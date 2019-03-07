WIAA sectional semifinals

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie 73, Horlick 49

DIVISION 3

Greendale Martin Luther 78, St. Catherine's 68

High school girls

WIAA State Tournament

At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon

Thursday’s games

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Marshall 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 37

Laconia 67, Freedom 53

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

La Crosse Aquinas 77, Milwaukee Academy of Science 59

Friday’s games

DIVISION 5

Semifinals

Black Hawk (26-0) vs. Fall River (24-3), 9:05 a.m.

Clayton (26-0) vs. Wausau Newman (24-3), 10:45 a.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Beaver Dam (25-1) vs. Hortonville (19-7), 1:35 p.m.

Whitefish Bay (23-3) vs. Monroe (20-6), 3:15 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Mukwonago (24-1) vs. Middleton (21-5), 6:35 p.m.

Bay Port (25-1) vs. Kimberly (23-3), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's championship games

DIVISION 5

Semifinal winners, 11:05 a.m.

DIVISION 4

La Crosse Aquinas (26-1) vs. Melrose-Mindoro (26-1) vs. Colby (26-0), 12:45 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Marshall (25-2) vs. Laconia (27-0), 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.

