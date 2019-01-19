RACINE COUNTY
West Allis Central 67, Racine Park 60
OTHER STATE SCORES
Beaver Dam 54, Watertown 45
Caledonia, Minn. 85, Mineral Point 57
Cambridge 62, Deerfield 49
Catholic Memorial 77, University School of Milwaukee 60
Clear Lake 45, McDonell Central 44
DeForest 66, Monroe 58
Denmark 63, Oconto 50
Edgerton 56, Turner 53
Edgewood 75, Portage 51
Freedom 71, Southern Door 46
Gibraltar 70, Montello 62
Green Bay East 77, Port Washington 71
Kaukauna 75, La Crosse Logan 62
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Milwaukee South 45
La Crescent, Minn. 70, Aquinas 58
Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 59, La Crosse Central 55
Mount Horeb 82, Oregon 61
New Berlin Eisenhower 74, St. John's NW Military Academy 71
New Glarus 86, Wisconsin Heights 84
Prescott 74, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61
River Falls 68, Ashland 58
Saint Lawrence Seminary 39, Cristo Rey Jesuit 17
Sturgeon Bay 68, Xavier 59
Sun Prairie 72, DeLaSalle, Minn. 61
Waunakee 62, Monona Grove 47
PARK (8-3)
Gamble 1 0-0 3, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 2 6-10 10, Hudson 9 1-1 22, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 4 0-1 9, L. Canady 5 1-2 12, Warren 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-14 60.
WEST ALLIS (11-2)
Varnell 1 3-3 5, Martin 6 2-4 14, Bowles 7 10-12 24, Rhodes 2 0-0 5, Tolefree 1 0-0 2, Fierst 6 4-4 17. Totals 23 19-23 67.
Halftime—West Allis 32, Park 31. 3-point goals—Gamble, Hudson 3, Carey, L. Canady. Rhodes. Total fouls—Park 17, West Allis 11. Fouled out—Warren.
Sussex Hamilton 74, Horlick 39
HORLICK (5-10)
Ellis 1 0-0 3, McNeal 2 0-0 4, Bell 1 0-0 2, Milton 3 6-8 17, Wade 2 1-1 6, Long 2 0-0 4, Sollman 0 0-0 0, Chapman 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 7-9 39.
SUSSEX HAMILTON (10-3)
Baisden 3 1-2 7, Ellington 1 2-2 4, Finnessy 5 2-2 12, Smith 6 2-2 19, Kneer 1 0-0 2, Tharp 2 0-0 5, Hoytink 1 0-0 2, Baldwin Jr. 7 2-3 18, Reider 1 0-0 2, Herbert 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 10-13 74.
Halftime—Sussex Hamilton 33, Horlick 23. 3-point goals—Ellis, Milton 3, Wade, Chapman. Smith 5, Tharp, Baldwin Jr. 2. Total fouls—Horlick 10, Sussex Hamilton 7.
High school girls
RACINE COUNTY
Racine Lutheran 73, St. Catherine's 32
OTHER STATE SCORES
Aquinas 74, Hayward 24
Black Hawk 85, Melrose-Mindoro 57
Clear Lake 57, McDonell Central 38
Dodgeville 78, Wisconsin Heights 67
Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 30
Flambeau 62, New Auburn 39
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 69, Prescott 60
Howards Grove 67, Valders 41
Hudson 53, Superior 42
Kimberly 67, Merrill 34
Madison La Follette 86, Beloit Memorial 33
Milwaukee DSHA 66, Franklin 43
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Stoughton 46
New Richmond 45, Eau Claire North 44
Oconto Falls 81, New Holstein 43
Onalaska 69, Arcadia 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 43, Hustisford 34
Sun Prairie 73, Janesville Parker 48
Verona Area 72, Janesville Craig 59
Watertown 42, Menomonee Falls 24
Watertown Luther Prep 50, Brookfield Academy 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Oak Forest, Ill. vs. Appleton North, ccd.
Racine Lutheran 73, St. Catherine's 32
RACINE LUTHERAN (13-2)
Mohar 1 0-0 2, Lichter 0 3-4 3, Davis 3 0-0 6, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 4 5-6 13, Strande 11 6-9 28, Kellner 2 0-3 4, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 5 3-4 13, Jaramillo 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 17-26 73.
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-13)
Gilbert 2 1-4 6, Coca 0 1-2 1, O'Regan 4 0-0 11, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Stulo 2 0-0 4, Letsch 0 1-2 1, Blunt 0 1-2 1, Wentorf 1 0-2 2, Cafferty 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 4-12 32.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 39, St. Catherine's 12. 3-point goals—O'Regan 3, Gilbert. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 12, St. Catherine's 21. Fouled out—Gilbert, Wentorf. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 33 (Gardner 11), St. Catherine's 25.
