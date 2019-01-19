RACINE COUNTY

West Allis Central 67, Racine Park 60

OTHER STATE SCORES

Beaver Dam 54, Watertown 45

Caledonia, Minn. 85, Mineral Point 57

Cambridge 62, Deerfield 49

Catholic Memorial 77, University School of Milwaukee 60

Clear Lake 45, McDonell Central 44

DeForest 66, Monroe 58

Denmark 63, Oconto 50

Edgerton 56, Turner 53

Edgewood 75, Portage 51

Freedom 71, Southern Door 46

Gibraltar 70, Montello 62

Green Bay East 77, Port Washington 71

Kaukauna 75, La Crosse Logan 62

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Milwaukee South 45

La Crescent, Minn. 70, Aquinas 58

Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 59, La Crosse Central 55

Mount Horeb 82, Oregon 61

New Berlin Eisenhower 74, St. John's NW Military Academy 71

New Glarus 86, Wisconsin Heights 84

Prescott 74, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61

River Falls 68, Ashland 58

Saint Lawrence Seminary 39, Cristo Rey Jesuit 17

Sturgeon Bay 68, Xavier 59

Sun Prairie 72, DeLaSalle, Minn. 61

Waunakee 62, Monona Grove 47

PARK (8-3)

Gamble 1 0-0 3, Sales 0 0-0 0, Days 2 6-10 10, Hudson 9 1-1 22, R. Canady 0 0-0 0, Carey 4 0-1 9, L. Canady 5 1-2 12, Warren 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-14 60.

WEST ALLIS (11-2)

Varnell 1 3-3 5, Martin 6 2-4 14, Bowles 7 10-12 24, Rhodes 2 0-0 5, Tolefree 1 0-0 2, Fierst 6 4-4 17. Totals 23 19-23 67.

Halftime—West Allis 32, Park 31. 3-point goals—Gamble, Hudson 3, Carey, L. Canady. Rhodes. Total fouls—Park 17, West Allis 11. Fouled out—Warren.

Sussex Hamilton 74, Horlick 39

HORLICK (5-10)

Ellis 1 0-0 3, McNeal 2 0-0 4, Bell 1 0-0 2, Milton 3 6-8 17, Wade 2 1-1 6, Long 2 0-0 4, Sollman 0 0-0 0, Chapman 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 7-9 39.

SUSSEX HAMILTON (10-3)

Baisden 3 1-2 7, Ellington 1 2-2 4, Finnessy 5 2-2 12, Smith 6 2-2 19, Kneer 1 0-0 2, Tharp 2 0-0 5, Hoytink 1 0-0 2, Baldwin Jr. 7 2-3 18, Reider 1 0-0 2, Herbert 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 10-13 74.

Halftime—Sussex Hamilton 33, Horlick 23. 3-point goals—Ellis, Milton 3, Wade, Chapman. Smith 5, Tharp, Baldwin Jr. 2. Total fouls—Horlick 10, Sussex Hamilton 7.

High school girls

RACINE COUNTY

Racine Lutheran 73, St. Catherine's 32

OTHER STATE SCORES

Aquinas 74, Hayward 24

Black Hawk 85, Melrose-Mindoro 57

Clear Lake 57, McDonell Central 38

Dodgeville 78, Wisconsin Heights 67

Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 30

Flambeau 62, New Auburn 39

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 69, Prescott 60

Howards Grove 67, Valders 41

Hudson 53, Superior 42

Kimberly 67, Merrill 34

Madison La Follette 86, Beloit Memorial 33

Milwaukee DSHA 66, Franklin 43

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Stoughton 46

New Richmond 45, Eau Claire North 44

Oconto Falls 81, New Holstein 43

Onalaska 69, Arcadia 54

Sheboygan Area Luth. 43, Hustisford 34

Sun Prairie 73, Janesville Parker 48

Verona Area 72, Janesville Craig 59

Watertown 42, Menomonee Falls 24

Watertown Luther Prep 50, Brookfield Academy 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Oak Forest, Ill. vs. Appleton North, ccd.

RACINE LUTHERAN (13-2)

Mohar 1 0-0 2, Lichter 0 3-4 3, Davis 3 0-0 6, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 4 5-6 13, Strande 11 6-9 28, Kellner 2 0-3 4, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 5 3-4 13, Jaramillo 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 17-26 73.

ST. CATHERINE'S (2-13)

Gilbert 2 1-4 6, Coca 0 1-2 1, O'Regan 4 0-0 11, Poisl 0 0-0 0, Stulo 2 0-0 4, Letsch 0 1-2 1, Blunt 0 1-2 1, Wentorf 1 0-2 2, Cafferty 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 4-12 32.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 39, St. Catherine's 12. 3-point goals—O'Regan 3, Gilbert. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 12, St. Catherine's 21. Fouled out—Gilbert, Wentorf. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 33 (Gardner 11), St. Catherine's 25.

