Racine County
Kenosha Indian Trail 88, Case 83
Other state scores
Altoona 66, Cadott 53
Aquinas 72, Tomah 58
Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 45
Arrowhead 65, Waukesha North 28
Bangor 79, Hillsboro 64
Benton 62, River Ridge 51
Black Hawk 51, Albany 40
Boscobel 82, Riverdale 37
Brillion 64, Amherst 34
Brookwood 56, Royall 41
Cashton 71, Necedah 59
Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Saint Lawrence Seminary 32
Chippewa Falls 64, Wausau West 44
DeForest 74, Portage 51
Eau Claire North 65, Rice Lake 58
Edgar 54, Assumption 34
Edgerton 74, Big Foot 57
Flambeau 59, Birchwood 54
Freedom 66, Luxemburg-Casco 47
Gilmanton 48, Independence 46
Green Bay Preble 63, Sheboygan South 57
Hamilton 79, Germantown 62
Hayward 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
Hudson 74, Menomonie 47
Iola-Scandinavia 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20
Iowa-Grant 60, Highland 48
Kewaskum 82, Winneconne 74
La Crosse Central 62, Onalaska 52
Lake Holcombe 67, New Auburn 49
Lanesboro, Minn. 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 44
Little Chute 62, Clintonville 59, OT
Luther 68, Viroqua 63
Madison Memorial 86, Milw. North 49
Melrose-Mindoro 80, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49
Monona Grove 74, Milton 62
Montello 72, Tri-County 65
Mukwonago 73, Oconomowoc 64
Oconto 70, Algoma 48
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Stanley-Boyd 59
Owen-Withee 61, Cornell 40
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Parkview 50
Potosi 58, Cassville 30
Prairie du Chien 60, River Valley 34
Rhinelander 72, Tomahawk 49
River Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 52
Saint Croix Central 62, Somerset 52
Sheboygan Area Luth. 44, Oostburg 39
Sheboygan North 65, Bay Port 58, OT
Shullsburg 57, Belmont 43
Spring Valley 49, Elmwood/Plum City 22
Turner 55, Jefferson 51, 2OT
University School of Milwaukee 100, Messmer 88
Waukesha West 80, Catholic Memorial 55
Waupaca 73, Fox Valley Lutheran 66
Wausaukee 54, Lena 30
Westby 63, West Salem 44
Whitewater 71, Brodhead 49
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Laconia 52
Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 54
INDIAN TRAIL (12-7)
Suber 6 0-0 14, Zemaj 3 2-2 10, Stargell 6 11-14 25, Fulilove 5 3-3 13, Bishop 3 0-0 7, Bernero 7 2-2 16, St. Julian 1 1-2 3. Totals 31 19-23 88.
CASE (11-8)
Rankins-James 4 2-3 10, Farr 3 5-6 12, Schmidtmann 3 0-0 7, Thompson 4 8-11 16, Duffie 3 2-4 11, Sardin 4 2-5 10, Brumby 0 0-0 0, Fugiasco 0 0-0 0, Gilliam 5 0-0 10, Jedkins 3 0-0 7. Totals 30 19-29 83.
Halftime—Indian Trail 42, Case 40. 3-point goals—Suber 2, Zemaj 2, Stargell 2, Bishop. Farr, Schmidtmann, Duffie, Jedkins. Total fouls—Indian Trail 19, Case 22. Fouled out—Fulilove, Bernero, Sardin.
(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)
Waterford 53, Delavan-Darien 51
WATERFORD (5-14)
Glembin 3 3-4 11, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Szeklinski 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 7 1-1 17, Hancock 0 1-2 1, Karpinski 3 2-4 9, Chart 3 0-0 6, Roanhouase 2 0-1 4, Graham 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-12 53.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (0-18)
Greenwald 1 1-2 4, Freitag 3 0-0 7, Hetzel 2 1-3 5, Terpstra 6 0-1 13, Morales 3 0-0 6, Crull 4 7-10 16. Totals 19 9-16 51.
Halftime—Waterford 38, Delavan-Darien 23. 3-point goals—Glembin 2, Szeklinski, Ketterhagen 2, Karpinski. Greenwald, Freitag, Terpstra, Crull. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Delavan-Darien 14. Fouled out—Hancock.
High school girls
Racine County
Case 60, Kenosha Bradford 27
Horlick 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 51
Oak Creek 66, Park 25
Delavan-Darien 41, Burlington 32
Waterford 69, Westosha Central 32
Racine Lutheran 64, Greendale Martin Luther 46
Prairie 68, Kenosha St. Joseph 43
St. Catherine's 58, Whitefish Bay Dominican 53
Other state scores
Abbotsford 55, Chequamegon 53
Amery 63, Baldwin-Woodville 36
Appleton East 71, Fond du Lac 38
Bangor 59, Brookwood 41
Bay Port 55, Sheboygan North 48
Beaver Dam 55, Mount Horeb 10
Belleville 72, Pecatonica 15
Big Foot 47, Evansville 41
Bonduel 69, Menominee Indian 37
Cameron 94, Turtle Lake 15
Catholic Memorial 57, Waukesha West 56
Chippewa Falls 62, Menomonie 55
D.C. Everest 45, Merrill 37
Darlington 62, Iowa-Grant 47
Deerfield 37, Williams Bay 18
Fall River 39, Pardeeville 36
Franklin 64, Kenosha Tremper 51
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55, West Salem 48
Germantown 66, Hamilton 50
Green Bay Preble 49, De Pere 48
Green Bay Southwest 64, Notre Dame 42
Greendale 59, Shorewood 15
Homestead 57, Hartford Union 44
Independence 74, Pepin/Alma 44
Ithaca 62, Weston 37
Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 37
Kaukauna 41, Hortonville 39
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Ripon 28
Kickapoo 48, La Farge 27
Kiel 59, Brillion 43
Kimberly 62, Oshkosh West 35
Lodi 53, Cambridge 27
Luther 57, Viroqua 23
Madison La Follette 77, Madison East 58
Madison Memorial 68, Janesville Parker 38
Markesan 53, Rio 35
Marshall 66, Lakeside Lutheran 48
Mayville 49, Lomira 42
Middleton 53, Sun Prairie 45
Milw. Golda Meir 65, Milw. South 34
Milw. King 67, Milw. Washington 37
Mineral Point 63, Cuba City 35
Monona Grove 88, Edgewood 54
Monroe 68, Milton 45
Mukwonago 67, Oconomowoc 36
Muskego 53, Kettle Moraine 49
Nekoosa 44, Mauston 23
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, South Milwaukee 35
New Holstein 64, Roncalli 41
Newman Catholic 66, Edgar 48
Onalaska 44, La Crosse Central 37
Osceola 55, Prescott 52
Parkview 43, Palmyra-Eagle 33
Pewaukee 58, Cudahy 38
Phelps 72, Tomahawk 49
Port Edwards 48, Pacelli 39
Portage 71, Sauk Prairie 51
Prairie du Chien 73, Richland Center 47
Random Lake 65, Horicon 38
Regis 63, Bloomer 51
Rosholt 42, Pittsville 28
Royall 36, Necedah 35
Seneca 53, North Crawford 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 55, Sheboygan Christian 51
Sheboygan Falls 55, Two Rivers 30
Shoreland Lutheran 74, Saint Thomas More 33
Sparta 53, Westfield Area 43
Spring Valley 49, Glenwood City 22
St. Mary's Springs 82, Omro 35
Stanley-Boyd 42, Spencer 28
Stoughton 50, Watertown 29
Valders 46, Chilton 36
Verona Area 54, Beloit Memorial 41
Waunakee 61, Reedsburg Area 38
Waupun 71, Campbellsport 41
Wausau West 86, Stevens Point 78
Wauzeka-Steuben 78, De Soto 52
West De Pere 52, Green Bay East 25
Whitnall 80, Milw. Ronald Reagan 39
Wilmot Union 61, Elkhorn Area 53
Winneconne 36, Berlin 35
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Wausau East 41
Wrightstown 74, Marinette 30
Case 60, Bradford 27
CASE (13-5)
Jones 4 4-6 12, Brim 0 0-0 0, Malone 4 0-0 8, Hill 1 2-2 4, Oliver 6 2-4 14, Ghuari 2 0-0 5, Brooks 5 5-5 17, Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 13-17 60.
BRADFORD (5-17)
Strelow 0 0-2 0, Kozmer 2 0-2 5, Trachte 6 1-4 15, Mendez 0 1-2 1, Ervin 3 0-2 6. Totals 11 2-12 27.
Halftime—Case 26, Bradford 15. 3-point goals—Ghuari. Kozmer, Trachte 2. Total fouls—Case 11, Bradford 15. Fouled out—Trachte.
Horlick 72, Indian Trail 51
INDIAN TRAIL (3-19)
May 1 0-0 2, Winslow 7 2-2 19, Stouffer 2 2-2 6, Milligan 0 1-2 1, Jacobson 0 1-2 1, Parmenter 1 0-0 3, Kozel 1 0-2 2, Morris 1 2-2 5, Williams 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 3-6 9. Totals 17 11-18 51.
HORLICK (13-9)
Hanstedt 2 0-0 4, Nelson 5 0-0 10, M. White 1 0-2 2, D. White 0 1-2 1, Ellison 8 6-8 24, Cannon 3 0-1 6, Pitrof 8 5-9 21, Corona 2 0-0 4, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-22 72.
Halftime—Indian Trail 25, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Winslow 3, Parmenter, Morris, Williams. Ellison 2. Total fouls—Indian Trail 17, Horlick 15.
Oak Creek 66, Park 25
OAK CREEK (20-2)
Shehu 1 0-0 2, Bersch 1 0-0 2, Goner 3 0-0 8, M. Gar 4 2-3 10, Widenski 1 0-0 2, Ciesielczyk 1 0-0 2, Blunt 1 0-0 3, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, K. Gard 3 3-4 10, Kasar 4 0-0 10, Finn 6 0-0 13. Totals 27 5-7 66.
PARK (7-13)
Jones 2 0-0 4, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 0 0-0 0, A. Price 1 0-0 3, Senzig 1 3-4 5, Barkley 0 0-0 0, Betker 1 1-8 3, Griffin 4 0-0 8, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-12 25.
Halftime—Oak Creek 32, Park 10. 3-point goals—Goner 2, Blunt, K. Gard, Kasar 2, Finn. A. Price. Total fouls—Oak Creek 8, Park 7. Rebounds—Oak Creek 36 (K. Gard 9), Park 28 (Griffin 9).
Delavan-Darien 41, Burlington 32
DELAVAN-DARIEN (6-16)
Speth 1 0-0 3, Timmerman 3 2-2 9, Peralta 3 0-6 8, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Anderson 3 2-3 9, Williams 5 2-4 12. Totals 15 6-15 41.
BURLINGTON (0-22)
Krause 2 2-2 6, Ch. Matson 1 0-1 3, Preusker 0 0-0 0, Anderson 1 4-5 6, Ca. Matson 6 0-1 15, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-9 32.
Halftime—Burlington 23, Delavan-Darien 20. 3-point goals—Speth, Timmerman, Peralta 2, Anderson. Ch. Matson, Ca. Matson 3. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 16, Burlington 15.
Waterford 69, Westosha Central 32
WATERFORD (17-4)
Karpinski 1 0-0 2, Barwick 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Rohner 12 1-4 26, Schappel 1 2-2 4, Werner 0 0-0 0, Benavides 3 2-5 8, Fitzgerald 7 1-1 15, Reynolds 1 1-2 4, Kolb 3 0-2 6, Stiewe 0 0-0 0, Schaaf 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-18 69.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (3-18)
E. Witt 3 0-0 6, M. Witt 2 0-0 4, Backus 3 2-2 9, Adams 1 2-3 4, Hinze 1 1-2 3, Kimpler 0 0-2 0, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Frahm 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 5-9 32.
Halftime—Waterford 38, Westosha Central 16. 3-point goals—Rohner, Reynolds. Backus. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Westosha Central 12. Rebounds—Waterford 41 (Benavides 9), Westosha Central 29.
Racine Lutheran 64, Martin Luther 46
MARTIN LUTHER (17-5)
Moravec 0 1-2 1, Kallas 5 1-1 11, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Brick 6 0-4 13, Solano 4 0-0 9, Burns 1 1-1 3, Hafemann 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 3-8 46.
LUTHERAN (18-2)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 0-0 3, Bell 0 0-0 0, Peterson 3 0-0 6, Strande 9 15-16 33, Kellner 3 0-0 6, Gardner 6 4-4 16. Totals 21 19-20 64.
Halftime—Martin Luther 26, Lutheran 24. 3-point goals—Brick, Solano, Hafemann. Davis. Total fouls—Martin Luther 18, Lutheran 10. Rebounds—Martin Luther 23, Lutheran 35 (Strande 16).
Prairie 68, St. Joseph 43
PRAIRIE (15-6)
Wienke 0 0-0 0, Palmen 6 1-1 13, Fleming 1 1-2 3, L. May 1 0-0 2, Foster 8 2-2 23, A. Decker 3 2-2 10, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 6 2-4 15, J. May 1 0-0 2, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-12 68.
ST. JOSEPH (5-15)
Ryan 1 0-0 3, Matrise 8 4-5 22, Alia 2 3-4 8, Russert 1 0-0 2, Mattox 3 0-0 6, Furreness 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-9 43.
Halftime—Prairie 38, St. Joseph 21. 3-point goals—Foster 5, A. Decker 2, Larson. Ryan, Matrise 2, Alia. Total fouls—Prairie 7, St. Joseph 17. Rebounds—Prairie 31 (Foster, Larson 7), St. Joseph 27 (Mattox 8).
St. Catherine's 58, Dominican 53
DOMINICAN (5-17)
Mlada 4 3-5 15, Simmons 6 2-3 14, Robertson 4 2-7 11, Rice 3 1-3 7, Nichols 1 2-3 4, Gayden 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 10-22 53.
ST. CATHERINE'S (4-18)
Gilbert 3 0-0 7, O'Regan 6 1-2 17, Perez 0 0-0 0, Delsman 0 0-0 0, Stulo 2 1-5 5, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 7 5-9 18, Blunt 0 0-0 0, Wentorf 2 0-0 4, Cafferty 0 1-2 1, Griffin 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 8-18 58.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 32, Dominican 24. 3-point goals—Mlada 4, Robertson. Gilbert, O'Regan 4, Gerber 2, Griffin. Total fouls—Dominican 17, St. Catherine's 22. Fouled out—Gayden.
(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)
St. Catherine's 52, Thomas More 40
ST. CATHERINE'S (3-18)
Gilbert 7 0-0 19, O'Regan 3 0-0 7, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Perez 1 0-0 2, Delsman 0 0-3 0, Stulo 1 0-1 2, Letsch 0 0-0 0, Gerber 8 1-3 17, Blunt 0 0-0 0, Wentorf 1 0-0 2, Cafferty 1 1-4 3. Totals 22 2-11 52.
THOMAS MORE (6-14)
Rios 0 2-4 2, Isabell 1 1-3 3, Clarey 4 5-8 13, Kallay 1 4-6 6, Fregoso-Gonzalez 2 1-6 5, Johnson 3 3-6 11. Totals 11 16-33 40.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 30, Thomas More 17. 3-point goals—Gilbert 5, O'Regan. Johnson 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 22, Saint Thomas More 12. Fouled out—Gerber.
