67

Monroe 79, New Glarus 62

Mosinee 71, Marathon 63

Niagara 59, Three Lakes 43

Onalaska 75, Kaukauna 57

Oostburg 93, Mishicot 32

Oshkosh North 83, Plymouth 75

Peshtigo 46, Crivitz 41

Randolph 70, Manawa 31

Reedsburg Area 56, Owatonna, Minn. 51

River Falls 80, Xavier 76

River Ridge 85, Black Hawk 69

Roncalli 64, Sheboygan North 61

Saint Croix Central 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66

Scales Mound, Ill. 73, Benton/Shullsburg 42

Seymour 72, Medford Area 63

Shawano 75, Green Bay Preble 60

Sheboygan Falls 75, Southern Door 40

Sparta 66, Melrose-Mindoro 45

St. Marys Springs 87, Pardeeville 75

Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37, OT

Stratford 87, Altoona 64

Tomah 71, Lakeland 54

Valley Christian 70, Lena 48

Watertown 73, Waukesha South 67

Waupun 81, Williams Bay 52

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Milw. Bradley Tech 56

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 50, Elcho 34

Young Coggs Prep 67, Menominee, Mich. 48

Kankakee Tournament

Wauwatosa West 56, Lindblom, Ill. 47

Case 77, Muskego 71

MUSKEGO (2-6)

Waver 3 1-1 8, Grady 3 1-2 7, Stachowiak 3 0-0 8, Miachnik 2 0-3 5, Wohler 4 5-6 13, Bara 2 2-5 6, Kuchler 6 4-4 21, Krause 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 13-21 71.

CASE (4-2)

Rankins 8 1-1 17, Farr 0 3-6 3, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 3, Thompson 7 6-8 20, Jedkins 3 4-6 10, Brumby 2 10-10 20, Gilliam 1 02 2. Totals 25 24-33 77.

Halftime—Muskego 39, Case 33. 3-point goals—Waver, Stachowiak, Miachnik, Kuchler 5, Krause, Wright, Brumby 2. Total fouls—Muskego 19, Case 18. Fouled out—Rankins.

Horlick 60, Waukesha North 53

NORTH (4-5)

Winters 3 1-3 9, Kelliner 14 5-8 34, Peters 1 1-2 4, Spiers 0 1-2 1, Handley 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 8-15 53.

HORLICK (2-4)

Bush 1 4-6 6, Wade 5 3-5 16, Jones 5 0-0 11, Stacy 1 0-2 2, Pitrof 0 0-0 0, Long 8 3-4 22, Houston 0 3-4 3, Burnette 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-21 60.

Halftime—North 31, Horlick 27. 3-point goals—Winters 2, Kelliner, Peters, Handley, Wade 3, Jones, Long 3. Total fouls—North 19, Horlick 15.

Milwaukee Lutheran 79, Park 39

PARK (1-6)

Cade 1 5-8 7, Henderson 3 0-2 6, Gamble 5 3-5 15, Pratt 0 0-0 0, Huc 2 2-8 7, Carothers 1 0-0 2, Sherrod 0 0-0 0, Herrington 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 10-2 39.

MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN (5-2)

Perdzock 3 0-0 6, Tolliver 6 5-7 17, Modr 2 0-0 5, Weddle 6 4-4 16, Harper 1 0-0 2, Britton 4 0-2 8, Johnson 1 1-2 4, Tucker 4 1-2 10, Talilperro 3 1-1 7, Davenport 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 12-18 79.

Halftime—Milwaukee Lutheran 44, Park 24. 3-point goals—Gamble 2, Huck, Mose, Johnson, Tucker. Total fouls—Park 17, Milwaukee Lutheran 17.

Prairie 72, Burlington 64

PRAIRIE (5-2)

Hunter 1 4-8 6, Krekling 3 0-0 7, L. Shannon 1 2-2 5, Nesbitt 11 3-6 26, Williams 3 0-0 7, K. Shannon 1 1-3 3, Fallicio 6 0-0 17, Ogelsby 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 11-21 72.

BURLINGTON (3-4)

O'Laughlin 0 0-0 0, Berezowitz 3 0-0 7, HAckbarth 0 7-9 7, Kornely 8 3-4 22, Swantz 3 5-6 11, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Lunkenhill 1 0-0 3, Knight 6 0-1 12. Totals 22 15-20 64.

Halftime—Prairie 35, Burlington 33. 3-point goals— Krekling, L. Shannon, Nesbitt, Williams, Fallico 5, Kornely 3, Berezowitz, Lunkenhill.

St. Catherine's 79, Stevens Point 68, OT

ST. CATHERINE'S (6-0)

Sabala 2 0-0 4, Lambert 6 2-4 14, McGee 2 6-6 10, Barker 10 0-0 25, Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 10 2-3 26, Naidl 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 10-13 79.

STEVENS POINT (3-5)

Jacobs 4 2-2 10, Beyer 4 0-0 10, Hyer 1 0-0 2, Vollendorf 11 2-3 25, Pelky 1 0-0 2, Streueler 9 0-0 19. Totals 30 4-5 68.

Halftime—Stevens Point 29, St. Catherine's. End of regulation—Tied 65-65. 3-point goals—Barker 5, T. Hunter 4, Beyer 2, Vollendorf, Streueler. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 9, Stevens Point 16. Fouled out—Beyer.

High school girls

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)

Racine County

Case 55, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 39

Mount Horeb 72, Burlington 21

Kenosha Bradford 54, Prairie 37

Racine Lutheran 64, Stevens Point Pacelli 34

Other state scores

Aquinas 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37

Arrowhead 50, Chippewa Falls 43

Athens 55, Greenwood 41

Bangor 56, Stratford 45

Beloit Memorial 63, Freeport, Ill. 47

Black Hawk 74, Marshall 51

Cambridge 61, Williams Bay 19

DeForest 56, Sun Prairie 55

Deerfield 49, Dodgeland 31

Edgar 39, Colby 37

Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24

Gulf Coast, Fla. 44, Kaukauna 42

Hillsboro 50, Seneca 38

Janesville Craig 68, Milton 52

Kenosha Tremper 60, Westosha Central 58

Kettle Moraine 60, Milw. Lutheran 37

Kewaskum 62, Portage 25

Kiel 73, Living Word Lutheran 20

Kimberly 51, Oak Creek 31

La Crosse Logan 54, La Crescent, Minn. 37

Lake Mills 82, Belleville 60

Lakeside Lutheran 64, Martin Luther 41

Menominee, Mich. 75, Marion 8

Merrill 45, Saint Croix Central 36

Milw. Riverside 67, Rhinelander 53

Mishicot 68, Stevens Point 63

Mosinee 67, Marathon 43

Mukwonago 65, Madison La Follette 38

New Berlin West 62, Nicolet 52

Northwestern 80, Ellsworth 42

Oconomowoc 66, Milw. Vincent 20

Oneida Nation 48, Menominee Indian 43

Pewaukee 65, Brookfield Central 64

Pius XI Catholic 57, Slinger 47

Platteville 56, Crandon 35

St. Paul (Minn.) Como Park 96, Madison East 66

Randolph 63, Manawa 38

Sheboygan Falls 54, Green Bay East 16

Shullsburg 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 37

Sturgeon Bay 43, Chilton 38

Three Lakes 63, Niagara 38

Watertown 67, Milw. Washington 32

Waukesha West 51, Poynette 37

Waupun 52, Fort Atkinson 30

West Allis Central 68, Destiny 14

West De Pere 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 51

Wrightstown 75, Valders 46

Case 55, Hamilton/Audubon 39

CASE (5-4)

Jones 5 1-1 11, Brim 0 0-0 0, Luter 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 1 0-0 3, Hill 4 0-4 8, Ghuari 1 0-0 3, Brooks 12 4-5 28, Perry 1 0-0 2, Bigelow 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-10 55.

HAMILTON/AUDUBON (5-4)

Sagent 2 3-4 9, Wolff 2 0-0 5, Robertson 4 2-2 13, Bowden 2 1-2 6, Avery 2 2-4 6. Totals 12 8-12 39.

Halftime—Case 30, Hamilton/Audubon 16. 3-point goals—Espinoza, Ghuari, Sargent 2, Wolff, Robertson 3, Bowden. Total fouls—Case 8, Hamilton/Audubon 8.

Racine Lutheran 64, Pacelli 34

LUTHERAN (7-0)

Lichter 0 0-0 0, S. Strande 2 0-0 5, Seitz 1 0-0 2, E. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, B. Jaramillo 0 2-3 2, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 0-2 4, C. Strande 15 3-5 35, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 5 0-1 10. Totals 28 5-11 64.

PACELLI (7-1)

Miller 5 0-2 11, Mueller 4 0-1 8, E. Van Orter 4 2-2 10, A. Van Orter 2 1-2 5, Lawlis 0 0-0 0, Grezenski 0 0-0 0, Strizel 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-7 34.

Halftime—Lutheran 29, Pacelli 21. 3-point goals—S. Strande, C. Strande 2, Miller. Total fouls—Lutheran 7, Pacelli 10. Rebounds—Lutheran 31 (Bell 7).

Bradford 54, Prairie 37

PRAIRIE (0-9)

McPhee 1 0-0 2, Wienke 0 0-0 0, A. Palmen 3 2-5 9, Decker 3 0-0 7, Bryant 0 0-0 0, J. Palmen 2 0-2 4, Mehra 0 0-0 0, Baran 3 2-4 8, Lawler 2 2-4 7. Totals 14 6-15 37.

BRADFORD (5-4)

Christianson 7 4-6 21, Litkey 1 1-1 3, Perez 1 0-0 2, Farmer 1 1-1 3, Thomas 5 1-2 11, Brown 3 0-0 6, Ervin 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 7-10 54.

Halftime—Bradford 31, Prairie 19. 3-point goals—A. Palmen, Decker, Lawler, Christianson 3. Total fouls—Prairie 10, Bradford 16. Rebounds—Prairie 17 (Baran 6), Bradford 27 (Thomas 11).

