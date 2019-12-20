Prep basketball scores and boxes for Dec. 21

Racine County
(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
Kenosha Tremper 88, Case 87
Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 44
Wilmot 64, Union Grove 50
Westosha Central 51, Waterford 48
Prairie 70, Shoreland Lutheran 67
Other state scores
Cambridge 65, Salam School 51
Clear Lake 82, Clayton 19
Coleman 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Elkhorn Area 70, Badger 58
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Westby 53
Grantsburg 69, Osceola 52
Hurley 52, Drummond 44
New Auburn 67, Cornell 41
Plymouth 71, Berlin 33
Sheboygan Lutheran 96, Sheboygan Christian 63
Southern Door 75, Sevastopol 35
St. Augustine, N.J. 61, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 43
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Tremper 88, Case 87
TREMPER (5-1)
Cardona 3 2-4 9, Young 9 11-17 30, Korbakes 2 2-2 6, Starks 0 0-0 0, Huss 2 0-0 4, Chamberlain 1 1-2 3, Hoffman 4 2-2 10, Gross 8 6-7 26. Totals 29 24-34 88.
CASE (3-2)
Rankins-James 4 0-0 8, Farr 2 0-2 4, Schmidtmann 2 1-3 6, Wright 1 0-0 2, Thompson 8 4-7 21, Cottingham 2 1-2 5, Jedkins 3 2-6 8, Brumby 6 5-9 17, Fugiasco 2 3-3 7, Gilliam 4 1-2 9. Totals 34 17-34 87.
Halftime—Tremper 37, Case 35. 3-point goals—Cardona, Young, Gross 4, Schmidtmann, Thompson. Total fouls—Tremper 21, Case 25. Fouled out—Korbakes, Hoffman. Technical fouls—Starks, Jedkins, Fankins-James, Case coach Berce.
Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 44
DELAVAN-DARIEN (1-4)
Freitag 2 0-0 5, Mick 1 0-0 2, Hetzel 4 2-2 10, Morales 2 0-0 4, E. Cesarz 7 1-2 15, J. Cesarz 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 3-4 44.
BURLINGTON (2-3)
Minnich 3 0-0 7, O'Laughlin 0 2-2 2, Berezowitz 4 2-4 12, Hackbarth 0 1-2 1, Kornely 1 5-6 7, Swantz 1 0-0 2, Klug 1 5-6 8, Koeppen 0 1-2 1, Kniep 8 0-1 16. Totals 18 16-23 56.
Halftime—Burlington 24, Delavan-Darien 21. 3-point goals—Freitag, Minnich, Berezowitz 2, Klug. Rebounds—Delavan-Darien 21, Burlington 25 (Berezowitz, Klug, Kniep 6).
Wilmot 64, Union Grove 50
UNION GROVE (2-4
Rampulla 4 3-4 11, Hilarides 0 0-0 0, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-2 0, Domagalski 4 1-2 13, Long 6 1-2 13, Pfeffer 4 0-0 11, Tenhagen 0 0-0 0, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 2-2 2,
WILMOT (4-2)
Cummings 0 0-0 0, Lindsay 5 0-0 13, Stalker 0 0-0 0, Epping 2 0-1 5, Watson 2 0-0 5, Tanski 1 1-3 3, Glass 5 4-5 15, Camp 2 0-0 4, Sandman 5 2-2 15, Vacala 1 0-0 2, Turner 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-11 64.
Halftime—Wilmot 30, Union Grove 25. 3-point goals—Domagalski 4, Pfeffer 3, Lindsay 3, Epping, Watson, Glass, Sandman 3. Total fouls—Union Grove 11, Wilmot 14. Rebounds—Union Grove 28 (Long 6).
Westosha Central 51, Waterford 48
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (3-2)
Griffin 0 1-2 1, Hunze 1 0-0 2, Menarek 0 2-2 2, Garth 6 5-5 18, Rose 3 0-1 7, McMillian 5 1-3 11, Mulhollon 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 4-8 4, Simmons 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 15-25 51.
WATERFORD (3-4)
Glembin 5 0-0 13, Grissmeyer 2 2-3 6, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hancock 2 1-2 5, Karpinski 3 1-2 9, Chart 0 0-0 0, Brekke 4 2-2 12, Esch 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 7-11 48.
Halftime—Westosha Central 29, Waterford 20. 3-point goals—Garth, Rose, Glembin 3, Karpinski 2, Brekke 2. Total fouls—Westosha Central 15, Waterford 22.
Prairie 70, Shoreland Lutheran 67
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-4)
Strassburg 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 1-1 13, Edmundson 3 0-0 7, Freitag 4 0-0 9, Bolton 12 0-0 29, Hill 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 1-1 67.
PRAIRIE (3-2)
Moses 1 0-0 2, Hunter 4 2-2 11, Krekling 7 1-4 16, Mills 0 0-0 0, L. Shannon 2 0-0 5, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 5 4-5 15, Williams 0 0-0 0, K. Shannon 0 0-0 0, Fallico 5 0-1 13, Oglesby 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 7-12 70.
Halftime—Prairie 37, Shoreland Lutheran 29. 3-point goals—Smith 2, Edmundson, Freitag, bolton 5, Hill, Hunter, Krekling, L. Shannon, Nesbitt, Fallico 3. Total fouls—Shoreland 16, Prairie 5.
High school girls
Racine County
(Thursday's games)
Shoreland Lutheran 44, Prairie 20
Other state scores
Marshfield Columbus 60, Gilman 43
Eastbrook Academy 33, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
Gresham Community 50, Tigerton 29
Hermantown, Minn. 61, Superior 54
Kaukauna 76, Oshkosh North 19
Kewaskum 49, Winneconne 38
Middleton 69, Beloit Memorial 20
Mineral Point 58, Boscobel 33
Oneida Nation 69, Lena 24
Prairie Farm 46, Northwood 35
Prescott 65, Somerset 37
Shell Lake 49, Spooner 38
Sun Prairie 79, Madison La Follette 49
Webster 38, Bruce 29
West De Pere 82, Xavier 42
Wisconsin Heights 55, Riverdale 48
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Shoreland Lutheran 44, Prairie 20
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-6)
Rogman 1 0-0 2, Koestler 3 0-1 6, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Cheney 1 1-2 3, Lange 1 0-0 3, Brug 5 1-2 11, L. Heathcock 5 3-5 13, J. Heathcock 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-10 44.
PRAIRIE (0-7)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, A. Palmen 1 2-4 4, S. Babu 0 0-0 0, Kutsch 1 0-0 2, Decker 5 1-2 12, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 0 0-0 0, J. Palmen 0 0-0 0, Mehra 0 0-0 0, Baran 1 0-2 2. Totals 8 3-8 20.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 25, Prairie 12. 3-point goals—Lange, Decker. Total fouls—Shoreland 15, Prairie 9. Rebounds—Shoreland 29 (L. Heathcock 9), Prairie 19 (Baran 8).