WIAA sectional semifinals
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie 73, Horlick 49
DIVISION 3
Greendale Martin Luther 78, St. Catherine's 68
High school girls
WIAA State Tournament
At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon
Thursday’s games
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Marshall 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 37
Laconia 67, Freedom 53
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
La Crosse Aquinas 77, Milwaukee Academy of Science 59
Friday’s games
DIVISION 5
Semifinals
Black Hawk (26-0) vs. Fall River (24-3), 9:05 a.m.
Clayton (26-0) vs. Wausau Newman (24-3), 10:45 a.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Beaver Dam (25-1) vs. Hortonville (19-7), 1:35 p.m.
Whitefish Bay (23-3) vs. Monroe (20-6), 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Semifinals
Mukwonago (24-1) vs. Middleton (21-5), 6:35 p.m.
Bay Port (25-1) vs. Kimberly (23-3), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's championship games
DIVISION 5
Semifinal winners, 11:05 a.m.
DIVISION 4
La Crosse Aquinas (26-1) vs. Melrose-Mindoro (26-1) vs. Colby (26-0), 12:45 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Marshall (25-2) vs. Laconia (27-0), 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
