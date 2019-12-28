Prep basketball for Dec. 30

St. Catherine's 72, Wisconsin Rapids 36
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-0)
Sabala 4 0-0 9, Lambert 7 2-2 16, McGee 4 0-0 10, Barker 4 1-1 9, Hunter 9 1-2 22, Naidl 1 0-0 3, Hunter 1 0-0 3, Tyler 4 0-0 9. Totals 35 4-5 72.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (2-7)
Pelot 0 0-0 0, Krommenakker 3 0-1 6, Flory 2 2-2 7, Listza 2 2-4 8, Kautzer 1 0-0 3, Thome 0 1-1 1, Schooley 1 3-3 5. Totals 11 8-11 36.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 34, Wisconsin Rapids 18. 3-point goals—Sabala, McGee 2, T. Hunter 3, Naidl, C. Hunter, Tyler. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 15, Wisconsin Rapids 8.
Burlington 81, Bradford 52
BURLINGTON (4-4)
Berezowitz 6 2-2 18, Kornely 7 1-2 17, Swantz 3 2-4 8, Klug 3 2-2 10, Diggins 1 0-0 2, Runkel 6 0-1 12, Kniep 7 0-0 14. Totals 33 7-11 81.
BRADFORD (6-3)
Glass 3 0-0 6, Quinn 1 0-0 3, Sawyer 2 5-8 10, Carlino 6 0-0 15, Williams 1 0-0 2, Lee 5 1-2 12, Barker 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 9-12 52.
Halftime—Burlington 41, Bradford 25. 3-point goals—Berezowitz 4, Kornely 2, Klug 2. Carlion 3, Quinn, Sawyer. Rebounds—Burlington 38 (Berezowitz 10).
High school girls
Horlick 66, Waterford 56
WATERFORD (6-3)
Rohner 11 3-3 29, Schmidt 4 1-3 11, Stiewe 2 1-2 5, Benavides 1 2-2 4, Ketterhagen 2 0-0 4, Acker 1 0-0 2, Rozanski 0 1-2 1, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Henningfeld 0 0-0 0, Roth 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 15-27 56.
HORLICK (3-5)
Nelson 3 4-4 11, Cannon 4 3-5 11, Pitrof 12 3-4 27, Golden 1 4-6 4, Harrell 3 1-2 7, Johnson 2 0-1 4. Totals 25 15-27 66.
Halftime—Horlick 35, Waterford 31. 3-point goals—Rohner 4, Schmidt 2, Nelson. Total fouls—Waterford 14, Horlick 13. Fouled out—Stiewe. Rebounds—Waterford 37 (Rohner 8, Benavides 8), Horlick 42 (Cannon 14).
Indian Trail 51, Prairie 49, OT
INDIAN TRAIL (5-5)
Cornell 0 0-0 0, Winslow 5 2-2 16, Stouffer 2 0-0 4, Jacobsen 1 0-1 2, LaLonde 3 0-0 6, Peltier 1 0-0 2, Kozel 1 1-4 3, Williams 5 3-4 14, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Abdelghani 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 7-13 51.
PRAIRIE (0-10)
McPhee 2 0-0 4, Palmen 7 6-6 25, Kutsch 0 2-2 2, Decker 2 0-0 7, Bryant 1 0-0 2, Baran 2 3-7 7, Lawler 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-15 49.
Halftime—Prairie 23, Indian Trail 23. 3-point goals—Winslow 4, Palmen 5, Decker. Total fouls—Indian Trail 20, Home 12. Fouled out—Stouffer. Rebounds—Indian Trail 16 (Jacobsen 3), Prairie 19 (Baran 13).
Racine Lutheran 81, Amherst 47
LUTHERAN (8-0)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, S. Strande 1 0-0 2, Seitz 2 0-0 4, E. Jaramillo 1 2-2 4, B. Jaramillo 2 0-0 5, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell 3 1-1 8, Peterson 1 0-0 2, C. Strande 16 7-7 42, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 4 5-6 14. Totals 30 15-16 81.
AMHERST (7-3)
Eiden 1 0-0 2, Schulfer 3 2-2 8, Jastromski 1 8-10 10, Wideman 3 0-0 6, Lehman 4 2-4 10, Bird 1 1-1 3, Lutz 3 2-3 8. Totals 16 15-20 47.
Halftime—Lutheran 46, Amherst 21. 3-point goals—B. Jaramillo, Bell, C. Strande 3, Gardner. Total fouls—Lutheran 16, Amherst 13.
Waukesha South 64, Case 46
CASE (5-5)
Jones 2 1-3 5, Brim 0 0-0 0, Luter 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Hill 5 0-2 10, Ghuari 1 0-3 3, Brooks 8 5-6 21, Perry 2 0-0 6, Bigelow 0 1-4 1. Totals 18 7-18 46.
SOUTH (4-6)
Nowak 1 3-7 5, Strum 3 0-0 7, Roder 0 0-0 0, Johnson 3 10-10 16, Termini 1 0-0 2, Trendel 0 0-0 0, Herrera 7 1-1 17, Schumacher 5 0-0 12, Harrington 0 5-6 5. Totals 20 19-24 64.
Halftime—South 29, Case 16. 3-point goals—Ghuari, Perry 2, Strum, Herrera 2, Schumacher 2. Total fouls—Case 21, South 20. Fouled out—Jones, Brooks, Schumacher.