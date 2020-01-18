Prep basketball for Jan. 20

Racine County scores
Burlington 52, Fort Atkinson 45
Case 72, Menomonee Falls 66
Wauwatosa East 64, Horlick 50
Germantown 86, Park 48
CASE (8-3)
Rankins-James 4 2-4 10, Farr 2 4-8 8, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 3, Thompson 5 4-6 14, Jedkins 4 2-2 12, Brumby 3 6-10 12, Fugiasco 4 3-4 11, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 21-34 72.
MENOMONEE FALLS (5-7)
Davis 0 2-4 2, Pomroy 0 0-0 0 Clay 7 2-2 16, Tabbert 4 0-0 12, Trimble 10 3-4 25, Tokoto 2 0-0 6, Martin 1 2-2 5. Totals 24 9-12 66.
Halftime—Case 38, Menomonee Falls 30. 3-point goals—Jedkins 2, Schmidtmann, Tabbert 4, Trimble 2, Tokoto 2, Martin. Total fouls—Case 14, Menomonee Falls 23. Fouled out—Clay, Trimble.
Germantown 86, Park 48
PARK (2-10)
Cade 1 2-10 4, Henderson 3 0-0 7, Gamble 0 4-4 4, Franklin 3 2-3 9, Huck 1 0-0 2, Carothers 1 0-0 2, Cornelius 3 1-3 7, Sherrod 0 0-0 0, Herrington 4 0-0 11, Weber 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 11-22 48.
GERMANTOWN (5-5)
Scamfer 1 0-0 3, Fuchs 1 1-1 3, Schneider 3 0-3 7, B. Knight 2 2-2 6, M. Knight 4 0-0 8, Hefle 2 0-0 4, Obradovich 5 0-0 11, Case 6 0-0 17, Meyer 3 1-2 7, Ciardo 4 0-0 10, Macksam 5 0-0 10. Totals 36 4-8 86.
Halftime—Germantown 36, Park 27. 3-point goals—Herrington 3, Henderson, Franklin, Case 5, Ciardo 2, Scamfer, Schneider, Obradovich.
Wauwatosa East 64, Horlick 50
HORLICK (3-9)
Bush 3 1-1 7, Wade 2 0-5 4, Brown 3 0-0 7, Stacy 3 3-6 9, Jones 2 0-0 4, Long 4 1-2 9, Sollman 1 0-0 2, Burnette 2 2-4 6, Houston 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-18 50.
WAUWATOSA EAST (5-6)
Carey 2 0-0 4, Blackmon 0 2-2 2, Hartmann 0 2-2 2, Lovelace 9 0-0 21, Parzych 2 1-2 5, Bond 2 0-0 4, Alexander Singleton 3 0-1 6, Markes 1 0-0 2, Thompson 5 0-0 14, Mbow 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 5-7 64.
Halftime—Wauwatosa East 35, Horlick 15. 3-point goals—Brown, Thompson 4, Lovelace 3. Total fouls—Horlick 11, Wauwatosa East 10.
Burlington 52, Fort Atkinson 45
FORT ATKINSON (1-10)
Fenner 2 0-1 4, Baker 4 5-6 14, Klingbeil 1 0-0 2, Cosson 0 2-2 2, Wixom 1 4-5 6, Opperman 4 0-0 8, Evans 2 2-3 6, Kees 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 13-17 45.
BURLINGTON (5-8)
Koeppen 6 0-0 17, Kniep 5 4-4 15, Runkel 4 3-4 11, Berezowitz 1 3-5 6, Klug 1 0-1 3, Dietz 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 10-16 52.
3-point goals—Baker, Kees, Koeppen 5, Kniep, Klug. Rebounds—Burlington 26 (Kniep 14).