Racine County

Kenosha Indian Trail 88, Case 83

Other state scores

Altoona 66, Cadott 53

Aquinas 72, Tomah 58

Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 45

Arrowhead 65, Waukesha North 28

Bangor 79, Hillsboro 64

Benton 62, River Ridge 51

Black Hawk 51, Albany 40

Boscobel 82, Riverdale 37

Brillion 64, Amherst 34

Brookwood 56, Royall 41

Cashton 71, Necedah 59

Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Saint Lawrence Seminary 32

Chippewa Falls 64, Wausau West 44

DeForest 74, Portage 51

Eau Claire North 65, Rice Lake 58

Edgar 54, Assumption 34

Edgerton 74, Big Foot 57

Flambeau 59, Birchwood 54

Freedom 66, Luxemburg-Casco 47

Gilmanton 48, Independence 46

Green Bay Preble 63, Sheboygan South 57

Hamilton 79, Germantown 62

Hayward 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

Hudson 74, Menomonie 47

Iola-Scandinavia 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20

Iowa-Grant 60, Highland 48

Kewaskum 82, Winneconne 74

La Crosse Central 62, Onalaska 52

Lake Holcombe 67, New Auburn 49

Lanesboro, Minn. 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 44

Little Chute 62, Clintonville 59, OT

Luther 68, Viroqua 63

Madison Memorial 86, Milw. North 49

Melrose-Mindoro 80, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49

Monona Grove 74, Milton 62

Montello 72, Tri-County 65

Mukwonago 73, Oconomowoc 64

Oconto 70, Algoma 48

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Stanley-Boyd 59

Owen-Withee 61, Cornell 40

Palmyra-Eagle 57, Parkview 50

Potosi 58, Cassville 30

Prairie du Chien 60, River Valley 34

Rhinelander 72, Tomahawk 49

River Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 52

Saint Croix Central 62, Somerset 52

Sheboygan Area Luth. 44, Oostburg 39

Sheboygan North 65, Bay Port 58, OT

Shullsburg 57, Belmont 43

Spring Valley 49, Elmwood/Plum City 22

Turner 55, Jefferson 51, 2OT

University School of Milwaukee 100, Messmer 88

Waukesha West 80, Catholic Memorial 55

Waupaca 73, Fox Valley Lutheran 66

Wausaukee 54, Lena 30

Westby 63, West Salem 44

Whitewater 71, Brodhead 49

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Laconia 52

Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 54

Indian Trail 88, Case 83

INDIAN TRAIL (12-7)

Suber 6 0-0 14, Zemaj 3 2-2 10, Stargell 6 11-14 25, Fulilove 5 3-3 13, Bishop 3 0-0 7, Bernero 7 2-2 16, St. Julian 1 1-2 3. Totals 31 19-23 88.

CASE (11-8)

Rankins-James 4 2-3 10, Farr 3 5-6 12, Schmidtmann 3 0-0 7, Thompson 4 8-11 16, Duffie 3 2-4 11, Sardin 4 2-5 10, Brumby 0 0-0 0, Fugiasco 0 0-0 0, Gilliam 5 0-0 10, Jedkins 3 0-0 7. Totals 30 19-29 83.

Halftime—Indian Trail 42, Case 40. 3-point goals—Suber 2, Zemaj 2, Stargell 2, Bishop. Farr, Schmidtmann, Duffie, Jedkins. Total fouls—Indian Trail 19, Case 22. Fouled out—Fulilove, Bernero, Sardin.

(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)

Waterford 53, Delavan-Darien 51

WATERFORD (5-14)

Glembin 3 3-4 11, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 7 1-1 17, Hancock 0 1-2 1, Karpinski 3 2-4 9, Chart 3 0-0 6, Roanhouase 2 0-1 4, Graham 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-12 53.

DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-18)

Greenwald 1 1-2 4, Freitag 3 0-0 7, Hetzel 2 1-3 5, Terpstra 6 0-1 13, Morales 3 0-0 6, Crull 4 7-10 16. Totals 19 9-16 51.

Halftime—Waterford 38, Delavan-Darien 23. 3-point goals—Glembin 2, Szeklinski, Ketterhagen 2, Karpinski. Greenwald, Freitag, Terpstra, Crull. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Delavan-Darien 14. Fouled out—Hancock.

High school girls

Racine County

Case 60, Kenosha Bradford 27

Horlick 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 51

Oak Creek 66, Park 25

Delavan-Darien 41, Burlington 32

Waterford 69, Westosha Central 32

Racine Lutheran 64, Greendale Martin Luther 46

Prairie 68, Kenosha St. Joseph 43

St. Catherine's 58, Whitefish Bay Dominican 53

Other state scores

Abbotsford 55, Chequamegon 53

Amery 63, Baldwin-Woodville 36

Appleton East 71, Fond du Lac 38

Bangor 59, Brookwood 41

Bay Port 55, Sheboygan North 48

Beaver Dam 55, Mount Horeb 10

Belleville 72, Pecatonica 15

Big Foot 47, Evansville 41

Bonduel 69, Menominee Indian 37

Cameron 94, Turtle Lake 15

Catholic Memorial 57, Waukesha West 56

Chippewa Falls 62, Menomonie 55

D.C. Everest 45, Merrill 37

Darlington 62, Iowa-Grant 47

Deerfield 37, Williams Bay 18

Delavan-Darien 41, Burlington 32

Fall River 39, Pardeeville 36

Franklin 64, Kenosha Tremper 51

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55, West Salem 48

Germantown 66, Hamilton 50

Green Bay Preble 49, De Pere 48

Green Bay Southwest 64, Notre Dame 42

Greendale 59, Shorewood 15

Homestead 57, Hartford Union 44

Independence 74, Pepin/Alma 44

Ithaca 62, Weston 37

Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 37

Kaukauna 41, Hortonville 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Ripon 28

Kickapoo 48, La Farge 27

Kiel 59, Brillion 43

Kimberly 62, Oshkosh West 35

Lodi 53, Cambridge 27

Luther 57, Viroqua 23

Madison La Follette 77, Madison East 58

Madison Memorial 68, Janesville Parker 38

Markesan 53, Rio 35

Marshall 66, Lakeside Lutheran 48

Mayville 49, Lomira 42

Middleton 53, Sun Prairie 45

Milw. Golda Meir 65, Milw. South 34

Milw. King 67, Milw. Washington 37

Mineral Point 63, Cuba City 35

Monona Grove 88, Edgewood 54

Monroe 68, Milton 45

Mukwonago 67, Oconomowoc 36

Muskego 53, Kettle Moraine 49

Nekoosa 44, Mauston 23

New Berlin Eisenhower 59, South Milwaukee 35

New Holstein 64, Roncalli 41

Newman Catholic 66, Edgar 48

Onalaska 44, La Crosse Central 37

Osceola 55, Prescott 52

Parkview 43, Palmyra-Eagle 33

Pewaukee 58, Cudahy 38

Phelps 72, Tomahawk 49

Port Edwards 48, Pacelli 39

Portage 71, Sauk Prairie 51

Prairie du Chien 73, Richland Center 47

Random Lake 65, Horicon 38

Regis 63, Bloomer 51

Rosholt 42, Pittsville 28

Royall 36, Necedah 35

Seneca 53, North Crawford 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 55, Sheboygan Christian 51

Sheboygan Falls 55, Two Rivers 30

Shoreland Lutheran 74, Saint Thomas More 33

Sparta 53, Westfield Area 43

Spring Valley 49, Glenwood City 22

St. Mary's Springs 82, Omro 35

Stanley-Boyd 42, Spencer 28

Stoughton 50, Watertown 29

Valders 46, Chilton 36

Verona Area 54, Beloit Memorial 41

Waunakee 61, Reedsburg Area 38

Waupun 71, Campbellsport 41

Wausau West 86, Stevens Point 78

Wauzeka-Steuben 78, De Soto 52

West De Pere 52, Green Bay East 25

Whitnall 80, Milw. Ronald Reagan 39

Wilmot Union 61, Elkhorn Area 53

Winneconne 36, Berlin 35

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Wausau East 41

Wrightstown 74, Marinette 30

Case 60, Bradford 27

CASE (13-5)

Jones 4 4-6 12, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 4 0-0 8, Hill 1 2-2 4, Oliver 6 2-4 14, Ghuari 2 0-0 5, Brooks 5 5-5 17, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 13-17 60.

BRADFORD (5-17)

Strelow 0 0-2 0, Kozmer 2 0-2 5, Trachte 6 1-4 15, Mendez 0 1-2 1, Ervin 3 0-2 6. Totals 11 2-12 27.

Halftime—Case 26, Bradford 15. 3-point goals—Ghuari. Kozmer, Trachte 2. Total fouls—Case 11, Bradford 15. Fouled out—Trachte.

Horlick 72, Indian Trail 51

INDIAN TRAIL (3-19)

May 1 0-0 2, Winslow 7 2-2 19, Stouffer 2 2-2 6, Milligan 0 1-2 1, Jacobson 0 1-2 1, Parmenter 1 0-0 3, Kozel 1 0-2 2, Morris 1 2-2 5, Williams 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 3-6 9. Totals 17 11-18 51.

HORLICK (13-9)

Hanstedt 2 0-0 4, Nelson 5 0-0 10, M. White 1 0-2 2, D. White 0 1-2 1, Ellison 8 6-8 24, Cannon 3 0-1 6, Pitrof 8 5-9 21, Corona 2 0-0 4, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-22 72.

Halftime—Indian Trail 25, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Winslow 3, Parmenter, Morris, Williams. Ellison 2. Total fouls—Indian Trail 17, Horlick 15.

Oak Creek 66, Park 25

OAK CREEK (20-2)

Shehu 1 0-0 2, Bersch 1 0-0 2, Goner 3 0-0 8, M. Gar 4 2-3 10, Widenski 1 0-0 2, Ciesielczyk 1 0-0 2, Blunt 1 0-0 3, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, K. Gard 3 3-4 10, Kasar 4 0-0 10, Finn 6 0-0 13. Totals 27 5-7 66.

PARK (7-13)

Jones 2 0-0 4, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, A. Price 1 0-0 3, Senzig 1 3-4 5, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Betker 1 1-8 3, Griffin 4 0-0 8, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-12 25.

Halftime—Oak Creek 32, Park 10. 3-point goals—Goner 2, Blunt, K. Gard, Kasar 2, Finn. A. Price. Total fouls—Oak Creek 8, Park 7. Rebounds—Oak Creek 36 (K. Gard 9), Park 28 (Griffin 9).

Delavan-Darien 41, Burlington 32

DELAVAN-DARIEN (6-16)

Speth 1 0-0 3, Timmerman 3 2-2 9, Peralta 3 0-6 8, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Anderson 3 2-3 9, Williams 5 2-4 12. Totals 15 6-15 41.

BURLINGTON (0-22)

Krause 2 2-2 6, Ch. Matson 1 0-1 3, Preusker 0 0-0 0, Anderson 1 4-5 6, Ca. Matson 6 0-1 15, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-9 32.

Halftime—Burlington 23, Delavan-Darien 20. 3-point goals—Speth, Timmerman, Peralta 2, Anderson. Ch. Matson, Ca. Matson 3. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 16, Burlington 15.

Waterford 69, Westosha Central 32

WATERFORD (17-4)

Karpinski 1 0-0 2, Barwick 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Rohner 12 1-4 26, Schappel 1 2-2 4, Werner 0 0-0 0, Benavides 3 2-5 8, Fitzgerald 7 1-1 15, Reynolds 1 1-2 4, Kolb 3 0-2 6, Stiewe 0 0-0 0, Schaaf 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-18 69.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (3-18)

E. Witt 3 0-0 6, M. Witt 2 0-0 4, Backus 3 2-2 9, Adams 1 2-3 4, Hinze 1 1-2 3, Kimpler 0 0-2 0, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Frahm 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 5-9 32.

Halftime—Waterford 38, Westosha Central 16. 3-point goals—Rohner, Reynolds. Backus. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Westosha Central 12. Rebounds—Waterford 41 (Benavides 9), Westosha Central 29.

Racine Lutheran 64, Martin Luther 46

MARTIN LUTHER (17-5)

Moravec 0 1-2 1, Kallas 5 1-1 11, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Brick 6 0-4 13, Solano 4 0-0 9, Burns 1 1-1 3, Hafemann 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 3-8 46.

LUTHERAN (18-2)

Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 0-0 3, Bell 0 0-0 0, Peterson 3 0-0 6, Strande 9 15-16 33, Kellner 3 0-0 6, Gardner 6 4-4 16. Totals 21 19-20 64.

Halftime—Martin Luther 26, Lutheran 24. 3-point goals—Brick, Solano, Hafemann. Davis. Total fouls—Martin Luther 18, Lutheran 10. Rebounds—Martin Luther 23, Lutheran 35 (Strande 16).

Prairie 68, St. Joseph 43

PRAIRIE (15-6)

Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 6 1-1 13, Fleming 1 1-2 3, L. May 1 0-0 2, Foster 8 2-2 23, A. Decker 3 2-2 10, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 6 2-4 15, J. May 1 0-0 2, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-12 68.

ST. JOSEPH (5-15)

Ryan 1 0-0 3, Matrise 8 4-5 22, Alia 2 3-4 8, Russert 1 0-0 2, Mattox 3 0-0 6, Furreness 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-9 43.

Halftime—Prairie 38, St. Joseph 21. 3-point goals—Foster 5, A. Decker 2, Larson. Ryan, Matrise 2, Alia. Total fouls—Prairie 7, St. Joseph 17. Rebounds—Prairie 31 (Foster, Larson 7), St. Joseph 27 (Mattox 8).

St. Catherine's 58, Dominican 53

DOMINICAN (5-17)

Mlada 4 3-5 15, Simmons 6 2-3 14, Robertson 4 2-7 11, Rice 3 1-3 7, Nichols 1 2-3 4, Gayden 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 10-22 53.

ST. CATHERINE'S (4-18)

Gilbert 3 0-0 7, O'Regan 6 1-2 17, Perez 0 0-0 0, Delsman 0 0-0 0, Stulo 2 1-5 5, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 7 5-9 18, Blunt 0 0-0 0, Wentorf 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 0 1-2 1, Griffin 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 8-18 58.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 32, Dominican 24. 3-point goals—Mlada 4, Robertson. Gilbert, O'Regan 4, Gerber 2, Griffin. Total fouls—Dominican 17, St. Catherine's 22. Fouled out—Gayden.

(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)

St. Catherine's 52, Thomas More 40

ST. CATHERINE'S (3-18)

Gilbert 7 0-0 19, O'Regan 3 0-0 7, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Perez 1 0-0 2, Delsman 0 0-3 0, Stulo 1 0-1 2, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 8 1-3 17, Blunt 0 0-0 0, Wentorf 1 0-0 2, Cafferty 1 1-4 3. Totals 22 2-11 52.

THOMAS MORE (6-14)

Rios 0 2-4 2, Isabell 1 1-3 3, Clarey 4 5-8 13, Kallay 1 4-6 6, Fregoso-Gonzalez 2 1-6 5, Johnson 3 3-6 11. Totals 11 16-33 40.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 30, Thomas More 17. 3-point goals—Gilbert 5, O'Regan. Johnson 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 22, Saint Thomas More 12. Fouled out—Gerber.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments