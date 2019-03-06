WIAA sectional semifinals
DIVISION 4
Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Prairie 62
ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (16-9)
McHenry 8 3-5 20, Williams 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 2-2 2, Glosson 5 1-1 11, Taylor 13 3-4 32, Jenkins 1 0-0 3, Rose 1 0-0 2, Hannah 5 1-3 11. Totals 34 10-15 84.
PRAIRIE (14-11)
Polzin 1 1-2 4, Stafford 4 0-0 12, Krekling 2 0-0 4, Kamm 2 2-2 6, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 10 3-5 23, Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Fallico 4 0-0 11. Totals 24 6-9 62.
Halftime—Academy of Science 39, Prairie 38. 3-point goals—McHenry, Williams, Taylor 3, Jenkins. Polzin, Stafford 4, Fallico 3. Total fouls—Academy of Science 12, Prairie 12.
High school girls
WIAA State Tournament
At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon
Thursday’s games
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Marshall (24-2) vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (24-2), 1:35 p.m.
Laconia (26-0) vs. Freedom (23-3), 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
Aquinas (25-1) vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science (19-5), 6:35 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs. Colby (25-0), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s games
DIVISION 5
Semifinals
Black Hawk (26-0) vs. Fall River (24-3), 9:05 a.m.
Clayton (26-0) vs. Newman Catholic (24-3), 10:45 a.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Beaver Dam (25-1) vs. Hortonville (19-7), 1:35 p.m.
Whitefish Bay (23-3) vs. Monroe (20-6), 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Semifinals
Mukwonago (24-1) vs. Middleton (21-5), 6:35 p.m.
Bay Port (25-1) vs. Kimberly (23-3), 8:15 p.m.
