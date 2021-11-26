Prep Basketball boxes Nov. 28

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Verona 79, Case 74
CASE (0-1)
Bryant 7 4-8 23, Stapleman 3 2-2 10, Term. Brumby 4 1-2 9, Werner 3 1-3 7, Jedkins 5 0-1 11, Terr. Brumby 5 0-1 12, McNeal 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 8-16 74.
VERONA (1-0)
Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Anderson 2 3-5 7, Krantz 4 2-5 10, Smith 0 1-1 1, Farrell 3 5-5 14, Murphy 9 4-4 28, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Deischer 1 0-0 2, Presley 1 4-7 6. Totals 24 19-27 79.
Halftime—Case 31, Verona 31. 3-point goals—Bryant 5, Stapleman 2, Jedkins, Terr. Brumby 2, Farrell 3, Murphy 6. Total fouls—Case 22, Verona 21. Fouled out—Term. Brumby, Werner. Technical foul—Terr. Brumby.
Prairie 78, Marinette 60
MARINETTE (0-1)
S. Sommerfeldt 3 4-4 13, J. Sommerfeldt 4 6-6 16, Polomis 2 3-4 7, Cegelski 1 1-1 3, Erdman 3 2-2 9, Ducane 1 0-0 2, Bailey 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 16-21 60.
PRAIRIE (1-0)
Roehl-Landrum 1 0-0 2, Shannon 3 1-4 8, Hunter 7 3-4 17, Kumar 7 3-4 17, May 1 0-0 2, Oglesby 8 0-0 16, Jaramilly 2 2-2 6, Eeg 0 0-0 0, Feigel 4 1-1 10. Totals 33 10-15 78.
Halftime—Prairie 38, Marinette 36. 3-point goals—S. Sommerfeldt 3, J. Sommerfeldt 2, Erdman, Shannon, Feigel. Total fouls—Marinette 15, Prairie 20. Technical foul—Oglesby.
St. Catherine's 66, New Berlin West 56
ST. CATHERINE'S (1-0)
Moherek 6, Thomas-Kumpula 17, Oliver 2, Barnes 13, Pitts 22, E. Wray 2, Brooks 4. Totals 19 22-27 66.
WEST (0-1)
Riegler 16, Thompson 1, Franckowiak 10, Jones 5, Susek 17, Klein 3. Totals 22 9-17 56.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 39, West 26. 3-point goals—Moherek, Thomas-Kumpula 2, Barnes, Pitts 2, Jones, Klein. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 17, West 17. Technical foul—Susek. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 37.