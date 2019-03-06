WIAA sectional semifinals

DIVISION 4

Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Prairie 62

ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (16-9)

McHenry 8 3-5 20, Williams 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 2-2 2, Glosson 5 1-1 11, Taylor 13 3-4 32, Jenkins 1 0-0 3, Rose 1 0-0 2, Hannah 5 1-3 11. Totals 34 10-15 84.

PRAIRIE (14-11)

Polzin 1 1-2 4, Stafford 4 0-0 12, Krekling 2 0-0 4, Kamm 2 2-2 6, Cape 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 10 3-5 23, Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Fallico 4 0-0 11. Totals 24 6-9 62.

Halftime—Academy of Science 39, Prairie 38. 3-point goals—McHenry, Williams, Taylor 3, Jenkins. Polzin, Stafford 4, Fallico 3. Total fouls—Academy of Science 12, Prairie 12.

High school girls

WIAA State Tournament

At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon

Thursday’s games

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Marshall (24-2) vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (24-2), 1:35 p.m.

Laconia (26-0) vs. Freedom (23-3), 3:15 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Aquinas (25-1) vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science (19-5), 6:35 p.m.

Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs. Colby (25-0), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s games

DIVISION 5

Semifinals

Black Hawk (26-0) vs. Fall River (24-3), 9:05 a.m.

Clayton (26-0) vs. Newman Catholic (24-3), 10:45 a.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Beaver Dam (25-1) vs. Hortonville (19-7), 1:35 p.m.

Whitefish Bay (23-3) vs. Monroe (20-6), 3:15 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Mukwonago (24-1) vs. Middleton (21-5), 6:35 p.m.

Bay Port (25-1) vs. Kimberly (23-3), 8:15 p.m.

