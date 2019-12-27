Prep basketball scores, boxes Dec. 29

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Racine County
Catholic Central 53, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 47
Other state scores
Aquinas 63, Saint Croix Central 47
Athens 55, Greenwood 41
Belleville 72, Wauzeka-Steuben 46
Benton/Shullsburg 73, Shullsburg 42
Bonduel 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 31
Brodhead 68, Parkview 45
Brown Deer 58, Mineral Point 55
Bruce 67, Clayton 19
Chippewa Falls 55, Stoughton 54
Cuba City 100, Brookfield Academy 82
Darlington 81, Potosi 44
DeForest 67, New Berlin Eisenhower 56
Elkhorn Area 67, Greenfield 54
Fond du Lac Christian 55, Oakfield 40
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 63, Houston, Minn. 47
Gilmanton 77, Cornell 40
Greendale 66, West Allis Central 65
Hamilton 77, East Troy 58
Hillsboro 51, Seneca 49
Janesville Craig 74, Milwaukee Hamilton 70
Kettle Moraine 67, Verona Area 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, New Berlin West 59
Kewaskum 66, Mayville 56
Kewaunee 63, Denmark 59
Kimberly 79, Waukesha West 57
Lake Country Lutheran 88, Saint Thomas More 38
Lake Mills 74, Badger 40
Lakeside Lutheran 76, Jefferson 57
Madison Memorial 61, Thompson, Ala. 52
Marion 60, Fall River 51
Marshall 56, Berlin 40
Marshfield 57, Pius XI Catholic 51
McFarland 63, Monona Grove 59
Merrill 49, Charlotte, Mich. 46
Middleton 71, Mount Horeb 61
Milw. Academy of Science 75, Martin Luther 72
Milw. Golda Meir 69, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 67
Monroe 79, New Glarus 62
Mosinee 71, Marathon 63
Niagara 59, Three Lakes 43
Onalaska 75, Kaukauna 57
Oostburg 93, Mishicot 32
Oshkosh North 83, Plymouth 75
Peshtigo 46, Crivitz 41
Randolph 70, Manawa 31
Reedsburg Area 56, Owatonna, Minn. 51
River Falls 80, Xavier 76
River Ridge 85, Black Hawk 69
Roncalli 64, Sheboygan North 61
Saint Croix Central 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66
Scales Mound, Ill. 73, Benton/Shullsburg 42
Seymour 72, Medford Area 63
Shawano 75, Green Bay Preble 60
Sheboygan Falls 75, Southern Door 40
Sparta 66, Melrose-Mindoro 45
St. Marys Springs 87, Pardeeville 75
Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37, OT
Stratford 87, Altoona 64
Tomah 71, Lakeland 54
Valley Christian 70, Lena 48
Watertown 73, Waukesha South 67
Waupun 81, Williams Bay 52
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Milw. Bradley Tech 56
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 50, Elcho 34
Young Coggs Prep 67, Menominee, Mich. 48
Kankakee Tournament
Wauwatosa West 56, Lindblom, Ill. 47
Case 77, Muskego 71
MUSKEGO (2-6)
Waver 3 1-1 8, Grady 3 1-2 7, Stachowiak 3 0-0 8, Miachnik 2 0-3 5, Wohler 4 5-6 13, Bara 2 2-5 6, Kuchler 6 4-4 21, Krause 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 13-21 71.
CASE (4-2)
Rankins 8 1-1 17, Farr 0 3-6 3, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 3, Thompson 7 6-8 20, Jedkins 3 4-6 10, Brumby 2 10-10 20, Gilliam 1 02 2. Totals 25 24-33 77.
Halftime—Muskego 39, Case 33. 3-point goals—Waver, Stachowiak, Miachnik, Kuchler 5, Krause, Wright, Brumby 2. Total fouls—Muskego 19, Case 18. Fouled out—Rankins.
Horlick 60, Waukesha North 53
NORTH (4-5)
Winters 3 1-3 9, Kelliner 14 5-8 34, Peters 1 1-2 4, Spiers 0 1-2 1, Handley 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 8-15 53.
HORLICK (2-4)
Bush 1 4-6 6, Wade 5 3-5 16, Jones 5 0-0 11, Stacy 1 0-2 2, Pitrof 0 0-0 0, Long 8 3-4 22, Houston 0 3-4 3, Burnette 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-21 60.
Halftime—North 31, Horlick 27. 3-point goals—Winters 2, Kelliner, Peters, Handley, Wade 3, Jones, Long 3. Total fouls—North 19, Horlick 15.
Milwaukee Lutheran 79, Park 39
PARK (1-6)
Cade 1 5-8 7, Henderson 3 0-2 6, Gamble 5 3-5 15, Pratt 0 0-0 0, Huc 2 2-8 7, Carothers 1 0-0 2, Sherrod 0 0-0 0, Herrington 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 10-2 39.
MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN (5-2)
Perdzock 3 0-0 6, Tolliver 6 5-7 17, Modr 2 0-0 5, Weddle 6 4-4 16, Harper 1 0-0 2, Britton 4 0-2 8, Johnson 1 1-2 4, Tucker 4 1-2 10, Talilperro 3 1-1 7, Davenport 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 12-18 79.
Halftime—Milwaukee Lutheran 44, Park 24. 3-point goals—Gamble 2, Huck, Mose, Johnson, Tucker. Total fouls—Park 17, Milwaukee Lutheran 17.
Prairie 72, Burlington 64
PRAIRIE (5-2)
Hunter 1 4-8 6, Krekling 3 0-0 7, L. Shannon 1 2-2 5, Nesbitt 11 3-6 26, Williams 3 0-0 7, K. Shannon 1 1-3 3, Fallicio 6 0-0 17, Ogelsby 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 11-21 72.
BURLINGTON (3-4)
O'Laughlin 0 0-0 0, Berezowitz 3 0-0 7, HAckbarth 0 7-9 7, Kornely 8 3-4 22, Swantz 3 5-6 11, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Lunkenhill 1 0-0 3, Knight 6 0-1 12. Totals 22 15-20 64.
Halftime—Prairie 35, Burlington 33. 3-point goals— Krekling, L. Shannon, Nesbitt, Williams, Fallico 5, Kornely 3, Berezowitz, Lunkenhill.
St. Catherine's 79, Stevens Point 68, OT
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-0)
Sabala 2 0-0 4, Lambert 6 2-4 14, McGee 2 6-6 10, Barker 10 0-0 25, Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 10 2-3 26, Naidl 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 10-13 79.
STEVENS POINT (3-5)
Jacobs 4 2-2 10, Beyer 4 0-0 10, Hyer 1 0-0 2, Vollendorf 11 2-3 25, Pelky 1 0-0 2, Streueler 9 0-0 19. Totals 30 4-5 68.
Halftime—Stevens Point 29, St. Catherine's. End of regulation—Tied 65-65. 3-point goals—Barker 5, T. Hunter 4, Beyer 2, Vollendorf, Streueler. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 9, Stevens Point 16. Fouled out—Beyer.
High school girls
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Racine County
Mount Horeb 72, Burlington 21
Kenosha Bradford 54, Prairie 37
Racine Lutheran 64, Stevens Point Pacelli 34
Other state scores
Aquinas 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37
Arrowhead 50, Chippewa Falls 43
Athens 55, Greenwood 41
Bangor 56, Stratford 45
Beloit Memorial 63, Freeport, Ill. 47
Black Hawk 74, Marshall 51
Cambridge 61, Williams Bay 19
DeForest 56, Sun Prairie 55
Deerfield 49, Dodgeland 31
Edgar 39, Colby 37
Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24
Gulf Coast, Fla. 44, Kaukauna 42
Hillsboro 50, Seneca 38
Janesville Craig 68, Milton 52
Kenosha Tremper 60, Westosha Central 58
Kettle Moraine 60, Milw. Lutheran 37
Kewaskum 62, Portage 25
Kiel 73, Living Word Lutheran 20
Kimberly 51, Oak Creek 31
La Crosse Logan 54, La Crescent, Minn. 37
Lake Mills 82, Belleville 60
Lakeside Lutheran 64, Martin Luther 41
Menominee, Mich. 75, Marion 8
Merrill 45, Saint Croix Central 36
Milw. Riverside 67, Rhinelander 53
Mishicot 68, Stevens Point 63
Mosinee 67, Marathon 43
Mukwonago 65, Madison La Follette 38
New Berlin West 62, Nicolet 52
Northwestern 80, Ellsworth 42
Oconomowoc 66, Milw. Vincent 20
Oneida Nation 48, Menominee Indian 43
Pewaukee 65, Brookfield Central 64
Pius XI Catholic 57, Slinger 47
Platteville 56, Crandon 35
St. Paul (Minn.) Como Park 96, Madison East 66
Randolph 63, Manawa 38
Sheboygan Falls 54, Green Bay East 16
Shullsburg 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 37
Sturgeon Bay 43, Chilton 38
Three Lakes 63, Niagara 38
Watertown 67, Milw. Washington 32
Waukesha West 51, Poynette 37
Waupun 52, Fort Atkinson 30
West Allis Central 68, Destiny 14
West De Pere 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 51
Wrightstown 75, Valders 46
Case 55, Hamilton/Audubon 39
CASE (5-4)
Jones 5 1-1 11, Brim 0 0-0 0, Luter 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 1 0-0 3, Hill 4 0-4 8, Ghuari 1 0-0 3, Brooks 12 4-5 28, Perry 1 0-0 2, Bigelow 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-10 55.
HAMILTON/AUDUBON (5-4)
Sagent 2 3-4 9, Wolff 2 0-0 5, Robertson 4 2-2 13, Bowden 2 1-2 6, Avery 2 2-4 6. Totals 12 8-12 39.
Halftime—Case 30, Hamilton/Audubon 16. 3-point goals—Espinoza, Ghuari, Sargent 2, Wolff, Robertson 3, Bowden. Total fouls—Case 8, Hamilton/Audubon 8.
Racine Lutheran 64, Pacelli 34
LUTHERAN (7-0)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, S. Strande 2 0-0 5, Seitz 1 0-0 2, E. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, B. Jaramillo 0 2-3 2, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 0-2 4, C. Strande 15 3-5 35, Guziewicz 1 0-0 2, Gardner 5 0-1 10. Totals 28 5-11 64.
PACELLI (7-1)
Miller 5 0-2 11, Mueller 4 0-1 8, E. Van Orter 4 2-2 10, A. Van Orter 2 1-2 5, Lawlis 0 0-0 0, Grezenski 0 0-0 0, Strizel 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-7 34.
Halftime—Lutheran 29, Pacelli 21. 3-point goals—S. Strande, C. Strande 2, Miller. Total fouls—Lutheran 7, Pacelli 10. Rebounds—Lutheran 31 (Bell 7).
Bradford 54, Prairie 37
PRAIRIE (0-9)
McPhee 1 0-0 2, Wienke 0 0-0 0, A. Palmen 3 2-5 9, Decker 3 0-0 7, Bryant 0 0-0 0, J. Palmen 2 0-2 4, Mehra 0 0-0 0, Baran 3 2-4 8, Lawler 2 2-4 7. Totals 14 6-15 37.
BRADFORD (5-4)
Christianson 7 4-6 21, Litkey 1 1-1 3, Perez 1 0-0 2, Farmer 1 1-1 3, Thomas 5 1-2 11, Brown 3 0-0 6, Ervin 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 7-10 54.
Halftime—Bradford 31, Prairie 19. 3-point goals—A. Palmen, Decker, Lawler, Christianson 3. Total fouls—Prairie 10, Bradford 16. Rebounds—Prairie 17 (Baran 6), Bradford 27 (Thomas 11).