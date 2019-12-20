Prep basketball scores and boxes for Dec. 21
Prep basketball scores and boxes for Dec. 21

Racine County

(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

Kenosha Tremper 88, Case 87

Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 44

Wilmot 64, Union Grove 50

Westosha Central 51, Waterford 48

Prairie 70, Shoreland Lutheran 67

Other state scores

Cambridge 65, Salam School 51

Clear Lake 82, Clayton 19

Coleman 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Elkhorn Area 70, Badger 58

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Westby 53

Grantsburg 69, Osceola 52

Hurley 52, Drummond 44

New Auburn 67, Cornell 41

Plymouth 71, Berlin 33

Sheboygan Lutheran 96, Sheboygan Christian 63

Southern Door 75, Sevastopol 35

St. Augustine, N.J. 61, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 43

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)

Tremper 88, Case 87

TREMPER (5-1)

Cardona 3 2-4 9, Young 9 11-17 30, Korbakes 2 2-2 6, Starks 0 0-0 0, Huss 2 0-0 4, Chamberlain 1 1-2 3, Hoffman 4 2-2 10, Gross 8 6-7 26. Totals 29 24-34 88.

CASE (3-2)

Rankins-James 4 0-0 8, Farr 2 0-2 4, Schmidtmann 2 1-3 6, Wright 1 0-0 2, Thompson 8 4-7 21, Cottingham 2 1-2 5, Jedkins 3 2-6 8, Brumby 6 5-9 17, Fugiasco 2 3-3 7, Gilliam 4 1-2 9. Totals 34 17-34 87.

Halftime—Tremper 37, Case 35. 3-point goals—Cardona, Young, Gross 4, Schmidtmann, Thompson. Total fouls—Tremper 21, Case 25. Fouled out—Korbakes, Hoffman. Technical fouls—Starks, Jedkins, Fankins-James, Case coach Berce.

Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 44

DELAVAN-DARIEN (1-4)

Freitag 2 0-0 5, Mick 1 0-0 2, Hetzel 4 2-2 10, Morales 2 0-0 4, E. Cesarz 7 1-2 15, J. Cesarz 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 3-4 44.

BURLINGTON (2-3)

Minnich 3 0-0 7, O'Laughlin 0 2-2 2, Berezowitz 4 2-4 12, Hackbarth 0 1-2 1, Kornely 1 5-6 7, Swantz 1 0-0 2, Klug 1 5-6 8, Koeppen 0 1-2 1, Kniep 8 0-1 16. Totals 18 16-23 56.

Halftime—Burlington 24, Delavan-Darien 21. 3-point goals—Freitag, Minnich, Berezowitz 2, Klug. Rebounds—Delavan-Darien 21, Burlington 25 (Berezowitz, Klug, Kniep 6).

Wilmot 64, Union Grove 50

UNION GROVE (2-4

Rampulla 4 3-4 11, Hilarides 0 0-0 0, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-2 0, Domagalski 4 1-2 13, Long 6 1-2 13, Pfeffer 4 0-0 11, Tenhagen 0 0-0 0, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 2-2 2, 

WILMOT (4-2)

Cummings 0 0-0 0, Lindsay 5 0-0 13, Stalker 0 0-0 0, Epping 2 0-1 5, Watson 2 0-0 5, Tanski 1 1-3 3, Glass 5 4-5 15, Camp 2 0-0 4, Sandman 5 2-2 15, Vacala 1 0-0 2, Turner 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-11 64.

Halftime—Wilmot 30, Union Grove 25. 3-point goals—Domagalski 4, Pfeffer 3, Lindsay 3, Epping, Watson, Glass, Sandman 3. Total fouls—Union Grove 11, Wilmot 14. Rebounds—Union Grove 28 (Long 6).

Westosha Central 51, Waterford 48

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (3-2)

Griffin 0 1-2 1, Hunze 1 0-0 2, Menarek 0 2-2 2, Garth 6 5-5 18, Rose 3 0-1 7, McMillian 5 1-3 11, Mulhollon 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 4-8 4, Simmons 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 15-25 51.

WATERFORD (3-4)

Glembin 5 0-0 13, Grissmeyer 2 2-3 6, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hancock 2 1-2 5, Karpinski 3 1-2 9, Chart 0 0-0 0, Brekke 4 2-2 12, Esch 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 7-11 48.

Halftime—Westosha Central 29, Waterford 20. 3-point goals—Garth, Rose, Glembin 3, Karpinski 2, Brekke 2. Total fouls—Westosha Central 15, Waterford 22. 

Prairie 70, Shoreland Lutheran 67

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-4)

Strassburg 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 1-1 13, Edmundson 3 0-0 7, Freitag 4 0-0 9, Bolton 12 0-0 29, Hill 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 1-1 67.

PRAIRIE (3-2)

Moses 1 0-0 2, Hunter 4 2-2 11, Krekling 7 1-4 16, Mills 0 0-0 0, L. Shannon 2 0-0 5, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 5 4-5 15, Williams 0 0-0 0, K. Shannon 0 0-0 0, Fallico 5 0-1 13, Oglesby 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 7-12 70.

Halftime—Prairie 37, Shoreland Lutheran 29. 3-point goals—Smith 2, Edmundson, Freitag, bolton 5, Hill, Hunter, Krekling, L. Shannon, Nesbitt, Fallico 3. Total fouls—Shoreland 16, Prairie 5. 

High school girls

Racine County

(Thursday's games)

Shoreland Lutheran 44, Prairie 20

Other state scores

Marshfield Columbus 60, Gilman 43

Eastbrook Academy 33, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Gresham Community 50, Tigerton 29

Hermantown, Minn. 61, Superior 54

Kaukauna 76, Oshkosh North 19

Kewaskum 49, Winneconne 38

Middleton 69, Beloit Memorial 20

Mineral Point 58, Boscobel 33

Oneida Nation 69, Lena 24

Prairie Farm 46, Northwood 35

Prescott 65, Somerset 37

Shell Lake 49, Spooner 38

Sun Prairie 79, Madison La Follette 49

Webster 38, Bruce 29

West De Pere 82, Xavier 42

Wisconsin Heights 55, Riverdale 48

(THURSDAY'S GAME)

Shoreland Lutheran 44, Prairie 20

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-6)

Rogman 1 0-0 2, Koestler 3 0-1 6, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Cheney 1 1-2 3, Lange 1 0-0 3, Brug 5 1-2 11, L. Heathcock 5 3-5 13, J. Heathcock 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-10 44.

PRAIRIE (0-7)

McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, A. Palmen 1 2-4 4, S. Babu 0 0-0 0, Kutsch 1 0-0 2, Decker 5 1-2 12, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 0 0-0 0, J. Palmen 0 0-0 0, Mehra 0 0-0 0, Baran 1 0-2 2. Totals 8 3-8 20.

Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 25, Prairie 12. 3-point goals—Lange, Decker. Total fouls—Shoreland 15, Prairie 9. Rebounds—Shoreland 29 (L. Heathcock 9), Prairie 19 (Baran 8).

